Prime Rib
Prime rib roast the easy way. Tastes delicious!
Prime rib roast the easy way. Tastes delicious!
I've cooked my prime rib like this for years ... always delicious!! One rule of thumb - if you're using a smaller roast - cook at 500F for 5 minutes PER POUND of meat (so a 5lb roast would cook for 25 minutes) and your roast will turn out perfect every time.Read More
Although this would "seem" simple enough, I sit here, fuming, because the lack of experience on this board continues to befuddle me. I purchased a 3.5lb boneless rib roast. I let this roast sit for 30+ mins, to achieve room temp. Following this, I rubbed this roast with the mcormicks steak rub, followed by smothering with dijon mustard. Because I wasn't 100% sure HOW to cook this, I placed it in a 500 degree oven for 17mins, covered, following the 5mins/lb @ 500 rule. At 17 mins, the roast hadn't even BEGUN to cook. Uncovered, and returned to the same oven. Mild smoke ensued. Retrieved from oven after 11mins, and let rest to continue to cook. (Approx 15mins) Began to cut roast, and noticed that, although it "appeared" cooked, the inside was still very very rare. It is now BACK IN THE OVEN, over 1.5 hours after the original attempt. People, please, if you have a convec oven, or notice something particular in your cooking, please, please, please post it in your reviews. I cannot give this recipe a decent review, as the instructions (5mins/lb@500 degrees) are, like I thought, simply untrue.Read More
I've cooked my prime rib like this for years ... always delicious!! One rule of thumb - if you're using a smaller roast - cook at 500F for 5 minutes PER POUND of meat (so a 5lb roast would cook for 25 minutes) and your roast will turn out perfect every time.
Although this would "seem" simple enough, I sit here, fuming, because the lack of experience on this board continues to befuddle me. I purchased a 3.5lb boneless rib roast. I let this roast sit for 30+ mins, to achieve room temp. Following this, I rubbed this roast with the mcormicks steak rub, followed by smothering with dijon mustard. Because I wasn't 100% sure HOW to cook this, I placed it in a 500 degree oven for 17mins, covered, following the 5mins/lb @ 500 rule. At 17 mins, the roast hadn't even BEGUN to cook. Uncovered, and returned to the same oven. Mild smoke ensued. Retrieved from oven after 11mins, and let rest to continue to cook. (Approx 15mins) Began to cut roast, and noticed that, although it "appeared" cooked, the inside was still very very rare. It is now BACK IN THE OVEN, over 1.5 hours after the original attempt. People, please, if you have a convec oven, or notice something particular in your cooking, please, please, please post it in your reviews. I cannot give this recipe a decent review, as the instructions (5mins/lb@500 degrees) are, like I thought, simply untrue.
Loved the garlic and mustard taste. However, as one reviewer noted, this is very easy to overcook, which I did the first time. For those of you who prefer prime rib medium rare or less......I suggest: Preheat to 400, Roast for 1 hour in OPEN pan, in center of oven. Shut off for 2 hours (Also, DO NOT open door) Turn oven back on to 375 for 30-35 minutes. Tighly cover with foil and "rest" meat for 15 minutes before serving.
I loved this recipe. I do not understand how some people could have gotten anything but exceptional results with this method. Now I used a Whopper of a Prime Rib…an 18-pounder. I compensated for the size by using the 5 minute per # rule and it worked out superbly. I stuffed tons of garlic cloves into the roast and also used Montreal Seasoning as well as a little extra Lawry’s Seasoned salt because I like it so much. I cooked my roast at 500 for 90 minutes and let stay in there for an additional 90 minutes after turning off the oven. Definitely will use this recipe again and I am looking forward to tweaking it here and there to get different flavors.
I used a 5 lb roast. I cooked it at 400 for 60 minutes and then let it sit for 45. It was a little bit more than medium. I would probably cook for 45 and let it sit for 45 next time.
