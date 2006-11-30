Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle
I have used this for years and it is very good; much easier than the traditional method and tastes just as good.
This recipe was great. Like others, I was grateful not to have to be stirring and stirring this on the stove!!! I had to try this a few times before it turned out. The first time it burned a little. Wanted to pass along what I did just in case it helps others. I live in Colorado - so high altitude might have affected this a little. I also have a 900 watt microwave. I cooked the sugar and syrup for 6 minutes. Then added the peanuts, salt, butter and vanilla. Cooked for 2 1/2 more minutes. Then added the soda. For those of you who like thinner brittle, here is a tip. Put your cookie sheet (sprayed with Pam) in the oven at 200 degrees for a few minutes while the brittle is cooking. Then remove the cookie sheet when the brittle is done. With the warm pan, it allows you more time to spread it out - as thick or thin as you like.Read More
I have been making a similar recipe for years. I make a ten minute (or so) brittle putting the nuts in at the five minute point, then add the butter, vanilla, and soda at the end. I followed this recipe putting the butter and vanilla in at the earlier interval and was not so happy with the results. I think I will stick with my recipe. I also put in more baking soda which all of my elderly relatives prefer as they say it makes the candy easier on their teeth! I out in 1 1/2 t of baking soda and it makes the candy really airy...also I live at 5500 feet which may also have something to do with it... ;-)Read More
I have made (no exaggerating) dozens of batches-it makes a great gift! I use a 9.5 oz can of Planters lightly salted cashews. Here's what I have found to be helpful: I reduced the baking soda to 1/2-3/4t. baking soda (I could taste the soda-yuck), and I add the nuts after the mixture starts to turn slightly brown (about 4 min. in my microwave). The mixture stiffens up some, but will then soften when you cook it again-that way, the nuts don't burn at all. Keep adjusting the times for your microwave-it's worth it! Add Tip: to thin/spread out the brittle, try using forks to "pull out" the candy along w/ heating your cookie sheet.
This was GREAT! Tips: For some reason, the batch always turned out better when I lined the cookie sheet with aluminum foil - chemical reaction w/the baking soda maybe? Also, plan to waste at least one batch, because there is one unknown in this recipe: your microwave. I had to tinker until I got the timing of everything right. Once I did it was like clockwork! I made 6 batches of this in 2 and a half hours! Not bad, considering I didn't have to break an arm stirring the whole time! And it really does taste *exactly* the same as the stuff done the hard way! After the first 2 batches, I just started leaving out the vanilla. You can't really taste it and it's not worth the extra cost IMO. Overall an incredibly easy, fast, fun recipe!
This recipe is good! It's way better than average, but in nmy opinion, needs more salt. Here are some tips for the people who keep burning the recipe, who can't get their mixture to firm up, or for those who, for the life of them, can't find corn syrup. A) If you are having trouble with BURNING or you keep getting a BURNT taste, make sure that you're using RAW nuts, and not roasted ones. Mix everything together before putting it into the microwave. Also, keep a close eye on the mixture. Don't go away from your microwave. a) If you have ROASTED NUTS, try putting them in when add the butter instead of putting them in at first. This will reduce flavor transfer, but at least you won't have "burnt nut" aftertaste as your flavor! B) If you HAVE NO CORN SYRUP, use .75 honey and .25 water. This gives a different flavor, too, some might say it tastes a bit more "old-fashioned". (? You decide!) C) Finally, if you are having trouble getting your recipe to harden: 1) Make sure you microwave the mixture on HIGH with a MICROWAVE. When you add the butter and vanilla, check for soft-ball stage...after waving your "spatula" in the air for 2 secs, you should have a firm "glob" that kind-of holds it shape sitting on your utensil. 2) Use the right amount of butter 3) Don't keep taking the mixture of the microwave to "check it." It has to stay hot to cook!
I have been using this recipe for many years and it always comes out perfectly. The glass 4 cup measuring cup is a real key for ease in making this recipe. The original recipe I use calls for a can of cashew pieces and this makes a fantastic brittle! Everyone I give it to wants the recipe. I also experimented this year with topping the brittle with a thin layer of chocolate. Yum! Let the brittle firm up a bit, but while it is still very warm sprinkle some semi-sweet or milk chocolate morsels on top and the chocolate will start melting almost immediately. Just spread with a knife or utility spatula and let cool. I usually do half of my batch with chocolate and half without. This recipe is a winner for gifts for friends and neighbors, and it is extremely quick and easy.
This is the only Peanut Brittle recipe I'll use. =) Always turns out good - to avoid the chewies, just keep a glass of cold water on hand - don't add the baking soda untill a little bit of the brittle-part makes a hard ball and cracks in the water. Then you won't be foiled by different microwave powers, and'll have a better idea of how long to zap it next time.
I used a microwave peanut brittle recipe for years, then lost it. This seemed like the closest to my old recipe and luckily it turned out just as good. I've made numerous batches this last week. I find it works fine using salted nuts. In fact, I buy the large container of fancy nuts from Costco and it makes wonderful brittle. My absolutely favorite thing to add is the shaved coconut strips which you can find at places like Trader Joe's, and some of the catalog companies. (Regular flake coconut will burn too easily.) Last night I made a coconut and almond combination which was out of this world. My microwave oven is 1000 watts, instead of the 700 watts this recipe is written for. So I use 5 min. for the first cooking, and 1 min 45 sec for the second cooking. For those who complain that it comes out chewey rather than brittle, it's because it hasn't been cooked enough. This recipe is so quick and easy.
