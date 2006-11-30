Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle

This recipe is good! It's way better than average, but in nmy opinion, needs more salt. Here are some tips for the people who keep burning the recipe, who can't get their mixture to firm up, or for those who, for the life of them, can't find corn syrup. A) If you are having trouble with BURNING or you keep getting a BURNT taste, make sure that you're using RAW nuts, and not roasted ones. Mix everything together before putting it into the microwave. Also, keep a close eye on the mixture. Don't go away from your microwave. a) If you have ROASTED NUTS, try putting them in when add the butter instead of putting them in at first. This will reduce flavor transfer, but at least you won't have "burnt nut" aftertaste as your flavor! B) If you HAVE NO CORN SYRUP, use .75 honey and .25 water. This gives a different flavor, too, some might say it tastes a bit more "old-fashioned". (? You decide!) C) Finally, if you are having trouble getting your recipe to harden: 1) Make sure you microwave the mixture on HIGH with a MICROWAVE. When you add the butter and vanilla, check for soft-ball stage...after waving your "spatula" in the air for 2 secs, you should have a firm "glob" that kind-of holds it shape sitting on your utensil. 2) Use the right amount of butter 3) Don't keep taking the mixture of the microwave to "check it." It has to stay hot to cook!