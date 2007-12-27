Spicy Pumpkin Fudge
Oh soo good! A nice alternative to traditional chocolate fudge. This recipe is a family favorite.
I give this recipe 4 starts but my fudge was worth 5 stars. It's was sooo good but I had to make changes to accomplish it. I read the reviews of others and took some advice from each to create my own. I doubled the pumpkin to 1 cup and the pumpkin spice to 1 tablespoon. I used 1 cup of white chocolate chips and 1 cup of cinnamon chips which made it really yummy I thought. I lessened the sugar to two cups. I kept the butter, marshmellow and vanilla the same.Read More
After reading all the reviews, I was a little nervous about trying this recipe however, I was pleasantly surprised at how my fudge turned out. I did cut down the butter to 1/2 cup and increased the pumpkin to 1 cup as recommended by some of the other reviewers. I also increased the pumpkin pie spice by about 1/4 of a teaspoon and added another 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon. I used a candy thermometer but did stop stirring before the 234 degree mark because my arm was getting tired!! (I think I was at about 228.)I also used the white chocolate chips --2cups--verses the butterscotch morsels. I added these 1/3 of a bag at a time, to minimize the chance that the mixture would seize and turn to sugar. My fudge turned out very smooth and creamy. This fudge has a nice taste and creamy texture and is a wonderful flavor for the fall season. It is VERY sweet so small pieces are plenty. My family and I will be making this one again!!!
If you want the pumpkin flavor to come through, use vanilla baking chips or white chocolate chips. Then, the recipe is a 5 star for me. The butterscotch chips are too dominating and the pumkin flavor just can't come through. I prefer this without the nuts.
This was such a unique fudge! It's very existence warrants 5 stars even if I made some changes. Okay, so here they are: I used rice krispies instead of almonds. After absorbing the moisture of the fudge, the rice krispies added a texture not unlike coconut, but it was still nice. I used 1/2 cup butter to insure that the fudge set-up and was happy with the drop in fat. I used 1 whole cup of canned pumpkin, which really added to the overall pumpkin flavor. I omitted the butterscotch chips altogether (nobody seemed to like them so I just did it) and used 1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup cinnamon chips. The fudge ultimately came out tasting a lot like pumpkin pie without the awful consistency. I did not have a candy thermometer so the first time I made this, it came out the consistency of granola or small grain gravel. It wasn't until later that I realized that you have to boil it over medium (not high) heat. The 2nd time around, after that adjustment, the fudge turned out great. I boiled over medium-high heat ("7") for 11 minutes (just to be safe) and had no problems. Enjoy!
Used white chocolate chips. Would have been wonderful, if it would have ever set up. Tried to make it 3 separate times. Will try one more time before giving up on the recipe. Follow Up. 11/14/06. I used one stick of butter and half white/half butterscotch chips, and it set up perfectly. Great Recipe. I even got the compliment from someone who didn't want to swallow the fudge because it tasted so good. Will definitely make again!
This was the first time I made fudge - even without a thermometer! (Boiled it for 10 minutes.) I used cinnamon chips instead of butterscotch because I like a lot of spice, and the fudge came out incredible! This morning I brought some to work and dropped some of at my sister's house - and in two hours, I've given the recipe out to 8 people. What a hit!
This is a great recipe! I halfed the butter, left out a cup of sugar, and used half white choc. chips instead of all butterscotch. I also left out the almonds (didn't have any) but I threw in some Rice Krispies just for kicks and it was great! Even with reducing the sugar it's still super rich, so you could probably cut back even more if you feel so inclined :)
I really liked this recipe, though it took 2 attempts. The first time, it just didn't set. The second time I used only one stick of butter. As suggested by others, I used 1 cup of butterscotch chips and 1 cup of white chocolate. Yummy!
This fudge has a great texture and consistency, but the butterscotch is very strong and it overwhelms the pumpkin. Next time, I will use vanilla chips instead.
I started making this last year at Thanksgiving and it has been a hit every time. Be extremely careful with the 234 degree temp or it won't be the right consistency. I always use 1 c. butterscotch and 2 c. white chocolate chips because I don't like the butterscotch flavor as much.
I have tried both the original verison and one with alterations. I liked the original, however, if you want the pumpkin to come through you need to use the advice of other users (as I did) and instead of butterscotch, use 1c. white chips, and 1c. cinnamon chips. Also up the pumpkin to 1c. and only use 1/2 the amt. of butter. I do favor the the recipe with the alterations more.
Tastes just like pumpkin pie! I used white chocolate chips in order to have more pumpkin flavour. It turned out perfectly.
