Potato Candy

The potatoes in this recipe provide starch and don't add flavor. You won't even know there are potatoes in it. You will only taste a sweet confection. When adding the confectioners' sugar and peanut butter, be aware that the amounts are approximate. You may add more or less, depending on your tastes.
For fans of sweets and peanut butter, you can't go wrong with a modified version of this candy. There's an art to making it, as attested by all the advice. My family's rule of thumb: one very small potato, boiled in skin until falling apart, pureed (sans skin) and mixed with one pound of powdered sugar (more if a very "wet" potato). Needs plenty of sugar and patience when rolling out. Best served a bit aged (let cut pieces rest a day or two to dry).
TINAMARIE56
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2002
It does take a considerable amount more or conf.sugar for this recipe. I also chill the dough before rolling it and I make sure there is plenty of conf.sugar on rolling pin and surface. I loved this candy as a child and was so glad to find the recipe here. My family loves it and it was a hit at work.
This was pretty good when I added more sugar.I microwaved a very small potato ( less watery that way) and mashed it up and let it get really cold. Then I added the butter and vanilla. I sprinkled powdered sugar on it and rolled it up. I think microwaving the potato and adding more sugar is the trick to it.
Try eliminating the milk to get a stiffer texture. Mom never added milk. She taught me to make this when I was a child, and I remember having to add cups and cups of sugar. Delicious! A family favorite.
Okay, this recipe is quite time-consuming to prepare, but it can definitely be worth the effort if you just stick to it! As other reviewer's have already stated, the proportions are way off. I also find the dough is MUCH easier to work with if you omit the butter (you really don't need the milk either, but I add a little anyway). You need to keep adding sugar until your arm is ready to fall off from the stirring (stop before then, and your dough is going to be too sticky). For a little over one cup of potato and 1 tbl. milk, I had to use nearly 4 POUNDS of powdered sugar to get the dough to the proper consistency. But once there, my dough didn't even have to be refigerated -- a little more sugar for dusting, and it rolled out like a dream. I introduced my grandmother to this recipe last Christmas (she loves peanut butter), and she said she ate most of what I made herself!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/15/2000
I found that the recipe needed more detailed instructions. It was not an easy candy for me to make. You must make sure that your potato is very cold and the entire process must be kept cold and you need way more than half cup of con. sugar
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2002
Candy was delicious. Just like my grandmother use to make. The only thing is the powdered sugar amount is much more than what the recipe calls for. Will make this again.
My grandmother and I used to make this candy when I was a little girl, I love it! It tastes great with crunchy peanut butter too! Not exactly the quickest candy to make, it takes a lot of patience working with the potato and sugar(and a lot of sugar), but really worth it in the end!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2006
Thank you so much! I enjoyed this candy as a child and have been trying to find a recipe for many, many years. It's the best!
The recipe that was handed down to me was alot easier. All you do is bake or microwave a reg. size potato, mash, add one bag of powdered sugar, roll out,spread peanut butter on top,roll up, rap with plastic rap and refridgerate. Then slice up. This is alot easier.
I have a variation on this recipe where in place of the peanut butter, you add in coconut and dip in chocolate. 3 1/2 c powdered sugar; 4 c flaked coconut; 3/4 mashed potatoes; 1 tsp almond extract Mix all ingredients together, form walnut-sized balls & place on wax paper to dry. Chocolate coating: I melted the candy chocolate and decorated with sprinkles. This recipe will make around 60 balls. Great to give out for the holiday! :)
I was going to submit my recipe for the potato candy that my family has made since the 1885. The amounts are different, but we make it in 10-12 serving batches. And it is true, you do NOT taste the potato. Beware though because it is very sweet; a piece or two will usually do for each person.
My Grandmother Bruington (born 1880) made this recipe all her life but did not add milk or butter. A drop of vanilla is nice but not necessary. She started with one small peeled potato, boiled it and mashed with a fork then proceeded to add a LOT more confectioners' sugar. This always made 3 rolls and we all loved it. This recipe is likely more than 100 years old...proof it's good!
My mother made this for us, definitely needs more sugar. My mother always boiled the potato with the skin on and let it cool over night, otherwise you couldn't get enough sugar to make a dough. There is no milk or butter in her recipe. Also shaping the dough into a long rectangle & rolling up like a jelly roll works best, then roll in wax paper & refrig. till set before slicing.
