Toffee I

40 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

Candy-like base, melted chocolate over that with crushed walnuts on top.

By James Bovy

Recipe Summary

Servings:
40
Yield:
30 -40 pieces
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In 2-quart heavy saucepan melt butter. Remove from heat and add sugar. Stir well until blended. Return to low heat, stir rapidly until reaching a rolling boil. Add water and corn syrup, mix well. Stir and cook over low heat to soft crack stage (290 degrees F). Remove from heat, add 3/4 cup nuts all at once. Mix well, then pour into lightly buttered 13x9x2 inch pan. Quickly spread with spatula (careful that it doesn't melt!). Let cool on own for 7-10 minutes.

  • Sprinkle chocolate chips and spread evenly when they begin to melt. Finally top with 1/4 cup nuts (or enough to lightly cover by sprinkling). Let cool overnight. Use butter knife to get out by cracking into pieces (about the size of peanut brittle). Crack the rest by hand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 33.1mg. Full Nutrition
