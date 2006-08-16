1 of 1772

Rating: 5 stars This turned out a little too "dark chocolate" for me. I learned quickly if the mixture is not timed carefully and it boils in the microwave, you will end up with a grainy texture. I remade it with milk chocolate chips and walnuts, it was wonderful. I sprayed the pan with oil, lined it with foil, coated that in butter and then poured in the mixture. When cooled, I pulled the foil right out, put it on the cutting board and used the pizza cutter to make perfect squares. I took the so-so first batch to work and kept the 2nd for myself. :)

Rating: 5 stars I just had to update my review. I've been making this recipe for a couple of years now, and just want to share a couple of my favorite variations. I half the completed mixture prior to adding the nuts, then in half the batch I add coconut either 1/2 cup to 1 cup (the more you put in, the more it tastes like an almond joy), and the other half I'll put half the nuts and a handful of chopped candied cherries. So good!

Rating: 4 stars This is such an easy and great tasting fudge recipe. To make it easier, I lined the 8X8 dish with aluminum foil. That way, when the fugde has hardened, you can lift it straight up out of the baking dish, and makes for easier cutting. Also, be sure to press melted chocolate down in dish. My fudge came out with some air bubbles. Still tasted awesome though.

Rating: 4 stars Great, easy fudge recipe. To prevent a grainy texture, pre-melt the butter, then add the chips and milk, stir, then microwave for 30 second intervals and keep stirring. Takes 3 minutes to make, max!!!

Rating: 5 stars This fudge was very easy to prepare and tasted very creamy and good. I used 1 cup of semi-sweet chips and 2 cups of milk chocolate chips and the fudge was still pretty dark. Next time I will use all milk chocolate chips or maybe even try 2 cups of milk chocolate and l cup of white chocolate. It certainly is a keeper.

Rating: 5 stars Wow, this is SO much better than it has any right to be! Is it exactly the same as classic double-boiler-and-candy-thermometer fudge? Not quite, but it's delicious and foolproof...and you can go from the idea of fudge to a tray cooling in your fridge in 10 minutes flat. 2 important tips: 1. Use salted butter. That pinch of salt is essential to the flavor balance. 2. The fudge will only be as good as the chocolate you use. Pay the extra buck for Ghirardelli instead of Nestle and the result will be VASTLY superior.

Rating: 5 stars Loved this fudge. I used 1C. bittersweet, 2C. semisweet and an extra TBS of real sweet cream butter. So easy! It tastes like those "Ice Cube" candies that Moritz makes. I don't like the "old fashion" style of fudge that is too sweet and not chocolaty enough. Try crushing pepperment candy canes sprinkled on top for a fancy finish, tasty too!

Rating: 5 stars I used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet morsels. I took this to a Christmas party and everyone loved it!!! This recipe is so easy and so good!!! Thanks for sharing!

Rating: 5 stars THIS FUDGE WAS THE EASIEST I HAVE EVER TRIED AND IT TASTED WONDERFULL NOT TOO RICH JUST PERFECT. THANK YOU