I made this for the first time on Christmas Eve 2002. I put it in the preheated oven just as we left home for Xmas Eve services and man did the house smell amazing when we returned home. Instead of salt and pepper, I use 'Montreal Steak Seasoning' which you can find at Costco. I believe McCormicks makes it so you might find it in your local grocery store where the spices are. Be sure to cover with foil before placing in oven. Otherwise it gets smokey and can set off your smoke alarms...I speak from experience as I have made this at least 6 times in the past 6 months...usually when we entertain. It gets rave reviews. I flew some of my husbands friends in from New York for his 40th birthday in March...every single 'man' wanted to go home with this recipe to have their spouse/significant other make it. It really is SO simple. Also, if you have a local Meat store/butcher shop, get the rib from them, it's only about $1 more per pound and really does make a difference. Enjoy!
This recipe is absolutely awesome! For a previous reviewer, the reason your roast came out raw was because you did not let your roast come to room temperature before cooking. You need to let it sit out for atleast 1/2 hour before cooking, and you should do this for any roast, but especially for this recipe.
Like many others, I followed the recipe and ended up with barely cooked beef that wasn't particularly flavorful or tender. I know this receipe does work for some folks and their ovens, but not for me and I wouldn't recommend anyone to take a chance blowing a $50 piece of meat and a holiday meal on this one! I get far superior results with the method whereby you pack your roast in a bed of Kosher salt, cook high heat for 20-30 minutes then drop down to 325 degrees. Always tender and flavorful, and no surprises when it's time to eat!
I was very unsure of the dijonmustard; however, I have not been disappointed with such highly rated recipes this far. I used a 4lb rib, and roaseted it at 375 in a convection oven for 45 min, then turned the oven off and left it in the oven for another 30 minutes, it came out at 155 degrees, which was perfect. I served it with an au jus sauce, that contained sauteed mushrooms and onions, also a dill horseradish sauce, and a baked potatoe. Huge hit.
My family loves this recipe. I do recomend adjusting the temperature for a smaller/larger roast to 500 degrees for 5 min/lb. Ex. 5 lb roast is 25 min at 500 degrees. Also make sure your roast is room temp to start, and, make sure you don't have an old oven that might leak heat to fast or this recipe won't work for you.
I used this recipe for two years in a row. The first year it turned out perfectly, and the second year I ended up with a raw prime rib and a lot of frustration. The difference... the first year I used an electric oven and the second year I used a gas oven. My gas oven didn't retain the heat the same way my electric oven did. If you have a gas oven, you may want to make sure this recipe will work for you. I've sadly had to find a new way to cook my prime rib, now that we have a gas oven. Just a word of caution!
I have used a similar recipe for years- we call it never fail roast beef- cause you can't go wrong. It needs to be made clear that "standing prime rib" means BONE IN!!! I sometimes buy a boneless rib roast-when on sale and then buy the bones seperatley and have the butcher tie them on! It also makes it much easier to carve. The bones hold the heat when you turn the oven off and they continue to cook the roast. This is the reason people in previous negative reviews had undercooked meat.
Here's the lesson I learned for this recipe: Use a meat thermometer BEFORE you put the roast in the oven to make sure that the meat is at room temperature (70 degrees) inside and out. I took my roast out of the frig two hours before I intended to start it cooking. When I went to put it in the oven, the interior temperature was still 41 degrees. I am supposing that is why my 6 1/2 pound roast was not done after 35 minutes at 500 degrees and 90 minutes in a brand new, tightly closed oven. With more cooking, it tasted great. The mustard and garlic proportions are just right for our tastes.
We made this for Christmas dinner, and after following the directions exactly, we ended up with an almost raw piece of meat. After researching and reading the reviews, I think we determined the problem - it seems to not work with a gas oven. I think a gas oven cools off a lot more quickly than an electric one. Our roast was salvaged - we just turned the oven on 375 again and roasted it for about 45 more minutes and it came out fine. So, I would NOT try this if you have a gas oven.
Just a thought....some people get confused when cooking a smaller roast with the 5 min/pound rule...that rule is for the 500 degree cooking part only, you then have to continue to cook it for 90 minutes after shutting temperature/heat off, in an oven that you NEVER open. Use an oven safe meat thermometer or your oven probe.
