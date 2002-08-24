Roast Leg of Lamb
Learn how to cook a leg of lamb with this delicious recipe. Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
This was my first time making lamb roast and it turned out great, if I say so myself. My husband always orders lamb at restaurants and he LOVED it. I served it with mint sauce and have enough left over for another meal or two. I added fresh lemon juice and used dried rosemary. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Best lamb I've ever eaten. Followed the recipe exactly except I rubbed a little olive oil on it before I salted and peppered it. Will always use this recipe for leg of lamb. Thanks
I made this recipe in a electric rotisserie(Ron Popals) instead of a conventional oven at 20 minutes a pound, checking the temperature after 1 and 1/2 hours (165 degrees). The roast was very tender and crisp on the outside. Delicious!
Simple and quick - my favorite kind! No prepping in advance. Here's a summary of my notes from various sources: - Remove lamb from fridge 1 hour before cook time to avoid hot and cold spots - Preheat oven 325 15 minutes before placing the lamb in - Consider a processor to chop garlic and rosemary before putting into lamb for better mouthfeel - Oil the lamb before coating it with salt and pepper - Add about 2+ cups water to the pan (lamb elevated) to catch the drippings for gravy, avoid smoke - Option: add potatoes or vegetables to roast on the side. Roast time depends on weight and preferred done-ness. "Official" USDA recommendations are geared to avoiding gastrointestinal mishaps and liability, so their numbers run high. Medium to medium rare seems to equate to internal temperature of 130-135 or 25-30 minutes per pound at 325. Mine was boneless leg of lamb and next time, I'll undo the netting, put the processed garlic, rosemary and salt mixture into the meat and re-roll it and tie it with string. Why? For crispy skin in the last 15 minutes I raised the temp to 400 but the result was drier (grey) meat on the outside and lamb with a crust stuck in the netting. For me, 325 all the way~ or 300 over a longer period of time. The rosemary and garlic are powerful and no marinating is necessary. You can add whatever additional flavor to the gravy afterwards - re
I had made this last spring and forgot to rate it. That was the first time I made a roast of any kind and it was delicious. Very easy to do and the meat was moist, tender and flavorful. I've done it again a couple of times. Quite a lot considering we do not eat big meals often. I took the other reviewers' advise and rubbed the roast with olive olil before cooking. I am going to do it again for Christmas. Thank you for a wonderful and easy recipe.
Wonderful, simple and simply delicious. The fat on the lamb gets so yummy and crispy that it's hard not to resist nibbling on it. The drippings make a fantastic gravy too. Great Mikell!
Our family has cooked lamb this way for hundreds of years. It is the very best. The only comment I could make was that I didn't see any info on preparing the meat before seasoning. We always take a small knife & remove as much of the visible fat as possible. It is our belief that the only reason people serve mint jelly with lamb is to cut the greasy taste that comes from not trimming it. Also, people who say they don't like lamb have probably never had it cooked properly.
For the few amount of ingredients, this recipe was incredibly tasty! I made a gravy out of the drippings using chicken bouillon, cooking sherry to deglaze the pan, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper (used flour to thicken). It complemented the meat really well! I turned the leg halfway though. I also rubbed olive oil on the leg with the rosemary salt and pepper before baking, and added water to the bottom of the pan for the gravy. Any time I have a leg of lamb from now on, I'll be using THIS recipe!
Excellent recipe....had it for X-mas dinner. Easy to make. It definitely will be made again
IT WAS GREAT, HOWEVER CHILDREN ONLY EAT FAST FOOD SO I COULDN'T GET MY SON TO TRY IT. HIS IDEA OF DINNER IS HOT DOGS, HAMBERGERS, CHICKEN NUGGITS, ECT. MY WIFE AND I FOUND IT TO BE EXCELLANT. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR THE RECIPE.
This is not a new recipe in my life, as this is how it's been cooked by my family for years, it's great and always will be great
This was fantastic and my first time making lamb. The slight changes I made were to rub olive oil on the lamb first and when I made the cuts to put the garlic in I also put some dried rosemary in the cuts as well. I took out of the oven at about 145 degrees on the thermometer and put foil over it for about 10 minutes. Then took off to slice. It raised another 10 degrees to 155 out of the oven. From the research I did you do not want lamb well done so I am not sure I would do it all the way up to 165-175. This was absolutely delicious and easy to make. Will definitely make again.
