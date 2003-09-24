Classic Yule Log
This chocolate yule log is a festive holiday cake. Merry Christmas! You will need cinnamon red hard candies and snowmen candy for decorations.
This chocolate yule log is a festive holiday cake. Merry Christmas! You will need cinnamon red hard candies and snowmen candy for decorations.
For some reason I've been craving Christmas treats a little early this year so I made this late last night. I didn't have the whipping cream for the filling so I sprinkled instant coffee granules in cool whip and used that. I went ahead and used 5 eggs instead of 3. I have another recipe that I used along side this one and it called for 5 eggs. I loved the outcome. It was so yummy, though time consuming but a lot cheaper than buying one from a bakery (even though their not available this time of year). Thanks for sharing.Read More
Not the best chocolate recipe ever and kinda of messy.But it was pretty and it did wow the family.Read More
For some reason I've been craving Christmas treats a little early this year so I made this late last night. I didn't have the whipping cream for the filling so I sprinkled instant coffee granules in cool whip and used that. I went ahead and used 5 eggs instead of 3. I have another recipe that I used along side this one and it called for 5 eggs. I loved the outcome. It was so yummy, though time consuming but a lot cheaper than buying one from a bakery (even though their not available this time of year). Thanks for sharing.
Not the best chocolate recipe ever and kinda of messy.But it was pretty and it did wow the family.
This a great recipe! The chocolate is not overpowering, and if you plan ahead and read the recipe before starting, it isn't messy. I sprinkled the whip cream with chai spices, and the hint it gave the whole dessert was amazing!
The frosting was the challenge I was nervous after reading all the reviews. I gave it a try and it turned out perfectly! I think the key was stirring it until it came to a boil. It set up just fine once it cooled off. This recipe had plenty of chocolate flavor. It was a hit at Christmas Eve dinner.
The frosting never set for me so I ended up whipping the frosting in my Kitchenaid after letting it try to set for like 16 hours. The cake could be a little sweeter IMO but the end result is very pretty. I might try again around Christmas but my husband wanted this for his birthday in September.
I loved this recipe, it was very easy to follow. I plan on it becoming an annual bake. I may try a different filling next time. My first rolled cake came out very well.
I kept everything exactly the same, and I wouldn't make it again. I found it bland, and the frosting didn't set. I ended up having to chill the frosting for ages, and then whip it. It was still too runny. The frosting needed way more flavour
Came out excellent! Can’t wait to dive in ????
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections