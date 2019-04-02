Venison Fajitas
I tried this one evening and now my family asks for it all the time.
UPDATE** I made these tonight and without the mistake! This is an awesome recipe I will keep on using. The venison was so tender and the heat was perfect. I did add mushrooms to the pepper and onion mixture. I will make these again, but I will be more careful when measuring! I made a mistake and used too much cayenne. My sons were able to eat it, but the oldest mouth was burning! Grumpy "grumped" because he hates that "mexican food" but he ate it anyway. These get 5 stars because I loved them and my youngest son loved them - even with too much heat! My oldest son would have liked them more if I hadn't messed up the cayenne....
Venison was so tender, but I should have followed the advice of other to cut back on the cayenne pepper. It was HOT! Even for hubs. I will try this again but with some changes. Thanks
amazing, i need to go hunting so i can make some more of this! haha
Amazing use of venison! I added lettuce tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and avacado to the fajitas! Wonderful!
These were very good!
I thought these were very yummy. They tasted like beef fajitas, and the venison stayed very tender. A great alternative to using up your venison. I will make these again.
I just made this for my husband, but i didnt have oregano on hand but had everything else, he ate 5 fajitas i like to tuck the ends and wrap it and cut it in half the deer was fresh from the day before soaked in water over night.. he keeps repeating how good it was... thanks for sharing..
I never thought of making fajitas with venison. I did marinate my venison all night in some teriyaki and Worcestershire sauce. I also cut up some mushrooms and threw in a pound of shrimp...wow sort of like a surf and turf fajitas. Anyway I'll certainly be using all the back-strap my brother gives me to make more fajitas.
As other reviewers have stated, this is a great way to use venison. I used the fajita seasoning as a dry rub let it sit, then slipped it in my traditional fajita marinade to chill overnight. (As the first time I tried this recipe it was a bit dry just using the rub...might have been the cut of venison I had used as well). Came out extremely flavorful as I cooked down the marinade with the onions and peppers. This will definitely go into the rotation again once our freezer is stocked again. Thank you kellyb for sharing!
I did lots of things wrong, and this still turned out to be a very yummy dish. I used cubed venison stew meat instead of beef strips. I also put all of the seasoning on the meat to marinade instead of saving some for the veggies. Even so, we couldn't stop eating this until it was completely gone!
I was excited to try this recipe since I love fajitas, I had to make a few changes but all in all it turned out pretty good. I only made it for myself so I had to scale back everything. I got it pretty close, I had to use hard taco shells since I didn't have soft ones. I put cheese on top of it and now it's almost like a taco but with venison. It has a little kick to it maybe a little to much but I think I just added more than I should have :) Pretty tasty I'll have to try it again.
We thought this was fab!!!! Very tender, only change I made was 2 cloves OMAS pickeled habanero garlic. Yes we do like it spicy, if you go there, it is not fot the faint of heart. ENJOY PS: I am not a huge fan of game meat, however if you soak it in milk for about 2 hrs prior to the marinade tastes close beef tenderloin
Thanks for a new and interesting way to serve venison. This was really good, my whole family loved it.
Even my husband, who is not a fan of Mexican food, likes this recipe! I took the advice of another reviewer and added sliced portabella mushrooms to the onions and pepper. Serve with shredded Mexican cheese blend, salsa, sour cream and shredded lettuce. Very good!
This is a 5 star recipe as is. No chnages! I use canned venison. I seperate it in a saucepan with the spices. I saute the onion and peppers then I add them together.
These were amazing! The venison was so tender! My husband and all the kids loved it too!
First time ever cooking venison. Added alittle extra seasoning cause of the type of deer n marinated with everything for longer looks good n tastes as good. And added worcestershire sauce meats so tender..so proud of myself...
Confession - I made these with chicken. The seasoning is awesome. I added a little cumin, and a little chicken broth to keep it saucy. Super delish!
This is by far the best dry fajita seasoning mix I've tried. I've used it on beef and several types of game meat. It's spicy and a lot of times I cut the cayenne pepper in half or even omit it.
