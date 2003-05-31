Hot Crab Dip Appetizer

Rating: 4.13 stars
64 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

An excellent appetizer for parties, everyone loves it.

By William Anatooskin

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in the crabmeat, minced onion, lemon juice and Tabasco sauce. Spoon mixture into a small oven-proof dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly. Serve with crackers, potato chips or tortilla chips. You can also use fresh crabmeat in place of the canned crabmeat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 12g; cholesterol 32.7mg; sodium 160.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (65)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

OYERB
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2003
I made this dip for a Christmas Eve buffet and it went over very well. I served it hot as suggested. However I also tried the leftovers after they had been refrigerated and I think I like the recipe better as a cold spread for crackers rather than as a hot dip! Also recipe should just say 3 oz. package of cream instead of 6 tablespoons which is kind of confusing. Read More
Helpful
(67)

Most helpful critical review

Lisa W
Rating: 1 stars
06/08/2010
No Old Bay? I added old bay. Much more Maryland style if thats what youre looking for. Also added dry mustard. Did not like the minced onion. You have to have OldBay or J.O.s crab seasoning in crab dip. I think it is wrong to make it without it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
OYERB
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2003
I made this dip for a Christmas Eve buffet and it went over very well. I served it hot as suggested. However I also tried the leftovers after they had been refrigerated and I think I like the recipe better as a cold spread for crackers rather than as a hot dip! Also recipe should just say 3 oz. package of cream instead of 6 tablespoons which is kind of confusing. Read More
Helpful
(67)
JENNHAMM
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
I used light cream cheese and light mayo for this recipe and it was still delicious! I also added 1 tablespoon of horseradish and 1 clove of minced garlic for a little more kick. My husband gave it rave reviews! Read More
Helpful
(45)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2003
Very good, but a bit bland for my taste. I jazzed it up with 1/4c finely grated parmesan reggiano, 1T horseradish and a bit more chopped onion. This is a great basic recipe. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Deevineone
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2003
Great recipe. The original version turned out quite bland so I made a few changes. I added garlic black pepper and a bit more hot pepper sauce. Great flavor and really disappeared! Read More
Helpful
(21)
tweiser1
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2006
My husband hogged this all..I did get to try it but it was only after I caught him in the garage eating it away from everyone else..Well he did have help a man who comes to our house never likes to eat the dips that anyone brings but let me tell ya he got busted with this one. The only thing is that I added more cream cheese and I made it in the microwave and it still came out great..Thanks Read More
Helpful
(12)
CHERISE
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2003
Awesome stuff! My kids love it my friends love it. You cant go wrong and it is really simple. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Darla Walter
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2003
Excellent and easy to prepare!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Stacie
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2006
This is a great recipe! It's easy fast and tastes great. I did add about 1/2 cup of mozarella cheese to make it a little creamier. I will definately make this one again and again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
STACE508
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2003
This recipe was great. I made it for my christmas party and work and everyone loved it!!! Can't wait to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lisa W
Rating: 1 stars
06/08/2010
No Old Bay? I added old bay. Much more Maryland style if thats what youre looking for. Also added dry mustard. Did not like the minced onion. You have to have OldBay or J.O.s crab seasoning in crab dip. I think it is wrong to make it without it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
