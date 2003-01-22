Peanut Butter Fudge I
This recipe has never failed me. It is great.
I made several batches during Christmas and everyone loved it. I did find that after the mixture started boiling I had to stop stirring, except occasionally, for the temperature to rise in a timely manner.Read More
This fudge did not set very well. In fact, it didn't set at all. I will give it two stars because it was quite tasty, but fudge isn't fudge unless it sets properly. Next time, I'll use my tried-and-true fudge recipe, and substitute it with peanut butter chips (instead of chocolate chips). You might want to do the same thing.Read More
Simple to make. Excellent results! I gave this out as gifts and it didn't last more than a few minutes. I did have to raise the temperature on the stove a couple of notches above medium to help it reach the 234 degree point and it set just fine. I used natural (kind where oil separates) chunky peanut butter.
this is really a great recipe!! I've made it about ten times and it has never failed to set or been grainy. I've started putting chocolate chips on the top and letting them melt...It makes a giant Reese's peanut butter cup. My daughter loves it!
I thought this was very yummy. It was very easy and very fast. Can't ask for much better in a recipe. The only change I think I am going to make next time is to add in some chopped peanuts right before I pour this into the pan to set.
I must have done something horribly wrong. I first suspected a problem when while stirring in the marshmallow the mixture thickened and I barely got it out of the pan in big clumps. I definitely had no problem with it setting up, but it wasn't edible. This came out as hard as a rock. Too bad as the flavor was nice on the chunk I sampled. This didn't work for me. I think I'll stick with marshmallow creme recipes.
Candy can be tricky to make, but this recipe was especially problematic. I used a candy thermometer (which appears well calibrated) and the temperature rose steadily until it reached about 215 F, and remained there for about 30 minutes until I gave up and poured it in the pan anyway. The fudge had a pleasing flavor, but it never really firmed up. Was not worth the effort.
I agree with the rest of the reviews. This recipe did not turn out like I had anticipated. I noticed it was rather liquidy so I started to add more marshmellows in the hopes of it firming. I doubled the recipe and used 2 (9X13) and 1 8X8 sized pans. The 8X8 firmed nicely. The other 2 not so much.
I really liked the taste of this, and it was super easy to make. The only downfall for me was it never hardened. It remained soft which made it difficult to cut.
I rated the fudge 5 because it had a wonderful taste. It was really soft. Didn't set like I thought. I WILL try this recipe again.
Made this yesterday for christmas. So , easy to make...!I didnt change a thing in the recipe and I also use a candy thermometer, came out great...It is the best I have made. I have been looking for a recipe close to my moms and I would have to say this one is a winner!!! My daughter loved it also.. Thanks you for posting this recipe..
I've made this recipe twice without fail. Just be sure you have a candy thermometer and measure the ingredients carefully. People gobble this fudge right up. It has a really rich and creamy texture, and several people have asked for the recipe!
Tastes great but didn't set up as firmly as I had hoped.
I have used this recipe several times and have ended up with beautiful fudge, dense, melt-on-the-tongue and super flavor! There's absolutely no need to stoop to the old chip and fluff or chip and sweetened condensed milk on THIS one. I simply followed the instructions in the recipe and have had great results.
I substituted heavy whipping cream for the milk and had no problems with it setting up. The flavor is to die for, but it was somewhat gritty from the sugar. Next time I may substitute confectioner's sugar for the white sugar.
So easy to make. Excellent flavor. I followed the recipe to a T with the exception that I turned the heat up to med-high and rolled a boil for 5 minutes stirring constantly before removing it from the heat and adding the peanut butter, vanilla and marshmallows. Its very creamy . Not grainy in the least and set up perfectly. So those of you that are not having luck with it setting up, try this method of a steady boil for 5 mins.
This fudge is great but its very caramel style and very sticky it also takes a long time to set
Very good. Crumbled a bit, but that may be because I didn't have a candy thermometer and took off the burner at an inappropriate time. Still tasted GREAT, though. Everyone at the dinner party loved it!!
I too had a problem with the fudge setting. I followed the recipe and used a thermometer. It tastes good but it was slightly thicker than frosting. Pretty hard to cut up.
Great taste but gritty. I thought maybe some water had gotten into the first batch so I watched closely while doing the second but with the same result.
If you're having grainy, won't set up, over set, crumbly, etc., are you doing it on a humid or rainy day? My Mom told me never make candy in inclement weather. Make thick soups and/or comfort foods. Applesauce will suffice for desert. HTH!!! & Blessings!
Very good. It is a very soft and creamy fudge but I had no problem with it not setting up. I meant to add some chopped peanuts but I got distracted and forgot. I think the chopped peanuts would have been a really good addition but it is wonderful by itself. Great flavor. Thanks!
Mine turned out a little softer than I would have liked, but I may have added too much p-nut butter or not let the syrup cook quite long enough. Overall, though it was very good fudge!
omg this was soo good first off for the ones having problems make sure you look up how to make fudge first like the grainy is you stirred it after the soft ball point...its a little tedious if your not use to making fudge but its worth it!
This fudge is so smooooothe and creamy.
Awesome!
This was a great Christmas goodie for us. It melts in your mouth, mmmmmmm.. It made a nice gift for friends, too.
Great taste but more of a taffy consistency. I timed the cooking and followed directions to the letter, but it will not set up firm enough. I have made easy fudge for years but lost my recipe. So I decided to give this one a try. Never had an issue with it not setting up until this one. It is smooth and tastes great but won't be able to package it easily for gift giving. sigh.
so good and so easy! tastes like something youve bought
everything was find got to the soft ball stage. Then when i mix in marshmallows, peanut butter and vanilla. it went from smooth and creamy to dry and crumbly. after a few hours of letting it sit in pan. i cut some out it just crumbed this is the second peanut butter fudge i tried from here that didn't come out well.
An extremely easy recipe and the best results I have ever had..A definite must try
This recipe is wonderful! It was a huge hit with the co-workers. Everyone is asking for the recipe. Though my first batch came out a little soft, but it was still very good!
Was really sweet and it needs salt. I think the 4 cups of sugar plus the sweet marshmellows was to much. I would do 1 cup of sugar to 1 cup of brown sugar. I ate 2 peices and got sick from eating all that sugar.
Such an awesome taste and so quick!!
I tried but failed miserably at making this recipe. Not sure if it was the recipes fault entirely, but had no understanding what "Cook to soft ball stage" meant, so I think that might have been part of the issue. The outcome was very tasty, but don't know how to solidify more since even freezing it didn't fix it.
Such an easier way to make this and it will turn out for you every time. Turn heat to med-hi or even hi. Make as directed except mix all ingredients and bring to boil, once you have a rolling boil stir entire time for 5 minutes while maintaining a full boil than after 5 minutes pull mix the marshmallows, vanilla and peanut butter vigorously until all have blended in and pour in dish. I make chocolate fudge first than I pour this on top than sprinkle chocolate chips on top of that. Just saying keep it simple :^)
I just made this and it turned out great my Husband loved it .
