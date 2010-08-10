Baked Rice Pudding
This baked rice pudding recipe is lovely served warm. It has the appeal of homemade comfort food.
People! I don't get the constant complaints about this pudding being too dry! IT IS A DIFFERENT STYLE OF RICE PUDDING - IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE FIRM ENOUGH TO CUT! Get it? If you want a vanilla-pudding-with-rice-in-it type of pudding, USE A DIFFERENT RECIPE! Don't waste everyone's time complaining that this recipe isn't like that. The lady (with all the yes votes) who says the recipe is wrong is totally out to lunch - the changes she suggested would change it to a completely different recipe. That said - this recipe is delicious - I put a little cinnamon in it and nutmeg on top. Good warm or cold - also good with milk or cream poured over. Brings back childhood memories from the South. Thanks.Read More
Oh my, was this ever dry. I added an extra cup of milk, a little extra water when cooking the rice and still it was like eating a bowl of rice. I added a little extra sugar because I like it sweet. The flavor was good-the texture not good at all.Read More
I think the reason so many people are trying to change this recipe is that there are two styles of rice puuding. This is the dry, baked style, which is very different from the wet , creamy style. This is the kind I grew up with, and the kind that is served in old Southern cafeterias. It is supposed to be baked until dry. It is a great way to use up leftover rice. I made this with 3 cups leftover cooked rice, followed the recipe exactly , except added cinamon, and increased the raisins. It was great. Exactly what I wanted. Serve warm with a little cream, or cold.....
Good basic recipe, but you need to: (1) BAKE it only for 30 minutes [instead of an hour] OR you MUST USE another cup of milk or half-in-half, because it baked up too dry. (2) I'd also put in 1/4 cup more sugar only because I like it tad sweeter and 3)I'd butter the baking dish, and maybe add a Tablespoon of butter to this recipe. Good, solid comfort food :=) !!!
THERE IS A BIG MISUNDERSTANDING ABOUT THIS RECIPE!! There are 2 styles of rice pudding... One style that is generally preferred by African Americans and quite a few southerners. It is a baked pudding MEANT to be dry and thick enough to cut into squares if you wanted to. It is a thick baked custard base, most often served warm. Then there is a pudding the rest of the population prefers that is a type of creamy vanilla pudding base with rice in it, usually served cold. If the latter is what you seek,... THIS AIN'T IT!!! Go to a different recipe. This recipe mirrors what I grew up understanding to be rice pudding, but may not fit the bill for you if you grew up on the other kind. Probably if you grew up eating one of them, you'll HATE the other.
I decided to try this even after reading some of the bad reviews. This is a great recipe. I only changed it a little bit to make it taste like my great grandmothers who was born and raised in Mississippi and will turn 108 this October. Cooked the rice in milk, butter and 1/2 cup sugar. I used 1/2 evaporated milk and 1/2 cream, 2 tbsp butter, I only had cinnamon and increased the sugar to 1 cup. This is a very southern traditional rice pudding not the soupy/creamy kind they make in northern states. My kids loved it so much they took some to school for their snack. Not for dieters that's for sure. Works well with soy milk for those who are lactose intolerant. I used vanilla flavored.(second try) Oh and don't forget to spray or butter the dish!!! I will certainly be making this for my Big Momma as a birthday gift.
After reading this recipe and reviews, I immediately determined this is much to much rice and not enough liquid, even if the rice has been pre-cooked. This would not produce a "creamy" pudding as rice pudding should be. For 1 cup of uncooked rice there should be atleast 8-10 cups of milk. Even -2cups of water for cooking rice, there should be at least 6 more cups of milk (not 2) for this quantity of rice.
I made two of these the first one was too dry if you baked it for the total of 1 hr. The second one came out perfect after stirring well and then just baking an additional 15 mins. I will be making this one again.
To all of you who thought it wasn't creamy enough - it's a baked pudding. You're supposed to be able to cut it. If you want "creamy", look for rice pudding recipes cooked on the stove top. I thought it was fabulous. Took me back to my grandmother's kitchen. Can't wait to try different variations. Thank you for a great recipe.
