Georgia Spiced Peaches

25 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is an old, old recipe from relatives in Georgia.

By Donna

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
100
Yield:
19 pounds
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

100
Original recipe yields 100 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel peaches and set aside. In a large pot over medium high heat, boil sugar, vinegar and water until the syrup is moderately thick.

    Advertisement

  • Add cloves, cinnamon and peaches. Bring to boil stirring occasionally until the peaches can be pierced to the pit with a fork.

  • Fill sterilized canning jars with peaches. Continue boiling syrup until heavy and add to peaches to cover.

  • In a large stock pot, pour water half way to top with boiling water. Using a holder, carefully lower jars into pot. Leave a 2-inch space between jars. Add more boiling water to cover them, about 2 inches above the tops. Bring to a boil and cover, processing for 35 minutes. Remove jars from pot. Put jars on a wood or cloth surface, several inches apart and allow to cool. Jars will be sealed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; carbohydrates 36g; sodium 3.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022