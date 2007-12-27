Toffee I
Candy-like base, melted chocolate over that with crushed walnuts on top.
I experimented with this recipe several times. I found that it worked best for me if I let it reach 300 degrees on my candy thermometer, but I had to stir constantly to keep it from burning. As soon as I removed it from the burner I added 1 1/2 cups of chopped pecans. I poured it onto an ungreased cookie sheet and quickly spread it out as thin as possible. I put five Hershey's chocolate bars on top and evenly spread the chocolate as soon as it melted. It does take the chocolate a long time to harden, so I usually leave the pan for hours before I break the toffee apart. A spatula will lift the candy from the pan and then it breaks apart easily.
This recipe has good proportions, but the method is a little off. Melt the sugar first, let it lightly caramelize, then add the butter. I can see where people were having problems because I had it too; my butter started burning before the sugar could emulsify. You'd think I'd remember the proper way to make toffee after going to school for baking.
LOVE IT! This is the same recipe that I have used for years and I am always asked for the recipe. Although it isn't a kid friendly recipe due to the candy temperature, both of my "little judges" rate this one a 5 star for taste! I use toasted almonds instead of Walnuts and it is too good to quit eating!
Whisk it - that white separation will blend in completely. I removed it from the heat at 290. The temp rose a bit more. I'd flatten the cooling blob more next time. I omitted the nuts and added a 1/4 c of dark rum. If you have a silpat for your large jellyroll pan you can pour the candy onto that. I highly recommend very cautiously tasting the sauce as it cooks. That rum, sugar and buttery goodness will curl your toes it's so good.
the mixture seperated before reaching 290. Butter to the top, sort of a curdled effect. Any suggestions?? Haven't tasted it yet.
I am not a great cook/baker at all, and I made this toffee recipe last Christmas for my family who does not traditionally like candy. It is so wonderful and easy, we can't wait to make it this year. What makes it special is that it's not super hard and chewy, but rather it really does melt in your mouth! This is the only toffee recipe that I will use on Allrecipes.com now.
I can't believe how easy this recipe was. Also, my first time attempting toffee so I looked at all of the comments and went with the "cook the sugar first, then add the butter" and it came out perfect. I also used chopped pecans instead of walnuts. I have already passed this recipe on to friends!
This recipe is easy, but it lacks the stamina to reach the correct temp without burning, even at a slow pace.
I did not add the chocolate. I love toffee on its own. After 15 minutes of stirring constantly my hand was tired. It got to 220 degrees. I thought what the heck, I like chewy caramel also, and quit. I poured it into the pan and had wonderful chewy toffee.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I tried making this twice and both times the toffee looked perfect but tasted like it was burned. The 2nd time it never made it to 290 degrees yet it still tasted bad. The recipe takes way too long too.
the toffee part of this recipe tastes really good, but the chocolate chip thing is just a BAD idea. no matter how we tried, we couldnt get the chocolate chips to melt to a point where we could spread them at all, and ended up with toffee with whole chocolate chips on top rather than a nice spread of chocolate. melt chocolate first before spreading maybe?
very good recipe. I used pecans this time, and I think I'll like it even better with crushed almonds (personal preference).
Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect! Yummy! It takes a little time to get to the boiling point so be patient!
WOWWW THis is absolutely deliciuos. Im no expert and dont have any of the fancy thermometers or what not, but i managed to make them good. :D I do agree that it doesnt come to a rolling boil, just really bubby, and the color should be nice and caramely. Also i used ghirradeli (sorry cant spell it to save my life) chocolate and it melted nicely, all i had to do was spread it around. THis is soo good. It reminds me of an almond roca... mmm
I was craving toffee today and didn't feel like going all the way to the grocery store. Browned the sugar a little before adding the melted butter, and never had a problem with separation. I did over grease the pan, and needed to let the candy drain on paper towels for a while, but the taste and the texture is just what I was craving.
This is the best toffee I have ever had. I made these for xmas treats and everyone loved them. This one is a keeper.
a little too crunchy
I had lost my old recipe and this seemed to be the closest, so I gave it a try. I've made three batches and they all turned out perfect. I didn't rush and cooking and used a candy thermometer to 290 degrees. I learned one thing in the past with toffee that I would like to pass on to those having trouble with the oil and cream separating toward the end. I struggled one year with several failed batches using a recipe that I had always made successfully. It was the BUTTER. I had bought a bargain brand that was on sale. I went back to the store and bought the good stuff and no problem. Since then, I've always used the best butter I could find for toffee, and it's turned out great.
This turns out great every time. I like to use milk chocolate chips instead of semisweet.
Please DO NOT use a 13x9 pan for this! I've always used a cookie sheet for toffees and brittles - this would NOT come out of the pan. At all. I am now trying to salvage my pan (glass pyrex). I followed the directions to a T - the only thing I changed was using pecans instead of walnuts.
I've made this recipe for Christmas the last 2 years and I always get rave reviews! You really have to be careful to stir CONSTANTLY and reach 290 degrees or it does not turn out..just like any candy. Every where I go I'm asked for this recipe..it's amazing!
awesome this is just wonderful, i plan on making many more batches for the holiday!! thank you for this recipe!!!!!!!!
Mine didn't come out right - but I think I maybe didn't cook it long enough.
This was easy enough, I just wasn't that crazy about the flavor. Sorry.
This recipe was very easy to make. I omitted the walnuts because I don't like them and the toffee was still very good.
This recipe doesn't work, the directions are incorrect. The mixture never came to a rolling boil, and it burned.
I made this without nuts and it's delicious! Very easy to burn though. :)
yummy
This was a great toffee recipe. It involves a lot of stirring, but very easy and foolproof. I added pecans on top and grated milk chocolate instead of semisweet. People couldn't stop eating it!!
If you like Skor candy bars, this recipe is for you. I hate nuts, so I skip them. If I did anything, I would do toasted almond slivers sprinkled on top. This candy is popular with my co-workers !!
Good recipe. I live in Poland and corn syrup is hard to find so I substituted honey instead and it tastes great.
Great recipe, I left out the nuts and it tastes just like a Heath bar.
I made this recipe exactly as it said. It was not like a Heath bar, or anything even close. It made a white and very crumbly candy that nobody in my family liked. I love toffee, but this was not even close.
perfect! this is the same as my moms old recipe. absolutely no issues. great results every time.
Omg i love this. My mum always made this for me so i gave her this recipe. Best toffee ever made
