Festive Bean Spread

This is a wonderful appetizer, a bean spread with a Mexican taste. It looks very festive with the red and green toppings, and it's easy to put together. Your guests will be asking for the recipe, so keep it handy ! The two cheeses can be substituted with one 3-cup package shredded taco cheese.
I took this dip to a New Years gathering last night. It was by far the most attractive dip on the table and it disappeared faster that the rest -- faster even than the similar dips. This tells me that I am not alone in thinking this recipe is "a keeper."
This was very good. I recommend using a 16 oz container of sour cream. To reduce "watery" problem mentioned by others I diced the tomatoes and drained off some liquid. Add tomatoes immediately before serving. After washing the green onion, pat them dry. Overall, a very good recipe.
12/23/2001
I made this recipe for a work party and it was a great hit. It was fairly easy to put together. And I will definitely be making it again.
01/01/2001
What a hit! I actually warmed the dip in the microwave to melt the cheese. Everyone seemed to prefer it that way. I've also made a non-dairy version for someone who is lactose intolerant. Use soy cheese and tofu sour cream... no one will know the difference! -Julie
Really good...and not having to add meat cuts the cost of making it. The only change I made was popping it in the oven for 20 minutes at 350. It was very good served warm. Also, I dirtied a couple of pans trying to find one that was a good size for the layers. A 9x13 worked best.
This is much better then the standard 7 Layer Dip. I made a few modifications: used refried black beans instead of regular, added olives and avacados to the top, and put 1/2 cup of cheese in the beans. It was a hit at the Chirstmas party! I will definitely be making this again!
Oh yes! This was excellent! Extremely easy to make and it was so hard to stop eating it! The whole family loved it. Only used one tomato and 2 cups of cheese and that was plenty for us. (We used shredded "taco cheese".) I can not wait to bring this dish to the next pot luck! Yum! Thanks tons :)
02/22/2001
This appetizer got more attention than the main dish! Everyone loved it at a recent party we had! I used a white corn and black bean salsa to give it a little more texture and flavor.
This was good but needs more a a kick. I only used 2 cups of Mexican Blend cheese & skipped the cheddar, that was plently of cheese. This isn't something that I would serve to guest, but this being a non-cooking day (for me) everyone enjoyed it....And it only took 15 minutes to make. Thanks, I'm keeping this one.
Going by previous reviews I decided to mix the beans, salsa and one half of the cheese (to cut down on fat). I then nuked it until warm & cheese was melted, put it in the fridge until slightly cooled.This made it easier to spread & not watery. I also added black olives as another reviewer suggested. This recipe is very adaptable. Chunks of avacado are also a great addition!
06/27/2000
I made this for my son's high school graduation party. Both my kids said no one would eat it, but changed their minds when we had to keep bringing more nacho chips and the whole thing disappeared in record time. Diane
Its very good. I put a little to much sour cream the first time. ITS GREAT ALSO!!!
07/09/2001
This was good when we made it, and it went over well at the party- but the next day when we ate a leftover plate we heated it up in the microwave first to make a hot dip- and it was really good. We also added red and green onions and used a spicy taco mix and salsa- otherwise I think it would be pretty bland.
06/28/2000
If you like Mexican food, you will love this recipe. It is so quick and easy and can be prepared ahead of time!
12/12/2000
Goes Quick at Parties! Try it, you won't be sorry!
This was good, but not great. I have another 7 layer dip recipe that is very similiar, but does not use salsa, just has a layer of straight re-fried beans. I think mixing in the salsa makes it too thin and watery. Next time I will leave the salsa out completely.
I love this recipe. It is the best I have ever had. I change the toppings a little. I use mexican cheese and top with green onions and chopped black olives. It comes out great everytime. Everytime we go to a party I am required to bring this. Thanks for the awesome recipe. Update** I also add guacamole to this and I mix mayo and sour cream together with some southwest seasoning and put that on here. It is sooo good. This is now my signature dip!!
