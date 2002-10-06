Pepper Jelly
This family favorite makes a great gift, too! Excellent served with cream cheese and crackers as an appetizer.
I've been making this for years and it's wonderful BUT use equal amounts sweet green and red peppers - the colour of the jelly will be a wonderful amber hue. Also, do use your food processor that's what those blades are for! By the way, this jelly is a wonderful accompaniment for roast pork! KayRead More
Although this recipe has a great taste I would suggest you use 3 cups of chopped red peppers or a combination of red and green. The 1 1/2 cups of peppers the recipe calls for is not nearly enough.Read More
The flavor of this jelly is wonderful. I did increase the number of peppers to 3 cups as suggested above. However, it only gelled to a honey-like consistency. I think the addition of more pectin would give it the proper boost.
I had a recipe for Pepper jelly that I lost and this one is the closest to come to the great flavor my old recipe offered. This recipe is easy, quick and the taste is wonderful. Thanks for offering such an easy recipe.
Excellent product. I accidently discovered that if you only add 1/2 the sugar at first, then add the rest after the pectin. Add a couple of minutes boiling and you get a wonderful honeylike texture and sweetness that is out of this world. Add food color for Christmas cheer.
The recipe was easy to follow and gelled quite nicely, but the jelly was far too sweet. You could barely taste the peppers!
The amount of vinegar in this recipe overwhems everything! I reccomend using mostly lemon juice, a bit of lemon zest, and just a fraction on the vinegar (apple cider is much more palatable, by the way).
I make this for Christmas gifts each year. I use red bell peppers instead of green to give it a festive reddish hue, and add jalapeno and/or habanero peppers to give it more kick.
This makes a good jelly, but, if you have any problems with peppers, be careful! Putting peppers thru the food processor then removing the lid can cause breathing problems for people w/allergies. Also, remember to wear gloves and if you have an itch, DON'T scratch. Kids should NOT prepare this.
This is wonderful served with crackers and strawberry cream cheese! I add 2 drops of green food coloring and 2 tsp of crushed red pepper. I appreciate the recommendation to use lemon with just small amount of vineager--it is a little potent!
This was the best pepper jelly I have ever made! I tweaked it a bit by using 3 cups of mixed jalapenos & sweet green peppers & used 1 cup lemon juice and 1/2 cup vinegar instead of using all vinegar. Before jarring it, I added green food coloring - it is beautiful & jelled perfectly. It is now the only hot pepper jelly recipe I will ever use.
WOW!!! I used red peppers instead of the green and 1C of bottled lemon juice and 1/2C of vinegar, no food colouring and OH MY!! It jelled beautifully and after processing the lids popped right away! It made 5 250ml jars. I used the shredding wheel of my food processor and removed any large skins. There was hardly any skimming to do and what there was, was easy to skim as the jelly had become a little firm at that point. You will not be disappointed in this! They're sitting on my kitchen counter just sparkling!! Thank you for this recipe! It's a keeper!! Now. Our bottled wine is calling me...red wine and cranberry jelly, or pink zinfandel jelly? ;-D
Greetings everyone, I hope you're all well. My Aunt use to make this many years ago but never passed down the recipe before she passed away. Thank you for adding this recipe here. Hint: If you par boil the peppers at a rolling boil for about 15 minutes, strain off the pulp before adding the sugar and pectin, add green or red food coloring, the jelly results come out a very nice clearish colors. like a jelly instead of a jam. It's still very hot, just more of a jelly consistency. This jelly goes great with black eyed peas, smoked sausages, gumbo...ect It's also my secret ingredient to my famous homemade Bar B Que sauce. shhhhhhhh ( smiles ) Thanks again for sharing this recipe. I thought it had been lost along with my Aunt Louise. Sincerely, Shane
I always add chopped garlic to this recipe. And some hot pepper flakes. I like the idea of lemon in it but I will try that another time. Always use the food coloring - it just makes it pretty!
