Russian Tea I
This is a fragrant hot beverage tailor-made for the holidays. The scent of cloves and cinnamon will perfume your home.
This is a fragrant hot beverage tailor-made for the holidays. The scent of cloves and cinnamon will perfume your home.
Why Russian? Why Tea? We don't have such tea in Russia... But! If instead of water you use RED WINE and instead of frozen orange juice you use slices of fresh orange, it will become a recipe of GLOGG - the warm fragrant wine. All you need to do is warm up the wine with the spice mix, sugar and oranges. Right before it starts boiling, remove from the heat and serve!Read More
Where is the tea??Read More
Why Russian? Why Tea? We don't have such tea in Russia... But! If instead of water you use RED WINE and instead of frozen orange juice you use slices of fresh orange, it will become a recipe of GLOGG - the warm fragrant wine. All you need to do is warm up the wine with the spice mix, sugar and oranges. Right before it starts boiling, remove from the heat and serve!
Where is the tea??
I grew up enjoying a similar recipe. Instead of water we used weak tea. I now make with green tea and honey as the sweetner to taste, but much less sweet than I had as a kid. Don't know about authenticity, but this is good with added rum also.
good i dont undersatand how this is tea and much better with freshly chopped ginger and lime instead of lemon
I am Russian and have never even heard about a drink like this. I didn't try making it, so can't comment on the flavor (the recipe actually looks great!), but if you want to impress a Russian guest/ friend etc. by making smth Russian, keep in mind that this is not something they had in Russia. As a previous reviewer said, if you substitute water with wine, you get a great winter-time drink (which IS well-liked in Russia).
The tea was left out in the ingredients and the instructions! I scaled way down and added the tea where I thought it should be added. Right or wrong, with the added tea this is like what I remember mom making when I was a kid. We used Tang growing up but the real orange juice made all the difference in the world!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections