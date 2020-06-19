Pepparkakor

4.3
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pepparkakor are Swedish Christmas cookies.

Recipe by Mill City Wini

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the butter and sugar in a bowl. Stir in the syrup and eggs. Sift together the flour, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves in a separate bowl; add to the butter mixture; knead into a stiff dough. Pat into a flat circle, and wrap in waxed paper. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Roll the dough out onto a lightly-floured surface to about 1/2-inch thickness. Cut the dough using a star-shaped cookie cutter. Place cookies one inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the edges are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 44.3mg. Full Nutrition
