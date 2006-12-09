Pomegranate Jelly

I had great success with this recipe. I used one less cup of sugar, but followed the rest of the recipe pretty closely. Timing was key, and I followed my pectin packet's instructions since they can vary from brand to brand. The flavor is perfectly sweet and tart--and distinctly pomegranate. It is absolutely necessary to bring the juice, etc to a ROLLING boil before adding pectin, and then return it to a ROLLING boil for one whole minute with some brands of pectin. Do yourself a favor, and read the instruction pamphlet that comes with it. Follow the instructions suggested for berries as a rough guide. This is not a firm jelly, but with time it will set up more firmly than the day you make it. I made mine this past fall with my pom harvest, and the jelly in my jars stored in the pantry has become firmer, but it will not ever be as firm as grocery store jelly--which I like! This will definitely be a regular part of my fall harvest repertoire from now on!