I do not like venison unless it doesn't taste "gamey". I've tried several venison recipes but this one is the bomb! I can't wait to have it for supper again.
After reading reviews I cut back on the cayenne by half, it still had a pretty good kick, but it was tasty!
added 1/4 teaspoon chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon cumin and it is outta this world. Made with queso (salsa (rotel) and melted cheese (velveeta)) and had nachos too. My 3 year old can't hold tacos but loves nachos! Eat with a cold beer and top with favorite toppings!
I made this with less salt, didn't have the peppers and used red onion. It was delicious! Didn't have cheese to go with the fajitas but they tasted so good it didn't matter! Will be making this easy recipe again!
I could not tell at all it was venison. I tried different spreads that worked great with the heat from the meat. I spread sour cream on the tortilla, plain greek yogurt, a ranch sour cream spread or avocado spread.
I marinated as directed but didn't season the veggies and served with guacamole, tomatoes, mock refried beans ie. black bean puree, & cheese. It was great! Hubby sprinkled a little more seasoning on his 2nd fajita & said it was great, as well, thx!!
We use venison all through the year and I am always looking for new ways to use it up. The seasoning blend on these fajitas are amazing. It is warm, full of flavor and I might even say succulent. I LOVE this recipe! My family loved it too. The only difference I made was on how I cooked it. Since my meat was partially frozen I mixed it in a stone baking dish with 2 TB olive oil and the seasoning. I let it cook bake on low (250) for about an hour then added a can of diced tomatoes and some sauteed peppers, onion(in olive oil) to the meat and let it cook for about another 30min on 350. Wonderful! I am making them again tonight! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Fan-freakin-tastic!! Great recipe! My husband and I hunt, so all we eat is game meat. I also tried it with pheasant, just as good. Thanks!!!
I love this recipe and make it often, but I also recommend reducing the cayenne pepper by 1/2. I usually prepare the meat and slice the veggies the day before so when I come home from work all that is left to do is cook it.
This is an amazing seasoning recipe. I keep some made up and handy for all types of things. It is an excellent addition to the quick and easy green chile enchilada recipe! This is also great sprinked on nachos! Also if you find it too spicy, cut the cayenne back to 1/4 tsp. We have fajitas twice a month!
Surprisingly the meat wasn't tough or gamey. We thought they were okay. The seasoning seemed off a bit for fajitas but still good.
very spicy, but very good!
"Can we eat venison this way all the time." exact words that came out of my brother's mouth after eating these... they did turn out really good... definately a different take on venison... will make again...
I used the strap meat and it came out great! Thanks for the idea - I was wondering what I was gonna do with all the deer meat in my freezer!
This simple seasoning is awesome. I used cubed tenderloin so I did not need to cut the meat up, just pulled it apart into bite sized chunks. I presoaked the meat in milk for about 12 hours prior to putting the meat into the bowl with the rub
Awesome!
Wow, that was good. One of the best venison dishes I have ever had. There wasn't any "gamie" taste.
This provides a good basic approach, but can be helped along by adding some of the following (like around at LEAST 1/2 teaspoon of EACH): Epazote; Adobo powder; Ground Cumin; Ground Ancho Chili Pepper; Ground Red Chipotle; and the juice of one lime. {I use Penzeys spices; but I imagine other brands would be fine, too.} Should mention, too, that it should all be served with diced tomatoes, sour cream, shredded Mex-blend cheese OR cheddar, salsa (green and/or red), and refried beans. I use a food Saver (vacuum packer to facilitate the marination.) Ouch. Now I'm hungry and it's only 10am!
These were AMAZING! My dad gave me a ton of venison so I needed to get creative and I'm so glad I came across this recipe. Delish! I added a can of tomatos with chilis to the meat mixture.
I thought this was a great way to use Venison. We couldn't tell the difference in this recipe between beef or venison. Will make this again!
