Cranberry Raspberry Sauce

This rich raspberry and cranberry sauce is a wonderful Christmas meat sauce. It goes well with turkey or goose.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put cranberries, raspberries, Merlot, and sugar in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Use a whisk to mash cranberries. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Serve hot or pour sauce into a container and refrigerate to serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.6mg. Full Nutrition
