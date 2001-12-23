Santa's Favorite Cake

91 Ratings
  • 5 61
  • 4 19
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This cake is a red velvet cake with a peppermint twist, and a delicious peppermint cream cheese frosting.

By Debbie Rowe

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 3 layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round cake pans.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine white cake mix, 3 egg whites, 1 1/3 cups buttermilk, and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Mix with an electric mixer for 2 minutes on high speed. In a separate bowl, combine yellow cake mix, 1/2 cup buttermilk, 1 egg, cocoa, red food coloring, and vinegar. Use an electric mixer to beat for 2 minutes on high speed.

  • Spoon white batter alternately with red batter into the prepared cake pans. Swirl batter gently with a knife to create a marbled effect.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 22 to 25 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into the centers comes out clean. Let cool in pans for at least 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and margarine until smooth. Gradually blend in sugar until incorporated and smooth. Stir in peppermint extract. Spread peppermint cream cheese frosting between layers, and on top and sides of cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
810 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 126.9g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 711.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022