I have never cooked lamb before, now I wish I had not waited so long. It was easy to make and the taste was wonderful! We did follow some other suggestions, and flipped the roast over 1/2 way through cooking, and it was nice and juicy. Don't change anything in this recipe!
Used minced garlic, rosemary, and oregano. I mixed them to make a rub and massaged into the roast. YUM!
Had this for Christmas Dinner. First time I had ever eaten lamb and it was WONDERFUL!!! Very Simple to do. We added Thyme, Crushed Mint Leaves, Dried Rosemary and Garlic stuffed into the slices on the top, bottom and sides of the leg. We placed the Leg Of Lamb on a rack and under the rack we put a pan with cut up potatoes and onions. The grease from the lamb dripped into the potatoes and onions and cooked these as well. TASTED GREAT!!!! Will fix this again & again.
My first leg of lamb for Christmas Eve and it was perfect just as it is written! We will definitely make it again.
Loved this recipe. So simple. I would use less salt next time, but my husband thought I should leave it as is.
We served this dish for Christmas and it was WONDERFUL!! Perfect for a special occassion. We added the water to the bottom of the pan as suggested :)
This is a good basic lamb recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, no need to change a thing. The only negative with this recipe is that there is no cook time, which I think is pretty unhelpful if you are new to lamb. I cooked my lamb as I always do at 325 degrees for around 2 hours. I always add about an inch of water to the bottom of the pan, helps to keep it moist and makes excellent gravy!
I used fresh garlic and rosemary and sea salt and pepper. This was great. I had a 6.5lb leg so we put it on 400 for 35 mins then added some water to the pan and covered it and slow roasted on 275 for 2hrs.
I must recommend to sprinkle the meat with a tbsp of fine lemon peel in the middle of roasting. Or just add it to the juices while roasting. It is incredible!
Mine was excellent, my mother said that it was the best leg of lamb she has ever had, well that's a compliment in of itself.
The Lamb was fantastic and so easy. Came out flavorful and tender. The only change I made was to put a light coating of olive oil on the leg prior to the spices. A new family favorite! !!!!
Simple recipe and great results. I used a mix of salt, crushed peppercorns and paprika for the exterior rub and to get a crisper crust, I did the last 20 minutes of the cooking at 450 degreees. The results were remarkable - almost the entire roast was gone in less than half an hour.
I made this for Easter Dinner. It was excellent. Very simple and flavorful.
Use a meat thermometer for perfect results. Remove the roast from the oven when the needle hits 125 degrees. Let it rest about ten minutes. The results are delicious!
I brushed olive oil on before seasoning it. When the roast was done, I sliced it and stirred it with the drippings. This made all the meat very flavorful. Yum!
Excellent recipe! My mom taught me this YEARS ago and its irronic that I would find it here on allrecipes! The olive oil is on point and don't be afraid to be generous with your garlic!
only giving 4 stars because I added thyme and mint, rubbed the outside of roast with a little bit of olive oil before seasoning and stuffed garlic in both the top and bottom of the roast. Turned out absolutely perfect and will be making my leg of lamb this way from now on. Great base recipe to give a beginner a good stepping stone! My one suggestion is to use a leave in digital leave in type thermometer that will measure as it cooks so that you get a perfectly cooked roast every time.
I picked this recipe because of the simple preparation. This was the first time I made lamb, and it turned out great. I did add the garlic to both sides of the roast and really liked that. Mine came out more well done than I would have liked, but the flavor was great. We will be having this one again!!
I loved this. I did a very small portion (1 pound), and once I figured out the cook times it tasted fantastic. I even used dried rosemary, and the flavor was still great.
Delicious, this is our traditional Easter dinner. I also roast potatoes around the leg. I peel, quarter and par boil the potatoes and add them around the leg for the last hour of roasting. Parsnips are also a good root vegetable to do this with.
We loved it, even my 10 and 8 year old sons loved it:)
First time I ever roasted Lamb. It was a thing of beauty and so incredibly delicious, my picky eater had 2 servings!! In addition to putting red potatoes in to roast with the lamb, I quartered an onion and added it as well as an extra couple garlic cloves. Wonderful Easter meal! Phenomenal protein source. Now if only it wasn't so expensive!
this recipe was simple but tasty
We eat this lamb all the time. My husband gets excited when I'm planning to make it. Super easy to prepare and comes out perfect every time. We use fresh rosemary from the garden. I just dry it and pulverize it in my Magic bullet. Yummy!