Turned out sooo good! I followed others suggestions and increased my peppers to 2 cups, using 1/2 a large jalapeno with some seeds, 1 1/2 large green bell peppers, a tiny bit of a red pepper I had leftover, and a dash of red pepper flakes. I also used 1/2 white vinegar, 1/2 apple cider vinegar. I then doubled the amount of pectin for a firmer set, which I prefer. This is even better than the kind I bought from a specialty store at pike place market! Soo flavorful and easy!
Love it! I used twice the amount of peppers called for and I think I could have added more if I wanted to. Also think next time I'll add a jalapeno pepper for a kick (it's very sweet). I also did half red and half green peppers for the look. Also a few minutes in to the cooking process it didn't seem like the peppers were small enough (i had only chopped small them with my knife) so I put my hand blender in to the pot for a quick couple bursts and it chopped them up in nice tiny pieces that were perfect for spreading. I got lots of compliments on it when I took it to my parents house for Thanksgiving.
Great!
My husband made up a batch for me..I am a wimp for highly-seasoned anything. It was delicious..even over fat-free cream cheese. He used sugar; I would use Splendor....
My Old Recipe Called For Apple Cider Vinegar So I Used It Instead. More Flavor. I Also Filter Out The Chunks Of Bell Pepper To Make A Clear Jelly With No Inclusions.
Made larger batch used 3 cups peppers , 2 cups ACV and 3 1/2 cups sugar 1 box of all fruit powdered pectin. Was delicious. I also put in WB canner but boiled for 10 minutes. Will add some jalapeno to next batch .
I used 3oz of liquid pectin and this recipe did not set at all.
I followed the advice of others and added more peppers. It tastes great and I could see putting jalapenos in to add a kick.
I made this recipe this morning....I did not have white distilled vinegar, so used apple cider vinegar. I had two cups of peppers, which I wish I had more. I added 1/2 teaspoon butter which is to cut down on the foam and I had no foam at all. My only complaint is the peppers are not distributed well in the jars. I will just stir it up when I go to use it. Someone said to use graham crackers, I have used ginger snaps in the past and that is wonderful. Thanks for the easy recipe.
Just got done making this. I used pablano peppers that I grew this year. the flavor is sharp and tart with just a hint of heat. The color stayed a nice light green, too. Here's a secret guys! The secret to a good set every time is temperature. Invest in a candy thermometer. Once the syrup gets to 120 degrees, add the pectin and cook just enough more to get it mixed in good. That's it!
Used 3 cups of peppers and some jalapenos from a jar. Followed the rest of the recipe. Turned out great.
I had a variety of bell peppers, purple, green and yellow. I also had some Poblano in the freezer, so I added that also. If you like a mild pepper jelly this is a great one. I am enjoying it. Next time I will probably add some Jalepenos to the mixture.
To give this bell pepper jelly a little kick, I add some ground cayenne pepper. I only add about 1/2 to 1 teaspoon but I don't like much "kick". I also added a few more bell peppers than it calls for.
I just made this and it was great. I added about half a cup of jalapenos with seeds to it and a little less sugar and it set perfect and tasted awesome!!
I more or less followed the recipe but made my own adjustments. I put half the sugar, plus a bit, used Apple cider vinegar and added 1 jalopen pepper to give it a bit of a zing. I do not normally use cup measures as I find them inaccurate; metric or imperial there is not dispute! I
I made this with some mystery peppers the pepper Fairy gave me from his garden. I used one pouch of Certo pectin. I found it a bit sweet, but I don't think I want to mess with the sugar/gel ratio...okay, maybe by half a cup next time. But honestly, I only put a dab of this with some cream cheese on a cracker, so it's all good.
Followed others advice, 3 cups chopped peppers. 5 (food processor) 1 cup lemon juice, 1/2 cup vinegar. I added 1/2 tap dried peppers and slightly drained peppers. Was perfect. Not syrup, not jam. Just yummy jelly.
Made this a few times Have some that wanted HOTTER so I added a few more Hot peppers on 1 batch.. what a Kick Yumm Yumm
I found this to be a really easy recipe to do, I added a couple of spoons of chopped garlic. I think next time I make it I will add a drop or two food colouring just for the look or possibly use a mixture of red, yellow, orange and green peppers. I quite enjoyed this on my hotdogs this summer instead of regular relish or mustard.
