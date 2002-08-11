Russian Tea I

This is a fragrant hot beverage tailor-made for the holidays. The scent of cloves and cinnamon will perfume your home.

Recipe by Cynthia

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Remove from heat, then stir in ground cinnamon, ground ginger, allspice, and ground cloves. Allow mixture to steep for 10 minutes.

  • Prepare frozen orange juice concentrate according to the directions on the can.

  • Dissolve 1 cup of sugar in 1 cup of water, and stir into spice mixture. Mix in orange juice, lemon juice, and 5 cups water. Heat through. Serve with a garnish of orange zest.

188 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 0.2g; sodium 2.6mg. Full Nutrition