I don't understand what happened to my batch of pumpkin fudge. I boiled it for over a half hour, stirring constantly, and it wouldn't go over 220. I let it boil for ten minutes, without stirring, and the temp wouldn't go any higher. I'm left with a pan of delicious pumpkin goop that is not fudge. I really wanted to like this recipe...
Something different for Thanksgiving. The little pumpkinny fudge morsels are irresistible.
I make this recipe every year. However, i use peanut butter chips. Everyone loves it!
This was delicious! I couldn't stop eating it. I substituted white chocolate chips because I don't care for the butterscotch taste before I even read the reviews. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, so used a combo of cinnamon, ginger, cloves and a dash of nutmeg. Perfect! Thanks!
This recipe is tasty, but the pumpkin flavor can't get past the butterscotch flavor. I would use vanilla chips and more spice next time. I didn't have any trouble getting it to set up. I live at high altitude and made adjustments to the temperature.
I've made this recipe 3 times now. When I follow exactly it tastes like butterscotch. I added one cup of pumpkin puree and 3 tablespoons of pumpkin pie spice and it was perfect! It makes great cut outs too!
Followed exactly as the recipe states and it was wonderful. Left out for the new years party and it was gone fast. The butterscotch and almonds make this recipe, I did not see a need to switch to white choco chips. It did not over power the pumpkin at all!
Delightful! Didn't have marshmallow creme, so I made my own. I have butterscotch chips, but heeded the advice of reviewers and used white chocolate. I reduced the butter by 1/3 cup, doubled (heck, just about tripled) the pumpkin, and threw together my own "pumpkin spice" mixture (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and ground cloves). The trick is to get it to the correct temperature before adding the chips and removing from the heat. You MUST have patience. Very, very rich, but as my husband said, "the best thing I ever put in my mouth!"
i followed the directions and mine did not turn out at all. I applaud those who were able to get theirs to set up because it looks delicious. however, i will not attempt to make fudge. its easier to just buy it.
I wasn't even aware there was such a thing as pumpkin fudge. This is an excellent, easy, no fail fudge. Delicious flavor. I doubled the pie spice though because my kids love it and I used 7 oz of miniature marshmallows cause I didn't have the cream. It was still excellent!!! Thank you.
This came out really, really good. My husband makes a great peanut butter fudge, and this was his first time venturing out into new territory :) The recipe is simple. I just greased a 9x13 pan and we let it cool on the counter and put it in the fridge. It was a hit at his company Thanksgiving party. It tastes best when refrigerated.
I did this one, it tastes fine (I used the butterscotch chips) but it won't harden - and I followed the recipie to the letter. I think there's too much marshmallow creme.
I used this recipe to try and duplicate a fudge I had tried from a candy store. This fudge turned out good but it wasn't quite as creamy. Also, next time I think I will skip using butterscotch chips and use white chocolate instead. It has a pumpkin flavor but it's almost overrun by the butterscotch. Otherwise it was easy to make and the texture was smooth enough.
if you like pumpkin, this is good.
The only thing I could taste was the butterscotch chips. They were overpowering the pumpkin flavor.
Very disappointed!!! It didn't set and I was very careful about cooking long enough. I even tried to freeze it....still gooey!! I had to throw the whole pan away. The taste wasn't bad if you like butterscotch....sure didn't taste like pumpkin!
EXCELLENT!!Made for a fall party. Did sub white choc. chips for butterscotch. What a hit. Not a piece left. Wouldn't be the same without the spice!My son loves it more than my peanut butter fudge. I sell it! Must be a winner! Thanks for the recipe
It tasted very good but although it has spices and pumpkin, I don't really feel that those are the main flavors. It's more of a butterscotch fudge with a hint of pumpkin spice.
Still looking for a good pumpkin fudge recipe. This was more like a butterscotch fudge recipe. The texture wasn't bad, but the butterscotch taste was too much. I am a lover of pumpkin, but I really don't like the taste of butterscotch. If you are looking for a great butterscotch fudge recipe, omit the pumpkin and make this.
Recipe tasted more like butterscotch than pumpkin, but it turned out very creamy and good.
I messed up the first two batches of this. Each time, I could not get the temperature of my boil above about 216 after about 12 minutes. Each time I ended up with a nice goopy ice cream topping which barely set, even after being frozen. On the third try, while I watched all the steam escape from the pot at the beginning of the boil, it occurred to me that water boils at 212. The temperature of the mixture will remain steady until ALL the water is boiled off... then it will rise again. Once the temperature begins to rise again, there will be very little steam rising off of the pot. So be patient... it may take a few more than 10 minutes, but it will get there. Just watch the steam coming off the pot.