I make rice pudding for Christmas every year I will use this recipe as a bases snice I lost my recipe, what I do different is I will add the cinnamon and nutmeg. I also will add a little juice from a fresh squeeze ornage, And I only but the egg yolks in the pudding the whites are saved and used to make a margarine for the top after the pudding bakes. Also I put the dish in a pan of water to bake.
I have to agree with a previous post about this being a great recipe because it is dry. This is the kind my mom used to make. It was purposely dry. We would pour half and half or cream over it to our desired consistency. This recipe is wonderful. Don't change a thing. If you want a creamy rice pudding you will have to look at other recipes.
yum! My kids loved this, not to mention the hubby too!Hope your not dieting because it's very morish, i must admitt to get the creamyness without a real sweety taste it needs to be slow cooked in a bowl of water & 8 cups of milk needs to be used not 2, but thankyou for this recipe
It was horrible and dry. I need a recipe that is creamy.
I have been looking for this exact version of rice pudding for MONTHS - this recipe is very similar to the one my mother used to make. This is supposed to be a dry baked pudding (NOT creamy stovetop style) and it is fabulous just as the recipe is. For those that find it "dry," in my family we always poured half and half over the pudding to serve it and it was soooo good. The only change was that I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg but that's my taste preference. Perfect, thank you so much for this recipe!
This is a perfect baked rice pudding recipe. The only things i did different were add more raisins and I used canned milk because i had a can I had to use. Did everything else exactly as stated. It is the closest to my Grandma's recipe I have tried. Nice and firm and not too sweet - it is a real keeper.
This would be a great rice pudding recipe for Japanese cuisine because it isn't very sweet to begin with, but for the american palate this recipe needs too many tweaks to make it good if you go directly from the recipe. Cooking the rice beforehand in just water left the rice very bland. It should be cooked with milk, sugar and cinnamon. This doesn't have a custard consistency, it is more like a binder for rice. It isn't sweet at all. It comes out dry and I didn't leave it in the oven over the time allotted. The look and smell of the finished product was appealing. It's easy to make. It would be good as a breakfast item not a dinner dessert. I made a hard sauce to go with it after tasting a bite of it before serving it.
This is BAKED rice pudding, just like my mother used to make. It is supposed to be dry, not runny and soupy! I made this and only changed from using nutmeg to using cinnamon. It was FANTASTIC! Just like my mother used to make. Everybody who was worthy of getting a piece of it said this was the old fashioned comfort food type that they remembered their grandmother used to make! It put a smile on everyone's face!
OMG! this was the best rice pudding i have ever had in my life! I HAVE TO GIVE IT 5 STARS! BUT REMEMBER ONLY COOK IT FOR 30 MINUTES OR IT WILL BE WAY TO DRY! My daughter loved this recipe i would pack it for her and her friend for lunch her friend was in love with it to! IM TOTALLY GOING TO MAKE THIS AGAIN MY FAMILY WILL LOVE IT! thanks so much for this recipe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This rice pudding was sooo delicious and very very easy to make. The only thing I done different is added a little bit of cinnamon. I will be making this again and maybe next time I will share with the family. hehe
I was looking for a rice pudding recipe to hurriedly feed some overnight houseguests at breakfast. I tried this recipe doubled. I had some rice I had already cooked which probably measured close to 2C. I didn't measure the raisins and probably added twice as many as called for. I also used skim or 1% milk. I then baked this for the required time in a large ceramic casserole dish. I wish I would have quadrupled the recipe for the ten of us. It was fabulous and gone in mere moments. Everybody raved (of course, this was rather a late breakfast and starvation never diminishes your cooking skills). With all of the raisins I added I could have cut back on the sugar. I also could have used a bit less than 1 t. sea salt. I would not hesitate to make this recipe again.
I added about 1/4 cup more milk, omitted the raisins, only because I didn't have any, and baked for 30 mins. Sprinkled with both nutmeg and cinnamon and baked for an additional 20 mins. Very Yummy. My husband said just like his grandma used to make
I just made this rice pudding today. I also don't understand the negative reviews. I only changed a couple of things. I used heavy cream instead of milk, used cinnamon 1/4 tsp in addition to nutmeg and added 3 tbsp. of melted butter. Baked for 45 min instead of 1 hour. This tasted just like the baked rice pudding my mother made for me when I was growing up. My mother was from Richmond, VA. This is a baked rice pudding, maybe why this recipe got negative reviews. This recipe came out so creamy and delicious. Absolutely, DELICIOUS. Also this is so easy to make and reminded me of my childhood. I will definitely be making this again...
