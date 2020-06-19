Best Bean Salad

1 of 258

Rating: 5 stars Great and flexible. The key to this one is the 1/2 C. Oil, Vinegar, Sugar (I did go with a little less sugar), and Onion. Keep those 4 items together in 1 part each and you can add lots of different things to this. Pasta, all types of Beans, salad greens, other veggies. It is really very flexible and yummy. Helpful (250)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! I've been making this recipe for years and literally crave it! Goes so great with grilled chicken. My version uses seasoned salt instead of regular salt and also 1/4 tsp garlic powder. Also, make sure you use cut green beans and not french style. I mix my dressing in a large bowl and THEN add the veggies to wash one less bowl!:) Helpful (173)

Rating: 5 stars This really is the best ever! Be sure to rinse the legumes. I don't usually use Spenda but used a 1/2 cup in this instead of sugar (New Year Resolutions and all that!). Darn, I made this to clean out some cans from the pantry and I may just have to go buy some more!! Thanks! UPDATE: I have been making this constantly since this review and keep in containers in the frig for a quick healthy lunch! It's so easy to make and lasts the whole week! Thanks again!! Helpful (143)

Rating: 5 stars This was a terrific bean salad! I got alot of compliments on this...I let the salad sit overnight to marinate...we had left-overs and let me tell you, this salad gets better the longer it sits and marinates, 2-4 days later and it was even better tasting! It's a keeper! Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! Very simple, but still delicious! I used red wine vinegar, and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup based on other reviews, and it was perfect. It was quite liquidy, so I think I may add more beans next time. I'll definitely make this again! Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars Made this with what I had on hand- a one pound bag of red beans (prepared), some frozen wax pepper slices, red onion, celery, red wine vinegar, olive oil, honey instead of sugar, salt, pepper and garlic (as per another review.) It was DELICIOUS and kept for over a week. I think the secret is the sweet-sour-oil ratio, that with any combination of beans, veggies and spices would make a great salad! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I grew up on this salad. The variety of beans provides more fiber and nutrition than other bean salads on this site. My mom always used 2/3c. olive oil or a canola/vegetable/olive oil combo to equal the 2/3c., 3/4c. APPLE CIDER VINEGAR (white is too strong), 1/2c. Splenda or 3/4c. sugar. The salad gets better with age so we try to make it 2-4 days ahead of the party. If you cannot make it ahead of time, microwave the drained and rinsed garbanzo and kidney beans for 60 seconds and the wax and green beans for 30 seconds; the black beans turn to mush if microwaved. Microwaving the beans softens them so the dressing is absorbed much quicker. I use my salad spinner to drain and rinse the beans--garbanzo and kidney beans together, dump in the plastic bag or bowl, then I spin the green and wax beans. This also mixes the beans together which results in less breakage or mushy beans. If I'm taking this to a party, I prepare the recipe in a gallon ziploc bag, pack in a cooler with ice blocks on the bottom, and then put in the bowl when I get to the party. The ziploc bag allows me to mix the beans/marinade together easily and the clean up is so easy. If you don't have ground black pepper, use 1tsp. celery seeds. I omit the salt from the recipe. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars Really good just a tad too sweet. I will make it again with a little less sugar. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious. I halved the recipe and made it for my family. The kids loved it. I had some zesty italian dressing I needed to use up and so I subbed that for the green pepper, celery, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. I added slightly less sugar. Also, be sure to wash the beans, I didn't and there was unappealing bubbles in the salad. This would be a great dish to bring to a potluck. Helpful (28)