This is very good and a nice surprise to the normal candy tray.
This recipe had me a little frightened with all the reviewer having such different ideas and experiences. But it turned out perfect! I did use the white chocolate chips and all the butter and sugar. I was also very careful to get it to jsut the right temperature. I am excited to make it again and to share the recipe with my family.
You really have to use butter NOT margarine and be patient as it may take 15 minutes or so to reach the 234 degree mark. It's TOTALLY worth it though. I did use white chocolate because it's what I had in my pantry and I left out the almonds but other than that it's perfect as written! YUMMY AND DESERVES 10+ STARS!!!
I absolutely loved this fudge. The butterscotch serves as a good sweetener and the spicy, pumpkin pie flavor is just excellent. It didn't seem to want to set at room temperature like the recipe suggested. After a few hours, I put it in the refridgerator to set and it set up perfectly that way. I will definately be making this one again!
I was worried about this setting up, but it turned out perfect! I doubled the pumpkin and boiled it until the candy thermometer read 234, which took longer than 10 minutes on my stove. I also used 12oz of white chocolate chips as others had suggested.
This was my first attempt at fudge of any kind and I really thought it was simple. I put the almonds in the buttered 9x13 pan and toasted them in that for about 15 minutes and they came out good. I used real butter too, I don't know if it makes a difference if you used margarine or not. I then stirred the pumpkin mixture the entire time it was in the saucepan and after I added all the ingredients it was already setting up in the saucepan. I let it cool at room temp overnight and this morning it's perfect. I used slivered almonds because I didn't know what to use, but I think it would be good with whole almonds.....It is a little butterscotch-y, but I can taste the pumpkin and the pumpkin pie spice makes it yummy. The flavor is very delicate actually. I'm not a huge "spice" fan and I really love this stuff. Not grainy at all-- very good recipe, Thanks, Wendy!!!!!
I reduced the amount of butterscotch in the recipe based on the reviews of others, but in the future I will eliminate it completely and substitute vanilla chips. The pumpkin flavor was completely lost.
FOLLOWED STEP BY STEP BUT THIS CAME OUT A COMPLETE FAILURE. WILL TRY ONCE MORE THOUGH OUT OF CURIOSITY.
I really wish I would have found this recipe here and read the reviews first. I found it elsewhere and followed the recipe to a T. I didn't have any problem with it setting up or anything. My candy thermometer read lower than soft-ball stage but the cold water test said it was ready. I based it on the cold-water and it set up nicely. The taste however was not what I expected. Where's the pumkin?? All I could taste was butterscotch and sugar. I might try this again without the butterscotch.
I changed the recipe a little...I used walnuts instead of almonds. I used half butterscotch chips and half white chips. I used 'real' butter also. The fudge recieved great reviews at the gathering I took it to. I used the cold water test and it turned out fine.
Yum! I used white chocolate chips too, and the fudge got gobbled up very quickly. Everyone loved it. I found that it set better in the refrigerator, and it tasted better cold too.
I won the title of "Pumpkin Princess" with this recipe. A fun way to use pumpkin!
This tasted great! The only thing is that the butterscotch was so overwhelming that it really blocks out the pumpkin taste that I was looking for. Rename this "Butterscotch" fudge and this is 5 star!
It was very good but it makes A LOT!! Good change from the usual fudge.
The consistency is wonderful, very smooth. It required 15-20 minutes to reach 234 degrees so the candy thermometer was essential for accuracy. It's quite rich and very sweet (a lot of sugar AND marshmallow cream), so the servings should be cut small. Be sure to cut after completely cooled. I did try toasted pecans instead and it worked well with the pumpkin flavor.
Great for a Halloween party treat!! Diffrent take on fudge.
So creamy and rich. I made it using just a half of stick of butter and fat free evaporated canned milk. It came out excellant! I have passed out this recipes to our friends.
Maybe I did something wrong. This recipe did not turn out for me.
I made the recipe only substituting pecans for the almonds. I got rave reviews and requests for more. I own a small family type restaurant and always like to try new and different things. Everyone should give this a try, it is easy and very, very good.
I don't know if I did something wrong, but this turned out horrible. It didn't taste anything like pumpkin, and it was crumbly and not creamy at all.
This was OK. The cooking time was definitely not near 10 minutes (more like 30 minutes). The taste was good (my kids loved it) but too much work for the result.
First time I ever made fudge and it came out fantastic. Needs to sit for a few hours to flavor through better. I made a double batch for Thanksgiving and still had a little left at Christmas and it was still creamy and good. Will make this again.
