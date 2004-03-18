Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Pecan Sauce

Make this fabulous, rich dessert only if you have at least 30 minutes to dedicate to it. The caramel sauce requires a watchful eye, because your sugar-water-cream mix takes about ten minutes to become a caramel, but once it does, it will quickly harden into a hard sugar coating on the bottom of your pan if you've not removed it from the heat. But the result is worth the time!! Another reviewer said that she found the dessert dry. To avoid this, simply let the bread cubes sit in the pudding mix for more than 30 minutes, thereby soaking up more of the chocolate pudding. Use the time to fix supper, take a shower, or reverse the directions on the recipe: make the pudding first, and then make the caramel sauce while the Challah bread cubes soak in the pudding. The only modification I make to this recipe is that I cook it for almost an hour, instead of 45 minutes, and I ALWAYS let it sit for at least 10 minutes before serving because the dessert is quite souffle-like and will cave in if it does not sit for a while. Fortunately, it is equally delicious both warm and at room temperature, so don't hesitate to make it early. The rich, buttery sauce is complimented by dark coffee and by a nice whisky.

