Pepper Jelly

36 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This family favorite makes a great gift, too! Excellent served with cream cheese and crackers as an appetizer.

By Laura Rhodes

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
28
Yield:
3.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, stainless steel saucepan, combine green pepper, white vinegar, and white sugar. Bring to a boil, and cook for 6 minutes, stirring constantly.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in liquid pectin, and continue to boil for 3 more minutes, stirring constantly. Skim off foam with a metal spoon, and remove pan from heat

  • Ladle jelly into sterilized jars, leaving a 1/2 inch space at the top. Seal, and process in a boiling-water canner for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 46.9g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022