The Ultimate Chocolate Bar
Rich, fudge-like squares of chocolate with marshmallows and nuts inside.
This recipe was really tasty! I didn't have any unsweetened chocolate so I substituted it with cocoa powder instead and it still turned out excellent, I will definitely make it again!
Although the bottom brownie-like layer was really good, I just found it to be too much with the frosting and marshmallows on top.
I brought a whole pan of these to school because i personally thought they were amazing. For one, the marshmellows on top made it look beautiful... i almost cried when it was done (not really, but ... whatever). However, the most common complaints i heard from this were "this is TOO sweet" and "the brownie part isnt chocolatey enough".
My kids really liked this. One usually will not eat nuts in baking, but liked these. The only downside to this recipe is that it is time consuming. For a quicker version of a similar bar, try GOOEY BARS, which I also found on this website.
I made this recipe for a Halloween party and I asked people what they would rate it as and they said 4 stars. The bottom layer of these bars are like a really good brownie but the frosting layer turned out a little grainy and a bit too sweet. The marshmallows are super yum... I think I would make this bar with a different frosting. All in all it was really good.
These are terrific! I make them for church functions and barbeques and come home with an empty dish every time. You will definitely not be disappointed when you make these. They are very sweet, so cut them small.
These are great! I substituted pecans for walnuts. I melted the cream cheese in the microwave before adding it to the pan for the frosting - everything came out nice and smooth! Delicious
These little morsels were similar to fudge, which is why I cut them in small cubes. After reading the reviews, I reduced the confections sugar by a quarter which is why the butter may have slightly separated from the frosting, but it didn’t affect the taste. They are very yummy and would make a great addition to your holiday dessert platter.
