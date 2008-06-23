Popcorn Cake

Fun 'cake' for kids! Adults love it too! Use different color M&Ms for various holidays (i.e., red and green for Christmas, pastels for Easter, etc.).

By Allrecipes Member

16
1 bundt cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix popcorn, M&Ms, and peanuts in large bowl.

  • Heat oil, butter, and marshmallows in pan until melted. Pour over popcorn and blend together with heavy spoon or hands.

  • Spray Bundt cake pan with vegetable spray. Press mixture lightly into pan and refrigerate until cool.

  • To remove cake from pan, put pan in warm water, then turn upside down until cake comes out.

438 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 197.1mg. Full Nutrition
