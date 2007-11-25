Cassie's Caramel Sauce

40 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 27

This is a thin sweet sauce perfect for Christmas plum pudding. It is also good over ice cream.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine 2 cups water, butter, and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, and remove from heat.n

    Advertisement

  • In a small cup, mix together cornstarch and 3 tablespoons water. Stir mixture into sauce. Cook over medium heat and heat through for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Serve hot.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
26 calories; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/16/2022