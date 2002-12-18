I am very sorry that I wasted my time as well as my prime rib on this recipe. I had a 10lb roast (with bones...don't know if that makes a difference), after 45 minutes in the 500 degree oven all of our smoke detectors were going wacko (thank goodness our guests were family and therefore forgiving b/c there was a tone of smoke). We had to open several doors, etc to air it out. We put in a roasting pan and covered with foil and a ton if liquid got into the bottom of the oven (not sure how, we had it covered tightly and it fit in the pan). Needless to say, we shut the oven off at 55 minutes and never opened the door. After the 90 minutes with the oven off, the smoke had cleared but our roast was waaaay undercooked, at around 115-120 degrees. After the oven incident, we ended up re-wrapping and putting the grill on medium and trying to cook the roast in there. We finally got a decent temperature, but at that point our roast was pretty much shoe leather. Finally, and this may happen with all prime ribs, I am not really sure, this sucker started out one huge hunk of meat, it was 1/2 the size (lengthwise) when it came out of the oven...and I am not exaggarating....It was litterally half the size! Anyhow, next time I think we are going to order pizza for New Year's Eve, and when we want prime rib we will go to J. Alexander's (our favorite restaurant).