Really Easy Bread Stuffing

Rating: 4.08 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

Delicious and super simple to make! This is the stuffing to make if you're looking for simplicity in your stuffing. You can use either fresh or stale bread in this recipe.

By Katie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 -7 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Moisten all the bread with as much water as is needed to make moist. Add the onion, seasoning, and salt and pepper. Mix with hands.

    Advertisement

  • Place in turkey or in foil and wrap up (which I do) and cook for at least 1 hour, longer if you are cooking it in the turkey. May open the foil for last 15 minutes to make top crusty.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 3g; sodium 619.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (65)

Read More Reviews
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JUSTCYN
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2003
This is almost my mothers stuffing recipe. Not hard to make and always a big hit. Being this simple you can make it year round as I do. Mom's has chopped celery in it and you saute the celery and onion in about 1/4 to 1/2 lb. of butter or margarine. Don't use the water use all the melted butter for moisture. Add one peeled chopped apple for an interesting Thanksgiving flavor and a little more moisture. The secret to this recipe or my variations is the poultry seasoning though. It's mostly sage but the real thing isn't hard to find. True Katie can be made with soft or dried bread cubes. I've made it both ways. Add more water (or butter) for dried cubes but I still like the soft bread the best. Read More
Helpful
(110)
TARA1972
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2003
I have been meaning to write a review for this for a couple of years...it's a great recipe! I love to cook so if something is good it's good. I use Goya Adobo for the seasoning and also sauteed the onions in butter before adding it to the bread. I make it everytime I have a holiday and even during the year. There has never been a bit left and I have made it at least a dozen times already. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(51)
Heidi Bliss
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2007
This is a good base for easy stuffing. I made the following changes and the stuffing came out great! I used one onion, 2 celery stalks & 8 oz. mushrooms sauteed in 1 stick of butter. One chopped, peeled apple and 1 cup chicken broth. 1 tsp. poultry seasoning. Baked covered @ 350 for one hour. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Advertisement
DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
VERY good stuffing and the fact that its sooo easy to make gets an A+ from me!! I took "JUSTCYN's" advice and sauted the onion and some celery in butter and used that primarily for the moisture. However, since I was using dried/stale bread, I also used 1/4c chicken broth. Cooked in covered foil and it turned out good! Great recipe Katie! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Wilemon
Rating: 3 stars
11/19/2006
This was quite bland for our taste. I do think by adding a little ground Savory and using chicken broth in place of just water would add a lot to this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(23)
CROWLAND
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2004
I found this quite good. I used brown bread and sauteed onion and celery in butter as the previous poster suggested. I also eliminated the water and added a chopped apple. I used soft bread but put it all together the day before and left the cover slightly loose on the bowl in the fridge overnight. Stuffed it in the turkey the next morning. Very easy and very good! Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
Nicki Shearer
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2008
This stuffing didn't live 5 minutes in our family of 3! I made it to go with a pork roast. I followed suggestions and sauteed celery and onion in 1/4 c. butter and tossed that with the bread to moisten instead of water. I also added an entire apple peeled cored and sliced. I baked it in a casserole dish for an hour and it was a perfect complement to the pork. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Azumichi
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2006
Our kitchen isn't very "cooking-friendly" but I tried this anyway because I missed my grandmom's stuffing after moving to London. It is SO close to hers I just had to say THANK YOU for this! It's a taste of home that I can aquire MANY miles away! And I haven't even tried it with the celery suggestion yet! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Vicky C
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2007
I love this recipe! As is it's perfectly moist and very tasty. And it's so versatile you can add anything to it and it's still fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(11)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022