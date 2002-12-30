Old-Fashioned Rice Pudding I

146 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 43
  • 3 12
  • 2 11
  • 1 21

This pudding turns out in a lovely custard texture. A great balm for those seeking a return to some of the old-fashioned foods of their youth! We like it best because it is oven-baked and not made on the stove top.

By Juanita

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Beat together the eggs and milk. Stir in white sugar, uncooked rice, butter, vanilla extract, raisins, and nutmeg. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 2 to 2 1/2 hours in the preheated oven. Stir frequently during the first hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 7g; cholesterol 80.1mg; sodium 105.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022