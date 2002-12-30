Old-Fashioned Rice Pudding I

I made this on Christmas Eve and it turned out FABULOUS. I would have given it 5 stars but it definitely needed some modifications. I did what other reviewers suggested, and used 5 cups of milk (I actually used 1 c heavy cream, 3 cups 2% and 1 cup whole milk) and the 3 tsp of vanilla (I used Madagasgar Bourbon vanilla). It would have been dry otherwise I am sure. I also used 1 tsp of cinnamon, orange-essence cranberries instead of raisins, and Jasmine rice because I didn't have any regular rice. I used a heaping 1/2 cup. I melted my butter before mixing it in. I did make sure to stir several times the first 45 min. or so. Then I let it cook just under 2 hours. Took it out and let it sit for 3 hours because that is when we got back from Christmas Eve dinner. It was absolutely wonderful and everyone raved. I put a little cream on mine, but it wasn't too dry. It was just right. Thanks for the recipe and the tips, everyone. This is a keeper!