The perfect brittle recipe. I made 10 batches last night to give as gifts. Try with cashews, very delicious, but the cashews brown faster. Helpful hint: boil water while cooking the brittle. Pour the boiling water into the empty bowl as soon as you are done with it and cleanup is easy!
I made this into cashew brittle. EXCELLENT! Perfect flavor and "brittleness." Now for the big substitution I made - I was all ready to make this today and found, much to my annoyance, I had no corn syrup in the pantry. Fortunately, it was just a tiny bump in the candy-making road. In a small saucepan, I combined 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water. Brought it to a boil (without stirring) and boiled it 3 minutes. This is a good trick to remember anytime you need corn syrup - this is way cheaper and works identically in any recipe. Also good for when someone in the family has a corn allergy. I did cut back the soda to 1/2 tsp and I could still just barely taste it - certainly not enough to ruin it. My palate works on overdrive. I nuked the syrup/sugar mixture 5-1/2 minutes, added the cashews, butter and vanilla for another 2 minutes (since cashews are more delicate than peanuts and therefore burn far more easily,) removed and stirred in the soda,mixed it well, and presto! It could not have possibly turned out better had I toiled over a hot stove for a half hour. I would have never believed you could make such great brittle in a microwave. (Don't you wonder how anyone figured that fact out?! I mean, really. Did she/he just wake up one morning and say, "I'm going to try to make brittle in the microwave instead of on the stove"??) As a professional chef, I tend to be a purist about cooking methods, and even so, this made a believer out of even skeptical me! Phenomenal recipe - thank y
set microwave at 70% power if your mircowave is above 700 watts.i have made this recipe since 1978.
here's my rough calculation: 700W - 10 minutes total cook time ~ 800W - 9min ~ 900W - 8min ~ 1000W - 7min ~ 1100W - 6min ~ just adjust the steps accordingly, it's really that simple. the only change I made was used 1c peanuts, don't know how more would have worked because mine was plenty peanut-y. I have to use a nonstick-sprayed spatula to spread the mixture quick before it cooled. I dump it onto a piece of parchment paper that I just lay straight on the counter so I didn't even have to pull out a cookie sheet. so easy!
God Bless you for this recipe! I started making brittle last year around the holidays with a Martha Stewart recipe. It was great when it turned out, but that was only about 50% of the time. Still no clue what the magic catalyst was but thankfully will not have to worry about it anymore. Just finished making my first batch and although it's not done setting it looks perfect. I found this recipe in desperation after my big mouth volunteered to make brittle to sell at my daughter's school's fall fundraiser. You have seriously saved my sanity! My few tips - I have a 1000 W microwave and I did 6 minutes then 2 minutes. I also used a large Pyrex measuring bowl for pouring ease. I sprayed Pam on wooden spoons and lined a baking sheet with aluminum fool, sprayed it with Pam and kept it warm in the oven at 200 degrees until it was time to pour the brittle. Pull the aluminum foil off the baking sheet after about 5 minutes. The heat from the baking sheet will slow down the hardening process. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
i LOVE this recipe!!! This was my first time attempting to make any kind of candy and it turned out great (my friends couldn't believe I made it)! I found that reading the reviews really helped. I used mixed nuts instead of peanuts (which worked great) and for my 850 Watt microwave oven, I heated the corn syrup & sugar mixture for 2 and a half minutes, then added the nuts and heated for 3 min and 15 seconds (total of 5 min and 45 seconds). I then added the butter & vanilla mixture and heated for 2 and a half minutes. After taking this out of the microwave, I immediately added 3/4 tsp of baking soda (I did not add the full tsp by recommendation of other reviewers and I found this worked out fine) and poured onto a well buttered sheet of aluminum foil (for a more buttery taste), placed on my cookie sheet. I took the advice of one of the reviewers and placed my greased cookie sheet into my preheated oven at 200 degrees while going through the above process - this definitely helped me be able to spread my candy more thinly (tip the cookie sheet from side to side instead of trying to spread with a spatula). Make sure you have all the ingredients measured out ahead of time because this process goes by quickly!
IF YOU MAKE A BATCH OF THIS AND IT TURNS OUT STICKY OR GOOEY AND WON'T BREAK UP DONT THROW IT OUT, JUST PUT IT BACK IN THE BOWL AND COOK IT SOME MORE. IT WORKS
After recently moving, I thought I'd lost my copy of this recipe that I'd faithfully posted on my refrigerator. Thank goodness I remembered I'd originally gotten it here! First things first, I used macadamia nuts, as opposed to peanuts, almonds or cashews (though I have made it with the last two nuts, and have loved it!). They were regular salted, dry roasted macadamia nuts that I broke up a bit by putting them into a heavy duty zip-top bag, and tapping with a meat mallet. I added them right into the sugar/corn syrup mixture in the beginning to make sure they'd get nice and toasted, and did they ever! Delicious! Second thing to note, I have a 1300 watt microwave. To offset the discrepancy in wattage, I microwaved it in my large Pyrex bowl for 4 minutes instead of 6, and then the second round went for 2 minutes, and came out perfectly. Third thing to note, you don't have to get anything fancy to pour this stuff out onto. I've always used Reynolds Release foil (the non-stick stuff), and it comes off like a dream. Just chuck the foil in the recycling bin at the end, and cleanup is finished.
Excellent taste and texture! I have a 1200 watt oven so I shortened the cooking time to six minutes for the first cooking part and after adding the butter and vanilla I microwaved the brittle for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. No problems with burning and the brittle was brittle like it is supposed to be. Way too easy!