I would omit the dijon and also cook this at 280 degrees F for a good 2-3 hours or until it is at a medium rare state. It comes out much tender cooked slower and longer. Make a batch of au jus in a pot, and if someone wants the meat more well done, place it in the au jus and simmer it in that until it is where they desire. My father used to sell this as a dinner at his deli with a baked potato, roll and tossed salad - and it would never fail that they would sell out of it.
I haven't yet had a taste of the rib roast to rate it, but I'm rating anyway. I followed the 5 lb review. OMG, it smells good, but I wasn't warned about the smoke! My whole kitchen and family room are smoked! My hubby's comment was "at least it smells good." Will post more later. Has anyone else had a problem with the smoke or did I do something wrong? So far, because of the smoke, my rating is as shows.
I am a young wife with little experiance in cooking, the prime rib was an excellent Easter dinner. I made 5lbs. at 400 degrees for 45 min. then 1 hour 15 mins with the over off. Three adults ate and we still had left overs.
I am very sorry that I wasted my time as well as my prime rib on this recipe. I had a 10lb roast (with bones...don't know if that makes a difference), after 45 minutes in the 500 degree oven all of our smoke detectors were going wacko (thank goodness our guests were family and therefore forgiving b/c there was a tone of smoke). We had to open several doors, etc to air it out. We put in a roasting pan and covered with foil and a ton if liquid got into the bottom of the oven (not sure how, we had it covered tightly and it fit in the pan). Needless to say, we shut the oven off at 55 minutes and never opened the door. After the 90 minutes with the oven off, the smoke had cleared but our roast was waaaay undercooked, at around 115-120 degrees. After the oven incident, we ended up re-wrapping and putting the grill on medium and trying to cook the roast in there. We finally got a decent temperature, but at that point our roast was pretty much shoe leather. Finally, and this may happen with all prime ribs, I am not really sure, this sucker started out one huge hunk of meat, it was 1/2 the size (lengthwise) when it came out of the oven...and I am not exaggarating....It was litterally half the size! Anyhow, next time I think we are going to order pizza for New Year's Eve, and when we want prime rib we will go to J. Alexander's (our favorite restaurant).
Err on the short side of the time. The first time I made this the roast was well done. It really cooks much faster than you think. The flavor was great.
I tried this method but I was afraid the prime rib would not cook. Here are my facts. I had a 4.22lb prime rib roast with the ribs cut off and tied back on. I used a gas oven and I did not open the oven at all. I cooked the prime rib at 500 ° for 25 mins before turning the oven off. I inserted a remote thermometer from the begining. I didn't realize I could see my oven temp thermometer through the door until the oven had been off about an hour and 15 minutes and the oven temp was only 125 and the roast was only 112 degrees. I then turned the oven on to 300° and when the roast temp reached 135° I removed it from the oven. While resting the temp continued to climb to 143°. I have times and temps throughout the cooking period, but I can't display it, because allrepices will not allow the formating. Rst turned out very good, if you like it medium. I would have perfered it more bloody, I should have removed it from the oven sooner or not turned the oven up to 300, maybe only 250° would have worked.
This was a very tasty dish. Note: garlic provided taste to the outside of the meat. You need to insert small slivers into the middle of the meat. Also, when changing the weight, it was difficult to adjust cooking times given the two stages of cooking. For 5 lbs we cooked for 45 mins, then let sit in the oven for 60 mins. This seemed to result in medium meat.
Have a newer oven, let roast set out for an hour (room temp.), cooked 500 degrees at 5 min. per pound, let rib roast set in unopened oven for 90 minutes. Outside was perfect, inside wasn't even 130 degrees. Had to turn oven back to 325 degrees and cook about an 1 hr longer to reach rare temp.
