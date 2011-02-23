Italian Butter

If you are looking for "copy cat" recipe of the dips they use at the Italian restaurants, this is definitely it!However, make sure you read the recipe well and realize that this makes the paste for the olive oil dip. The recipe makes at least 1/3 cup of the herb paste! It only takes a teaspoon mixed with some olive oil, on a plate, to make the dip. I didn't want to use my coffee grinder for the spices so I used knife and hand chopped the rosemary and a couple other larger spices in very tiny pieces. I also didn't add the black or red pepper, because I do not care for either in most recipes. And, from other reviews about it being a little too much heat it was a good idea. We dipped a round loaf of sliced french bread in it tonight. It was good, but I am not sure what I am going to do with the rest of the paste. I refridgerated it for now.