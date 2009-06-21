Jalapeño Cranberry Sauce

67 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This jalapeño cranberry sauce is moderately spicy, but not overpowering. Made with a bit of sherry to enrich the flavor, it's lovely alongside your Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey but also makes a lovely condiment for sandwiches or even an interesting topping for vanilla ice cream. Leave some jalapeño seeds in if you like it spicier!

By William Anatooskin

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix water and sugar together in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar is dissolved and mixture is boiling, about 5 minutes. Add cranberries, jalapeño peppers, and lemon juice; return to boil.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until cranberries have broken down and sauce has thickened, 10 to 25 minutes. Stir in sherry.

  • Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Serve or transfer to a glass container, cover, and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 32.9g; sodium 91.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022