This is the rice pudding I was raised on. The creamy kind is too much like tapioca pudding. I do add about a half cup more of milk than this recipe calls for but other wise it's great. When you want to eat it, you cut a piece out, put it in a bowl and nuke it. Then add about a half a cup of milk to it, and eat. I love it.
Very good recipe. This is REAL rice pudding with a custard base; the kind I loved growing up. This far surpasses the more contemporary version of vanilla pudding with rice.
I agree with spdavies. I grew up in ireland and this was the first dessert I made myself. this is close as Mrs Beetons old school recipe and this turns out pretty similar to that so I give it 5 stars.
Hi, I think baked rice pudding is really great when you want a really healthy dessert or snack. I know this because my mother has made it for years and till this day i still love baked rice pudding. I want all cooks to try this and everyone should try this and once you've tried it you don't want to stop eating it. Once i tried it i couldn't stop eating it. I ate it for breakfast and sometimes for lunch. I just couldn't stop eating it. It was so delicious.
Turned out just the way we like it...just added quite more raisins.
I liked this recipe.It's appeal is in the fact that it is a very basic rice pudding recipe. It is good as is, or simple enough to add more to it to make it your very own. It is also easy to scale down or double.Whenever I have leftover cooked rice, I will make this recipe! Thanks for the recipe!
This came out perfect following the baking directions. I made mine with leftover coconut rice, and dried cranberries because I didn't have raisins, and also added about a tsp of cinnamon. So incredibly good, with that perfect texture. Can't stop eating it.
Made this recipe to use up the extra rice from dinner after my husband made way too much of it. He and the kids all loved it, although he says it should be creamier. I am not a big fan/expert on rice puddings, but any dish that makes all 4 kids and husband happy is a keeper for me.
Needs more sugar. Definitely not grandma's.
I made a few changes, and this turned out great: Oven @ 300. Add 1/4 c sugar, 3 tbsp melted butter/margarine, 1/2 c half & half, and dash of cinnamon to custard mixture. Omit raisins. Sprinkle with cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Bake 30 minutes, stir well, then bake for an additional 15-20 minutes until knife comes out clean.
Wonderful! Just like my mom and grandma used to make! Had 2 bowls of it for my supper....lol.
Wow does this ever take me back. This rice pudding is wonderful. My mom always baked her rice pudding and this recipe is exactly how she made it.
Cook 2 cups of rice first, instead of 1.Put in 2/3 cup sugar, a pinch of cinnamon along with the nutmeg and put your baking dish into a pan of water to cook both in the oven for an hour. If you put your baking dish in a pan of water, then the pudding stays moist but keeps its form when served.
This recipe is nearly a carbon copy of my grandmother's recipe that I know and love. It's not your standard rice pudding consistency, but it is far from "dry" as others claim (you must be overcooking it if it's dry!) I know my pudding is "done" after it's thickened and is more of a solid jiggle than a sloshing of liquid when lightly jostled side to side. This pudding is baked, and as such is able to be sliced and cut into portions after it's cooked. It tastes delicious both warm and cold, and I've been known to eat it for breakfast after cooling in the fridge overnight. I prefer spicing it up with cinnamon over nutmeg. I also don't stir it midway through baking, as I enjoy the almost flan-like custard layer that develops over the rice during baking. Absolutely delicious. Whenever I have the time to devote to baking this one, I'll take it over a stovetop, spoonable version any day. Highly recommend. Give it a shot!
Great SOUTHERN-STYLE rice pudding recipe. It's not supposed to be wet. Southern rice pudding is dense and this turned out perfect for me. Tastes just like grandma used to make! My whole family loves it.
I enjoyed this recipe! Very nice, yet I also added a Tablespoon of butter to add gloss and density. I also changed the milk quantity by adding 1 cup of milk only and 1 cup of cream. I also chopped up 2 Bananas and added them and reduced the cooking time by 30 in the oven. I seved it straight away with whipped cream and a scoop of caramel ice-cream. Very very nice!
