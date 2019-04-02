Venison Fajitas

I tried this one evening and now my family asks for it all the time.

Recipe by kellyb

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Fajita Seasoning:

Directions

  • Combine seasoned salt, garlic salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and oregano to make the fajita seasoning. Sprinkle two teaspoons of the seasoning over the sliced venison. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a heavy frying pan. Cook bell peppers and onion until starting to soften, then remove. Pour in remaining oil, then cook venison until browned. Return pepper mixture to the pan, season with remaining fajita seasoning, and reheat. Served with the warmed tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
688 calories; protein 38.7g; carbohydrates 78.8g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 96.4mg; sodium 1357.1mg. Full Nutrition
