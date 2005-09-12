Caramel Corn I
This caramel corn is great for Monday night football. The assortment of nuts makes it deluxe caramel corn. It takes a bit of time, but is more than worth it.
This is a great recipe, but after reading some of the comments about the mess, etc., I have to comment. Having the right tools makes all the difference. I use a large rectangular roasting pan with high (about 4") sides to do the mixing and a large heavy plastic or wooden spoon. I got my roaster at Goodwill, the kind that used to come with a new kitchen range. Just keep turning the whole glob of popcorn and syrup slowly and it will end up evenly coated. I leave it in the roaster, putting about half of it on a cookie sheet or another roaster (mine has a lid that works well) and put on two racks in the oven. A large plastic dish pan also works well to mix in--just buy a new dish pan and dedicate for this use.Read More
I made this with Splenda brown sugar. It was AWFUL!Read More
A lot of work, a lot of mess, but really good. The ony thing I do differently is to stir constantly during the 5 minute boiling period. No way it can boil without scorching for 5 minutes and get to the right temp. Just bring to a boil that won't stir down and keep it there for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
If you don't have room in your kitchen for many pans, cooking, cooling and whatnot -- then don't make this, but if you do, it's well worth the mess. My kids love it, my husband was thrilled and I found a keeper:)
I have been making this recipe for years and I have to tell you it is the best caramel corn you will eat. Sure it's a bit of work and a bit messy but you'll be glad you took the time. So will friends and family..If you clean your pans while they are still warm washing them up is easier.. Using a popcorn popper takes less time...Sometimes I have only added peanuts. I also use pecan halves rather then pieces.. This last Christmas my husband and I made over 60 little gift bags for his men at his job. He was the big man on campus for a while but never revealed that he had helped make it..He gave all the credit to me....I know you'll enjoy this...go for it..
I gave out the caramel corn as christmas gifts and everyone could not stop eating it...plus they all wanted the recipe! This is how I made it: I used 1 1/2 recipes and used 2 bags of Newmans own Natural microwave popcorn. I also used 2 shallow baking pans and cooked it for just over an hour. FABULOUS! I've made it 3 times in the last 2 weeks. I think I'm addicted!
You definitely don't need as much popcorn as the recipe calls for. I only used 1 1/2 cups and it was perfect. I omitted the nuts (didn't have any), but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Very good, not the best caramel popcorn I have had, but still very good.
Delicious! I ran a little short of Karo so added a little Molasses to make up a half cup. If anything, it added to the flavor. Taking a batch to the grandkids this week!
I used a hot air popper and found I only needed about 1 1/2 cups of popcorn. Flavour is very good.
I was very impressed with this recipe! My husband compares it with "Crunch and Munch", and "Fiddle Faddle". Very delicious and very easy!
Delish and easy! I used a disposable aluminum roasting pan from the dollar store instead of a cookie sheet. Much easier to stir the popcorn and no clean up after wards. I also decreased popcorn when I made it.
This taste wonderful but I had to go make another batch of caramel to cover the amount of popcorn and nuts in the recipe. Be sure to use a medium sized pot and not small since the bubble and foaming causes it to rise some; @Christine above: this will continue to boil at about medium temp. depending on the type of pan you use; sounds like you had the heat too high!... Very good!.. I covered the whole counter top (aprox 3ft long with waxed paper then buttered it. I spread the done caramel corn on top to cool, drizzled with chocolate. You will need a few X-large roasting pans to bake it all (I wouldn't use sheets because when you have to stir it falls off)... Worth the extra effort for a tasty treat and nice to put in cellephane bags as gifts for holidays! :)
Great recipe!!! Made it for my family when they visited and they LOVED it. I only had peanuts at the time and it tasted wonderful; I'm not really a fan of pecans with caramel corn, so I'm going to use cashew instead; I'm sure it will be GREAT!!!
Decrease unpopped popcorn to 2 cups
We LOVED this.... It really wasn't as difficult as some reviews said it would be. I used two (popped) bags of Pop Secret and it cut my time way down!
It would have been FANTASTIC had I not burned it! I added Mixed nuts. PLEEEEEAAASE watch your carmel corn once you put it in the oven... I would recommend checking & stiring more often than indicated, but that's because my oven runs a little hotter.
