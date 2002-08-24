Roast Leg of Lamb

Learn how to cook a leg of lamb with this delicious recipe. Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.

By MBENHAM

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut deep slits on the top of leg of lamb every 3 to 4 inches; push slices of garlic down into the slits. Generously season with salt and pepper. Place lamb on a roasting pan; arrange several sprigs of fresh rosemary under and on top of the lamb.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 1 3/4 to 2 hours, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the lamb reads at least 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) for medium-rare to medium doneness. Cover in aluminum foil and rest lamb for at least 10 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 35.8g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 136.1mg; sodium 136.3mg. Full Nutrition
