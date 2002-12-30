Old-Fashioned Rice Pudding I
This pudding turns out in a lovely custard texture. A great balm for those seeking a return to some of the old-fashioned foods of their youth! We like it best because it is oven-baked and not made on the stove top.
This recipe turned out great with some slight modifications. Per someone elses suggestion, I used five cups of liquid (actually, I had some cream left over from a previous recipe, so I used 1/2 cup cream and 4-1/2 cups 2% milk). I left out the raisins, used about 3 teaspoons of Vanilla, and used about 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. I baked it for about 2 hours and ten minutes. Turned out great.Read More
I used brown sugar rather than white, used 3 eggs rather than 2, and I used canned milk (2 cans) and also two half-pints (8 oz each) of whipping cream, increasing rice by about 1/4 cup. I used a prior feedback recommendation and increased the vanilla to 3 teaspoons and I also used allspice and cinnamon. I baked it for about 3 hours and stirred occassionally for the first 2. It is sooooo yummy! I also used both dark and yellowb raisins. It has a wonderful carmalized flavor and color and is very smooth.
My husband and I made this to serve as dessert after Christmas dinner. It was DELICIOUS!!! We read the reviews and incorporated a couple of suggestions. First, we added 1/3 cup of "Half and Half" (in addition to the milk). We used whole milk. We stirred the mixture every 10 minutes during the first hour of cooking. Finally, we reduced the cooking time to 2 hours, 20 minutes. Our pudding was creamy and custard-like and had a carmelized finish on top. We really enjoyed it and have decided that it will become our new family's (just married) Christmas dinner tradition.
Great Recipe! I just made it and it came out really good. I only had 1% milk, next time I'll use whole milk. But the taste is great~ I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg and left out the raisins. I saw several reviews that said it came out dry, so I tried it in a glass baking dish with a cover and the rice came out perfectly!! I think the key to the creamy texture is in stirring it often. YUM... First time ever making rice pudding, so glad i found your recipe!! Thanks!
this was good and easy. Instead of raisins, I added orange-essence dried cranberries and it was a wonderful taste. I used nonfat milk. However, I'm not sure if I did something wrong - I stirred it several times during baking, and it started out with that perfect smooth custard texture, but by the end of the baking time, the milk/egg mixture had seperated and curdled. Still a wonderful tatste though. ***a note on the curdling*** I tried this recipe a second time, and this time placed the baking dish in a hot water bath, and cooked at 275. I was told that boiling is what causes the curdling. So cook lower and longer, stir often, and use a water bath. This time I had no curdling.
This recipe was delightfully easy and came out of the oven looking like heaven, BUT it was horible!!My boyfriend and I couldn't even take a second bite.I will definately be looking for a new recipe.
I've never made rice pudding & this was the first recipe I chose to try. I'm glad I did! The first time I made it, it came out just a bit dry but it was gone as soon as it cooled off. The 2nd time, I didn't leave it to cook as long and it came out with a more custardy texture. It's great for breakfast! This will definitely be handed down as a cherished recipe!
This is a great and easy recipe. I split the milk so that it is only about 2 cups of milk and 2 cups of cream. It makes it so rich and good. Definately the best rice pudding recipe I've found so far. Oh, I used freshly grated nutmeg and it makes a huge difference
For my 50th birthday I made this rice pudding for my dessert. I was skeptical that when I put it in the oven whether it would thicken or not but approximately 2 hours later I took it out of the oven and it was just like cottage cake. I will always use this recipe for my best pudding. I almost did not find it again when I went looking for other recipes thank god I found it.
This is definetly the best rice pudding recipe I have ever tried! Very yummy ! Thanks for the recipe:)
The only problem I had was that the butter rose to the top - and stayed there making it difficult for me to tell whether or not the pudding had set correctly. This is probably due to something I did incorrectly as it was my first time making rice pudding. The pudding was a hit in my house.