When I bought the prime rib, I had absolutely no idea on how to cook it. I logged on to allrecipes.com and found this recipe. I admit that I was skeptical (mustard on a $100 cut of meat??) but I told myself to trust the process, my peeps at allrecipe.com have yet to fail me and I'm glad I did! This was by far the best prime rib I have ever had. I followed the cooking directions to the letter (this is a MUST) and it was hard not to open the oven during the 90 minute wait but I made it through and with spectacular results! I used horseradish mustard and montreal steak seasoning instead of what the recipe called for. Yes, there was smoke but I knew what to expect (this is why I read reviews) so it was not big deal, just open a few windows and kick on the ceiling fan. My husband thought I was crazy with the mustard so we made two prime ribs - he smoked one and the one I made - mine was the hands down favorite - try this recipe, you won't be disappointed!
I have never left a review and I have used many recipes from this website. I was very nervous after reading everyone's review. I made the prime rib exactly as described (5 min/lb) and then let it set for 90 min, and perfection. Everyone loved it!! Thank you for a great experience!!
I tried this recipe for our Christmas dinner last year, it was a HUGE success. The prime rib turned out so delicious and juicy. I had bought 15lbs, rather than the 10 lbs which the recipe call for. I calculated leaving the meat for additional 5 minutes for each pound; so for my 15 pounder, I let it cook for an additional 25 minutes. It turned out great. Hopefully it's a tip you all can use.
We have always roasted our prime this way, and found it to be the surest defense against dry meat! Searing in the juices ensures that the meat stays moist and holds the flavor of your marinade. Just a quick heads-up: this method also does womders for a roasting chicken or a Thanksgiving turkey!
USED THIS RECIPE LAST NIGHT FOR A BIRTHDAY DINNER. HAD TO TURN OVEN BACK ON BECAUSE I DIDN'T ALLOW ENOUGH TIME. STILL THE BEST RIB ROAST I HAVE EVER COOKED. 5 STARS
Made for Christmas Day, it was Fabulous. I'm just starting to experiment cooking with herbs, I LOVE thyme now. Thanks for a great recipe.
Cooked this yesterday for Christmas dinner. While the flavor was fabulous, I didn't notice any other reviewers having the same problem I had which was with the oven temperture. At 500 degrees once the drippings hit the pan I had a MAJOR smoke problem. It was pouring out the burner vent and when I opened the oven door there was an incredible woosh of smoke. I had to open every door and window. I ended up turning the oven down and then off much sooner. It did come out fine in the end (everyone raved) but I might monkey around with the oven temps next time.
I used a 5 lb roast. I cooked it at 400 for 45 minutes and then let it sit for 45. Came out medium rare in the middle and medium on the ends. Perfect for me. I only checked on the roast once and that was right before I turned off oven. I followed all the same seasoning directions as in original directions. Not sure why other folks had an issue with meat not being cooked or oven smoking up the house (maybe an unclean oven?). My guest raved: "This is the best!"
This is great! I made this on Christmas day and again New Years day. It is that good! Remember- 5 mins. per pound at 500 degrees. Use a thermometer for best results. I made a paste with the mustard- using minced garlic from a jar, and tons of Montreal Steak Seasonings (a favorite year round) and garlic salt. Very tasty! My husband hates roast beef- after a childhood full of bland, dry ones- and loves this. This is a keeper!! Remember--5 minutes per pound at 500 degrees then turn the oven OFF and DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN FOR TWO HOURS. Perfect every time.
First of all I am not a cook by any means!! But I wanted something different for our early family Christmas party. My cousin suggested a Prime Rib roast ... I used this recipe for the temp and cooking time for my 10 lb. roast. I took it out of the fridge and let it sit out (still wrapped) for about 2-3 hours and cooked according to directions. The thermometer read 145 when I took it out. I just used Montreal Steak Seasoning but not enough - and that is my fault. But the meat still tasted good, and was tender!
I have been using this recipe for several years now...we love it. I do not use the mustard, but I do follow the recipe with that exception. Will continue to use. Thank you
I highly recommend this recipe. It was my first time cooking prime rib and I was very apprehensive about leaving it alone in the oven. I followed the 5 min. per pound rule for my 5 pound roast (25 min. at 500 degrees) and then turned off the over and left it for 60 min. instead of 90. Also, I did mine in a cast iron roasting pot, lid on, in a regular oven. I also tented it in tinfoil and let it rest for 15 min. after removing it from the oven. It came out medium/well put was super moist. Perfectly cooked. If you want it a bit more rare, maybe cut down the time a bit more. An excellent and easy way to cook prime rib!
