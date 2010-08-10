Baked Rice Pudding

307 Ratings
  • 5 180
  • 4 77
  • 3 21
  • 2 18
  • 1 11

This baked rice pudding recipe is lovely served warm. It has the appeal of homemade comfort food.

By Emtmom

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place rice in a 3-quart saucepan and add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt together in a large bowl until combined; stir in cooked rice and raisins. Transfer into a 10x6x2 inch baking dish.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 30 minutes; stir pudding and sprinkle with nutmeg. Continue to bake until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 145mg. Full Nutrition
