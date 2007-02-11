1 of 196

Rating: 5 stars These are my favorite cookies to make during Christmas time. I do use real butter instead of margarine though, as everyone seems to prefer it. Also, to save time, after rolling the dough into balls and placing them into mini muffin tins, I wrap a plastic sandwich bag around a wine cork or the top of an empty small water bottle and press this into each ball. After that, I only need to do a little reshaping before pouring the filling in. Helpful (315)

Rating: 4 stars These are absolutely delectable! However, it took me over two hours to make them all (and I had 4 pans!). And just a tip-- this recipe made more like 7 or 8 dozen. Also, I would highly recommend being careful not to overfill them. If the filling overflows it is a huge pain to remove them from the pans! Helpful (183)

Rating: 5 stars I have to say this is my husband and I's new favorite cookie recipe. These are so good! Just a warning to first time baker's of Pecan Tassies, they are very labor intensive! I would definitely recommend having more than 2 mini muffin tins to make these! They are well worth the hard work! Helpful (88)

Rating: 5 stars These are sooo good. The dough does need to be chilled for atleast one hour for handling reasons. But please use real butter instead of the fake stuff. Be careful when removing from pans use a knife and try to twist them out. Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! They are very easy to make, although I would definitely recommend a nut chopper or food processor if you don't have one! I cut the dough recipe in half and there was still plenty. Everyone loved them, they were just what I hoped they would be! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars These are amazing! I made these for a meeting where 40 people attended, and received rave reviews from everyone who tried one. I added 1 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tbl. packed brown sugar, 2 tsp. of vanilla, and 1/2 tsp. salt (because I used unsalted butter) to the crust; next time I would add another 1/4 tsp. salt. I also added 1 tsp. of cinnamon to the pecan filling mixture. I used a tablespoon to measure both the crust and the filling, and got 61 tablespoons of crust and 58 tablespoons of filling...not bad given the yield of 60 as stated in the recipe! I filled the remaining three crusts with leftover chopped pecans and brown sugar, and they turned out to be pretty yummy little pecan packets! I took a lot of time to form the crusts so that each one had a lip around the edge, and I had zero problems with filling escaping them. After trying, my family has requested that I make these for Thanksgiving! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars They were a bit difficult to remove from the mini-muffin pan since the crust is so delicate. I have made them again but instead of making the dough I have used phyllo tartlet shells and they are still very delicious. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I had never made these before. I just bought the Pampered Chef tartlet pan and press and this recipe was so easy to do! I served them at a PC party I held at my house and EVERYONE loved them and kept asking me for the recipe! I handed this recipe out. AWESOME Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars These are fantastic.. I also made them substituting chopped walnuts when I realized I didn't have any pecans...also very good. And I dusted then with powdered sugar when they were cool.. Definitely a favorite recipe!! Helpful (22)