I followed the advice of the gentleman who used a 4 lb roast at 400 for 45/45 and it was perfect! I would even leave out the garlic next time to savor the flavor of the meat only.
Perfect!
The secret is making Prime Rib for 2. Use the basics listed here on a four lb. roast...pop into a 450 degree oven, reduce heat to 350 and cook 20 minutes per pound. Let rest 15 minutes....Carve off the bone and make Prime Rib Soup with it.
I followed the suggestion to roast @ 5min per lb instead of 60 min & it was perfect!
Yummy! Made it on New Years Day. Used 5lb top sirloin and halved the ingredients and cooking time. Came out moist, tender, and medium rare. (Make sure your oven is really clean or you will smoke up your kitchen at the high temps).
Made it exactly as shown...turned out PERFECTLY!! YUMMY!
Absolutely amazing!!!! I was a little scared of making this because #1 I had never attempted prime rib before and #2 I was making it for a packed house. I was thrilled with the results!! It came out juicy and tender and made incredible sandwiches the next day!! My family has been begging me to make this again.
OMG! Like many others I too made this for Christmas dinner. So tender so succulent. My husband raved about this and if you use the drippings to make a sauce yummy yummy. Good with horseradish sauce or without. I stongly suggest that if you go the uncovered route to make sure your oven is clean, due to the fact intense heat may make your oven smoke out. This recipe goes great with the Make Ahead potatoes found on this site.
This really works! Turned out perfectly! Takes all the guesswork out!
Very good Convect at 325 25-30 min per pound.
I've coooked my roasts this way for years, but make a rub of dry mustard and butter. The trick (sipmplicty 123) is DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN DOOR until the cooking time is done and it has been left in the oven for a further hour........by opening the door you distrub the cooking process, be patient........I cook for Med rare, 9 min per lb at 500......then let it sit for an hour......and yes you will have some smoke......but don't panic. (rare cook for 7 min/lb for well done 10 min/lb.
This is a great recipe...HOWEVER>>>>if you open the oven door at all, you totally ruin your effort. The cooking is managed with the high heat of the oven and the time lapse. This meat is too expensive to not investigate the method if you are unsure.
My son-in-law bought a prime rib for Christmas and I used this recipe. As many of the reviewers had used Montreal Seasoning, I bought some and mixed that in too. I made sure to have the roast at room temperature prior to cooking and to use a covered pan while cooking it. It came out perfect and everyone loved it. The smells coming out of the kitchen while it was cooking was enough to make everyone starving. Very easy and very good. Thanks.
Made this for xmas dinner. I started with a 14 pound roast which was 5 ribs. I did what another reviewer suggested and used the 5 minute per pound rule and put it into a 500 degree oven for 70 minutes. I had a thermometer in the oven with the panel on the outside and the temperature had dropped below 120 within 45 minutes after I turned the oven off. I have a gas oven and am wondering if they are worse at holding residual heat than electric ovens. I turned the oven back on to 225 and left it there for the remaining 45 minutes. Despite the oven cooling and having to be reheated, the roast was fabulous!
Don't know where I went wrong! I read all the reviews. Put my 5 lb roast in the oven at 500 for 25 minutes then let sit for 90 min or so. Came out cooked about 1" into the meat and the rest was absolutely raw. Then baked at 350 for 45 min hoping to save this $55 roast - but no luck. I'd never try this method again!
I was skeptical about the mustard, but it gave the roast a wonderful, subtle flavor... this recipe is definitely a keeper. Super easy to assemble and bake, too! Thanks for sharing.
Good 1st time and also the leftovers on 2nd time. One note-watch closely as first time I made this got a little too done, 2nd time making adjusted the temp and turn out better.
I've used this recipe many times on various sizes of meat and it always comes out perfect. I follow the directions (60min./10= 6 min/lb. cooking,90min./10= 9 min/lb.) I keep my oven clean and have never had a problem with smoke.
