Italian Butter

4.6
150 Ratings
  • 5 113
  • 4 24
  • 3 7
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

If you are looking for a Italian bread dip, try this. It makes a spectacular bread dip, suitable for any occasion. Double or triple the recipe to make enough for a crowd. Serve with warm French bread.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
0.5 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Using a spice or coffee grinder, grind together red and black peppers, dried herbs, garlic powder, minced garlic, and salt.

  • Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of herb mixture onto a small plate. Pour a thin layer of olive oil on top, and serve. Store remaining mixture in an air-tight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 14.6g; sodium 585.9mg. Full Nutrition