My mom used to make oven rice pudding with just uncooked rice, milk, and sugar, but we can't figure out how she did it. So I was looking for an oven rice pudding recipe that starts with uncooked rice. I found this recipe, and it's excellent! I made it as stated, with the raisins, except I substituted Splenda for sugar and it worked just fine. I halved the recipe and used a 1 quart dish, and it's done a little sooner than the time stated. Also, I recommend preparing this in a bain marie: place the baking dish in a larger baking pan like a lasagna pan, and add boiling water to the larger dish (not the recipe itself)--this is a classic technique for preparing custards with a nice texture that don't dry out. This recipe is a keeper. In fact, I need help to STOP making it because I like it so well. Sorry Mom, this one is better! Thanks, Juanita.
I like it but I had to use 5 cups whole milk and 1 cup heavy cream the second time I made it ( the first batch I had to throw out I followed the recipie and it was dry) I left out the rasians and the nutmeg and it was good.
I made this on Christmas Eve and it turned out FABULOUS. I would have given it 5 stars but it definitely needed some modifications. I did what other reviewers suggested, and used 5 cups of milk (I actually used 1 c heavy cream, 3 cups 2% and 1 cup whole milk) and the 3 tsp of vanilla (I used Madagasgar Bourbon vanilla). It would have been dry otherwise I am sure. I also used 1 tsp of cinnamon, orange-essence cranberries instead of raisins, and Jasmine rice because I didn't have any regular rice. I used a heaping 1/2 cup. I melted my butter before mixing it in. I did make sure to stir several times the first 45 min. or so. Then I let it cook just under 2 hours. Took it out and let it sit for 3 hours because that is when we got back from Christmas Eve dinner. It was absolutely wonderful and everyone raved. I put a little cream on mine, but it wasn't too dry. It was just right. Thanks for the recipe and the tips, everyone. This is a keeper!
Looking for an old-fashioned recipe, I found this one and checked the reviews. I made it using a combination of almond milk and coconut milk using 5 cups total and it turned out great. I used fresh nutmeg and it does make a difference as does doubling the vanilla in the original recipe.
I made this on Christmas Eve 2007 and my family said it tasted wonderful. My mother-in-law always made rice pudding and since she has passed away, I was looking for a simple rice pudding recipe that didn't involve scalding the milk. I followed the recipe and used 1% milk, covered my pan and stirred twice while baking. The pudding has a smooth, sticky texture which was perfect. As a Swedish tradition, we leave out the raisins and serve the rice pudding with cinnamon, sugar and cream. This easy recipe will now become our family tradition for Christmas.
This rice pudding was so easy to make and delicious tasting, too! Mine had a carmelized 'finish' to it which I found very appealing. I stirred it every 10 min. during the first hour of baking.....you have to be very careful not to spill it while moving the oven rack back and forth, however, or you will have a mess to clean up! Ginny
I made this last week when I was going to have a tooth pulled. I needed something soft. Oh my word!!! It is just like grandma use to make! Thank-you for the receipe.
It is a great hit with everyone. Very tasty.
i don't like these
I made this rice pudding yesterday with 1% milk, subbed cinnamon for the nutmeg, and omitted the raisins. The taste was wonderful and I didn't have any problem with it being too dry, but like other readers, mine slightly curdled before I took it out of the oven. It didn't affect the taste, but I'd love to find out why this happens. (The curdling reminds me of the few times I've tried to sub lowfat or nonfat sour cream in a hot soup. Could it be my 1% milk?)
Delicious and easy to make. I didnt have nutmeg so I used ginger and cinnamon and it tasted wonderful.
I made this last week, my boyfriend loves it. I don't think some of know what old fashioned rice pudding should be like. I'm making a double batch today.
I used Theresa's advice and covered the dish. Cooked it at 300 degrees for the first hour, stirring every 10-15 minutes. Turned the heat down to 275 for the remaining cooking time. Added 1/8 tsp. cinnamon. Husband said it reminded him of his Mom's. That is a great review!
I have just taken on a new kitchen with great cooking facilities. This was my first recipie in the new oven. Tender belly needed tender lurving. I was without any measuring spoons or cups and all was done by eye. A bit of an "OOPS!" on the vanilla essence - elbow went a little high. I thought it would be too vanillaish but by the time it finished in a little under two hours it was great. Maybe a little dry but that is probably a new oven running a bit hot. Will probably raise rating to 5 stars when I do it again.
I made this recipe as stated. It tastes good, but is dry. I guess I am used to the creamier types. I would follow what someone else had mentioned in another review and add another cup of milk.
YUMMY!!I made this Rice Pudding yesterday & it was wonderful. I followed the recipe as written, except added some cut up dried apricots & 1/2 of a vanilla bean, because I had them on hand. I used a hot water bath as suggested by another reader. Stired it every 10 minutes, for the first hour. Baked it for 2 & 1/4 hours @300 deg. Thanks for the great recipe & like others said, it reminds me of Mom's.
This is a great recipe I added a bit more vanilla and nutmeg. I did increase the amount of milk , first time it was too dry. I also only baked for 1 hour then added the raisins and baked for another 15 minutes.
This is the exact recipe I grew up with. Only my mom always used left over cooked rice, then added the other ingredients along with a little butter. It always came out creamy and the butter enhanced the other flavors
I followed this recipe exactly, except for omitting the optional raisins. I have never made rice pudding before so I was pretty excited about it, but unhappy with the result. Just like for BTSYLYNN (see other reviews), my milk and egg separated and curdled despite frequent stirring. Too bad I hadn't read the reviews first and seen BTSYLYNN's suggestions! If I make this again, I will try the water bath and maybe add some cream and more spices (more nutmeg, cinnamon) like other reviews suggested. Even with the weird texture, what I ended up with is decent so it might be worth another try.
Great recipe--I added more rice (1/4-1/2 cup more) and baked it for only a little over an hour. The rice was tender perfect with a cake-like consistency. Just wonderful with tea!
I made it exactly as the recipe says except I covered the casserole dish while it was baking which might have helped keep it moist. It is very tasty warm and I'm looking forward to trying it cold tomorrow!
I even used a water bath. I stirred it every 10 minutes the first hour, and I even covered it. Very egg-y and not creamy or custard-y. Would not make again. I will make rice pudding next time without the eggs, just evaporated milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, nutmeg & cinnamon.
I love this recipe! However I did modify it. I used 3 cups of milk, and 1 cup of heavy cream. I also increased nutmeg to 1/4 teaspoon and added 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon. It also only took 1 1/2 hours in the oven. If I had let it go much longer, it wouldn't have come out right. Anyway it came out perfect!!!!
this is a really good recipe, it is similar to an old english recipe I have. My Dad would add 1 can of "carnation" evaporated milk about 30mins before it was done cooking. Not only does it add extra moisture, but it adds a really nice creamy, sweet taste. The evap. milk also helps to brown the top just a bit (this is the part we all used to fight for). I will definitely make this recipe, but not without adding the evap. milk near the end. :) Thankyou for the recipe.
the first time i made it it was soupy the next day i did it over and added more rice. this is not a good recipe 1
This very easy and very yummy! It was the first time I've made rice pudding, and I won't need to change recipes, it's perfect.
this was sooo good...I didnt have any raisins so I used dried cranberries instead and I used 2 cups of half and half and 2 cups of 1% milk...stirring frequently is key to texture...thanks for the great recipe.
This is easy and delicious! I made as directed, only I added some cinnamon and used golden raisins. It was done after 1 hour, 20 minutes, so keep your eye on it after about 1 hour. More like a custard and my kids LOVE it! Its a keeper!
I loved it, as did my whole family. It's well worth the long cooking time Reminded me of my mothers rice pudding. I substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg
As some previous reviewers have mentioned, for me this recipe was too dry. I only let it bake for 2 hours, but still it was dry. It tasted like rice with egg custard mixed in. I'm going to try to revive it by adding milk and cooking it on the stove. If you are looking for a creamy recipe, this one is not it.