I used the reviewer's suggestion of 5 minutes at 500 degrees per pound. I had a 4.2# roast that I sprinkled liberally with garlic powder and sea salt then rubbed it in with olive oil. I did not have any mustard. It was AWESOME. Perfectly Medium Rare, pink all the way through, and delicious.
I made this for Christmas Dinner, and it was the first Time I made Prime Rib .. ever. What a hit. Everyone raved! I had a 12 lb Prime Rib, I cooked it on 500 (covered) for 70 minutes, and then turned off the oven for 95+ minutes and it came out perfect. Due to the cut of the meat, I had well-done to med-rare and that pleased everyone. This will be the ONE recipe that I used EVERY time I make Prime Rib from now on! Thanks!! (as we are now enjoy prime rib sandwich leftovers too)
I have over cooked prime rib in the past, as I looked for new way of cooking, I found this recipe. It turned out perfect. I cut down the time a bit , and I was so excited the way it turned out. My guest were amazed and everyone wanted my recipe. I loved it!
This recipe was GREAT! So easy and delicious. I was a bit hesitant with the dijon mustard, but it was great. I cooked my 5lb for 30 min at 500 and let it sit for 1 1/2 hours after shutting the oven off. It was a bit rare. Next time I will do the 5 lb. for 45 min. at 500 and then let it sit for about the same time. Everyone loved it and it was soo easy!
Excellent! I took the advice of others and cooked 6 minutes per pound at 500 degrees since I had a 7 lb. roast. I also rubbed the roast with 1 tsp of each: salt, pepper, garlic powder & onion powder. Will definitely make again.
Prepared an 11lb. boneless roast with this recipe.I reduced the cooking time to 40 minutes (uncovered), and let it continue the suggested 90 min. 11lb. roast, 8 adults, NO PRISONERS!!! This was absolutely the best meal I've ever prepared. Several marriage proposals made. Thank You!
My suggestion is to cook at 475 for about half hour, then bring it down to 375 until desired doneness. Don't forget, take it out before you have it to your desired doneness. It will keep cooking while it rests.
I made this almost to the letter of the recipe. I cooked it at 500 for 40 min's (5 min's per lb) Then shut the oven off for 2 hours and it was perfect. If you like your rare which we do. Will cook my prime rib like this every time.
This was a hit for those who liked their prime rib well done. I like mine on the rarer side. I didn't have any problems with smoke, however next time I will reduce the time that the roast is in the oven. I used a 4 lb roast and will not peak for 60 minutes. Although it was cooked more than I would have liked, it was still very tender.
After reading some of the reviews, i was skeptical of the outcome of this recipe, but i got the courage and tried it 2 nights ago. I made a few mods to the cooking time though, keeping in mind that i have an electric oven...I had a 12lbs pork ribs, i had them cook @ 500 for 60 minutes, then i turned off the oven and let the oven do its magic, after an hour and 15 minutes, i turne the oven back on to 250 degrees and had it cook for anothe 30 minutes and turned it off and let it sit in the oven for 10 minutes. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN DOOR! the ribs turned out PERFECT!!!! My friend said those were the best ribs he had, i personally thought it needed a little more flavor. but the outcome of the meat texture was really an A++
I made this yesterday for Christmas. I was afraid to use the dijon because I didn't know if my guests would like it. I was freaking out over cook times. I looked in several sites, here, and then also tried Martha Stewart and Food Network. I went with Stewarts as far as bringing the 10 lb roast that I used, to room temp for TWO HOURS. I put the roast in a 450 degree oven for 15 minutes, then dropped the temp to 325, for 1 hr 45 min., inserted thermometer and it was at 140 degrees. Took it out let it sit about 20 min and it was perfect medium rare. Seven people devoured a 10 lb roast. No leftovers
I have been making prime rib this way for several years now. It is always a huge hit! Any newcomers to our holiday parties are incredulous as to how unbelievably easy this is to make.
