Choco Shortbreads
Shortbread with chocolate. The best of both worlds.
This recipe was the best I've ever tasted! It was delicious!
Just okay. I was really hoping that based on the amount of butter that they'd have more of a butter taste, but this didn't end up being the case. I made them for dessert and they were still there when we were ready for bed so apparently my girls weren't super impressed either. I'm sorry, but I just feel like I need to be honest.Read More
Just made them for the Holidays - they are FANtastic. Really super-tasty. There was a little wasted drizzle chocolate, though - so I'd lean toward using a little more IN the dough and a little less in the double-boiler. But man, they taste good.
These cookies are a tasty treat with coffee or tea. Not too sweet. After adding the flour mixture the dough would not pull together so I added 2 Tbs of sour cream which worked beautifully. I rolled the dough into a log, rolled the log in colored sprinkles, wrapped in plastic wrap and chilled for an hour in the fridge. Cut the log into 1/4 inch rounds and baked. Had to watch the cooking time so the bottoms would not brown too much. For me these cookies did not need 25 minutes to bake. Very good.
These were pretty good...I think that my family prefers a softer cookie, so I don't know that I would make these again, but for those who like a crisp cookie, this is a great recipe. I do think that if I made these again, I would cook them for less time than 25 minutes.
This was a BIG mistake!!! Why? Because I'm ADDICTED to this recipe! The first time I made it I almost ate the dough before baking, until I discovered how good the finished cookies are. Now I can't stop playing around with the basic recipe. I've made several variations: Chocolate laced, plain, (w/out chocolate) Pecan sandies, Lemon, Lemon Lavender, and I've decorated with frosting and fondant flowers. The dough holds it's shape while baking, so it makes beautiful cutouts and springerle. Wonderful,Wonderful recipe!!
I am making these as I type... and I have to say, the dough is definitely not the kind that I can "knead" the chips in. It is very light, soft and more like a drop cookie dough. So I am not sure how I could have possibly made it like this as I was following the directions and the same measurements for the ingredients. Anywho... I am now making them as drop cookies and we'll see how they come out :)
Very easy to make and taste great, but the dough is a bit on the dry side.
I made these with butterscotch chips instead of chocolate and put the whole cup in the dough. Absolutely delicious!
Wonderful recipe, easy to make and tastes great.
My first attempt at short bread. I followed the recipe for the dough, and omitted adding the chocolate chips to the mixture. I rolled out on a floured board and cut out heart shapes. Instead of drizzling the melted chips over the cookies after baking, I used a small spatula to spread chocolate over half of the hearts making a heart shaped black and white cookie. A hit with my husband, who was suspicious of shortbread cookies before! :)
This was really really easy to make! Everyone at work loved these! They kept asking for more, so next time I will double the recipe! I didn't change anything to the recipe and they came out AMAZING!!
This was pretty good, I'd prefer it to be a bit sweeter. I used regular chips and added a complete cup, instead of drizzling 1/2cup over after cooking. I missed that part of the the recipe.
The taste is GREAT! I didn't give this a full 5 stars because it's a bit dry, as noted by the last reviewer. The shortbread ended up being really light after I baked them. I made several adjustments. I used the recommended amount of butter, but since the dough was dry, i added extra no-sugar added apple sauce to wet it until it was the right cookie-dough consistency. I also added butter extract (equal amount as vanilla) for an extra buttery taste. I omitted the chocolate chips and just rolled them out and cut them into little cute shapes and it made tons of em!
Nice buttery shortbread. As mine were for Christmas I added lots of chopped macadamia nuts to the mix and made gingerbread shapes using a cutter, with chocolate piped on for contrast and detail. I quadrupled the recipe and googled for the gram equivalent of 40 TB because the thought of doing that part was a bit daunting! lovely recipe very much like the one I had misplaced.
I'm not sure how to judge these.... the dough was very dry, and I think the dough isn't held together properly. Nice flavour, but not best shortbread.
Lovely quick shortbread recipe. Not as buttery as expected but definitely satisfies the craving with a minimum of fuss.
I was making these for my Dad's birthday (he loves shortbread) and I thought the hearts in the photos would be a nice touch. But my dough seemed so dry and fragile that I just made them as written. (What says "I love you" more than a wedge shape?!) After I drizzled them with chocolate, and before the chocolate set, I sprinkled them with flaked coconut. They looked beautiful and tasted heavenly! (Yes, I stole one before wrapping them for Dad. Shhh!)
It was very dry and hard to work with. It was ok.
Very easy recipe. Yummy shortbread cookie, with or without the chocolate chips. I only baked cookies for 15 minutes, left them soft on the inside, crispy on outside. My greatest recommendation, double the batch, so you have many more cookies to eat.....
It was good to me but others thought differently it was very dry and crumbly I have no clue how yoU would cut these in to shapes obviously the pic was fake but I liked the cookie it needs more butter or oil or something to make it more moist
awesome!!! amazing cookies!
best cookies ever the only thing i changed was i added about 3 shakes of nutmeg and i drizzeled the chocolate on top of the cookies instead putting them inside and i added some nuts to it........ doubling this recipe also works great.... :0)
I was concerned that there wasn't enough sugar to make them taste good, and I was right. I wanted to roll them into a log and then slice (which I did after rolling them in sprinkles). I didn't have the mini chocolate chips so I drizzled the finished cookies with vanilla bark. Pretty presentation for little Halloween cookies but the taste leaves a lot to be desired. I'll search for a better cookie next time. *** Update... I've changed it to a 5 star recipe after tasting them the next day, they were perfect and I'll make them again! They were a hit at work too!
Awesome!
I don't have to look any further for a GREAT shortbread recipe. I accidentally added too much chocolate (the full cup) to the dough but am so glad I did! I am not a chocoholic, but the added chocolate was really delicious. This will now be my go to recipe for shortbread. Thanks for sharing this fantastic cookie recipe with us.
Next time I'll double the dough
These didn’t come together like a dough. I made some from the crumbly state and they came out ok. Then I added two tablespoons of heavy cream and they came out better. Still not my favorite shortbread cookie.
I beat it on low but dough did not come together. Had to add some milk, probably 1/4 cup, it was still crumbly but I pressed it into cake pans and tried to get all the crumbs incorporated. It did taste good, but heck, what wouldn't with choc. chips in it?
I added heavy cream until it was sticky enough to hold together and it turned out perfectly!
These cookies are good!
