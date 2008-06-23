Popcorn Cake
Fun 'cake' for kids! Adults love it too! Use different color M&Ms for various holidays (i.e., red and green for Christmas, pastels for Easter, etc.).
This is a great treat. We call it "monkey food". I made a half batch. This time instead of a caked which would have to be pulled apart or cut, I made these into balls. The half batch made 10 good sized balls. Before forming the balls I sprayed my hands with butter flavored cooking spray. I place each ball on it's own square of waxed paper and after it's cooled I wrap it up and tape it shut. It's easy to transport and I use the wax paper to hold on so my hands don't get sticky. I used more m&m's than the recipe called for. Instead of popping corn, I used a bag of microwave popcorn, which worked well. One regular sized bag would make a half batch, two would make a whole batch. The 94% fat free healthy pop or the Crispy and White kind work great because they are not greasy. If you wanted to dress this up for a bake sale or school treat you could drizzle the cake or balls with melted chocolate or cover in sprinkles for kids. Either would be fabulous!Read More
Taste and appearance was fun fot 4th of July picnic, but it was gummy and fell apart. It wasn't one to slice off a piece and walk around with. Fun for kids, though. Probably wouldn't make this recipe "as is" again.Read More
Good stuff! Used the red, green and gold m&m's and ommitted the nuts. Very "pretty" and I found that it works best using an angel food pan oppossed to a bundt pan unless the bundt pan is buttered WELL. I also lightly salted the popcorn and maybe next time I will try using cookie decorations/sprinkles instead of the chocolate candy.
Neat idea!!!!!! My kids loved it...and so did the adults. Grandma ate the most!!!!!!!!!
I made this recipe for my kids to take to their school Christmas parties and got rave review from kids and teachers alike! It is February and I'm still emailing the recipe to mothers of some of the students.
This was super easy and I got so many compliments at our church Christmas banquet. The grown-ups loved the idea of popcorn cake and the kids loved picking at the M&M's. It was a big hit! Thanks!
very attractive. got lots of attention at a super bowl party. salted nuts give it a sweet/salty yummy contrast. in the future i may try using food coloring in the marshmallow mixture.
I made this recipe for my company picnic and it was great! Everyone loved it. It made a lot more than my bundt pan would hold, so maybe have another pan ready when you mix it up. I WILL be making this again.Thanks, Johnna.
Yummmm! This recipe is sooo good. I took it to our company picnic and the kids loved it. I did not change a thing.
This had good flavor and a great idea, but mine was sticky and never really set up like rice krispies treats do when they cool...maybe the amount of marshmallow isn't accurate? They come in 10 oz bags, I used 1 1/2 plus a little more. Really easy to make! I used 2 large casserole dishes instead of a big bowl, because my "big" bowl didn't really leave mixing room after all the dry ingredients were in. We sprayed our hands with non stick spray and just grabbed handfuls and filled the bundt pan. With a little alteration this could be really fantastic!
It turned out rather gooey - very sticky for south Texas
This was sooooo good! It was so easy to make and took very little time! I added crushed pretzels too. Also, after removing from the pan, I melted dipping chocolate, poured it over the cake, and let sit until it hardened. Major hit!!
Brought this in to work for Halloween today, and everyone loved it. I wasn't in the office ten minutes when someone asked for the recipe! I used Reese's Pieces to give it a Halloween-y feel, and halved it because that's a LOT of popcorn! Thanks for the great recipe.
this was great
A tip I discovered to prevent problems with the m & m's breaking, melting, and accumilating in the bottom: Mix the marshmallows with the popcorn first, then add the m&m's a little at a time.
Pretty good snack-according to my husband & kids!
This recipe really lends itself to what you have on hand. All the reviews were really helpful. I found that if you eat it cold it tastes better. If you let it get room temperature, it falls apart and seems soggy/oily. I used hershey's kissables and chocolate chips and omitted nuts. I also poured melted milk duds over the top. It was a cute thing to bring to our Cub Scout popcorn sale recognition. awards.
I was expecting a crispier dish, like rice krispy treats only better, but instead it was chewy. I think the melted marshmallow weighs down the popcorn and makes it soggy and stale-like. I would pass on making this again but cool idea.
Great for kids. I liked this too! Easy to make, great looking.