When i made this recipe i didn't add the cinnamon nor the nutmeg and used skim milk . I found it to taste really really good but the texture wasn't quite what i wanted (it was a big dry) but that was easily rectified by serving the recipe with icecream. Tasted Awesome, next time i make it i'll probably only put it in the oven for an hour and 30/45 minutes to keep it moist. Also i'd probably suggest using higher fat milk?
Almost as good as my mother's dish.
My family loved the rice pudding!
Very nice. We love it, love it. YUM!!
just like mom used to make
I enjoyed it very much however my husband and daughter would have preferred it to be creamier.
I've been looking for a good rice pudding recipe for a long time, and I've tried quite a few. This is one of the best so far.
this pudding was worth every effort that i put in it it was so good and did not last maybe a day and a half everyone enjoyed this dish
Just like my grandmother used to make! I am not a fan of the "pudding with rice in it" variety.. this was exactly as I remember it from my childhood. Super delicious and loved by everyone. I made it exactly as the recipe called I just served it with some warm real maple syrup to drizzle over the top before we ate. Thank you for sharing!
This is a FABULOUS recipe for rice pudding!! I did however, add about 1/3 more milk than the recipe called for - made it creamier...It's delish!! :)
Used cinnamon instead of nutmeg, and cooked at 325 for 40 min. Also used minute rice. Loved it
like this one. i used the extra milk, and i used egg whites. i also used splenda instead of sugar. turned out great!
This recipe came out tasty and I enjoyed it. For some reason, my rice was a bit crunchy. I used bulk long grain white rice, not preprocessed rice; I wonder what kind of rice other people used, who got different results?
I did not care for this.
It was OK. My husband thinks there’s something missing from the recipe. I did not have any raisins; if I had maybe it would have turned out better I don’t know.
Thank you for this recipe. I've been looking for a rice pudding recipe that is really close to my Husband's late mother's recipe. I held my breath as he tried it and then saw this big smile on his face. He said it's the closest anyone has come to his Mom's recipe. It's delicious. Thank you !!! LadyJade
This recipe is really, really good! I remembered baked rice pudding as a child & was trying to find something similar to what my Mom made. I used 5 c milk & 3/4 c uncooked white rice and cinnamon instead of nutmeg. I baked it for 2 hrs stirring every 10 minutes for the first hour. My whole family loved it!!
I loved this recipe..reminds me of mom on late Sunday nights...Thanks Nina Jackson
Tasted just like my mom use to make. It was very easy and tastes great. There won't be any left by tomorrow morning.
We loved this recipe but also like other users found it a little dry. If you make it as written you end up with rice pudding that you can cut into little slices. I added one extra egg and added about 1 cup of milk every hour to keep it creamy. Great flavor though.
Next time I will try and add a little more milk and cook for a less amount of time. Mine turned out to be to thick. The flavor was good.
Just made this, super easy! Used half & half, probably a bit mare vanilla and nutmeg, I don't measure a lot. It is great!
My husband has been asking me to make rice pudding for 44 years and I followed this recipe exactly. He said it was really good but should have been "sloppier" so I'll add more milk (44 years from now when I make it again! -- just kidding).
I think this recipe was great. I did not have raisins so I used dried cranberries but that was the only thing I changed. I loved the texture and it was so easy. I will be making this often I am sure
Wonderful recipes, just like Grandma's.
I haven't had rice pudding since i was a kid. Got a craving for it the other night and found this recipe. It tasted just as i remembered it. Fantastic.
I have spent years, and I do mean years, searching for the perfect rice pudding. I've wasted more ingredients than you would believe. I found the perfect one today. It is so creamy and delicious. The ones that I've made in the past always seemed so dry. The only thing I did different, I soaked my raisins in some rum. This is a keeper at my house. Thanks Juanita for the great recipe!
This was just awful. It was thick (not like custard at all). I threw it out.
I made this exactly like recipe said. It was dry, completely hard on the bottom, a complete failure! If I was to make it again, I would put the dish in a pan of water and cook it for less time than directed. It really wasn`t worth the effort!
This recipe was very dry. I didn't bake it as long as it said because it was drying out too quickly. I left it in for an hour and a half and it was still too long. I think it needs more milk and some cinnamon.
I found the flavor great, but the texture not. Needs more custard. starp
Just like I remembered it from when I was a child! Thank you for the recipe!!
I tried this and even added the extra milk suggested by some. It still did not turn out custardy. My husband and I did not care for it at all.
This is the First time I ever made rice pudding, it was so easy actually a lot easier than I thought. My dad is my biggest critic when I cook ,who also loves rice pudding and he really liked it . So Thank you for letting me use the recipe. It was a big hit. Megan
First time I made the recipe, it was a little dry but very favorful. Second time I added extra egg. Second time used 1 tsp of lemon extract and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. Delicious
I tried this recipe but it came out dry! May be something I did...it tasted ok but it was not what my husband was looking for. I will have to keep looking for another recipe.
Wonderful recipe!! So much like the one my mother used to make when we were kids. Thank you Juanita!
it turned out great family loved it very comforting
This was my first time to make this recipe and it came out pretty good. The only thing is the recipe says to cook for 2 to 2 and a half hours. I just cooked mine for 1 and a half hours and that was almost too long. I would advise cooking for an hour and fifteen minutes.
I made this because I haven't had any in awhile. I just added fig instead of raisins and used cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Very delicious.
My daughter and I made this a number of times, and with modifications it became a perfect 5-star. First of all, add an extra egg, lower cooking time to 2 hours, and finally add an entire can of sweetened condensed milk just before it's done. Absolutely great!
This turned out really tasty.. I think next time I'll add more milk and bake it a shorter amount of time, but it was very delicious and SO easy!
not bad. took a while to set. i made mine with skim milk, a bit watery but ok. easy to do.
I was not very impressd with this, I took it out of the oven about 15 minutes early, before it got to the "dry" stage everyone else had mentioned, but my egg still seemed to turn to a scramble as another reviewer had mentioned. I've always made rice pudding before where you temper the egg before adding it to the mixture, I thought this might be ok since the egg would come up to temperature with everything else, but it never got creamy, just eggy. I think I'll stick with the Classic Minute Rice Pudding and Creamy Rice Pudding recipes from this site, they seem to work best for me.
It was a good recipe but I suggest a little less nutmeg.
This was a great recipe. I did add cinnamon to the recipe and I only cooked it for 2 hours rather than the 2-1/2 as suggested. No oven cooks the same as another so of course you have to check it early. It was wonderful, tasty and very much like grandma used to make. The only thing that was bad was that now the wife expects me to cook more. DAGNABBIT!
i love rice pudding, and while this was baking it smelled great, but because of the egg it was more like a breakfast thing. i was not happy with the results. i will make sure there is no egg in the next recipe i try.
terrible! will never make again
Very good recipe. I doubled it and put raisins in one and not in the other. The one with the raisins was a little dry so next time I'll add more milk to that batch.
I'm so upset! The flavor was really good. It came out nice and custardy but the rice was RAW! Arrrrgh. I don't know if it was the brand of rice or if I didn't stir it enough... Any ideas?
It smelt very good while cooking and even looked good for the first hour.. But that had to be some of the worst rice pudding I have ever had. Feeling the texture of the egg when you bite into it was disgusting. My husband would even eat it, and he is in the military. They will eat anything except that. Sorry
This was not very good, it was grainy, dry and just boring. added cinnamon to make it somewhat edible, Will not make again.
I cut the amount in half, and used sucralose instead of sugar, and water-bathed it since it's a custard base, and got a lovely result.
Very close to my moms this was not as dry as hers was. Not too bad my husband didn't care for it but my son loved it none left will make again for him.
No, Iuse leftover cooked rice and cook it a second time in milk, with sugar, when all milk is absorbed, I add almon extract, and let it get Cold, then I add two cups of whipped cream. Mmmmmmm delicious.
The rice pudding looked dark, and it had the texture of oatmeal, not a custard, and it tasted too sweet. I was hoping for a milky custard dessert. Perhaps using soy milk changed the recipe to something less than it would have been with regular milk?
Too sweet and runny
Yum Yum Yummy!!!