Outstanding!! So easy I couldn't believe it!! You do need to play with the cooking times a bit, I think it was based on a 700 watt mic, and mine is 1000, I shortened it a bit much the first time and got the "chewy" brittle others had complained about..I ended up cooking it for 6 min 30 sec, and 2 min 40 sec and it is PERFECT everytime!! Who knew peanut brittle was so easy to make???
I have a 1000 W microwave and found that 6 1/2 minutes on the first cycle and 2 1/2 minutes on the second is perfect. I add the nuts at the beginning like the recipe says and have had perfect results....no burning. I use a Silpat mat and put my pan in a warm oven while cooking. I also use a silicone hot dish pad so that I can use the force of my hand to flatten out the brittle even more after spreading it out initially.
Let me just say this candy brittle is off the chart.It was so good .I actually made this brittle about 6 times.The first time i tried this recipe .The brittle where kinda chewy but it was still good.And i think the reason it came out chewy was because i used a small pan and i didn't let it cook long enough.The second time i used a longer pan,and let me just say that it was phonemonal so delicious.And every other time i made this is was delicious.Now my co workers and my family is requesting some.Thanks a million.I even used pecan and cashew in this in a layer of coconut OMG you just can't eat one
NEVER, EVER WILL I STIR AGAIN!! This recipe was oh-so-easy! Never again will I use the stove-top recipe I have & stir by hand for hours! This was sooo easy! My only tip, use a glass bowl (easier clean up), use cooking spray and douse your cookie sheet, and use a heat resistant spatula to scoop out (I grabbed the wrong spat & melted it in two!). Thanks for the recipe!
Very easy and quick. I would stay by the microwave and watch it so it doesn't burn. Also, someone else mentioned that a good way to get the brittle to spread is to heat the oven to 250 and heat the pan first. Or the brittle doesn't spread well and turns out thicker.
Fabulous and EASY...how can you beat that? I followed the directions to a "T" and it turned out wonderful. It was my first time making candy of any sort and I could not believe how easy it was! I do recommend using a glass batter bowl (one with a handle) to help pour the candy out of the bowl once finished. I also lined my baking sheet with foil and lightly sprayed with butter flavored Pam, made clean up a breeze. This is so simple, I'll be making it as christmas treats for friends and neighbors!
This was my first time making peanut brittle and thanks to this recipe and some great tips from past reviews, I whipped up 3 easy, delicious batches in no time! I used cocktail peanuts, omitted the salt, microwaved in my 1000 watt oven 6 min. then 2 min., used FRESH baking soda and poured it out onto a SILPAT on a cookie sheet. Immediately ran the sticky bowl & utensils under hot water and they were spotless by the time the brittle hardened! Put my confection into holiday ziploc containers and they're ready for the neighbors...cheap, easy and delicious! I'll be making these every year!
I did not have much faith in this recipe. I don't typically use my microwave at all, and I didn't really think this was going to turn out but I trusted all of the other five star ratings and gave it a shot. It was fanastic! I had a whole batch of peanut brittle in ten minutes, and it's even better than the candy thermometer method. I made the recipe exactly as written, and even though I have a very powerful microwave I still heated for the full 7-3 minutes. My suggestions for a first-time baker of this recipe would be to work quickly once removed from the microwave, and make sure your spatula/spoon is heat-proof. Do not pause the microwave to stir, and do not try to double the recipe (it only takes ten minutes after all!). I didn't grease a cookie sheet, just placed a large sheet of parchment on the counter and poured the mixture directly on it. It's wonderful, but kind of thick with the amount of peanuts, so since I grew up with a thinner peanut brittle I'll probably reduce the peanuts to one cup next time.
This has got to be one of the BEST recipes out there considering the time & effort it takes & it tastes just like the stovetop version! I followed MARIEZEE's times & it worked on the first try! Here's what I did- First I put a (non sprayed) parchment lined cookie sheet in a 170 degree oven. I used an 8c Pyrex measuring bowl (with handle) & sprayed it with Pam. I put the corn syrup FIRST, then the sugar on top & micro 2 1/2 min., stirred, then added the nuts stirred & micro 2 min., added vanilla & butter, stirred & micro 1 min., added the soda, stirred & spread on warm sheet. I used Planter's Mixed Nuts (salted) so left out the pinch of salt. Excellent & so easy. Do not double & make sure & cool @room temp (NOT in fridge) -for some reason it changes the texture from brittle to chewy. So glad I discovered this before Christmas!
Well, I have to admit that I was suspicious that something so good, could be so easy...but it was! My Husband is a diabetic, so I replaced the sugar in the recipe with "Splenda Granular" and I used the salted and roasted peanuts that you can buy at Costco and omitted the salt in the recipe. I spread it out on a silipat covered baking sheet which worked great and I also used a glass measuring cup like many people recommended. My Husband happened to buy me some peanut brittle for Christmas and when we did a comparison, this one was by far, the better of the two. The peanut to brittle ratio is much better and it tastes more like peanuts...the store bought is much sweeter tasting. And I just let all of the dishes soak in hot soapy water and clean up was a breeze!
As with any recipe, depending on your appliances and your altitude you might need to adjust the recipe (mostly the timing) a bit. I have a 1100 watt microwave so to say that following the directions burnt my first batch would be an understatement. I failed twice--but my third batch was incredible. On my third batch I added a bit more salt, a couple more pinches. With a 1100 watt microwave I had to decrease the cooking time to 4 min and 45 seconds. I quickly learned to add the dry roasted peanuts with the butter instead of in the beginning as this gives it a less burnt taste--if you use raw nuts add them in at first. After adding the butter, vanilla and nuts I then cooked it for only 1 min and 45 seconds longer. When you first pull it out and start to stir in the baking soda it looks way too light for brittle, however, if you stir it for a tiny bit it will turn golden. Immediately to the pan and sets up in about 5 minutes. Beautiful! Hope this helps for people with a higher powered microwave, all my batches since have been amazing!
