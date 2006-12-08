Georgia Spiced Peaches

This recipe is GREAT!!! I only made half a recipe just to try it. I made it during Summer, 2001 with fresh peaches and let them sit a while in the spices, using them this past holiday season for our Thanksgiving table on the Turkey tray and then again around the Cranberry jello mold. Around Xmas and a few times this winter, I made Gingerbread pancakes as a special breakfast treat. I opened up a jar of my canned spiced peaches and put them in the blender to just cut them up for better mixing with the spices. I then used the cut spiced peaches and the " spices juice" mixture(instead of maple syrup) over the gingerbread pancakes. It was sooo good! Thank you Donna and thanks to all of your relatives in Georgia! We will enjoy this recipe and the wonderful combinations we've created for years to come here in the Shenandoah Valley!