Amazingly delicious!! Best fajitas I’ve ever had! Family loved them
Excellent and very easy
This may be my favorite recipe I have for venison. My wife loved it, I loved it and even my kid loved it!
This is a recipe I have done before; it's a great way to use venison round steak (in my opinion). If you cook hot and fast it isn't too tough. Try adding some cumin to the spice mixture to kick it up a bit. It's great!
Have made this many times. Quick, easy and great.
I'm not really a fan of venison. My friends asked me to make dinner the other night, however, and my step-dad had given me some fajita cut venison and I figured, "Why not? They've never had venison before." So, I made fajitas using your recipe and they loved it. Even I liked it, which is new! They're asking when I'm making them again already. Thank you!
This recipe is amazing! I love it every time! The only thing I do different is I start by frying the meat in the oil and then when it's browned I add the rest of the oil and the veggies and the rest of the seasoning. I also don't marinate the meat and the flavor still comes out in every bite.
Yummy! I didn't want to stop eating it! 5 stars all the way.
I have made this twice now. Let me just say, it is a wonderful use of venison. The first time, like many others I felt like there was a little too much sneaky heat with the cayenne. So the second time I just cut it in half, and it was perfect! I would not knock it down a star just because of the heat because I did like it both ways and my family also liked it both ways. I would not change the recipe at all but go ahead and add whatever toppings you would like. Can't wait to eat the leftovers LOL
Another go-to recipe. I skipped the cayenne and used some NM red chile powder. I used my stovetop wok to stir fry the dish. I topped wip some Tajin, sour cream and a little cheese. Black beans were my side dish.
Sooo delicious and turned out perfect. The only change I did was cut the cayenne in half and we just used leftover already grilled venison and followed the recipe the rest. We just quickly sizzled it in the pan to reheat. My family loved it. We also tried cut up chicken instead of venison.
A fantastic recipe for venison, hubby went back for seconds and had no clue it was venison.
These were really good on the grill. Personally I would leave out the oregano next time . Update: Used this recipe again today, without the oregano and half the cayenne, for chicken fajitas on the grill. Grilled the peppers and onions in a cast iron pan then added the grilled chicken strips. Before taking off the grill I squeezed a 1/4 lime onto everything. These were outstanding. Upgraded it to five stars!
flavor is very good, but a little too spicy for my family. i will cut hot spices in half next time
This was fantastic! We made it for the first time for our friends coming over. We wished we could have doubled the recipe it was soo perfect! The only change we did was we didn't think the seasoning/marinade was enough so we used half of what it called for the marinade and added 1/2 pkg of Lowry's fajita seasoning, refrigerated overnight and cooked the next evening. We can't wait to have this again!
Family loved it. I used venison flank steak and went light on the cayenne. Was so delicious! Will be making this more, for sure.
6.28.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/93747/venison-fajitas/ ... I admit it. This is a tainted review. 'Maybe enough that I shouldn't since I used the spice blend with chicken, not venison. I didn't find it too spicy as others, butttt I did use 3# chicken. The seasoned salt gave it a unique flavor; not really a positive or negative comment. It was evident as an ingredient; that & cayenne. 'Not the flavor in my mind when I think of fajitas.
These were delicious, I sure will make them again.
I thought these were great! They were a little spicy but delicious. My whole family enjoyed them. Thanks for the recipe.
Followed the recipe exactly except adding a little cumin to the mix, maybe 1/4tsp. Delicious!!!! The was no hint of the gamey taste. You couldn't tell it was venison at all! Going to try this on my parents when I have them over for supper!
These were delicious! Followed the directions exactly as written.
This was great! It is now one of my go to recipes. I generally don’t want to cook venison because it’s often dry or too gamey tasting, this turned out tender and tasty!The main change I did was allow the meat to set in the marinade recipe for two day. I put it in a vacuum packed bag to help it absorb. It worked out well.A little tip, I doubled the recipe and made a second bag of meat for those evenings when pressed for time. I vacuum packed it & stored it in the freezer. Spices and oil are already inside. The next time all I have to do is thaw & cut up my vegetables and I’m ready to cook them up.