I have a 1500-watt microwave. Here is how I made the recipe. Microwave Sugar, Salt, Corn syrup, 1 cup of raw peanuts 4:00 minutes at 60% power in a 4-cup pyrex measuring cup. Stir well, microwave additional 4:00 minutes at 60% power. Add 1 tsp butter and vanilla extract and microwave 90 seconds at 60% power. Add baking soda, stir well, spread on greased cookie sheet to cool. Wash 4-cup measuring cup in hot soapy water at once to reduce sticking. Soaking for a while will remove stuck on sugar. This recipe is great!
I have never made candy before, but this was way too easy! After the first batch was done, I couldn't beleive how fast and simple this was, so made two more batches! This is classic nut brittle...great taste, nice and crispy crunchy and light. I added a few more nuts, and went half and half peanuts and cashews. Delicious! Everybody is getting a bag of this for Christmas! Thanks Linda!!!
My grandmother made microwave peanut brittle for years. This was my first time making it and it turned out great. I watched each batch carefully to make sure it didn't burn. Like other reviewers, I added the peanuts (I also made cashew brittle!) after about 4 minutes. Then added the butter and vanilla. Since microwaves do vary so much, my suggestion is to watch it carefully. Once it starts to get golden, then add the nuts, etc. My husband liked it so much that I ended up having to give smaller portions out to my neighbors. Next time I'll make more or hide it!
Very good and very easy! I can't imagine going back to stovetop. My suggestion is to use a bowl with a handle (like a large pyrex measuring cup) because the bowl gets very hot and is hard to hold while pouring into the pan.
This recipe is fantastic, esp. with all the helpful reviews - add roasted nuts after 3 minutes of cooking, spread on warm pan, etc. One more tip - I used an instant-read thermometor which i bought for making bread, and make sure to cook until its 300 degrees. A candy thermometor is too slow - by the time the reading is correct, the candy has started to cool.
Just finished making this a couple of hours ago. It was perfect! Easy! I had read some of the reviews before attempting this and found someone had said that it burned everything ... you have to check the Wattage on your Microwave Oven!!! Mine is 1200, the recipe calls for 700 watts. I put my power on 80% used exact time and it got dark but not burned. It looks more like what you would buy and tastes better!
I’ve been making this WONDERFUL recipe for about 5 years now (Thanks, Linda C!) and I’ve learned a few things along the way. Here are a few tips: This timing is based on using a 900W microwave. Times will vary with other wattages. • Microwave the sugar and corn syrup mixture on HIGH for exactly 6 minutes. Working quickly, stir in butter, nuts and vanilla, in that order. Return the bowl to the microwave and micro on HIGH for 2 ½ minutes longer. • Pre-heat the greased baking sheet in a 200 degree oven until the last minute. Then, place it on a damp tea towel so it won’t slide around as you work. • Use all white corn syrup OR half and half white and golden. Using all golden syrup can result in the mixture cooking too quickly. • Don’t try it with maple syrup. Mine ended up scorched with a strange, sugary texture. • I have had success with almonds, peanuts, Spanish peanuts with skins, mixed nuts, skinned hazelnuts and cashews but no luck with walnuts. • Timing can be altered if you're using roasted nuts vs. raw nuts. • Grease all utensils (wooden spoons and spatulas) well with butter and PAM prior to starting. • Have everything pre-measured and handy so that you can work VERY quickly. • Keep a bowl of ice water handy in case you’re unlucky enough to get any of the hot syrup on your skin!!! :-0 • It will keep well at room temperature. However, if the finished brittle is exposed to humidity it will become sticky and inedible.
I have made this very same recipe for years. Only one difference-use dark corn syrup! Also my family prefers pecans instead of peanuts. This is excellent I can never make enough for everyone!
Omgosh Peanut Brittle deliciousness!!! First batch did not set...AT ALL! Second batch set but was chewy and pulled like taffy. Third batch delicious brittle perfection! Turns out that I was not cooking it long enough (thanks to some reviews) I was scared that it would burn. Six minutes worked well for me and then 1.5 min more. Don’t be afraid to let that sugar cook and if you don’t see a deep tan-like color you need to zap it a little longer. Your brittle should not be very light in color or clear-like. You should stand by it you'd be able to smell it if it were burning, don't let it go more than 7-8 min the 1st time. You'll eventually get your desired results as I did. Now I'm going to try different nuts! Yum~O!!!
HOLY COW! IT WORKED! I have made peanut brittle at Christmas for years...sticky messes, a candy thermometer, stirring forever. This recipe was so EASY and the brittle is DELICIOUS! (I followed the cooking times in the recipe but cooked at a 80% power level on my 850 watt oven.) Thank you Linda!
After reading some of the trouble people had with this recipe I was a bit nervous to try it. Microwave time is critical. Read the reviews and go with the suggested time for your microwave power. Mine is 1200 watts and I cooked the sugar & corn syrup mixture for 5 minutes and then added the peanuts, butter & vanilla. Cooked it for 2 minutes more before adding the baking soda. Useful Advice from this site... -Use a glass 8 cup measuring cup with a handle. -Sprayed cooking spray on the back of the cookie sheet & had it pre heated in a 200 degree oven. -Used cooking spray on the lip of the bowl and on a silicone spatula for spreading the mixture on the cookie sheet. -I had everything ready & pre measured -Just soak the bowl in hot water overnight & clean easily in the morning. I used a silicone oven mitt and didn't have trouble with the extremely hot bowl but I wouldn't advise trying this without a good set of oven mitts. Only trouble was not eating it all in one sitting.
