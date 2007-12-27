Spicy Pumpkin Fudge

Oh soo good! A nice alternative to traditional chocolate fudge. This recipe is a family favorite.

By ranger1

  • Butter a 9x13 inch pan and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Arrange almonds on a cookie sheet and place in oven to toast. Stir frequently. Do not burn. Remove from oven and set aside.

  • In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar, butter, milk, pumpkin, and spice; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue boiling over medium heat until mixture reaches 234 degrees F (118 degrees C) on a candy thermometer, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Stir in butterscotch chips. When chips are melted, add marshmallow cream, nuts, and vanilla. Mix until well blended.

  • Immediately pour butterscotch mixture into prepared pan. Spread evenly. Cool at room temperture. Cut into squares, and store in the refrigerator in an air-tight container.

211 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 14.7mg; sodium 63.2mg. Full Nutrition