I went even lower with the oven temp - to 200, and cooked for 1 hour still stirring every 15 mins. I also prefer to microwave the sauce. 2 mins on high, stir, microwave another 1 minute, stir, then 1 minute more. The sauce cleans up easily for me with hot water. I think if you have trouble with the sauce being difficult to clean up, you might have cooked it too long and gotten a little too close to hard ball stage. If you aren't getting every kernal coated, you need to keep your popcorn warm while making the sauce and you also need to stir it longer before you spread it out on sheets.
soooo addictive! the perfect snack and totally worth the mess. I use only 1 cup of unpopped kernels for more caramel coverage.
This was an awesome recipe- delicious! One important tip to remember is to make sure you boil the brown sugar sauce really well so that it hardens well on the popcorn or it will come out chewy like my first batch.
We have made this for years and it is truly the best way to make caramel corn. I use a 24 inch wok to stir and can put three batches together at one time.I use 2 tsp vanilla per batch (oue taste). We always have a line of family and friends waiting for this. Robert
Delicious and easy to make. Thanks for sharing.
Love this recipe. I've made it quite a few times. I can't have regular popcorn because of the hulls so I use "fake" popcorn. It's pretty much puffy cheetos without the orange cheese on it. Turns out great. I also started putting chocolate on it because I am a chocoholic! When I make it I can't stop eating it! Very addictive!!
At first you think this isn't going to turn out and what a mess it is. But one bite, you know it was well worth all the trouble. I made it for Superbowl and nobody was eating it because of all the food. I put it in front of one person and once they tried it everyone was fighting over it. It isn't overly sweet like all the commercial brands, just perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe! Tastes heavenly and you´ll have a hard time trying to stop eating.
Every year for the Holidays, I have friends come over and ask if I made any caramel corn. I bring out the caramel corn and cringe. These people actually liked my lack luster caramel corn that wasn't completely covered, looked absolutely awful, but they liked it. I found this recipe and the reviews were outstanding, so I thought why not, can't be as bad as what I have been serving. WOWEE!!! This is AWESOME!!!! AND IT LOOKS WONDERFUL. I hate popping pop corn, so I usually use the bags of Microwave Popcorn. I used 2 for this recipe. I followed the rest of recipe exactly, but using only 1 cup of peanuts and 1 cup of pecans, since that was all I had. Don't worry about the 5 minute of boiling without stirring, IT WILL (SHOULD) NOT SCORCH. I like a previous reviewer thought there is absolutely no way you can let this boil without stirring. What I did is bring it to boil, like Terri had said, that you can't stir down, then I starting timing, but I reduced my heat to low that still kept it boiling and every once in awhile gave it a stir and it worked just fine and did not scorch. I baked for 45 -50 minutes stirring every 15. This is wonderful. I will be so proud to finally serve this to my friends that are coming in. I can't wait to see their faces when they taste this delicious recipe. Thank you Terri so much!!
uh....so good. It tastes a whole lot like cracker jack. Warning! Dont be on phone while making recipes. It took a long time, and i was under so much pressure cause im not very experienced. But it was good. Ill try to make again. The popcorn kept on coming out of the pa though. So, some burned cause if i stirred it, you have to have the cover off yes? So, popcorn flew everywhere so i just put the lid on. Im waiting for it to cme out of the oven, and am currently cleaning (with this exeption) but i was munching as i went and it is fabulous. Good job
I use a hot air popper as in another review. Sometimes I add nuts but mostly not. I try and not make this too often since I can't seem to stop eating it :)
I tried this twice. The first time it came out absolutely disgusting. The topping boiled over on the stove because 5 minutes of boiling is way too much. The second time I made it, it still didn't taste good. It tasted burnt and the popcorn was far from burnt. I didn't understand it and won't try again.
This was the easiest recipe, I made it to all my friends.
I have been making caramel corn for friends & family for years. It has become a Christmas staple. We moved recently & one box of cookbooks & my recipe file have yet to surface. This recipe was the closest to mine however I quadruple it & I skip the oven as we like our caramel soft & sticky. If you choose to increase the recipe, please be cautious as the vanilla causes the caramel to vigorously bubble & splatter. If you pot it full, be prepared to grab the lid & keep the kids away. You have to work fairly quickly with a big batch - the caramel becomes firm & difficult to stir. Fast work and very low heat helps. This is also great on sliced apples! Enjoy.
I love this recipe. I cheated and used 3-3.5oz bags of light microwave popcorn. I leave the salt out of the recipe because it's already in the bags of popcorn. I did add 1/2 t of almond flavoring in addition to the vanilla in my latest batch, and I really enjoyed it. I divide the patch between 2 inexpensive large and deep aluminum foil roasting pans. This eliminates any stirring mess. I heat water on the stove, pour it into the pans with some dish soap, and go over the pans with a kitchen brush for easy cleanup. The sticky caramel slides right off. I storage the pans in a large plastic bag in the garage.
my friends, family, co-workers and dinner guests couldn't believe that this was home made. this recipe was fantastic! i used an air popper like others, and i would recommend trying to sort out unpopped kernels before carameling it up! yay!