This was the easiest and best tasting brittle I have ever had. I don't really like big pieces of nuts so I chopped them in my chopper the secon batch and everyone liked that one better. It seemed to really bring out the peanut flavor.
I've been making this recipe for years and everyone always raves about it! It's a common Christmas gift from me. I've also experimented with walnuts, almonds, and pecans and they have all turned out fabulous - each has a unique taste of its own. If you spray the spatula with Pam and use parchment paper on the cookie sheet, cleanup is much easier.
This is the same recipe that my Grandfather found in our local newspaper many years ago. It is so special to our family becuase each year at Christmas we knew he would make a special batch for each of his grandkids. After his passing, my grandmother gave the recipe to each of us. Each microwave varies on cook times, so it's always the second and sometimes third batch that comes out perfect. According my my microwave; the first cooking time is 7 minutes and 40 seconds and the second cooking time is 2 minutes. Thanks for posting!!!
I made peanut brittle for the first time today in chemistry class and my shoulder hurts from constantly stirring and using a bunsen burner was very hot and unpleasant. Lol. This recipe has the same exact ingredients as the one I made today and well I haven't made this one yet but the steps are basically the same just using different appliences. I gave this recipe a five because this is utterly GENIUS!!! So fast and simple compared to the amount of time it took to make it the usual way (I was late for my next class) Thank you sooo much Linda C. !!! Some tips from me: This tastes great with macadamia nuts or almonds. Very delicious. Since I am allergic to peanuts I omitted them and it still tasted delicious and buttery OMG SOOO GOOD!!!
Just made it, thinking I followed recipe to the tee but I added the soda along with the butter and vanilla, and it came out FAB! Husband loved it as it wasn't tooth-breakingly hard! No hard clean-up! It's only sugar, so hot water makes for easy clean-up! Thx for the recipe!
My mom makes peanut brittle in the microwave so I was hoping this was her recipe but unfortunately, this one was not as good, so I have to pester her for it. But anyway, when I made this I cooked it in a measuring bowl that I first sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. It poured out easily and I only had one dish to clean, and clean up was a snap. Keep your eye on this, mine almost boiled over numerous times. Just stop the micro for a second or 2, but don't open the door. Also, when it's done, be ready to pour right away, you don't have much time!
This recipe is awesome. I have a 1300 watt microwave and took the advice of another reviewer on cook times. I cooked the sugar and syrup for 2 1/2 minutes, added the nuts (I used cashews) and cooked for another 2 minutes, added the vanilla and butter and cooked for 1 additional minute. Finally I used 1/2 tsp of baking soda and poured the mixture onto a heated cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. It was a little difficult to spread but it set up gorgeously. And it tastes wonderful! I did try coating the spoon and bowl with cooking spray, but it didn't seem to accomplish anything. Just soak the spoon and bowl in hot soapy water for awhile and it cleans up easily. Great recipe!
My mom always made her peanut brittle in the microwave with some recipe that came in with her 1st (and only!) microwave. I found this and decided to give it a try. The result were acceptable with the times written and near perfect I'm sure if it wasn't 97% humidity here yesterday! It is simple and easy and very very tasty! Update: 12.07.07 - the trick to getting any microwave brittle to cook correctly according to the directions is to know the wattage of your microwave. Mine is 1000-watt (I had to go look up the model online because I couldn't find it anywhere ON the microwave!) and proceed from there. So, for this recipe I cook at 70% power for the times listed and it is fabulous every time!
Perfect every time! (unless you try to double the recipe...that doesn't work so well) I've made this recipe countless times and as long as I've got peanuts or almonds in my cupboard, it's super quick and easy. If you've got a sweet tooth and can't find something sweet in the house...this is perfect because of how fast it is made. It's awesome
I love this recipe, it's absolutely bulletproof. I've been making it for years and everyone raves about how good it is. I've also used cashews and pistachios as well and they were awesome. I use a 2 qt. Pyrex measuring cup to cook it in and I use good silicone spatulas and spread it on parchment paper when it's done. I have a double set of utensils so that I can make multiple batches quickly. It's well worth a try!
LOVE IT. 8 minutes the first time and 2.45 the second time in the mic worked best for me.
My first time to make peanut brittle and it turned out perfectly. Have a higher wattage microwave and used 5min and 1:45min respectively. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is the best recipe I have ever gotten from this site!! I make this twice weekly and people rave about my brittle. You have to play with the times to see what works in your microwave. Here's what works perfectly for me in my 1000 watt microwave: 1-I cook sugar and corn syrup for 5 minutes 45 seconds. Any longer and it burns and any less and it's not done. 2-I add the dry roasted peanuts with the butter and vanilla. Since they are already roasted, the peanuts don't need to cook the entire time. I use salted peanuts so I do not add the additional salt. Then I cook an additional 2 minutes. I grease my pan with butter and keep it in a warm oven until ready to spread. It does harden quickly but the warm pan helps to spread. The spreading is the hardest part of the recipe. I do recommend using a 4 cup bowl with a handle to cook in. The bowl comes out very hot and is much easier to pour in the pan with a handle. I have also made this using roasted cashews and it turns out wonderfully. If you like brittle, do try this recipe.
