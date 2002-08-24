Roast Leg of Lamb

Simple and quick - my favorite kind! No prepping in advance. Here's a summary of my notes from various sources: - Remove lamb from fridge 1 hour before cook time to avoid hot and cold spots - Preheat oven 325 15 minutes before placing the lamb in - Consider a processor to chop garlic and rosemary before putting into lamb for better mouthfeel - Oil the lamb before coating it with salt and pepper - Add about 2+ cups water to the pan (lamb elevated) to catch the drippings for gravy, avoid smoke - Option: add potatoes or vegetables to roast on the side. Roast time depends on weight and preferred done-ness. "Official" USDA recommendations are geared to avoiding gastrointestinal mishaps and liability, so their numbers run high. Medium to medium rare seems to equate to internal temperature of 130-135 or 25-30 minutes per pound at 325. Mine was boneless leg of lamb and next time, I'll undo the netting, put the processed garlic, rosemary and salt mixture into the meat and re-roll it and tie it with string. Why? For crispy skin in the last 15 minutes I raised the temp to 400 but the result was drier (grey) meat on the outside and lamb with a crust stuck in the netting. For me, 325 all the way~ or 300 over a longer period of time. The rosemary and garlic are powerful and no marinating is necessary. You can add whatever additional flavor to the gravy afterwards - re