It had been so long since I made popcorn on the stove I had a hard time. Many of the kernels didn't pop so it was difficult for me to gauge how much popcorn I had to go with the amount of caramel. As a result, I didn't feel I had enough caramel when it was all mixed. Surprisingly, my husband liked it with the popcorn not being completely covered with caramel. He said it wasn't overly sweet and tasted like kettle corn, which he loves. Then I went to Chicago and got some Garrett's popcorn. It's amazing. I will work to get mine to that level. But I'll still make it with less caramel sometimes for my husband.
phenominal!
dont understand the 'such a mess' comments ... popped the corn in a huge dutch oven and used that to make the syrup - stirred the corn back into the mix. followed the ingredients/times - only change - stirred the syrup a few times while boiling. Great recipe - be not afraid of the 'mess' - if the pan is still sticky - boil some water in it to release the caramel. thanks for sharing!
I halved this recipe (and omitted the nuts) to suit a bag of microwave popcorn, and it worked out perfectly! Next time I think I might add a bit more sugar/less fat, because I fancy it to be a bit too greasy. But a very good recipe, perfect for movie night!
Great. Thanks
I've made this recipe twice, and I love it! I don't think it is overly messy. My b/f loves it. I will make this quite often.
Upon reading other comments, I decided to only pop 1 1/4 cups of popcorn. This has made for a very nice batch of caramel corn.
Not sure how it is humanly possible to mix the sauce into the popcorn. This creates a huge MESS! The end result is not worth all the work!
This is so good. Couldn't stop eating it! I left out the peanuts and used extra pecans and almonds. Seems like the recipe calls for too much popcorn for the amount of caramel. I used 1 3/4 C and the caramel just barely coated it. I mixed and baked the popcorn in disposable pans so just threw them away afterwards. No mess!
i used a roasting pan to mix/bake and microwave popcorn and omitted the nuts. i found it to be both easy and delicious. my four year old helped. definitely a do-again.
Just followed the advice in a review & happened to have the type of roasting pan she mentioned. I followed the recipe as given. Mine is in the oven now -smells good & not too messy.
I use a large brown paper bag to put the warm popped corn in and pour the caramel mixture over it and stir. Roll to sort of close the bag and microwave on high at 1 minute intervals stirring each time. Then I let it cool in a roasting pan or cookie sheet and throw away the messy bag.
Yummy! This is now a holiday tradition at our house every year and often in between! Must say again -- YUMMY!
Great recipe. Mess is not that bad. I guess these people forgot how to wash dishes! Just use hot water and a s.o.s pad. Your family is worth the effort.
YUM YUM YUM!!!! please work , yes, but the results are fabulous. it is so delicious. i put cashews in mine and my husband and kids and i loved it. i like the idea i read about using a deeper baking pan, that i will do next time!!! a new favorite for sure. thank you
Very good. Followed the instructions as listed. I used a large foil pan to bake. My family was very happy with this recipe.
I dont know how anyone can boil this mixture for 5 minutes without stirring, mine turned to glue.
This recipe is OUTSTANDING! I made it for my Halloween Party and the Guests went nuts! Fiddle Faddle and Crunch a Munch cannot shine a candle to this stuff! SO GOOD!
Making this recipe required gathering tools, I had to make sure I had my kitchen, my stove and my 11.2 x 14.3 rectangular baking dish that I got from my great Laura McGlartha on Christmas in 1997. I made it, put it in the pan, (it has a lid) It was a BIG hit!!!!
Really good! Well worth the sticky mess.
X1 Disposable roasting pan, and an inexpensive air popcorn popper make this a not so messy treat :-). Taste and texture are fantastic - be sure to get all the unpopped kernels out before adding the caramel, unless you like dentist visits :-)
Good basic recipe. I used 1.5 cups odd uncooked popcorn, half the carmel recipe but almost the whole amount of nuts. Next time, a little more carmel and nuts. Tastes great though. I had just bought a 5 gallon white bucket. Not sure how I would have mixed everything together without it. When you first make the popcorn, you should keep it warm in the oven. And when the carmel nut mixture is ready you need to very quickly mix it with the popcorn. I used my hands and the bucket to get things mixed. Otherwise it wouldn't have worked.
It is so good it is fun how expensive it is at stores but so cheap to make at home