I agree with others..you have to get the timing just perfect for your microwave! But this is amazing brittle. Easiest thing I've ever made! For easy peel-off, I dump the hot mixture onto an upside down baking sheet. Comes off and breaks up nicely!
Awesome. If I could give it more stars, I would. I read and followed most of the suggestions and the results were simply perfection. 1. Use the 4 Cup Pyrex Glass Measuring cup -- the 8 cup was too heavy -- hard on my wrists. Heavily coat the glass measuring cup inside/spout and outer rim with Pam before starting. 2. Boil 2 pots of water on your stove before starting -- use this water to clean the Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup -- this really does work - it melts the sugar. Clean up was not a problem. 3. Use wooden utensils for mixing/blending/spreading. I used both wooden and metal utensils. The wooden ones came clean faster than the metal. 3. Really mix the sugar and light corn syrup well before nuking in microwave. This makes a huge difference. 4. Cover your cookie sheet with aluminum foil/put in oven at 200 degrees. Take it out when you start your second part of the recipe (the butter/vanilla) and coat the foil with butter. 4. If using roasted peanuts, put peanuts in on the 2nd part of recipe with the butter/vanilla. 5. Use the baking soda -- no one will break a tooth! 6. For my 900 Watt microwave the time = 7 minutes on the first part, 3 minutes on the last part.
Fabulous peanut brittle - the best ever! (though this is the first time I've ever made any myself). Since our microwave has 1200 watts, I cooked it first at 70% for 6 minutes (adding the peanuts after 2 minutes), then added the butter and vanilla and cooked another 2 1/2 minutes before taking it out and adding the baking soda. Turned out just perfect and delectible!
SO GOOD!!! For some reason though I can't make it like I made it the first time. I will however though continue to make this, it is so easy to put together and make. Thank you for such an easy TASTY recipe.
I buy either the 4 pound can of peanuts or the 2 pound can of cashews over at Menards (yes, they sell more then hardware and lumber) mainly for this recipe. Either of them work well and as a bonus, they are inexpensive. This is truly a very good recipe that I have used for at least a couple of years. I'm going right out to buy a clear glass 4-cup measuring cup with a handle especially for making this brittle as some others have suggested. I believe that it will make an easy recipe even easier
This peanut brittle was so easy to make and a big hit with my whole family! I have a 1250 watt oven, so I used 60% power. I did everything else the same except I added the peanuts with the butter like other reviewers suggested.My dad thought that it could have had a stronger butter flavor, but I think it's great.
I have an 1100 watt microwave so kept close watch while making this.....I cooked 6 minutes, then 2 minutes for the final round.....I think any longer and it would have tasted burnt. Brought it to work and it was a HUGE HIT! HINT*** For a more buttery flavor, coat the cookie sheet with butter - THICK - delicious! I will be making this again!!
After reading all the reviews, I decided this is what I would do. Micro is 1000 watts so the time went this way. 6 min. then 2 min. I used a 4 qt. corning ware bowl. Using RAW whole peanuts...I shook them to make them half themselves. One (1) cup was enough, infact I may even lessen that just a little next time. This is a work fast recipe. Let me not forget to mention...EXTREMELY HOT!!! when you take it out the first time, PLEASE(!) WEAR A OVEN GLOVE!! Suggestion: Layer exactly as the recipes calls for, peanuts on the bottom (to prevent burning). I also placed this on foil & cooled in the fridge. A very easy recipe to make. Tasty & will become a favorite.
Unbelievably easy and delicious. Made this for my husband's staff party and people were literally fighting over the last piece! I live in a high humidity area (Florida)and it still set beautifully. For those folks who find it chewy, make sure you use real butter. No substitutions. Margarine will give you goo.
Good and tasty, but I think I would like it a bit thinner so it wouldn't stick to my teeth as much! My tip to everyone is to use parchment paper on the cookie sheet instead of greasing one. No mess, no fuss, and the brittle peels right off!!
EZ!! Had an airiness due to the baking soda which was great...NOT like eating pieces of a brick. Everyone loved it...would make great gifts. UPDATE: Now 2017 and I'm STILL making this...great tool in my toolbox for emergency gifts and goodies.
This recipe can be your nightmare. But when you do find the right timing for your microwave the the end result is perfect peanut brittle!
I have used this same recipe for years with a couple of exceptions...Not in the ingredients...but in the way it is handled AFTER it is cooked. DO NOT just pour out in pan and let harden,but pour onto TWO cookie sheets that have been covered with buttered heavy duty foil...Then as it cools,work quickly and pull from outer edges to stretch it thinner. Melt in your mouth YUMMY! Julia aka GRANNY Wood.
This was tasty. It took me a little longer to get the brittle to darken down a bit, but it is sure worth it! I remember some recipe that was similar, only cooked in the microwave...
OUTSTANDING...!!!! I was so afraid to try this recipe, but am so happy I did. My first ever attempt at Peanut Brittle and it was a raving success. Can't thank you enough, Linda, for an easy and quick way to make one of my favorite candies. This is my boss' all-time favorite as well, and I attempted this recipe mainly to make a gift for him for Christmas. I have a 1000 watt oven, nuked the sugar and syrup for 5 minutes, then added the peanuts, salt, butter and vanilla and nuked it another 2-1/2 minutes. I followed the advise of others and used parchment paper, warmed the tray, and sprayed the spatula with PAM. Clean up was a cinch. This is a definite re-do many times over for me. Thank you again.
