Hot Crab Dip Appetizer

1 of 65

Rating: 4 stars I made this dip for a Christmas Eve buffet and it went over very well. I served it hot as suggested. However I also tried the leftovers after they had been refrigerated and I think I like the recipe better as a cold spread for crackers rather than as a hot dip! Also recipe should just say 3 oz. package of cream instead of 6 tablespoons which is kind of confusing. Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars I used light cream cheese and light mayo for this recipe and it was still delicious! I also added 1 tablespoon of horseradish and 1 clove of minced garlic for a little more kick. My husband gave it rave reviews! Helpful (45)

Rating: 4 stars Very good, but a bit bland for my taste. I jazzed it up with 1/4c finely grated parmesan reggiano, 1T horseradish and a bit more chopped onion. This is a great basic recipe. Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe. The original version turned out quite bland so I made a few changes. I added garlic black pepper and a bit more hot pepper sauce. Great flavor and really disappeared! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars My husband hogged this all..I did get to try it but it was only after I caught him in the garage eating it away from everyone else..Well he did have help a man who comes to our house never likes to eat the dips that anyone brings but let me tell ya he got busted with this one. The only thing is that I added more cream cheese and I made it in the microwave and it still came out great..Thanks Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome stuff! My kids love it my friends love it. You cant go wrong and it is really simple. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and easy to prepare!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! It's easy fast and tastes great. I did add about 1/2 cup of mozarella cheese to make it a little creamier. I will definately make this one again and again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great. I made it for my christmas party and work and everyone loved it!!! Can't wait to make it again. Helpful (9)