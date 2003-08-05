Really Easy Bread Stuffing

1 of 65

Rating: 5 stars This is almost my mothers stuffing recipe. Not hard to make and always a big hit. Being this simple you can make it year round as I do. Mom's has chopped celery in it and you saute the celery and onion in about 1/4 to 1/2 lb. of butter or margarine. Don't use the water use all the melted butter for moisture. Add one peeled chopped apple for an interesting Thanksgiving flavor and a little more moisture. The secret to this recipe or my variations is the poultry seasoning though. It's mostly sage but the real thing isn't hard to find. True Katie can be made with soft or dried bread cubes. I've made it both ways. Add more water (or butter) for dried cubes but I still like the soft bread the best. Helpful (110)

Rating: 5 stars I have been meaning to write a review for this for a couple of years...it's a great recipe! I love to cook so if something is good it's good. I use Goya Adobo for the seasoning and also sauteed the onions in butter before adding it to the bread. I make it everytime I have a holiday and even during the year. There has never been a bit left and I have made it at least a dozen times already. Thanks! Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good base for easy stuffing. I made the following changes and the stuffing came out great! I used one onion, 2 celery stalks & 8 oz. mushrooms sauteed in 1 stick of butter. One chopped, peeled apple and 1 cup chicken broth. 1 tsp. poultry seasoning. Baked covered @ 350 for one hour. Very tasty! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars VERY good stuffing and the fact that its sooo easy to make gets an A+ from me!! I took "JUSTCYN's" advice and sauted the onion and some celery in butter and used that primarily for the moisture. However, since I was using dried/stale bread, I also used 1/4c chicken broth. Cooked in covered foil and it turned out good! Great recipe Katie! Helpful (32)

Rating: 3 stars This was quite bland for our taste. I do think by adding a little ground Savory and using chicken broth in place of just water would add a lot to this recipe. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I found this quite good. I used brown bread and sauteed onion and celery in butter as the previous poster suggested. I also eliminated the water and added a chopped apple. I used soft bread but put it all together the day before and left the cover slightly loose on the bowl in the fridge overnight. Stuffed it in the turkey the next morning. Very easy and very good! Will definitely make again. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This stuffing didn't live 5 minutes in our family of 3! I made it to go with a pork roast. I followed suggestions and sauteed celery and onion in 1/4 c. butter and tossed that with the bread to moisten instead of water. I also added an entire apple peeled cored and sliced. I baked it in a casserole dish for an hour and it was a perfect complement to the pork. Thanks! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Our kitchen isn't very "cooking-friendly" but I tried this anyway because I missed my grandmom's stuffing after moving to London. It is SO close to hers I just had to say THANK YOU for this! It's a taste of home that I can aquire MANY miles away! And I haven't even tried it with the celery suggestion yet! Helpful (15)