Absolutely disgusting! I the sugar and peanuts in the microwave for 6 minutes and it burned. My house smells like a camp fire, the peanuts are black, and the dish they were in is almost impossible to clean. Peanut brittle made on the stovetop allows for more control and is just as easy. Try this one if you want to waste almost two cups of peanuts and sugar.
I have made this recipe many times and people constantly ask me for the recipe. I followed the other reviewers advise on things. It is really important to have all your ingredients ready prior to starting. I use a glass 4 cup measuring cup and put the ingredients in the one bowl and it is such an easy clean up. Definately use Reyonlds Non-Stick it works like a charm. I have made it with both the dry roasted peanuts and the salted peanuts and people seem to prefer the salted peanuts. Do not add salt if using the salted peanuts. I have a newer microwave, so I only microwaved for 6 minutes then put the vanilla and butter for 2 minutes. This is so easy and tasty. Thanks for the great recipe
Great recipe! I used the glass measuring bowl with the handle. I used the rubber scraper that was good for high heat. I then used the silicone cookie sheet liner to pour it onto. WOW! It was a snap to pull off and break. (I remember my mother using aluminum foil and having to pick pieces of it out of the brittle.) My microwave is 1100 watt. I went with 6 min then 2 mins without problems.
Wow! So easy and so good! Cooked in 4 cup measure glass and 4 minute and then 2 minute cook time for 1100w oven
I have an 1100 watt microwave and following Linda's recipe my brittle burned after adding the nuts. I tried it again lowering the time and this is what worked for me. 2 1/2 minutes for the sugar and corn syrup, add the nuts and cook for 2 more minutes, add the vanilla and butter and 1 1/2 minutes more. I only did the 1 1/2 at the end for my husband because he likes it almost brown. I prefer it at 1 minute instead and it is gold like the photo on the original. I liked the hint posted about spraying the pouring edge of the pyrex bowl and also the wooden spoon with Pam and I used parchment paper to line the cookie sheet. You can re-use that several times and the brittle is
I never made peanut brittle before so this is my first! What a great and very quick recipe! I did have to experiment w/ this for my 1200 watt oven. I cooked the sugar and corn syrup for 4 mins. Then added dry roasted peanuts and cooked for 1 1/2 mins. Added the butter and vanilla and cooked for a minute more. It turned out perfect!!! Thanks Linda C.!!!
Good recipe, however you have to make a few batches to get the temp just right as some microwaves have different levels of cooking. The first batch I made had good flavor, but was WAY too chewy, the second I added time in the cooking process and it came out perfect.
I made this in two batches yesterday. One batch was a pale color and not as crispy as the second. I made one the the morning and one in the afternoon. I think humidity was a factor, but both batches tasted great. I lowered the cooking time to 4 minutes plus 3 minutes for 1100 watt oven. Also since my peanuts were already roasted, I did not add them till halfway through cooking.
This has been my recipe for a while now. I use regular roasted peanuts though, and I double the peanuts total 3 cups. The trick with this recipe is getting the timing of your microwave right. I have messed some batches by either burning the nuts or it coming out too soft but it is an individuals microwave that decides the timing. I always pour the batch onto Parchment paper in a cookie sheet and just break into pieces. I laugh every time I see a small handful of peanut brittle @ the store for an outrageous price knowing this recipe gives me a bigger batch with much better quality. This recipe is a Peanut Brittle Lovers Delight you just need to get the proper timing. You will also have to soak your utensils and bowls in water for a while before they will come clean as the sugar solution needs to dissolve.
WoW! This recipie is fantastic!!! I have never made peanut brittle before as I don't like the hassle of making candy, but this was a breeze! I cooked in a 1,100 watt microwave for the 6 + 2 minutes. Absolutely perfect...crunchy, tender, penutty, and easy to chew. Not sticky or so hard you can't bite it. The best peanut brittle I have ever tasted! For those who have had less-than-satisfactory results, I would try again, and adjust your cooking time. I wouldn't double this recipe as it is easy enough to make twice and have great results.
This recipe was easy and terrific. And I found a way to keep it from sticking to the pan after hardening. Cover pan with tin foil and rub crisco on. The brittle will peel right off after 20 minutes.
delicious & super easy! i have an 1100 watt microwave and the first batch i made ended up looking like a tray of baked beans:) i followed the advice of an earlier post & cooked it 4 min then 1 1/2 min & it came out perfect!! I also made some with cashews YUM!!
I have a newer GE Advantium microwave and added the peanuts in after the first 2 min. total cooking time for the first go around was 6 mins. Second go around was 2 mins. I did take the advice of others here and kept a glass of cold water ready to teste for the hard crack stage and it worked like a charm! Also I used the Reynolds quick release foil..WOW! This stuff is amazing. I diddnt have to spray and wasnt left with a sticky mess. The Peanut Brittle was a hit! Everyone loved it! EDIT:12/12/10: Made the mistake of using roasted peanuts in my new micro. It may be the times need to be re adjusted but it burned bad. So I am going to use raw peanuts next time and hopefully won't get the burned taste. Still a 5 star recipe!
This is a great recipe, if you know how to adjust it according to how many watts your microwave is. Thank you to the reviewer who has an 1100 watt microwave - that helped alot because that is the same as mine. It definitely makes a huge difference in the outcome. Thanks for the recipe - so quick and easy!
The first time I made this recipe, I was not sure how many watts my microwave was, so I cooked it as another reviewer suggested, 5 minutes then 1 min and 45 seconds for the second cooking. The recipe did not properly cook and was chewy. I tried the recipe again, this time following the recipe exactly, and it came out perfect. The only change I made was I used a mixture of salted peanuts and cashews--YUM. I incorporated the brittle with cookie plates that were given out as gifts--beautiful display. Next year I will make the peanut brittle as gifts!! If your recipe comes out chewy the first time, please try it again, you will NOT be sorry! Thanks for a great recipe Linda!!!