I loved these as a child! I made them this year for St. Patrick's day (with green food coloring in the sugar part). It was very tasty, but a little soft, even after keeping it in the fridge, even after adding 1/2 a bag of sugar instead of just 1/2 a Cup. Still, tasted jsut as good! I will definitely keep this recipe and try to perfect this childhood favorite!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2005
My mother-in-law makes this recipe every year for christmas. when she does it, she uses a medium sized potatoe, and close to 4 llbs of confectioners sugar. Before rolling it out (this is where the grandkids get to have fun) it is divided into usually 6 bowls. We will add flavoring then add food coloring to identify with the flavors. Then we will roll it out and spread the peanut butter. A few of the flavors that we use are maple, rum, brandy, and pepperment. One thing to remember with the flavoring though is to keep in mind that the flavor will weaken as the candy dry's out.
I LOVE Potato Candy! I have been making this with my grandmother and then my mom for years. A quick alternative to cooking potatoes just for this recipe is to use leftover mashed potatoes- either from a restaurant or from home. The ones I used this evening are from Emeril's Steakhouse, that makes them with heavy cream and butter and adds a bit of parsley. All I needed to do was to add vanilla (1 teaspoon). This method allows for less sugar to be used. For A Halloween treat, I also added red and yellow food color to make a pumpkin orange dough...DELICIOUS!
I just found this recipe and am tickled to death! My Mama used ti make this when I was a child and it is delicious! It is a bit of work but well worth it. I can not wait to make it as I lost the recipe and Mama passed away several years ago. I was glad to look at the other reviews and find out about the extra sugar since I don't want to be disappointed and bragged to my husband about how good it is. You married women know how it is to fix something for your husband and for it not to turn out! THANK-YOU SO MUCH RHONDA! GOD BLESS!
This pic is nothing like what it really looks like. It is a powder sugar jelly roll. I originally got this recipe from my mother in law and the frist time I made it my husband about fell over. It is one of his childhood favs. Just add a lot of sugar. Until it is a relatively dry dough that you can roll out into a rectangle.
My mother taught me how to make this candy when I was very young and her recipe called for 1 med. pot. a bag of conf. sugar and peanut butter. Also for the ones that are having trouble with the dough sticking, my mother always rolled it out on aluminum foil and raised the foil up as you roll the dough. Good Luck!
I was a child of the 50s and in our house there wasn't alot of "store candy". My Mother made potato candy in the summer and fudge in the winter. Thank you for posting this recipe. I'll be making this for my older brother for Christmas, along with some fudge. ;)
My mother used to make this when I was a kid. I'm glad to see this recipe here. You can also used instant potatoes instead of a real potatoe. I always take out a little bit for my candy before I put pepper in it to serve. Just be careful the more poatoes you use the more confectioner's sugar you'll have to use. I made the mistake of using a cup of potatoes before, and i used well past 2 1/2 pounds of confectioner's sugar. This is also good to give as presents to teacher's and alike.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2003
This is the same candy my mother made when I was a child! Thanks for bringing back such wonderful memories!
it didn't turn out at all like it was suppose to. it never turned into a dough ball. it was just like soup.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2003
This recipe reminds me of my Grandma. She made it really basic though with just a small potato, lots of powdered sugar(1-2 boxes) and 1/2 tsp. vanilla. She used a good brand of peanut butter. We all got to help Grandma spread on the peanut butter and roll them up. She then wrapped them in wax paper and refridgerated them until the next day before slicing. This was one of our favorite holiday candies.
This was a wonderful recipe and the tip from Meugeni was really helpful for me. My oldest daughter said it tasted like "Heaven". Thanks for sharing everyone!
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2007
My great grandma made this recipe every Xmas. One variation is to take the potato candy mixture before you spread on the peanut butter and mold it into balls. Press a marischino cherry half or a walnut into each ball to form a patty. Also, you can stir in coconut to the candy which adds a nice flavor as well.
This is a tasty recipe, but very difficult to roll into logs. I tried it twice and it wasn't much easier the second time. This is a recipe I would make occasionally for our family, but not in large quantities for goody baskets or family gatherings.
I used a 1 pound box of powdered sugar.. But everything else was correct. I microvaved the potato like some other reviews said. (15 min) then added the full box of powdered sugar. Makes a fairly large roll. Says 6 servings?? Very large servings :)
1 boiled potato, 1 cup pecans finely chopped, 1 tsp. vanilla, i use my kitchen aid mixer, as the dough gets to stiff for a hand mixer, add conf. sugar until dough like, roll out until thin, spread peanut butter, i roll it about 3 times then cut, and slice about a half inch thick, keep rolling and cutting until all is cut, place wax paper in tin can, layer and repeat. this is not as sweet because of the pecans.
