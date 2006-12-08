Georgia Spiced Peaches
This is an old, old recipe from relatives in Georgia.
This is among the best spiced peaches recipes that I have ever used. I canned mine alittle differently. I made the syrup and then poured it over the peaches that were raw packed into sterile jars. Then processed in a hot water bath for 25 minutes per pint. This seemed to be so much easier to me. The flavor was outstanding....not too strong...not to mild. Thanks for sharing this one!Read More
These are way too sweet. The cinnamon & cloves make it taste like apples.Read More
This recipe is GREAT!!! I only made half a recipe just to try it. I made it during Summer, 2001 with fresh peaches and let them sit a while in the spices, using them this past holiday season for our Thanksgiving table on the Turkey tray and then again around the Cranberry jello mold. Around Xmas and a few times this winter, I made Gingerbread pancakes as a special breakfast treat. I opened up a jar of my canned spiced peaches and put them in the blender to just cut them up for better mixing with the spices. I then used the cut spiced peaches and the " spices juice" mixture(instead of maple syrup) over the gingerbread pancakes. It was sooo good! Thank you Donna and thanks to all of your relatives in Georgia! We will enjoy this recipe and the wonderful combinations we've created for years to come here in the Shenandoah Valley!
A couple of days ago I took my three kids to the orchard for peach picking, and ended up with more peaches than I knew what to do with. I tried this recipe for my first ever attempt at canning. I cut the recipe in half, and it turned out great. The jars look so pretty, I'm planning to give some away in holiday gift baskets. I did end up with extra cooked peaches and not enough of the syrup to cover them in jars. Not such a bad thing because I got to taste the peaches, and they are incredible! The canning process wasn't as intimidating as I'd thought, so I'll certainly make these peaches again!
I made these to surprise my husband, who grew up in Georgia, and they turned out pretty well for my first time with canning. Nonetheless, I would definitely recommend starting with less sugar than what this recipe calls for and adding to one's personal taste, as they tasted way too sweet for either of us.
Awesome spiced peaches. But the best part is the stuff in the bottom of the pan when you take off the remaining liquid... little bits of peaches that make a beautiful spiced peach jam... omg... scoop it into a little jampot and put it on the table... yum
I was looking for something different to do with my peaches and I found this. This is awesome. I don't like lots of sugar so I used only 1.5 cups of sugar. It is delicious. Thanks
These are wonderful. Don't be daunted by the canning process. Much easier that it sounds and this recipe is worth the trouble. Thanks.
My mother was savoring every bite ... not an easy thing to do! That makes it an automatic 5 stars in my files ~ thanks!
Wonderful flavor, easy to make and filled the house with wonderful scents. With fall and winter coming up I anticipate this being enjoyed quite a bit in the coming months. Thanks ;)
I LOVE this recipe!! We made it for English class for extra credit and everyone LOVED them. They are simply scrumptious and so easy to make. Mmm mmmm good these peaches are the bombest bomb!! If you make these peaches you will NOT regret it they are the most delicious thing in the world and I don't even normally like peaches!! TRY THIS RECIPE!
I have been canning peaches for 15 years. This is the best recipe ever. But I would recommend reducing the sugar by 2 cups. Thanks for the posting
These are great!
These are a bit sweet, but so tasty and a nice change from traditional plain canned peaches. I would definitely make these again next year.
I have used this recipe for years. Yummy.
This is the first time I have pickled peaches. The only thing I changed was to cut the sugar by 3/4 or so we don't like things that sweet and I felt all that sugar wasn't needed. We waited one month for them to mature. Opened last night and they were wonderful! Sweet but still a little tangy! A perfect accompaniment to chicken or pork. I also thickened the spiced juice and served it over ice cream! Yummy! Thanks for the great recipe!
We thought these were ok, but prefer regular canned peaches.
Good recipe but I think the amount of sugar should read 7 "Cups" of sugar not 7 "pounds" of sugar. I'm sure it was just a "Typo". Otherwise Great. Susan
I have used this recipe for years now. Delicious. I use whole cinnamon sticks, I add syrup to peaches packed in the jars and then process. Keeps the colour fresh and peaches firm. Enjoy
