Fall French Onion Soup

This soup was yummy overall. However, several things I would change: 1 - The recipe doesn't specify when to add oil, so I added it at the beginning with the butter. 2 - Soup didn't taste salty enough, so added a bit of salt 3 - I would recommend cooking the onions/apples portion for a good 8 hours, and then adding the liquids and cooking for a good four hours. I cooked the liquids for 1 1/2 hours, as outlined in the recipe, and the flavors didn't really get to meld. However, the next day I heated up some leftovers and it was really yummy. So, I think the liquids just need to be cooked longer so the flavors all blend together. 4 - Lastly, I used Vidalia onions in this recipe, but I think next time I'll try red onions. Red onions would compliment the flavor of the apples very well, I think. I also might try using golden delicious apples instead of granny smiths. They added a bit too much tartness to the soup. Overall, a great unique recipe that I will definitely make again!

