Choco Shortbreads

4.1
39 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 15
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Shortbread with chocolate. The best of both worlds.

Recipe by Tammy

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
12 to 16 wedges
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour and cornstarch; set aside. Cream butter until smooth, then add white sugar, confectioner's sugar, vanilla, and salt; beat until fluffy. Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating on low until dough forms.

  • On a floured surface, knead in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Shape dough into two equal parts, pat each into a 6 inch round, and transfer to baking sheet. Cut into wedges.

  • Bake 25 minutes. Remove immediately to cool on wire rack. Melt remaining chips and drizzle over wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 19.1mg; sodium 89.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022