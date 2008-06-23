Popcorn Cake

This is a great treat. We call it "monkey food". I made a half batch. This time instead of a caked which would have to be pulled apart or cut, I made these into balls. The half batch made 10 good sized balls. Before forming the balls I sprayed my hands with butter flavored cooking spray. I place each ball on it's own square of waxed paper and after it's cooled I wrap it up and tape it shut. It's easy to transport and I use the wax paper to hold on so my hands don't get sticky. I used more m&m's than the recipe called for. Instead of popping corn, I used a bag of microwave popcorn, which worked well. One regular sized bag would make a half batch, two would make a whole batch. The 94% fat free healthy pop or the Crispy and White kind work great because they are not greasy. If you wanted to dress this up for a bake sale or school treat you could drizzle the cake or balls with melted chocolate or cover in sprinkles for kids. Either would be fabulous!

Read More