Festive Bean Spread

This is a wonderful appetizer, a bean spread with a Mexican taste. It looks very festive with the red and green toppings, and it's easy to put together. Your guests will be asking for the recipe, so keep it handy ! The two cheeses can be substituted with one 3-cup package shredded taco cheese.

Recipe by Lisa Garchow

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 3-layer dish
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • First (bottom) layer: mix together beans, salsa, cumin, and garlic powder, and spread on large, flat serving dish as a thin layer, maybe 1/2 inch thick.

  • Second (middle) layer: mix together sour cream and taco seasoning, and spread over bean layer.

  • Third (top) layer: sprinkle the cheese on first, then top with chopped tomatoes and green onions.

  • Cover with plastic wrap, and chill for about an hour. Serve cold with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 432.6mg. Full Nutrition
