Pomegranate Jelly
This unusual jelly has a variety of purposes. It can replace cranberry jelly with turkey for the holidays. It is lovely for breakfast toast and biscuits. Try it on pancakes!
I definitely liked the taste, but I had the same problem everyone else had--it doesn't jell, and after thinking about the canning process more closely, the reason is that you need to allow pectin ample time to heat at its boiling point. Tried it a second time, and this is what I suggest.... Use the box of powdered pectin (1.75 ounce) and add the pectin with the juices. Bring to a boil, THEN add the sugar and bring to a second boil for about a minute. This goes hand in hand with the pectin manufacturer's guidelines (who I called).Read More
Lovely flavor. I was so impressed I used every single pomegranate on my tree to make this recipe. Granted, I only had a couple dozen fruit on the tree, but never the less all were invested in this delicious jelly. I did as others had suggested and used the powdered pectin, mixing it first with the juices, bringing to a boil and then adding the sugar and again bringing it to a boil. As far as juicing the poms.... bottom line- wear gloves! The lovely purple color stains but the following day your hands will actually look a deadly green- quite impressive. I juiced with a citrus juicer but found that a lot of the fruit did not get squashed so what was left I put in the blender and pulsed it a bit and then put everything through a strainer. The fresh fruit juice is a bit more tart than the 100% juice found in our grocery store but once mixed with the lemon and the sugar really has a delightful taste. I am planning on including the jelly made in Christmas gift baskets- it was that good!
We made this yummy jelly in no time at all. We used pomegranate juice from the health food store, worked great (saves the mess too!) I noticed in other reviews the jelly didn't set up as they expected. Once I added the pectin, I let it full boil for 1 minute. IT SET PERFECT! Tastes kind of like grape jelly. What a wonderful addition to our holiday jelly making! Thank you Holly!
Very good recipe. With full rolling boil there was no problem with jelly setting up. I cut the sugar down by a cup as the jam was to sweet. It overpowered the flavor of the fruit.
Jelly turned out too soft the first time. I tried again and doubled the pectin and it gelled perfectly! Here is another helpful hint. If you juice your own pomegranates be sure to let the juice rest for 12 to 24 hours so the sediment will go to the bottom. Only use the clear liquid if you want your jelly crystal clear.
What a beautiful looking, crystal clear jelly! It has a mild flavor that is hard to place... it's not strawberry, not cherry, not raspberry, not cranberry. I don't know if I followed the recipe correctly, but my jelly didn't gel as much as I would have liked. I would use a little bit more "gel" or less juice the next time. The best way to juice these puppies is an old-fashioned lever style juicer-- the kind you use to juice orange/lemon/lime quarters. (I think they use them at Braum's Ice Cream to make limeades) Peel the pomegranate under water to avoid squirting yourself with the juice, which stains like crazy. The seeds sink and the rind floats. Break off a quarter hunk and put it carefully in the juicer and squish.
This has a wonderful flavor! I was a little worried about how runny it seemed, but when it was totally cooled, the texture was a nice soft texture. Easy to spread, and only a tiny bit runny. Thanks for a wonderful recipe! This is my all time favorite jelly! It's going to be this year's Christmas gift along with some fresh baked bread!
I used this recipe to win 3rd place at the Kern County (CA) Fair. The color and flavor are great, but the texture is a little off. It didn't set properly. Don't know if I cooked it too long or not long enough.
Pomegranite Jelly rates highest with my family and I make several jams and jellies. This recipe is quick and easy and "no fail". Thanks Allrecipe!
Pomegrante juice can be purchased at the grocery store for even easier preperation.
I love this recipe and have made it many different ways. The first time I made it I used two liquid pectins per previous suggestions, and reduced the sugar to 6.5 cups. It came out well but was still too sweet for me. I switched to powdered pectin, the low sugar type. I follow the package directions and add 1/4 cup sugar and pectin to the juice and lemon juice, as another reviewer noted. I bring it to a boil then add the rest of the sugar and bring that to another rolling boil. It works well and I get a good set. I have reduced the sugar to 5 cups and most recently to 3 1/2 cups. Taste great both ways but as I love the pomegranate flavor, I think I will continue to use 3 1/2 cups. I have made this with fresh pomegranate juice and POMO juice and prefer the raw juice I get at the farmers market or from my tree. The POMO juice is too mild or thin. I would consider the POMO cherry as one reviewer mentioned but think the raw juice is the best if you can find it. CT
I have a pomegranate tree and have been making jelly for years.I found the beat way to juice them is by using an old fashioned ricer,turn it clockwise and it juices,turn it counter clockwise to remove the seed.Also I add cinnamon about 1 tbls. It gives it such a unique flavor,my family and ftiends ask for it all the time.
