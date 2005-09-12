Caramel Corn I

4.3
63 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This caramel corn is great for Monday night football. The assortment of nuts makes it deluxe caramel corn. It takes a bit of time, but is more than worth it.

Recipe by Terri McCarrell

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
25
Yield:
5 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to a 4 quart saucepan, and heat over high heat. When oil is hot, add 1/2 cup of popping corn. Keep pan moving constantly. When corn stops popping, remove from heat. Place popped corn in oven to keep warm. Repeat until all corn has been popped. Set aside.

  • Melt margarine or butter in a medium saucepan, and then stir in brown sugar, syrup, and salt. Bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly; boil without stirring for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir baking soda, vanilla, peanuts, pecans, and almonds into brown sugar mixture. Quickly pour nut mixture over warm popcorn, and toss until well coated. Spread on greased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 45 minutes, stirring well every 15 minutes. Cool on aluminum foil, and store in an air-tight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 20g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 180.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022