I have been making this recipe for years. Instead of the candy and nuts I use red and green mini gum drops and make it in a angel food cake pan. It is a great gift for the neighbors. I am always ask for the recipe nomatter who I give it to or what potluck party I take it to.
What a fun and simple recipe to make with popcorn. I made this and had it sitting on my cake pedistal, when I came home I asked how come no one attempted to eat it. My husband said he thought it was a decoration! Very pretty when displayed on a cake pedistal. Very tasty also! Thanks for sharing this cute recipe!
Excellent made for Kenny Millers BD. Cut down on the MMs.
This is a lot of fun, very addictive and a nice change. Thank you.
Tastes fantastic - will definatly be making again and again...
I made this recently for the first time and I thought it was excellent...so did the parents and the 20 year olds. I had several requests for the recipe. It has a nice chewy texture and with the M&M's, a nice crunch. I added 1 cup of quartered jujubes and 1.5 cups of M&M's. I thought that was a good ratio, but the half cup of M&M's might have been much. If the popcorn part doesn't seem sweet enough, the candy pieces more than make up for that so don't add any sugar to the marshmallow unless you plan to add less than the suggested amount of candy. My recommendation is to cut the slices toward the thin side because there's plenty to chew. Thick pieces may be harder to bite through. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
The popcorn became so stale tasting after it was moistened. not a good idea for a party.
I have been eating popcorn cake for years but this is the first time I've made it myself. This recipes was really easy and tasty. I did leave our the peanuts and melted the butter and marshmellows in the microwave (omitting the oil) but it still turned out great!
One bag of microwave popcorn = 2 quarts ???Added gum drops. Put in a cake pan instead of a bundt pan. After putting the mixture in the pan, I sprayed the lid of the pan, put it on turned it upside down, then placed it in the fridge. No need to warm the the bottom of the pan to get the cake out.
I use this recipe to make popcorn balls. They are the best and everyone LOVES them!
My family loved this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly than I added 2 cans of mixed nuts, gum drops cut into small pieces, M & M's, and Peanut M & M's. Excellent Thank You:)
Makes alot--will use two bags of microwave popcorn instead of three. PICK OUT ALL THE UNPOPPED CORN, THEY CAN BE DANGEROUS TO ALL TEETH!! Very good with Peanut M&Ms and Dots, especially holiday version of these. Very yummy and addicting.
Not to the first batch, but the second one I did. I didn't make a cake, I made popcorn balls. Instead of m & m's I put crushed peppermint candies & the nuts. I tried a little bit after it was done & it tasted pretty good.
Make this every Christmas with red and green M&M’s.
Super easy and great to make with kids. Not a staple cake, but fun and whimsical with good practices for beginning cooks and a very tasty cleanup. Make this for a special birthday and it won't be forgotten.
Took this to SuperBowl and it was a hit! Loved by kids and adults alike, and I was asked for the recipe several times. My one complaint was that it didn't set-up completely and was a bit sticky. I was hoping it would solidify a little more like rice crispy treats, but that was not the case. Still yummy though!
Don't use any pink marshmallows!! It ends up looking a little unappetizing. That said, it still tasted great!
We've been making this in our family for years. I loved it as a child, and now my children love it, too! We only use one bag of marshmallows, which is 10.5 ounces, not a whole pound. And we add in small gumdrops, too, which is more festive around the holidays. Also, it's so much fun to switch up the candies for different holidays. We're making one with candy corns and gummy worms for my daughter's school Hallowe'en party this year! One more thing, we make our cake in a 9x13 pan. It's not as pretty, but is easier to divide up amongst a lot of eager children.
I added craisins (dried cranberries) , white chocolate chips , M & M's and it is yummy . I am going to make for the holidays and add red or green food coloring - for the kiddies .
I was looking for something different for a Boy Scout cake contest and this turned out great! I bought a bag of airpopped popcorn and that worked great and was the right amount of popcorn. I also used an Angel food cake pan and this worked great because it could be pushd out easily.
This recipe was perfect!! I made it for my grandsons & family get together!! It was a hit! I didn't change anything, except the M&M's. I used peanut M&M's. I will definitely make this again & am going to add some Golden Grahams cereal as I think that would be an interesting addition!
THe kids likes it. I thought that it was not that great... I had expected something along the lines of a rice crispie treat...but the hard part of the popped corn age it a wierd texture. Too bad...I love popcorn and rice crispie treats... But not this.