Nothing but raving when I packed some of this up for gifts. After reading the reviews, I doubled the pectin (used liquid pectin) and added more lemon juice (it won't gel without enough acid)-- but that was quite enough for the perfect texture... and a very delicious taste. Wanted to add--- I went to see the SO's family who I sent this with... Got complimented on it as soon as I saw them, 6 months later. Wow.
I love pomegranate anything so I figured this looked good. I read a lot of the reviews and decided to modify a smidge. I juiced my pomegranate in my juicer rind and all.... saved so much time and came out just fine. It really separated all the rind and seeds and left only the beautiful (costly) juice. I decreased the sugar to 6 cups , used about 1/3 of a cup of bottled organic lemon juice and a pack and a half of powdered pectin. SURE Jell is the brand I used. I had no problem with it setting. It is not a super tight jelly but not liquid either and I did notice that it took a good 24 hours for it to set up well so maybe patience is the key. I gave this as gifts and have had rave reviews. They are already asking for more. So I suggest a double batch! Thanks for posting this recipe..it was easy and by far the best jelly I have ever had!
My friend and I made this. We didn't have a "hot water canner" and improvised with this metal thingy with a handle that we put at the bottom of a big stew pot. I would recommend investing in a canner, however since we burned our fingertips a bunch! Other than that this came out VERY GOOD! We followed the instructions on the liquid pectin stuff just to make sure it came out properly set. That meant keeping it at a rolling boil for a full minute. In fact, after we put in the two pouches of fruit pectin it stopped boiling! AHHH! we waited until it boiled again, then timed it. We thought we ruined it but it was perfect! ***UPDATE*** I bought a canner (SO MUCH EASIER THAN LAST YEAR) and made this recipe again....it came out AMAZING, AGAIN!
I gave this an average rating because we didn't follow exact instructions. Cut down the sugar by a cup & it was still sweet enough & also boiled for 1 minute (as box instructed). Almost set up but not completely. Will be good Christmas gifts!
Delicious, just like my mom used to make! It jelled beautifully and is crystal clear with a jewel-like appearance in the jar. Recipe filled 9 half-pint jars. I'm guessing those who had trouble with it jelling did not bring it to a full rolling boil once the pectin was added, just a guess.
I was a little unsure about this recipe but i made it anyway...i love pomegranates...and I am sooo glad that I did! I did use juice from langers...I just don't have the time to deal with the real fruit...and i had no problems with it setting. I also used powder pectin even though it calls for liquid...i still didn't have a problem with setting. It's beautiful and fabulous! Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I really enjoyed this recipe - it was quick and easy. I played with the juice a bit and found that it is even better with the pomegranate-cherry juice that POM Wonderful makes... I liked the added flavor of the cherry to my jelly.
I made this jelly for an event that called for an "unusual" food. It was wonderful with homemade "biscuit bites"! I bought bottled juice from the store and used powdered pectin. I also skipped the lemon squeezing and used 6 TBS. of lemon juice from a bottle. The jelly set up just right. My grandson thinks I should sell the jelly! I will probably make this jelly again!
First time making jelly. Easy & simple to follow - I used Pomegranate juice from refridgerator aisle. DON'T leave the kitchen when waiting for juice/sugar to boil - mine boiled over while I stepped away for 5 minutes. Let the mix boil for 1 min with the pectin. Family raved. Beautiful bottled, too. Thanks!
I've made it with fresh and with bottled juice and I can taste the difference. The fresh juice is so much better! If you use fresh...Use a juicer. I shuck all the fruit from our tree and then run the kernels through a conventional juicer and it's easy, you get all the juice and the mess is way more manageable. So far pomegranate has been the easiest and the most delicious and unusual jelly we've made.!
It's great for pancakes, it didn't jell, more like pancake syrup. But it tastes great.
An easy quick, delicious jelly! I followed the review of Sabrina and boiled it for a full minute and it DID set perfectly. The only thing I would change is perhaps cutting a little back on the sugar because over powers the pomegranate taste a little but then again that's a matter of opinion. It's quick and easy!
My boyfriend's mother made divine pomegranate jelly from scratch. She has since passed away and we cannot find her recipe (if it exists in written form!). This was somewhat close to it. I used POM juice (expensive!) instead of real juiced pomegranate and that may be where I went wrong. I used a bit of bottled lemon juice b/c I didn't have a lemon juicer and I was afraid I didn't get as much juice as I think I should have fr. the real lemons. Overall I added a bit over 1/2 cup. I reduced the sugar to 7 cups and it was still a bit too sweet. Overall, brings back good memories and I'll make my final judgement when I spread it on a biscuit! Thanks!
This is wonderful. I made it as Christmas presents for out of town family. Very easy, very quick.
I also had trouble with this jelly setting. I even added a little more pectin than it called for. I guess I will likely use it for pancakes instead.
Not great, I made this now with the POM Wonderful juice and it wasn't great, so I remade my christmas gifts using the MCP recipe for Pomegranate Jelly on Kraft and it was wonderful!