We cooked a 7 lb prime rib and cooked it for 5 minutes per lb at 500 degrees and then let it sit for 1 hour in the oven with the temperature turned off never opening the door. Then we let it sit out for 15 minutes before slicing and it was one of the best prime ribs we have ever made. We seasoned it with garlic salt, pepper and garlic seasoning. PERFECT!!!!
As rule of thumb I don't like this style of cooking prime rib. However, if you do make it this way it is very important that you take your roast out of the refrigerator at least an hour before cooking . . . two is better. I like to have the internal temp. at around 60 - 70 degrees when I put them in the oven.
This is a wonderful recipe! I have tried several versions of cooking prime rib with many of the recipes on All Recipes. What I would suggest to ALL, is placing FRESH rosemary atop the roast. I donn't see rosemary in any of your resipes. Amazing! I would Never cook a prime rib without using rosemary.
This was by far the easiest, tastiest prime rib roast I've ever made! My family ate every bite and my picky husband raved! A definite keeper!
I have ruined very expensive prime ribs in the past, so I was anxious to obey all the rules of this recipe. I have to say it was the absolute BEST prime rib I've ever cooked! My husband who is quite the steak connoisseur actually reacted with a surprised, delighted "This is better than any restaurant prime we've had!" I created a paste of mesquite, italian and various other savory spice seasonings with olive oil, coated the entire prime and then followed the recipe. Just before serving, I warmed it at 350 for 15. PERFECT medium rare...and TENNNNNDER!!! MMM!
I love this recipe, I made it 2 weeks ago and my husband who is very picky loved it he said it was better then any restaurant prime rib he has ever had! OOThis recipe is very simple too! I have a 10 week old daughter and a 4 year old daughter, the prep took no time at all and the end result was fabulous!
The BEST. Even better than some restaurants who seem to treat this like a regular roast. The key is DO NOT open your oven after the specified cooking time! Leave it in there for the 90 min. without peeking! I've made this without letting it come to room temp and is still very good. Prime rib isn't supposed to be done all the way thru..well, not well-done. Have made it this way using a cranberry mustard too. yum. I always give this recipe when asked how in the world I got such a good prime rib. Thank you!
The meat was great. The smoke that the fat caused wasn't. It was a Christmas day to remember.
I thought this roast was amazing! My guests were raving about it all night. The mustard gives that extra "oomph"! Not only that, but it was soooo easy! For those who had trouble with it being undercooked I would suggest a meat thermometer. I too had issues with the cooking time but since ovens are different and some prefer there beef cooked "a little more" I always trust the meat thermometer. Super recipe. Thanks!
This was the best prime rib I have every made!!! The family loved it....
Loved this recipe but I had to change the roasting method because I realized that I would not have been able to bake my appetizer since the oven could not be opened! Glad I thought of that before I started! I wanted to mention that we LOVED the seasoning with the mustard. I cooked a 7.5 lb roast and I stuffed in 8 garlic cloves slivered, sprinkled with Montreal Steak Seasoning and the Dijon mustard. I laid fresh thyme sprigs on top. Roasted in covered pan @ 500* for 20 minutes, uncovered and continued @ 350* about 15 mins per pound. It was very rare and everyone LOVED it!!
I will never cook a prime rib any other way. Foolproof, however you season the meat!
Easy! We were a little nervous about cooking a $90 prime rib for the first time, but it came out PERFECT!!!! We ordered a 10# roast with the bone on. We just took it out of the fridge 3 hours before roasting, sprinkled on some s & p (didn't do the garlic or the mustard) and followed the directions exactly. I usually only care for the rare part of the meat, but on this roast even the well-done ends were succulent. The meat browns even though it's covered. The smell was incredible. Every person was "oooohing" and "aaaaahing!" Great recipe!
I let the roast come to room temperature, rubbed it with Kosher salt, didn't use the mustard and left it in just a couple of minutes longer. It came out absolutely PERFECTLY medium rare. I no longer have any fear of spending such a large amount of money on a cut of meat. Thanks!