This is the recipe I have been looking for! It is just like my mom's rice pudding. I soaked the raisins in 2 Tablespoons of rum for a few minutes before I added them into the mixture. I reserved the rum, to drizzle over the top of the pudding during the last few minutes of baking. It was a delight! Husband loved it! This will be my go to recipe from now on.
Mmmmmmm!!! Very easy too. :-) I put in more raisins than the recipe called for--only added to the sweetness.
This "Northern" girl loved this recipe. It is as just one of the styles of Rice Pudding my mother used to make. It is a comfort food and I enjoy it both warm with a little cream or cold after all the flavors meld.
This turned out great. I changed the recipe a bit. I omited the rasins and nutmeg and used 5 eggwhites and only one yolk. I also used skim milk. Great recipe!!!!!
I am babysitting at my daughter's place and couldn't remember my recipe for this (daughter's favorite dessert :0) )so I thought I would check here. I can't believe this is exactly it. It is not your traditional rice pudding. We never cared for that. We have been eating it this way for years. Sometimes I put more milk and eggs in or use brown sugar or cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Today I am using some cinnamon and dried cherries 'cause we don't have raisins. I think you can pretty much use whatever you feel like using. Thank you for sharing this recipe so I could find it today. :0 )
this recipe is excellent! I add cinnamon and I use two of those lunch size boxes of raisins. I serve this hot right out of the oven with a little cream poured over the top
This is the closest I have come to the type of rice pudding have been looking for. It has almost a custard consistency instead of creamy. It is not dry at all and just the right sweetness. My husband said, forget dessert, this is dinner. He loved it.
From the other reviews, it was obvious that the flavor of this pudding was good, but it was very dry. I used a lot more milk - and also used a bit more sugar - so wrote the proportions as a customized recipe. I think even with the extra liquid I added, it still could have been baked probably 15 minutes less.
I thought this recipe would be creamier, but it has good flavor, and the level of sweetness is perfect!
I used 1/4 cup Splenda instead of 1/2 cup Sugar and it was plenty sweet enough....Delicious
I liked it very much, because I was looking for a BAKED rice pudding that was not very sweet, not a creamy, stove top rice pudding. Thank you for the recipe!
I was looking for something that would be like what my mom used to make for me and this tastes like it! loved it, very comforting.
very good, i didn't have to change the recipe any. my wife loved this recipe, she says it is the best one.
This recipe turned out delicious!!!!!It was so easy and quick to make and the taste was better then any deli rice pudding you could ever buy.But i just made a few changes.Instead of the nutmeg...i used cinnamon,i cut out the rasins and when it was done scooped it out put it in another bowl and added heavy cream and more cinnamon!!!!!Delisch!!!!!
Before I made this rice pudding recipe I read almost all the reviews. I then decided to only make TWO changes. 1. add more raisins 2. cinnamon. As a child my mother made a very similar recipe, in which it too was dry, served hot,but we add cold milk and a sprinkle of sugar on top. Overall, I loved this recipe, it's just like my mom's
This is a great rice pudding recipe. Just like my Ukrainian Baba used to make. I love it warm with milk poured over top. If you are looking for a creamy rice pudding you need to make a stove top pudding not baked.
This is a great recipe for rice pudding. Those of you who think it is to dry should know that this is how it is meant to be. this should be served in a bowl and topped with (Warm or cold) milk and some cinnamon and nutmeg (And a little sugar if that is what you like) This is Perfect!
I must have done something wrong. I followed the recipe exactly but I ended up with a rice cereal that wasn't custardy or pudding-like. Maybe I used too long of a grain rice. I won't be trying this recipe again.
I made this recipe almost exactly following the directions. The only thing I added was 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and it was delicious! I didn't have any problems with it being to dry.
Absolutely delicious. It's the closest recipe I've found to my mom's yet.
I made this with instant rice just to see how it would come out, otherwise I followed the recipe as directed. I was fantastic it was just like mom used to bake!
I made this recipe for my husband and he really enjoyed it. I'd never had rice pudding, so I tried a lot of recipes to find one that worked for him. The dryness of this recipe was what liked the most about it. I made a few minor changes. I cooked my rice in milk and 1/4 cup sugar instead of water. I also used 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla, and I topped it w/ cinnamon along with the pinch of nutmeg.