Makes the best Pom jelly!
I live in the San Joquin Valley here in California and the pomegranates are a big thing here. this is a great recipe because I use Mcp pectin or sure Jell and neither has this jelly listed on there, I use the grape recipe for it. But it is good to see a recipe for this fruit.
I have 2 pomegranate trees and this is by far the best jelly ever. I had never used liquid pectin and before and I think its why it turns out a perfect jelly. All but FOOL proof
I had great success with this recipe. I used one less cup of sugar, but followed the rest of the recipe pretty closely. Timing was key, and I followed my pectin packet's instructions since they can vary from brand to brand. The flavor is perfectly sweet and tart--and distinctly pomegranate. It is absolutely necessary to bring the juice, etc to a ROLLING boil before adding pectin, and then return it to a ROLLING boil for one whole minute with some brands of pectin. Do yourself a favor, and read the instruction pamphlet that comes with it. Follow the instructions suggested for berries as a rough guide. This is not a firm jelly, but with time it will set up more firmly than the day you make it. I made mine this past fall with my pom harvest, and the jelly in my jars stored in the pantry has become firmer, but it will not ever be as firm as grocery store jelly--which I like! This will definitely be a regular part of my fall harvest repertoire from now on!
Very easy to make, and VERY tasty! I, too, made the changes everyone else suggested - 1.75 oz. pkg. pectin and add that before the sugar. It still didn't seem to gel quite as well as some other recipes I've made, but the taste is amazing!
This was the first jelly/jam type food I have made and it was a lot easier and forgiving than I thought. I'll be making more jellies in the future. Great gift item.
This was so good,it was very easy for me to make.
I had to use 2 pkgs liquid pectin to get it to set really good. I also tried it with 50/50 cranberry and also raspberry. Both of the other berries were of the wild varity.
Followed the recipe exactly, found it to be wonderful, as is. Now we have a new tradition based on a tree in the backyard. Yummy jelly for all. Love it!
I made this using fruit from the tree including fresh lemon juice. I did as suggested and put the pectin in the juice bring it to a boil for 30 seconds prior to adding the sugar. This set up perfectly every time.
my family didn't care for this.
Great Jelly and easy too, once the pomegranates were juiced. I added too much lemon, so decided to call this batch, Lemony Pomegranate Jelly, still pretty good though.
I made this as Christmas gifts last year and everyone loved it. First attempt at jelly. Thanks!
This jelly is good but WOW is it sweet. I have to admit when I read the reviews saying to reduce sugar I thought it was just people who don't like sweets, so I made the recipe using the full 7 1/2 cups sugar. Dang, wow...it should definitely be reduced! To put this in perspective for you , I literally ate cookie dough for breakfast this morning. I'm not afraid of sugar! I added extra lemon juice to try and cut the sweetness and it helped a little, next time I'll reduce it by a cup like the suggestions said in the first place. As other reviewers suggested I added the pectin (powdered) to the juice, boiled and the added sugars and boiled again, it's jelling fine. Also, a jelly tip to reduce bubbles ( and skimming) add a little bit of butter right before you're ready to fill jars, the bubbles dissipate.
Good general recipe. I harvested about 6 pomegranates from my backyard bush within a week of making the jelly. This is the first year I got more than two fruits, so I was excited to make jelly. Unfortunately I only got 1 1/2 cups of clear juice, so I had to scale back the amounts stated by this recipe. I kept the same proportions though. I also used pectin extracted from 3 pounds of crab apples. Another website stated that it was a guesstimate as to how much "natural pectin" to use, so I was a little hazy about using the proper amount. I ended up using 4 "ice cubes" of my crab apple pectin (maybe about 6 TB total?). The boiled mixture thickened slightly when I cooled it and poured into my jars. So disappointed I only filled two 8oz. jars! But I can't wait to try the jelly...it looks amazingly clear!
This is a great jelly, so easy to make. I agree, use the pectin before adding sugar. It will set very nicely. This makes a great gift because it can be used for so many things from holiday dinner to a simple toasted bagel. Yum
Beautiful, easy and tasty jelly. I too boiled the pectin a full minute. I got 9 1/2-pint jars out of it.
I followed the recipe last year, got greater yield on my tree this year so I'm making it now. It's delicious and I was able to get 9 pints out of recipe but had 5 + Cups of juice. It's so fun making jelly for Christmas ??
Great Recipe Got A Best Of Division Blue Ribbon At County Fair.
I used 3 oz. dry pectin for the 4 cups of juice and it never did set.
We just love Pom jelly. This recipe is good, but I reduced the sugar to 4 cups, doubled the pectin. PLENTY sweet, can still taste Pom. Used fresh juice. We juice ours by tossing a couple cups at a time of fresh kernels in the blender and pulse just a couple times, then strain into the cookpot with doubled cheesecloth or a tea towel.