I am an experienced cook and I have always wanted to try this recipe. It was disappointing for the following reasons. I had an 8 pound prime rib at room temp. I cooked for 40 minutes at 500 and left it for 90 minutes. The house was full of smoke (my oven is clean), the roast turned out to be medium well on the first 1/3 of the slice and rare in the end of the same slice ! I gues this is fine if you really want to have different degrees of doneness but I wanted medium rare throughout. I will not make it this way again. I will just roast it at 350 until the proper temp. Usually about 1.5 hours for a roast this size.
Excellent! I put the roast out on the counter for 1 hour before putting it into the oven. (I cleaned the oven first.) 12# roast, I cooked 70 min. and turned it off. It was so good. Everybody loved it. I liked that this one was roasted with a cover. In the past I had done Prime Rib in an open roasting pan (as per other recipes) and my oven was always a MESS afterwards and it was always so smokey. I dind't have a bit of problem with smoke. I'll definitely do this again.
We served this twice in two weeks, both dinner partys were a hit. My husband swears by the dijon method. This will be served everytime we make prime.
This was so good my family has requested it for Christmas dinner this year. Using a meat thermometer is the key. I did not use mustard I used garlic and steakhouse pepper blend mixed with olive oil.
I wasn`t sure about the mustard because I`m not a fan.But I follwed the recipe and wasn`t disappointed.
Great recipe. It was a hit with my teens and boyfriend. This was a run thru for Christmas eve. I used a 4lb standing roast. As suggested, I cooked it at 500 for 20 mins. Let sit in the oven for 60 minutes. It was a little too rare for us, I will let it sit in the oven for an additional 15-30 next time. I used jar minced garlic rather than fresh and at least a half cup of dijon.
Excellent!!! Crusty on the outside!! perfect on the inside!! Great for a large group dinner.
I thought this recipe was great until I tried the recipe for the Garlic Prime Rib on this site. You will be amazed with the flavor.
I've cooked my prime rib like this for years with awesome results. ALWAYS allow the roast to come to room temperature before placing into the oven. I don't use the mustard, and I generously cover the roast with McCormicks Steak seasoning salt. I also have a remote thermometer that allows me to keep a close eye on what my roast is doing. Our family always requests that I cook the roast!!
Turned out really well! I let the seasoning sit on prime rib overnight. WAS AWESOME
This came out excellent. Followed the timing and directions. Let the roast come to room temperature first (about 45 min) before cooking. If you take it righ out of the fridge, it will be undercooked.
Excellent ideas in this recipe. I cooked the roast 5 min per pound at 500 and then left it sit for 90 min in the oven. I didn't have any mustard, so rather than the seasonings, I used Montreal Steak seasoning. I made a basic au jus to finish the slices to peoples liking. it was a hit. There was very little leftover. What was left, was so tender, it could be eaten cold.
Nothing Wrong With Directions, I Had No Problems With My Convection Oven. Great Recipe!
Extremely pleased with this one. In addition to being easy and delicious, leftovers could not be better. Will definitely use over and over again especially for guests and special occasions. Will cut back on cook time about 15 minutes the next time.
Did it for 7 minutes per pound at 500 degrees. Then turned it off and left it for the 90 minutes. It didn't get cooked well enough so bumped it up to 350 for a few additional minutes. Had a thermometer in it so we could monitor it through the window without opening the door. Was a great recipe and a big hit with all for Christmas dinner. Will be repeating it for sure.
We didn't use the mustard, but I love the idea of stuffing the roast with garlic. Instead I just used salt and pepper for seasoning. Yummo!!!!
Made this Christmas day...what a treat...came out flavorful and juicy.
I made this for New Years Eve dinner for our family. It was fabulous and tasted just like a restraunt's. Get your roast from a good meat market. OMG though, this cut of meat is so greasy. Not when you eat it but the cleanup! It took me twice as long as normal to clean up the kitchen afterwards!
Added a lot more garlic (used minced from a jar) as well as rosemary and thyme. It was delicious!
I have never been happier with the results of a recipe in my life! I followed it to the letter and it was perfect. I have cooked many rib roasts but the meat never came out with the right taste or consistency. This was better than any I have eaten out. All I can say is thank you, thank you, and thank you, for this recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections