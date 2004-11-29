Potato Candy

Okay, this recipe is quite time-consuming to prepare, but it can definitely be worth the effort if you just stick to it! As other reviewer's have already stated, the proportions are way off. I also find the dough is MUCH easier to work with if you omit the butter (you really don't need the milk either, but I add a little anyway). You need to keep adding sugar until your arm is ready to fall off from the stirring (stop before then, and your dough is going to be too sticky). For a little over one cup of potato and 1 tbl. milk, I had to use nearly 4 POUNDS of powdered sugar to get the dough to the proper consistency. But once there, my dough didn't even have to be refigerated -- a little more sugar for dusting, and it rolled out like a dream. I introduced my grandmother to this recipe last Christmas (she loves peanut butter), and she said she ate most of what I made herself!