I had a liitle trouble with this recipe. Probably because of the type of lamb I used. Remember not every piece of meat you use tastes that same. Especailly with lamb you need to be aware of what kind of lamb it is and how it was raised. This all affects the flavor later. MIne was australian and I think a simple tryed and true family mixture wood have worked better.
I ususally HATE lamb. My husband wanted some for Easter so I found this recipe and gave it a try. It was AMAZING!! we were all cleaning the bones and scraping the pan for the last bits, and that includes my super picky kids who won't eat anything. Fantasitc
Took way longer to bake to the certain temperature (while exactly following the recipe). The meat was cheeeewy, the flavor ok but overall it was not as good as I hoped for. Possibly the lamb was older than it should be. I will try another recipe next time.
This is a good recipe but I added one thing:completely cover the entire top of the leg with thick sliced bacon. It really enhances the flavor of the lamb in a good way.
Made this for Sunday dinner and it turned out perfect.
Omg. This is so good.
My lamb turned out very moist and flavor-filled. I followed others' suggestions (oil rub, salting and peppering the outside and turning halfway through roasting)and was quite pleased with the results. Easter dinner was a success. Thank you for a very simple yet tasty recipe.
Turned out really good! I drizzled some olive oil over it, and the veggies. I would for sure make this again. My family loved it!!
This was the first time ever using lamb. It was very good with lots of flavor. Will make again.
First time came out dry in the oven. Made it in the crockpot and it was much better
Absolutely delicious! Tender, juicy, simply mouth-watering! Will be having this again, many times! Thanks!
we love lamb at our house. This was delicious and easy! Will do this over and over!
My staple recipe that comes out great every time.
Excellent and moist lamb. I served this for New Year's Eve dinner with mint sauce, rosemary potatoes and steamed veggies. Outstanding!
I cooked this recipe but I thought my lamb was a little tough so I cooked it longer.
Simple additions of garlic, rosemary, sea salt and uber biber made this a real hit with my guests.
This was a great hit with my family and friends. This is one of my favorite recipes :)
No substitutions I made exactly as said - I only had one anxiety when I open the package that said boneless on my lamb it had a bone in and I wasn't sure if to add more time for that - well I decided to check it at the time it was supposed to be done and it was done perfectly so I added no extra time and it came out great. It was 25 mins per pound and 10 mins of tenting. I was amazed.
This was delicious! I did make a few minor adjustments. I rubbed the entire leg with extra virgin olive oil and then with a bit of vinegar. I learned this from an Italian lady that is a friend of ours. She had us over for dinner many years ago, and served us the best lamb I had ever eaten. I recall her telling me that she always used just a little rub of white vinegar. Not sure it made that much of a difference, but this was pretty darn tasty! I roasted some potatoes, onions and garlic along with the lamb, and then served it with green beans. Made a great Sunday dinner!
Delicious! Have made it twice now.
I loved this recipe. I also smothered the outside of the roast with Dijon mustard, garlic slices imbedded in the top of the roast along with rosemary, salt and pepper. Delicious!
Very tasty and easy to make. Would be great to figure out an efficient way to get marinade to get absorbed a bit more. Poking holes while marinating may do the trick. Absolutely wot
Great simple and couldn't take a picture cause my husband couldn't wait!!
This very simple recipe came out amazing! The cooking time per instructions for the lamb was right on point and the lamb was both Juicy and tender. The Seasoning was very simple so i added some olive oil drizzled over and also used pressed garlic on the outside instead of inserting it in cavity's within. I flipped the Leg of lamb half way through to make sure it cooked evenly.
Just found this recipe, but it is always my method for roasting lamb. The only thing I do differently is to include small pieces of fresh rosemary with the garlic, which I insert over the entire lamb. So amazing EVERY SINGLE TIME! Thank you for sharing this.
So simple and delicious!
Bland and boring.
Yummy receipe! You won’t regret it ;) highly recommend it.
Doesn't specify bone in or boneless leg of lamb. Video appears to be boneless. I need cooking times for a leg of lamb bone-in.
Great recipe! I love lamb and will make it more often..
Loved it! Simple. Used garlic powder instead of garlic and did an olive oil rub. Cut 20 min of cooking time and had a nice medium to medium rare cut. Watch your temps.
