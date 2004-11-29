Potato Candy

The potatoes in this recipe provide starch and don't add flavor. You won't even know there are potatoes in it. You will only taste a sweet confection. When adding the confectioners' sugar and peanut butter, be aware that the amounts are approximate. You may add more or less, depending on your tastes.

Recipe by Rhonda

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together potatoes, butter or margarine, and milk. Add enough confectioners' sugar to make a stiff dough.

  • Roll out on a flat surface sprinkled with powdered sugar. Spread on a layer of peanut butter and roll up. Chill and slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 224.4mg. Full Nutrition
