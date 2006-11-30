Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle

I have used this for years and it is very good; much easier than the traditional method and tastes just as good.

Recipe by Linda C

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 pound
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a baking sheet, and set aside. In a glass bowl, combine peanuts, sugar, corn syrup, and salt. Cook in microwave for 6 to 7 minutes on High (700 W); mixture should be bubbly and peanuts browned. Stir in butter and vanilla; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer.

  • Quickly stir in baking soda, just until mixture is foamy. Pour immediately onto greased baking sheet. Let cool 15 minutes, or until set. Break into pieces, and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 1.9mg; sodium 91mg. Full Nutrition