Just delicious! My family love it!
It was juicy and delicious
This was an excellent way to make the lamb..... it came out very tender and juicy! I added a little red wine to the juices about 15 minutes before it was finished roasting..... made the au jus taste wonderful!
My meat wasn’t real tender but I think it wAs just the roast I bought
fantastic got to do that again
Nice and simple but I soaked the lamb in milk and fresh rosemary, it removes the gamey taste, then I took that same rosemary and placed it on the lamb, while it cooked. Turned out really nice.
Super easy. Meat fell off the bone. Will make it again
We use this recipe every Easter and it's a big hit
I used suggestions in the rating by dawnbakescakes. It was excellent! I didn't have fresh rosemary, so used Herbes de Provence, salt and pepper as a rub, used LOTS of garlic. I had cut up lots of onions as suggested by the reviewer. I'll repeat her suggestions - 1 hour at 400 degrees to get a brown, then add two to three cups water and lower temp to 275, cover and roast for two and a half hours. Then I added one and a half onions cut in big slices and added to the pan for another half hour. I cut the meat from the bone and tucked it back into the pan with lots of juice and onions, for another half hour at 275 degrees. I'm not a big fan of lamb, but found this frozen leg of lamb in freezer and wanted to use it up. Made this way, I am a fan!!
Very good and easy to follow directions
Very easy to make and tastes delicious. Just make sure to have thermometer as you don’t want to overcook meat
DELICIOUS!
Best leg of lamb I have ever made. Using a caste iron everyday pan to roast it was a good move. Gave a nice crust on the meat. Will use this recipe again!
This recipe is simple to follow. I decided to pair this recipe with a bread pudding recipe on Allrecipes. My family kept complimenting me on my culinary skills. I've this recipe and the other filed under Favorites. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Quite good, must say. Didn't have as crusty outer skin as I would've liked, but the veggies that roasted around the lamb leg were tasty. I also added some fresh fennel in with the yams and potatoes and sprinkled them with lemon juice. Will definitely make again.
Absolutely delicious thank you the best
The not to bing different I did was cook it at 400 degrees for twenty minutes then at 350 till it was done! Melted in the mouth!
very easy I made this leg of lamb (aprox 5 lbs) for a French Soiree party. I roasted my piece of lamb on 400 for one hour to brown, then added about 3 cups of water and covered the lamb, turned down the temp to 275 and let it slow cook for about 3 hours. 45 mins before it was done I added small new potatoes and 1 large onion sliced. I let it rest for about 20 mins before slicing. It was so tender you could cut it with a fork. I made a corn starch gravy out of the juices that were left.
This was awesome. My son kept calling it steak because it was so tender and flavorful. Turned the leftovers into lamb curry
Simple and delicious
turned out great just the way the recipe is outlined
I liked this recipe. I only had dry rosemary and it came out good. I used the suggestion of putting a bit of olive oil for the herb and garlic to stick better to the meat. Good!
This is how we make a roasted lamb in England. It was and is mighty tasty, very enjoyable.
Let me start by saying I had to TRIPLE this recipe. Now why would anyone need 15 pounds of leg of lamb? Well, every year our town holds a raffle. The lucky winner, yours truly, is given the honor of feeding the entire high school boys’ cross country team on the eve of their first practice of the new year. THESE. BOYS. CAN. EAT. But you already knew that. So, why not spoil these heroes of the track with the tastiest richest meat one can slow roast with potatoes AND carrots AND brussel sprouts, because these boys need a hearty helping of veggies to stay spry for the following morning. I assure you, every nook and cranny on these hunks of sacrificial flesh was STUFFED to the brim practically pulsing hunks of garlic and whole sprigs of rosemary. I don’t envy the boy at the end of the pack, because surely this group was sweating out some spicy smells over all those miles.
Nothing spectacular. I added salt and pepper but it still turned out like bland, gamey lamb.
This was so easy and tasty, highly recommend.
I had a big 7 lb. leg and it turned our perfectly following the time. I cooked it at 325F - it took 3 hrs. to cook. I put the potatoes in the pan the last hour. When the roast reached the right temp. I removed it from the pan and tented it with foil, upped the temp to 350F for the potatoes and they were done in 20 mins. It was awesome, if I do say so!
It was delicious I added rosemary and thyme , loved it!!!
Great recipe
good
