Candy Popcorn Cake
Delicious-- kids of all age love this cake. Best eaten the day it is made.
A family favorite! I like to add 1/2 t. almond or 1 t. vanilla extract for an added "yum" factor. 16 cups popped corn is about 3/4 cups unpopped corn.
Our family loves this. I don't use gum drops, but double the M&M's instead! I also like that you can make it to coordinate with the seasons, celebrations etc! Thanks for a fun recipe!
Really good! Didn't use gumdrops and used plain peanuts. True, it must be eaten within a couple of days or it gets gooey.
How absolutely fun! I needed a quick and easy dessert for my family Christmas tonite. This one was perfect! I used the red and green M&M's and the red and green gumdrops. I left out the peanuts because my niece and sister-in-law are allergic. I drizzled it with white chocolate and sprinkled it with Christmas-colored sugar crystals. Very festive and kid-friendly!
This is a nice "cake" to make in the summer when you do not want to bake. The marshmellows give it a kind of Rice Krispi bar taste. It is colorful and kids of all ages love it!
Super! I used only a big bag of CHRISTmas M&Ms and made it for the Watch Nite service at church for New Year's. It was a hit!!
The family liked the flavor. The boys enjoyed seing M&M's. Personally I liked it warm, before it had a chance to set up better than after it cooled. I wanted to make indivitudal serving sizes so I tried putting M&M's in the bottom of muffin tins to make the final product more eye appealing. However they did not stick well to the popcorn and ended up scatering them on the serving platter for interest. I think popcorn balls would work better than pressed into small shaped tin.
Super yummy!! I used mini marshmallows instead of big ones and omitted the peanuts and gumdrops because I didn't have any. It was really good but really does need to be eaten the first day or it gets kind of stale.
Nice and simple dessert for the young and young at heart.
Great recipe.
I dont know what if anything I did wrong, but the texture turned out slippery, almost snotty. :-(
This was delicious! We were so eager to eat it that we turned it out of the pan before it was completely set, but it was still great. We left out the gumdrops and used plain peanuts (because I made a mistake at the grocery store). Very good! And so much fun!
Pretty good. I think it's missing corn syrup or something. It was a little too gooey (I had trouble cutting it into wedges).
