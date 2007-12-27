Spicy Pumpkin Fudge

This was such a unique fudge! It's very existence warrants 5 stars even if I made some changes. Okay, so here they are: I used rice krispies instead of almonds. After absorbing the moisture of the fudge, the rice krispies added a texture not unlike coconut, but it was still nice. I used 1/2 cup butter to insure that the fudge set-up and was happy with the drop in fat. I used 1 whole cup of canned pumpkin, which really added to the overall pumpkin flavor. I omitted the butterscotch chips altogether (nobody seemed to like them so I just did it) and used 1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup cinnamon chips. The fudge ultimately came out tasting a lot like pumpkin pie without the awful consistency. I did not have a candy thermometer so the first time I made this, it came out the consistency of granola or small grain gravel. It wasn't until later that I realized that you have to boil it over medium (not high) heat. The 2nd time around, after that adjustment, the fudge turned out great. I boiled over medium-high heat ("7") for 11 minutes (just to be safe) and had no problems. Enjoy!