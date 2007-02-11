Pecan Tassies

These little tarts are a great hit - and look beautiful on a holiday tray!

By Carla A.

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the margarine and cream cheese until well blended. Beat in flour, 1 cup at a time, until the mixture forms a smooth dough. Roll into small balls, and press into the bottoms and sides of tart pans or mini muffin pans.

  • In another bowl, mix together the eggs, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, and salt. Stir in the pecans. Use a spoon to fill each of the crusts 2/3 full with the filling mixture.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes in the preheated oven, until shell is light brown, and the filling has puffed up. Cool, and carefully remove from pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 97.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (196)

Most helpful positive review

Lisa Lee
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2007
These are my favorite cookies to make during Christmas time. I do use real butter instead of margarine though, as everyone seems to prefer it. Also, to save time, after rolling the dough into balls and placing them into mini muffin tins, I wrap a plastic sandwich bag around a wine cork or the top of an empty small water bottle and press this into each ball. After that, I only need to do a little reshaping before pouring the filling in. Read More
Helpful
(315)

Most helpful critical review

Lily
Rating: 3 stars
03/29/2008
These turned out to taste good but DIDN'T look good. I took these to a party friends admitted that they were hesitant to sample these due to their appearance but upon tasting them they thought they were delicious. Several notable tips are: make sure that you FORM A SHELL with the dough (do not simply create a depression) - mold the dough into a shell-shape. Also if you use too much dough for the shell it may not cook thoroughly. I also advise baking the shells and once they are mostly done add the filling and continue baking (as recommended in the "Butter Pecan Tartlets" recipe from this site). I had also added about one tablespoon of brown sugar to the dough mixture; next time I will add more. I am currently rating this as 3 stars but if/when I try again I may revise my rating. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Lulu K.
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2007
These are absolutely delectable! However, it took me over two hours to make them all (and I had 4 pans!). And just a tip-- this recipe made more like 7 or 8 dozen. Also, I would highly recommend being careful not to overfill them. If the filling overflows it is a huge pain to remove them from the pans! Read More
Helpful
(183)
KAREN COMPAS
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2003
I have to say this is my husband and I's new favorite cookie recipe. These are so good! Just a warning to first time baker's of Pecan Tassies, they are very labor intensive! I would definitely recommend having more than 2 mini muffin tins to make these! They are well worth the hard work! Read More
Helpful
(88)
JANNA RODRIGUEZ
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2003
These are sooo good. The dough does need to be chilled for atleast one hour for handling reasons. But please use real butter instead of the fake stuff. Be careful when removing from pans use a knife and try to twist them out. Read More
Helpful
(55)
BABYMCFARLANE
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2003
Wonderful! They are very easy to make, although I would definitely recommend a nut chopper or food processor if you don't have one! I cut the dough recipe in half and there was still plenty. Everyone loved them, they were just what I hoped they would be! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Andrea
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
These are amazing! I made these for a meeting where 40 people attended, and received rave reviews from everyone who tried one. I added 1 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tbl. packed brown sugar, 2 tsp. of vanilla, and 1/2 tsp. salt (because I used unsalted butter) to the crust; next time I would add another 1/4 tsp. salt. I also added 1 tsp. of cinnamon to the pecan filling mixture. I used a tablespoon to measure both the crust and the filling, and got 61 tablespoons of crust and 58 tablespoons of filling...not bad given the yield of 60 as stated in the recipe! I filled the remaining three crusts with leftover chopped pecans and brown sugar, and they turned out to be pretty yummy little pecan packets! I took a lot of time to form the crusts so that each one had a lip around the edge, and I had zero problems with filling escaping them. After trying, my family has requested that I make these for Thanksgiving! Read More
Helpful
(29)
foodie77
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2006
They were a bit difficult to remove from the mini-muffin pan since the crust is so delicate. I have made them again but instead of making the dough I have used phyllo tartlet shells and they are still very delicious. Read More
Helpful
(28)
rapunzelsghost
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2003
I had never made these before. I just bought the Pampered Chef tartlet pan and press and this recipe was so easy to do! I served them at a PC party I held at my house and EVERYONE loved them and kept asking me for the recipe! I handed this recipe out. AWESOME Read More
Helpful
(27)
DAWNXX
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2003
These are fantastic.. I also made them substituting chopped walnuts when I realized I didn't have any pecans...also very good. And I dusted then with powdered sugar when they were cool.. Definitely a favorite recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Lily
Rating: 3 stars
03/29/2008
These turned out to taste good but DIDN'T look good. I took these to a party friends admitted that they were hesitant to sample these due to their appearance but upon tasting them they thought they were delicious. Several notable tips are: make sure that you FORM A SHELL with the dough (do not simply create a depression) - mold the dough into a shell-shape. Also if you use too much dough for the shell it may not cook thoroughly. I also advise baking the shells and once they are mostly done add the filling and continue baking (as recommended in the "Butter Pecan Tartlets" recipe from this site). I had also added about one tablespoon of brown sugar to the dough mixture; next time I will add more. I am currently rating this as 3 stars but if/when I try again I may revise my rating. Read More
Helpful
(11)