I was very glad to find this recipe. It was great. You just need a lot more confectioners sugar than what it calls for. I tood the advice of other reviewers and let the dough get cold. Tuurned out pretty good for the first time I have ever made it.
this recipe works great, just had to add more sugar for stiffer dough.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2005
I can't believe I stumbled across this recipe!! My grandmother passed this recipe on to my mother who then passed it on to me! This is a very old (and delicious!) recipe. I don't make it often though because it is "too" good! Let's just say, I tend to overindulge! Wonderful if you've got a real sweet-tooth.
I agree with the other reviews that you definitely need a WHOLE lot more powdered sugar and better instructions. What should have been easy to roll turned into a sloppy mess. I took the potato and sugar mixture, sprayed a 9X13 pan, did a layer of mixture - put in freezer to harden, spread peanut butter GENTLY, then topped of with remaining mixture to try and make squares as a last resort. Way too much headache for what should have been an easy log. I say this not to slam person who submitted recipe - but to give an alternate ending in case yours turns out like mine did. I used a big bag of confectioner's sugar and didn't have anymore. It was big!!!
Very similar to my receipe. Instead of rolling and slicing the candy. I use a oblong pan, add nuts to the potato mixture, and coat the top with melted chocolate, and then cut into serving size squares.
My mom makes this every year at Christmas time! Tho she uses a whole small potato, no milk, and adds a touch of vanilla. Also you will need LOTS more powdered sugar than called for. This is a very sweet and rich candy, and very yummy!
This has been a tradition in my family for decades. I don't use the potato though. I use almost of a lb. of powdered sugar emptied into a bowl and add milk by the tablespoon until I have a stiff dough. Vanilla can be added if desired, just be careful with the liquids. If dough needs to be stiffer simply add more sugar. I like to turn this out on a board to work in the final amt. of sugar. I have used flour in a pinch to roll out the dough and cover the rolling pin.Works out fine!! Roll out thin,spread with peanut butter, and roll up. Allow to cool in the fridge. Slice and enjoy!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/20/2002
IF I HADN'T READ THE REVIEWS I WOULD HAVE NEVER FIGURED OUT WHY MY MIXTURE WAS LIKE A MILKSHAKE. i MADE IT 3 TIMES BEFORE I FIGURED OUT YOUR SUGAR AMOUNT WAS OFF WAY OFF!
This has always been a tradition in my family, usually made after large family holiday dinners and instead of cooking up a potato just for the candy we always used leftover mashed potatoes from the family meal. Only ever needed about 2 tablespoons and alot of powdered sugar. Very sweet but brings back fond memories.
I've been making this since I was big enough to stand on a chair at the kitchen counter. We just always used left-over mashed potaoes as the base. (milk and butter already in them) As everyone has stated, it takes quite a bit more 10x sugar than stated here. Just to change it up a little, try shaved chocolate added on top of the peanut butter before rolling. And my kids love it when I use chunky peanut butter.
Good recipe....however...needed more info. When calculating how much I needed to make it would have been nice to know what the serving size was. One piece per serving? Two pieces? If I want to make enough so that 10 people could have 5 pieces of candy I need to know how many pieces per serving.
I love this candy! My Grandma made it for us during the holidays and our family Christmas get together always included a few rolls of this. It looks so pretty when it is sliced.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2001
Had this candy as a child. Was thrilled to find it here. The candy tasted great, however it was a little difficult to roll the dough. Even after sprinkling with conf. sugar, it still was a little too sticky to roll. Tasted even better the second day.
This is a great recipe for potato candy! I used more sugar as many reviewers did but the candy turned out wonderful! I made it for a Christmas gathering at my place and it was one of the first things gone.
I agree with most of the reviewers. The directions are not very clear. I needed SOOO much more sugar than was called for, don't know if this was because I didn't know to cool the mixture or because it's just off. Kinda too sweet, don't know if I'll fix it again.
Yes, a LOT more sugar was needed. I think I added more then 1 1/2 pounds of a 2 pound bag of sugar. And make sure the potatoe is cooked very soft or you'll get chunks in the candy. I'm a candy/sweet treat lover and this candy is way too sweet for me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2005
Yeah - it works out fine, but you were WAY off on the amount of powdered sugar needed. I must have added at least 2 1/2 cups.
