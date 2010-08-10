Baked Rice Pudding

This recipe is nearly a carbon copy of my grandmother's recipe that I know and love. It's not your standard rice pudding consistency, but it is far from "dry" as others claim (you must be overcooking it if it's dry!) I know my pudding is "done" after it's thickened and is more of a solid jiggle than a sloshing of liquid when lightly jostled side to side. This pudding is baked, and as such is able to be sliced and cut into portions after it's cooked. It tastes delicious both warm and cold, and I've been known to eat it for breakfast after cooling in the fridge overnight. I prefer spicing it up with cinnamon over nutmeg. I also don't stir it midway through baking, as I enjoy the almost flan-like custard layer that develops over the rice during baking. Absolutely delicious. Whenever I have the time to devote to baking this one, I'll take it over a stovetop, spoonable version any day. Highly recommend. Give it a shot!