I've been perfecting my microwave brittle recipe for a year and last night I couldn't find my recipe. I made this recipe and it was the best one yet. I've been heating the sugar, syrup and peanuts from the start and this recipe adds the peanuts later. It makes a huge difference. Thanks so much.
This recipe is very good. The first time I made it, everything went perfectly the 2nd time I doubled it and it did'nt harden all the way. more like taffy. I didn't read the DO NOT DOUBLE review till after I made the 3rd batch. so we will see what happens this time. To those of you who burn it, Maybe you have a microwave with high wattage? Some go way over 1000, so if you are cooking it the full amount of time, it may be the trouble. It is 6 to 7 minutes in a 700 watt oven.
Wow, I'm so excited about finding this recipe! Tastes the same and is so much easier than my granny's method of making peanut brittle...not that I would ever tell her that! I took the most popular reviewers advice to cook 2.5 minutes then add peanuts and cook 2.5 minutes more then add butter and vanilla and cook 1.5 minutes. Perfect! Not a bad batch yet :) Make sure to grease the pan very well and also grease the sides of the bowl and spoon before pouring it out!
Delicious and so easy! I made it with cashews and used butter to grease the pan. It displayed nicely in tins and made great Christmas gifts.
After reading many reviews, I thought I'd offer my two cents! Fabulous peanut brittle and yes, it's that easy! I agree with a previous reviewer that 1 cup of peanuts is plenty, especially if you like more of the candy! Also, the suggestion to line the pan with waxed paper was a BAD IDEA! I thought it would save me some steps, but the paper adhered to the cooled brittle and I spent more time trying to peel it off as I broke up the brittle. My suggestion? Spray cooking spray on the waxed paper first! I didn't need the pan--I put the waxed paper on my granite counter top and it worked fine (except that I should have greased the paper first). Thanks! I'm going to make cashew brittle with the same recipe!
Exceptionally easy and exceptionally good, and I don't even like peanuts. Three pieces of advice: (1) Use a big bowl. This can really foam up. (2) Don't be tempted to interrupt the microwave early to stir. (3) Once you add the baking soda, just stir rapidly and pour right away. This can harden quickly. I am going to try cashews next. This is a very easy and tasty recipe.
This was my first attempt at making peanut brittle, and I have to confess the first batch looked and tasted like charcoal because I discovered too late that my microwave is 1,500 watts! After a few more attempts, I finally found the correct time/power level and the result has been a huge hit. One tip for cooks who live outside the U.S. and cannot find corn syrup, or for those who are allergic to corn products: substitute simple syrup made of 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup water brought to a boil and then cooled slightly. While I can't compare against the original recipe, I know mine turned out terrific.
This recipe is amazing! Once you figure out the right timing for your microwave, it's easy to make over and over again. For the calorie conscious, I tried it with half sugar and half granulated splenda after I had my heart set on making another batch and discovered that I only had 1/2 c sugar in the house. It works well and I couldn't taste a difference!
This is so good; and easy too. I have made it several times and we always love it. Stores great in zip-lock baggies. I have done it with almonds, and also cashews. Also I have thrown in chocolate pieces on top after pouring it out while still warm. YUMMY
I love the flavor of this. I did play with it a bit after reading the reviews. I had to as I have a 1000 watt microwave. My total cooking time on 80% power was around 7-8 minutes. I nuked the sugar mixture for 2 minutes before adding the nuts, then watched until it was bubbly and the nuts browned, added the butter and vanilla, and cooked 2 minutes longer before adding the baking soda. It set up beautifully, but looks very airy (full of tiny holes) when it's broken up. This is definitely worth making again!
This is way too easy..and soooooo adictive...bet you can't make just one batch!!! I made it with both light and dark corn syrup and tasted no difference. Great recipe!!
1st try - 6 min then 2 1/2 minutes - dries hard but is chewy when you eat it 2nd try - 8 min then 3 min - PERFECT!
I don't like peanut brittle but this was actually pretty good. I made it for my parents because they do like it and besides being really easy they said it was delicious and asked for the recipe.
I cut the first cook time down to five minutes and used a four cup measuring cup as suggested ... the candy came out perfect! * I also used Spanish Peanuts *
Just like the recipe my Mom used to make...I'm SO glad to have found it here! Be sure not to overstir for crispier-fluffy brittle. Also, check your microwave wattage for proper cooking times...(I found the reviews to be very helpful) 4min followed by 2min worked perfectly for my 1000W micro with RAW peanuts. Have made 6 batches already. This recipe is well liked by everyone who tries it and couldn't be easier to make!
Best and fastest brittle we have ever had. Made 15 batches since Christmas-sometimes twice a day. I have a 1000 watt microwave oven so, I cooked for 6 minutes the first time and 2 minutes the second time. Turned out perfect everytime I made it.
This is a great recipe. I noticed that several others had problems with the brittle being too chewy. I had the same problem this afternoon (3rd batch) when I tried to do a double batch. The brittle came out too chewy and won’t separate. I tried freezing but that helped with separating. However, it still has the chewy problem. I believe the problem stems from low temperature. When I re-did the batch (single), the temperature came out between 280 – 290 degrees after the first 6 minutes. If you don’t have an instant read thermostat, you can watch the bubbling. It should start with 3 – 3.5 minutes left. After the last 2 minutes, the temperature should be around 320+. I hope this helps.
