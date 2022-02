If you are looking for the quickest, easiest, best tasting recipe of roasted vegetables, look no further! I've been trying to find a good recipe for a long time, and tried many variations, but this is the absolute best. I made it in a 450F preheated oven for about 45 mins with gold potatoes, squash, yellow onion, red bell pepper, and carrots, using dry rosemary, thyme, basil, just a pinch of garlic powder and red pepper, salt+pepper, and balsamic vinegar and corn oil (was out of olive). Some tips: Balsamic vinegar (not lemon), red bell pepper, and basil are a must for me in this recipe, all the other ingredients can be added or subtracted depending on what you have on hand. If using dry herbs, use about 1/4 of what the recipe calls for (proportions in the recipe are for fresh herbs). When making the seasoning mixture, you will know the right amount of salt when the mixture tastes a little salty and the sour taste goes away a bit. Use a large shallow pan, loosely cover with foil, and gentry stir the veggies every 10 mins. I did not separate the veggies into different bowls, and did add the squash. I diced the squash into large peaces, and it turned out perfectly! It was not mushy at all, but completely cooked through. The dish turned out beautiful, good enough for a weeknight dinner or to entertain guests. All the veggies were evenly browned, very moist (but not greasy), and aromatic. I surved the veggies with roasted chicken, and there were no leftovers.