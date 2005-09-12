Every year for the Holidays, I have friends come over and ask if I made any caramel corn. I bring out the caramel corn and cringe. These people actually liked my lack luster caramel corn that wasn't completely covered, looked absolutely awful, but they liked it. I found this recipe and the reviews were outstanding, so I thought why not, can't be as bad as what I have been serving. WOWEE!!! This is AWESOME!!!! AND IT LOOKS WONDERFUL. I hate popping pop corn, so I usually use the bags of Microwave Popcorn. I used 2 for this recipe. I followed the rest of recipe exactly, but using only 1 cup of peanuts and 1 cup of pecans, since that was all I had. Don't worry about the 5 minute of boiling without stirring, IT WILL (SHOULD) NOT SCORCH. I like a previous reviewer thought there is absolutely no way you can let this boil without stirring. What I did is bring it to boil, like Terri had said, that you can't stir down, then I starting timing, but I reduced my heat to low that still kept it boiling and every once in awhile gave it a stir and it worked just fine and did not scorch. I baked for 45 -50 minutes stirring every 15. This is wonderful. I will be so proud to finally serve this to my friends that are coming in. I can't wait to see their faces when they taste this delicious recipe. Thank you Terri so much!!