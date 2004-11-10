Kartoshnik with Cheese and Onions
Looks like a cake when baked, but is eaten like a potato. Serve as part of a main course.
Looks like a cake when baked, but is eaten like a potato. Serve as part of a main course.
Delicious side dish for beef dishes. Also good with a hearty vegetable soup!Read More
This potato quiche just wasn't as tasty as I had hoped it would be. My fiancee really enjoyed it, but I found it bland and I don't think I'd make it again.Read More
This potato quiche just wasn't as tasty as I had hoped it would be. My fiancee really enjoyed it, but I found it bland and I don't think I'd make it again.
Delicious side dish for beef dishes. Also good with a hearty vegetable soup!
Delicious comfort food. Great for brunch, topped with a poached egg, hot sauce and sour cream.
This was a great recipe, thought i thought it was a little bland. I added extra cheeese on top, but i think it could have more cheese in the recipe as well. Depends on how much you like cheese. But with all the toppings, it was very good. A good twist might be to add some garlic to the mix :)
Pretty good. No idea why this recipe thinks it's enough for 10-12 people (in a 9x9 pan!?) I doubled it - came out GREAT and had only a little leftover (for 10 people). It's a nice dish. Lotta eggs! Came out like a custard almost? Or a dish you'd have for breakfast/brunch. But everyone liked it, and so did I. I fried my onions first just to mellow it out. Had a nice flavor overall and was a very nice side dish for the pork loin I made. I'd recommend this anytime.
Based on other reviews I decided to add minced garlic and some red pepper flakes to give it a little more flavor, I also added cubed ham to make it a main dish. We liked it, my husband wanted more onion in it (but he always does) I wanted more cheese in it (but I always do) So I'll probably make those changes next time, and I'm considering seeing what happens if I shred the potatoe instead of mashing it.
Very good. Use your imagination as there are a lot of things that you can add. Mushrooms, ham, BACON!, etc.
Excellent! We made this today, a few days before Christmas, to try it out for Christmas dinner. It's just splendid! Wonderful comfort food, delicious with the beef burgundy gravy. I didn't have swiss cheese, so I doubled the recipe and used 1 cup cheddar, and 1/2 cup shaved parmesan cheese.....yummie! A new family favorite. If you plan to make this, remember it is a side dish, very much like mashed potatoes. It's supposed to be bland so that it compliments your meal, gravy, etc.
This is an easy-to-follow, straightforward recipe. We really enjoyed this Russian potato cake. It's great on its own or with some sour cream. It really does bake up big and fluffy.
I really don't know why I didn't like this recipe - I absolutely LOVE mashed/baked spuds with cheese/onion/butter etc. This was just so dry, and not very tasty. I felt like I wanted to add a ton more butter and cheese... But I didn't/couldn't because of the fat and cals. Husband didn't eat his at all, which didn't really surprise me as he isn't a spud fan. Thanks, anyway.
I did not care for this recipe at all. Maybe I did something wrong, but my husband and I both disliked it.
Good. I used colby & monterey jack cheese which is what I had on hand, but I'm sure it's much better with the correct cheeses! Sprinkled green onions and extra cheese on top as soon as it came out of the oven. Husband and 3-year-old loved it.
This is a unique recipe that basically came out tasting like mashed potatoes egg on top. It wasn't terrible, but it wasn't anything special either. If I make it again, I'll probably add some more spices to it.
Bland
I followed the recipe, and it turned out well. For our tastes, however, it was a bit bland. Next time I would add some chives and extra spicing. Other than that, it was a solid recipe with a nice outcome.
Very interesting, I made mine with Turnip & Rutabagas; cheddar, gouda and parmesan cheese. Turned out great. Served it with sour cream and loved the texture. My husband said it had no flavour but I could see the charm in it. Update: I am going to try this with mashed pumpkin next!
It turned out pretty but tasted terrible. I wonder what I did wrong?
This dish reminds me of pirogue filling :) Next time I make this dish I will replace the raw white onion with diced bacon and white onion sautéed together. Personally I don't like swiss cheese so I may also try a different cheese. My husband liked it but thought it was dry, he did not have sour cream on top, where I did use sour cream and I did not think it was dry. I will be making this for my family's next Little Christmas party.
First of all for those who think its bland. Imagine yourself in Russia your served potato bake and a half glass of vodka. (Popov vodka is what I would prefer). When you hear "cheese" you expect cheese flavor. But these combination don't give you the Velveeta cheese flavor the Italian are famouse for. I imagine some 12% wine at a party with four cheese crackers served, are they bland at first? Yes but when you have a few glasses of wine they are scrumptious! Don't give less then five stars when you don't understand cooking!
This was really good, family loved it and all I was left with was an empty dish! I will be making this again.
This was great, we ate this as one of the dishes on our "The Amazing Race" nights. Something we will be adding to our monthly meal plans.
I loved it! I put some extra cheese and a little garlic in it and it was wonderful. I cannot wait to make it again. The sour cream was a nice touch.
a bit bland but easy to prepare and safe for kids.
This makes a lot of food and is perfect for a potluck or party at home.
I made this twice ... First as a trial at home, making a half recipe; it was delicious. So then I made it again for a pot luck dinner with friends. In both cases I only added 2 ingredients - 1/2 tsp. each of fresh ground pepper and garlic powder. It was a tremendous success! I served it without the melted butter; only with a dollop of sour cream.
I've made this twice now, once by the recipe and once using instant potatoes. Not having heavy whipping cream either time I used milk. Both ways made a good side dish, though I found the instant potatoes actually worked better. Not sure if that was because they were more runny before baking, but they actually were lighter and more airy with a good rise almost like a souffle than using real potatoes. Or perhaps my baking powder by the time I made with potatoes was getting old. Either way, great taste and wonderful way to add variety to a meal instead of just plain potatoes.
So good! I followed the recipe completely! This was really pretty! Would be fabulous for a holiday side dish or when you have guests over! Definitely serve with the side of melted butter and sour cream!
Delicious! I cooked it along with Russian Eggplant (on this site) and some Russian black bread, great and different vegetarian meal. I added a little more cheese, onions, and salt due to others comments of blandness, and it was quite good. It's a bit eggy, I'd like to try it with either one less egg or one more potato next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections