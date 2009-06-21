Jalapeño Cranberry Sauce

I thought this was very nice. It's missing a little something compared to my usual recipe -- I think maybe I am just too set on allspice in my cranberry sauce -- but that's not the recipe's fault. I think I just got used to allspice in it and now it's weird when I don't have it (I did this same thing last year, added allspice after it cooled.) Anyway, I used 3 tiny home-grown jalapenos and that was plenty (and I have a decent heat tolerance). I think if you're using the big ones from the store, don't do more than 1 unless you're the kind of person who can bite a raw jalapeno and determine how hot it is from that. (I'm not, but I've seen it done!) I used sake because that's what I keep around for recipes that call for sherry and it was fine. I think Grand Marnier like someone else used would've been even better, a nice hit of orange would be great. No one in our family uses cranberry sauce with meat, but we like to put it over cream cheese (or cheese ball) & crackers as an appy while we wait for the turkey. Thanks for the recipe!