Cassie's Caramel Sauce
This is a thin sweet sauce perfect for Christmas plum pudding. It is also good over ice cream.
Ok, I tried this despite the reviews because I was looking for a thin caramel sauce to pore over bread pudding. The other reviews helped me a lot. I did not use as much water and I added a little more brown sugar and syrup and it made my bread pudding killer! Next time I am going to add chopped toasted pecans. -JaneneRead More
Didn't really have much of a flavor. Mostly tasted like water. I personally added a lot more brown sugar and some vanilla. Can't say that I'll ever use it again.Read More
This is absolutely the worst recipe I have ever made!! It was terrible tasting and had way too much water in it. I will definitely never make it again!
Needs more sugar
I made this recipe to put over a pecan pie. It was awful. The thin, watery, bland sauce did not even make it off the stove. It was not a good recipe in the slightest. This recipe should not be posted on this website because of its poor quality.
This recipes tastes just like sugar water!
It would be much easier to add the cornstarch to HOT water, otherwise is turns lumpy!
I was very disappointed with this recipe. It came out looking and tasting just what it was...light brown sugar water. Sorry. I tried to make changes like adding more sugar and vanilla but it didn't help. Maybe you should decrease the amount of water.
I used dark brown sugar, half and half instead of water, and added a teaspoon of vanilla. This is a terrifice sauce.
Tastes just like what it is: sweetened water, boiled.
It did not turn out and had no flavor!
My husband made the sauce and, by mistake, measured the sugar in cups instead of spoons. To try and fix it, he added some cinnamon, vanilla and fresh nutmeg. The result: TERRIFIC...! You should try the variation...
I too wish I had read the reviews before making, tasted like sugary water. Thought these were tested recipes, hope you don't post just any junk on here like that one was. Went straight in the garbage.
I wish I had read the reviews BEFORE I made this, it tasted like little more than water
WOW this is terrible. Needs more brown sugar. Have had many complaints on this from employees. This WAS being used for bread pudding will be looking for a new recipe now.
This recipe tastes mostly like water. There was a very slight taste of caramel. It is not worth making!
Watery.
This was a disappointment. It had no flavor.
Use half the water and triple the sugar, more cornstarch and also let it come to a boil again after the cornstarch has been added.
Could it simply that the 2 cups water are meant to be 2 cups sugar? Haven't tried that out myself but wouldn't that seem more reasonable?
I did not care for this recipe.
my dad's family always made a "rice pudding" every xmas time & used this kind of sauce, I don't think I made it right cuz it kept turning out runny. I tried this & don't know yet. I can't cook or bake so doing this is a risky move. I want my RICE PUDDING WITH CARMEL SAUCE! I may have to just ask my Aunt again for the carmel sauce thing. I got the other part down
I don't know what I did wrong, but this was awful.
This was vary goog & you did not have to start with caramel. Make it your salf VARY VARY GOOD
A good sauce if you use it on something sweet- I used 1/2 the water instead of the full 2 cups. A good flavor, and just sweet enough. I'm keeping it!
I made it but found it way to watery, sorry but have to agree with other posts here, it did indeed taste like sugary water.
Definitely should have read reviews first. I had to reduce it a lot and add a lot of extra brown sugar. The 2 cups of water was just too much I reduced it down to about 1/2 cup to make it thicker and with the extra brown sugar & vanilla extract it had flavor. Good starting point but definitely needed modifications.
Where is the Vanilla? No wonder why it's bland.
Delicious!! I read the reviews so when I made it I cut the amount of water in half and added more sugar. I also added a teaspoon of milk to make it creamy. After cooking I still wasn't thrilled with the consistency so I added just a tablespoon of sifted flour. It came out perfectly! I drizzled it over vanilla ice cream and had that on the side of a hot apple pie. It was heaven!
Sorry but this sauce was awful. It had very little flavor. I was looking for something to dip apples into and this was so lacking that I threw it out.
Thank you for your recipe for caramel sauce. I made it to go with bread pudding. I changed the recipe slightly, with the addition of dark brown sugar -- added a few extra tablespoons-- and powdered creamer (original flavor) to make it more flavorful, thick, and creamy. I did not know how to make caramel sauce, and this was easy-to-make. Thanks again for your recipe.
Will never make again, nasty color and had no flavor. Maybe I wasn't supposed to put it on Figgy pudding but yikes it was awful. No offense but would like to see it tweaked to be more of a caramel color, I stupidly didn't read reviews or look closely at picture.
Not sweet enough and I don’t understand the purpose of the cornstarch.
I agree with other reviews....I will add more brown sugar and cook a little longer to thicken it up
