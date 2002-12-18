Prime Rib

Prime rib roast the easy way. Tastes delicious!

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Make slits all over the roast by pricking with a small knife. Insert slivers of sliced garlic. Season the roast with salt and pepper, then spread generously with mustard. Place on a rack in a roasting pan, and cover.

  • Roast for 60 minutes in the preheated oven. Turn off oven. Leave oven closed, and do not peek for 90 minutes. The internal temperature of the meat should be at least 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium-rare, or 155 degrees F (68 degrees C) for medium.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 46.5g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 132.5mg; sodium 364.6mg. Full Nutrition