I ADDED MORE SUGAR AND USED CARNATION EVAPORATED CAN MILK INSTEAD OF REGULAR MILK. OVERALL THIS IS A GOOD SOLID RICE PUDDING RECIPE AND VERY YUMMY !!!!
I love this pudding...it's not as good as the recipe I grew up eating (lost, sadly) but still delicious. I think a lot of people are looking for a creamy rice pudding--THIS RECIPE IS NOT MEANT TO BE CREAMY PUDDING!! It's the best when served warm with cold cream or half & half.
The recipe clearly states to bake UNTIL A KNIFE COMES OUT CLEAN. It's not supposed to be soft or semi-liquid. It's a dry, solid, pudding. That said: I love this recipe! It's exactly what I wanted, and it's great either for dessert or for breakfast. The next time I make it, I'm going to try chopped dried peaches in it instead of raisins, for fun. (Update: Chopped dried peaches are AWESOME! They taste a little strong, though, so bake about half-way, then stir the peaches in, then finish baking so they don't overpower the flavor of the pudding.)
My family made the baked, dry rice pudding and not the creamy kind. We used an encyclopedia set from the 60s. I don't know what set it was but that is where the original recipe came from. I have memories of making this recipe as a teenager but the encyclopedias are long gone and I never made it again. I found this and took out the raisins, added a bit of sugar and milk and it's perfect. As many others said, there are TWO kinds of rice pudding...baked and drier or creamy. This is the baked and dry and the kind I wanted. Thank you.
I typed in baked rice pudding, and there is this wonderful, basic receipe! I have added my own "extras" to make it mine, but I thank you emtmom for a nice beginning.
This is a P.S. to my last review. I'm not sure why other reviews said it was dry, however mine was perfect. I used Minute Rice and baked it in a 2 1/2 quart baking dish.
I have tried this recipe and loved it! It reminds me of what I had as a child. I love that it is baked firm and it can be cut with a knife; I would not change a thing. This is how it is done in parts of the south. If you want a wetter looser in texture rice pudding, this recipe is not for you.
MADE THIS FOR MY DAUGHTER FOR A PROJECT IN SCHOOL HAVE TO SAY THAT OUT OF 180 SUDENTS IT WAS NOT POPULAR
Easy to make and delicious!
This is a great easy recipe. I read all the reviews on this being too dry. So I added just a little more milk and an extra egg. My mom made this kind of dry rice pudding when I was little. I do know it is supposed to be dry not creamy, then you put more milk and sugar in your bowl when it is served! yum
This just like my mother made when I was a child....PERFECT!!! To all those ppl this is how this kind is supposed to taste like...this baked rice pudding brought memories. .sooooooo good...this is the real rice pudding !!!!
Very simple to make. I upped the white sugar from 1/2 c. to 2/3 c. since I like my puddings sweeter, and it was not overly sweet. I also didn't bake it the full hour in my gas oven; I stirred it at 30 mins. into the cooking and it was getting ready to set, so I let it go another 10 minutes. I don't like dry rice pudding. I also substituted light cream for the milk and it was very smooth and had a great mouth-feel, but I would make it next time with whole milk to cut the calories.
This is a really Great Recipe. I tried it about 5yrs ago and I still use it today!
The subtle flavor of this pudding was perfect however the consistency was a quite dry. So dry infact, I almost threw it out. Instead I served it with cold milk and a bit of sugar for breakfast the next morning as another review suggested. It was still just o.k.
It was easy to make and tasted good but it was way too dry.
I love rice pudding but allways found it too time consumming but this is a great recipe that's fast and easy my whole family loves it and have asked for it a several family dinners it been added to the family Christmas meal this year by my mom
Delicious when warm, with a little cream or whole milk on it. Not as good cold..but still good. Very much like my own mother used to make!
I loved this recipe! I'm glad I read the reviews, so I knew it was going to turn out more solid (southern style rice pudding) than creamy pudding (northern style rice pudding). I used sushi rice and cooked it in a rice cooker. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins (it's all I had) and cinnamon instead of nutmeg. It was delicious warm, and just what I wanted.
I loved this recipe. Most I have had have been too sweet, but this was just right. I omitted the raisins just my personal preference. Thanks for the tasty recipe.
Excellent recipe! I used instant milk instead of regular milk, and allspice instead of nutmeg. I also added a little more water and used a larger pot because the rice I had was low quality. Rice pudding turned out wonderfully. Everyone who had tried it loves it!
I add some sliver allmons
I had a taste for rice pudding this morning so I called but unfortunately missed my mom before she left for work, so I couldn't get her recipe. So I logged on and found this one and I must say...Almost perfect!!!!! And the only reason I say almost is because it's not my mama's, but it is close and so delicious! I can't wait for my son to wake up from his nap to give him a taste! It is firm (as I believe rice pudding should be...well at least the kind I like) and lots of flavor. I added cinnamon and nutmeg to the mixing bowl because that's how my mom does it and the two just do something to my taste buds! Thanks for the delicious recipe! SN: if you are looking for the creamy or soupy rice pudding recipe this is NOT it!
This is a great recipe! It was just like the recipe for rice pudding that my grandma used to make. I did make a few changes though... I tripled the custard mixture, doubled the rice and raisins, and sprinkled cinnamon on top also. Thanks for the great rice pudding recipe!
This is a very good recipe. My mother use to make rice pudding this way.. very good.
I made this with a few substitutions. 1 can evaporated milk and 3/4 c skim. 3/4 cup sugar (next time I'll add 1/2 c brown I think) and 1 tsp cinnamon. I also already had brown rice cooked so I used that. It's nearly exactly what my Mom made when I was little; but not as sweet as I would like. Had to bake it longer than said; but probably due to the rice/milk changes. Overall great recipe.
I made this but did a few things differently...added a cinnamon stick to the boiling water of the rice, remove when rice is done. Omitted the 1/2 C. sugar and added a can of sweetened condensed milk in place of it for sweetness, but if you prefer more sweetness just leave the sugar in as well. I baked it in a water bath but had to bake about 15 min. longer with doing so. I must tell you...this was about the best rice pudding I have ever had! It came out to perfection, was not dry at all! The sweetened condensed milk and water bath I believe may have helped the dryness issues that others were experiencing. And it formed this nice little custard like topping, not sure if the sweetened condensed milk did this but it was so yummy and I can't stop eating it! :D
great recipe mine came out nice and moist, but ive cooked rice pud many times. not this recipe but if you dont have really well cooked rice when you add it to the rest it will make it dry. most rice puddings you have to adjust the cooking time to how thick you want it. oh a trick my mum's use 1 cup evaporated milk 1 cup milk makes it creamy
Great recipe, but it should only be baked for 30 minutes.
this recipe is great you can cook it on the stove top too!
Not creamy enough for me.
Having read the reviews (and custard), I doubled the egg mixture. Turned out just like Gma used to make. I also used cooked minute rice. :)
Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe. Having had dental surgery I needed something soft and nutritious to eat. All I could think about was my grandmother's rice pudding...and here it is! It is exactly the same and a warm bowlful brought back wonderful memories from over 50 years ago. How nice is that?!
The recipe was easy to follow and the flavor was good, however, the pudding is a little drier than I would like. I will try again and make some adjustments to the original recipe.
Very good baked rice pudding recipe. As mentioned by others, this style of rice pudding is supposed to be dry. Like the recipe says, an inserted knife should come out clean when it's done. This recipe firmed up perfectly. Serve it warm with some milk, or light cream, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. (Don't mix cinnamon in the recipe before cooking or it will turn an unappealling muddy colour)
This is a very good warm comfort dish. Perfect for Moms that want to give their children something warm and sweet while recovering from a cold/flu. Also this is easy for anyone to make.
I loved this. It is just like the rice pudding my mom used to make. I did add a teaspoon of cinnamon to the mix and added 2 tbsp of melted butter and 1/4 cup additional sugar (as someone else suggested) added the nutmeg in with everything else and then followed the recipe on baking times. Fabulous.
this is a good old fashioned rice pudding the way that my grandma used to make. it's a keeper. I will make it again.
Dry, more like some kind of a plain rice dish. Not really a traditional rice pudding. Maybe it was too much rice? Not enough liquid? I'll try it again though because I don't think one chance is all it should get.
One of the other people were correct, there are two differenty types of pudding, and this is not the wetter one which is meant to be spooned into a dish, not cut.
