Santa's Favorite Cake

I am giving this 5 stars because of all the compliments that I received. I made this for a Christmas Eve party. Those who tried it really liked it... a lot. I personally am not a big fan of store bought cake mixes and was not really happy with the cake itself. When it first came out of the oven it was very dry. I thought it was not going to be good at all but I really wanted to try the icing so I made it anyway. I will have to say that after it sat a while the cake did not seem as dry and the icing is awesome... if you like peppermint, which I do. I am already planning on making this next Christmas. I am going to experiment with a homemade cake, though. I decorated it with peppermint candies and it made a very tall but very attractive cake. Next year I will also probably only make 2 layers because I could not get the glass cover on it... it was too tall and since we have to travel this is a problem.