Does anyone know what I can do with my Goo? The flavor of this is great but mine didn't turn out solid enough. I probably needed to cook it longer. I need a new recipe for my goo so I don't have to throw it away..Please help. Thanks
The first time I tried this fudge it turned to sugar when I dumped in the chips (white chocolate). Also I only used 1 stick of butter as someone suggested. I just tried it again, using 2 sticks of butter as called for. I gradually added the chips and had no problem. Since I didn't have any pumpkin pie spice I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of cloves, and 1/4 teaspoon ginger. Wonderfully different recipe and I will make it again.
I WANTED SOMETHING DIFFERENT. IT IS EASY- SPICY-AND MY GRANDCHILDREN WILL TAKE IT OVER THE CHOCOLATE FUDGE. I THINK I FOUND A WINNER THANKS -GRANNYROB
Very tasty. Not the easiest thing to make but the taste made up for the difficulty in boiling the mixture.
This fudge never set up right, and I am an experienced fudge maker. It was more like pumpkin goo. The flavor was okay, but very sweet. I tasted more butterscotch than anything. I had a hard time tasting any pumpkin. I will be trying a different punpkin fudge recipe next time. Sorry!
I could not get this to set either. I used a candy thermometer and got it to exactly 234 degrees...so I don't know what went wrong here. It tasted great though if you don't mind eating it with a spoon.
Tasted great, however, had trouble getting it to set. It was very soft & mushy. I tried it again and the same thing happened.
very tasty
Well mine did not set either but I am eating it w/a spoon right now & it sure is good! I knew it would not set properly b/c it never did reach the soft-ball stage (I don't have a candy thermometer). But I'd been boiling & stirring for over 1/2 hr. at that point so finally called it quits. I will try it again sometime & use half the butter as someone else suggested. I also did something a little different, I used half butterscotch & half chocolate chips. You can taste all 3 flavors really well, chocolate, buttersccotch & pumpkin. Will definitely try this recipe again!
I have never made fudge before this and I also thought this was simple. I didn't brown the almonds at all. And instead of buttering the pan I used the non stick aluminum foil on the bottom. I didn't melt the chips till they were melted all the way either. I let some of them stay whole for some texture. I didn't taste the spices or the pumpkin,I only tasted the buttersctoch. But everyone else seemed to like it. They were fighting over the leftovers!
This recipe is ok, but has a heavy chocolate/butterscotch taste if you put the required morsels in.
Watch out that you follow this recipe EXACTLY. I think I did, but must not have. I wound up with a big pan of goo which would not harden enough to cut and serve. Smelled great, though!
was not impressed... sorry!
This does not taste like pumpkin at all but rather like butterscotch. The name of this recipe should be "butterscotch fudge".
Great flavor, unfortunately it never set up. I did however have some of my friends still attempt to eat it with a spoon. Wouldn't make it again, wouldn't even try.
This is a 5 star fudge, no doubt about it! The recipe is simple to follow and easy to accomplish at any skill level. I followed the advice of a reviewer and used a mixture of white and cinnamon chips instead of the butterscotch. Perfection for the pumpkin lover!
I followed what others had recommended and did part cinnamon and part white chocolate chips instead of butterscotch which to me I feel like would be too strong of a flavor otherwise. I'd tried a similar recipe with all cinnamon chips but that was also too strong in that direction. Seemed like white chocolate chips and cinnamon chips are like a happy medium and it was a huge hit at my companies potluck.
It didn't set up right, but I didn't use a thermometer, so I'm sure that was my fault. I didn't have nuts, but I had nutella. Incredible flavor. I did what a lot of people did and used only half the butter, and 2 cups of sugar, and doubled the pumpkin. Also, I used fresh pumpkin instead of canned. Oh, and I did half white, half butterscotch on the chips. I actually got a spoon and cleaned up the pot personally. Flavor was SO GOOD. Looking at my review, I would have been surprised if it had set up, given how many changes I made. :)
good, simple recipe; only wish it had more pumpkin, but that's a personal preference
I made this using 1/2 c. cinnamon chips and 1-1/2 c. white chocolate chips - it was perfect. It added just a little more spice without sacrificing any flavor.
I used white chips because that's what I had on hand. Tastes great! Very rich!
4 stars because it tasted fabulous, but I didn't get it to set. I'm sure it was on my end, not cooking long enough. I made changes as recommended by ryan5678. I pulled it for tasting and several of us wound up eating it out of the pan. Double dipping be darned....this was good! I'm going to try it again when the pressure of the holidays has passed and see where I went wrong on this batch.