This recipe is very healthy and very delicious. It takes a while to make but it turns out really good if you cook it right !
I didn't have any fresh onions and peppers on hand, but I did have a bag of frozen roasted onions and peppers that I substituted. SO good!! I did everything else the same, and will definately be making these again!
Great recipe, my family hates onions and didn't even notice they were there. Also a great way to serve venison to those who have found it too "gamey" in the past
I have made something similar before and I really liked them, so I'm sure this recipe is great too!
This was the best way I have ever prepared venison!
Simple easy ingredients. I had all but the cayanne pepper. I used moose meat, garlic and herb, cajun seasoning, dry onions, dry bell peppers, and added water to pan. To steam the meat and rehydrate the onions and peppers. . I did my own measuring the old school way, by smell and taste. Big hit in our house! Thank you for giving me the building blocks to start the base.
Great recipe. Venison is a staple in our house and is used in place of beef almost exclusively. I added cumin. Used nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, Dublinger cheese, topped with homemade black bean and corn salsa. Nutrious lowfat meal! Thanks for sharing.
This was delicious. Better than any other kind of fajitas we ever tasted. I'm bringing it to potlucks.
The fajita seasoning was off. It was way too salty and the flavors weren't consistent with fajitas I have had in the past- perhaps less seasoned salt and some cumin would help tremendously. I'm not sure we'll have this again. Sorry.
LOVED THIS! left out the cayenne because it makes me sneeze.
I am generally not a fan of venison, but because my son got his first deer this year, I needed to make an attempt to find a few good recipes. We all loved this one! Based on other reviews, I soaked the venison in milk while it thawed before beginning this recipe. Other than that, I followed the recipe to a tee and it was definitely something that we will make again.
This was so good.Yummy...My husband and I loved it! We eat a lot of venison, and this is a great way to make it.
This is a great recipe. It is now my favorite way to use venison. Everyone loves them and if there is extra, it re-heats well.
I doubled the veggies and spices, added cumin and a bit of butter, but only used 2lbs venison instead of 3 (we like heavy seasoning) and it’s was FANTASTIC!!!
I made this recipe a few months ago and are making it again tonight. It is good, I wouldn't say great. I'm not a big fan of venison, my husband is. I would recommend it if you are looking for something different. Our family loves mushrooms so we added mushrooms plus topped it off with sour cream.
We are a hunting family.... LOTS of venison in the freezer that we love to grill but this is a wonderful use of the cuts we often make venison stroganoff with! Followed the recipe as directed but next time I will dish up the veggies and venison separately that way everyone can balance their plate the way they wish!
This was excellent. I followed the recipe, but added tomatoes to the vegetables. It had delicious flavor. Will definitely make this again.
Great recipe! I did not have the cayenne pepper so I substituted it with konriko jalopeno all purpose seasoning (which I love), I also added cookies flavor enhancer, it was very good!!
It was a little too spicy for me but my husband and exchange studentloved it. It's great to see a recipe for venison as that is our main source of meat.
delicious just as printed..I think next time I will add an jalapeno..but very good for "venison"
I doubled the seasoning mixture and then sprinkled it on the venison that I sliced thin and placed on non stick foil in a pan-sprinkled the seasoning on -let sit in the frig for 1/2 hr-tossed it and put it back in the frig for another 1/2 hr.
This is BY FAR THE BEST recipe I've ever had for Venison! IT takes out the gamey taste! It's also VERY good with regular meat! It's also nice to make em a bit more spicy too if you like it hot! Great recipe!
Add toppings such as cheese, sour cream, corn salsa.
Don't use seasoned salt, so added ample amounts of cumin and chili powder. Delicious!!
We just made these-wonderfully tender, great flavor, saving to recipe box to use again! A+ !!!
Awesome recipe.I soaked the venison in milk for 3 hours..drained and rinsed..mixed seasonings with meat and into the fridge till next eveing
