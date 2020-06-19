Fall French Onion Soup
This is an awesome autumn twist on the traditional French Onion soup. Apple cider and brandy make it a cozy dish for those chilly fall afternoons.
This soup was yummy overall. However, several things I would change: 1 - The recipe doesn't specify when to add oil, so I added it at the beginning with the butter. 2 - Soup didn't taste salty enough, so added a bit of salt 3 - I would recommend cooking the onions/apples portion for a good 8 hours, and then adding the liquids and cooking for a good four hours. I cooked the liquids for 1 1/2 hours, as outlined in the recipe, and the flavors didn't really get to meld. However, the next day I heated up some leftovers and it was really yummy. So, I think the liquids just need to be cooked longer so the flavors all blend together. 4 - Lastly, I used Vidalia onions in this recipe, but I think next time I'll try red onions. Red onions would compliment the flavor of the apples very well, I think. I also might try using golden delicious apples instead of granny smiths. They added a bit too much tartness to the soup. Overall, a great unique recipe that I will definitely make again!
I give the original recipe three stars because of the chicken broth. Onion and apple marry well with beef broth, especially if one calls this French Onion Soup, fall twist or not. I made it with beef broth, cut the apple cider to 3/4 cup, and used gala apples so as not to make this too tart. I seasoned the onion/apple mixture with 1 1/2 tsp. of sea salt and fresh ground pepper. I also added a tablespoon of flour to the apple and onion mixture 30 minutes before adding the liquids. I think the brandy was nice, but next time I'll use something that doesn't reduce to such a sweet flavor, like a dark and smoky cabernet. I also omitted the sugar from the bread all together, as I felt this would be too sweet and overpowering to the savory flavors of this soup. I also used a mixture of gruyere and gouda. With these small tweaks this is a 4 1/2 star recipe.
This was really good. I didn't use a slow cooker. I cooked the onions (4 large)in a stick of butter over med-high heat for about 10 minutes, then I added the brandy, let it cook down a minute and added 2 tbsp of flour. I let it cook off for a minute then added the stock and cider. It really did need a bit of salt and pepper to flavor it. The cinnamon on the bread was really good. Thanks!
This onion soup is a winner! It's very good and the cider gives it a nice "autumn" twist. Excellent!
We thought this was very good, just like our version a little better but this was fun to try! If you are looking for a little different this is it!
I wouldn't make this again. The apple taste was too strong for me and husband wouldn't even finish his.
Wonderful fall soup!!! I leave out the brandy and use beef broth instead of chicken. It is wonderful.
We really enjoyed this soup. It was slightly sweet, slightly tangy, yet still savory (I did add salt and pepper). I used two Vidalias and two white onions, and I made a few minor changes based on personal preference: I grated the apple for a texture that would be consistent with the onions; I used half coconut oil and half butter; I used veg broth; and I omitted the "crouton," instead simmering a cinnamon stick with the onion/apple mixture and adding a splash of pure maple syrup (although next time I'll try it with the bread). Also, I didn't have brandy, so I used Sam Adams Utopias, which has a smoky flavor similar to cognac. I topped the soup with the cheese and let it melt--delicious!
EXCELLANT!! AND EASY TO MAKE THE ONLY THING I ADDED WAS BEEF BOULLION WITH THE CHICKEN BROTH AND LARGE CAESAR STYLE CROUTONS INSTEAD OF PLAIN ITALIAN OR FRENCH BREAD. THANKS
I really wanted to love this recipe, but it was just too strange with the apple cider. I liked the consistency of the apples and onions, next time I would elimate or drastically reduce the apple cider. Had a vinegar type taste with it, plain french onion soup would have been better.
Yum! I'd change a few things: 1. Use beef broth instead of chicken. It's not a true French Onion with chicken broth. 2. I added 2 tsps of salt, and we still thought it needed a little more. Perhaps the beef broth would help this. 3. The recipe doesn't say when to add the oil. 4. The bandy flavor was very prominent, even after four hours of simmering. I might reduce it to just 1 tbs. I like the unique flavor it adds, but just not quite so strong. 5. The bread done this way was to DIE for. Seriously amazing!
Super yummy! I made it and took left overs to work. Left overs are even better. I did use beef stock instead of chicken stock.
Love this recipe - it's a great way to celebrate fall's crisp weather and amazing flavours
Sooo delicious ! Very original with the cinnamon and the apples, tasty! I loved it, Great recipe
Surprisingly this was quite good. I really wasn't sure about the apples and apple cider but it was not an overwhelming taste at all. I did tweak it in that I used beef broth instead of chicken, I used a different Apple than the sour green ones and I forgot to buy brandy so I used a red wine. Oh, and I didn't do the sugar/cinnamon on the bread. And I combined Gouda and guyere cheeses. Sounds like a lot of changes but none of it was drastic so I didn't really change the flavor of the soup. And best of all it was very easy to make. Throw it all in a pot and walk away. Doesn't get any better!
Could not get past the taste on onion flavored apple. Seemed like a great idea but I will keep moving on until I find a recipe I like. Also...where are you supposed to add the oil- read the recipe several times and never found a spot to add it.
This was not to my taste. The addition of the apple cider made it too sweet for me. Also, I could've done with about half of the onions called for. But if a sweet-tasting very onion-filled soup sounds good to you, try it! It did make my kitchen smell heavenly. The combination of the Gouda cheese and cinnamon on the toast was very good, although the toast overall was just too sweet with the sugar added.
Was not great. The apple overpowered the savory onion and it tasted like the juices of baked apples with onions and broth. The bread and Gouda was good though.
This recipe was good but not fantastic. I'm a huge apple fan so I was hoping for more of a apple flavour. I omitted the oil and just used the butter but next time I might use a little less. I also as other have suggested used beef broth instead of chicken and left the ingredients to marry for 8 hours on low instead of 4 hours on high.
Very disappointed. Will never make a French onion in crackpot again as onions don't get caramelized. Broth lacks flavor and has a sweet hint from the cider that doesn't really belong
I made this recipe to the letter, and it was not good. It turned out more like apple soup than onion soup with all the cider and apples in it. Very sweet.
