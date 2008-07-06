Candy Popcorn Cake

Delicious-- kids of all age love this cake. Best eaten the day it is made.

Recipe by Nancy Stitham

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 bundt cake
  • Melt the butter and marshmallows in heavy pan over low heat. Stir often.

  • Put popcorn in a large bowl and pour marshmallow mix over top. Stir well to mix. Add the candy and nuts, and mix together. Pack into a greased 12-cup bundt pan. Let set till cooled. Turn out onto a plate to serve. Cut in wedges.

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 33.2mg; sodium 207.2mg. Full Nutrition
