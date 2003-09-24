Classic Yule Log

This chocolate yule log is a festive holiday cake. Merry Christmas! You will need cinnamon red hard candies and snowmen candy for decorations.

Recipe by AUTUMN/FALL

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 15x10-inch yule log
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 15x10-inch jelly roll pan. Line with waxed paper. Grease paper.

  • Sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt.

  • Beat together sugar and egg yolks at high speed until light and fluffy. At low speed, alternately beat milk and flour mixture into egg mixture.

  • Using clean beaters, beat egg whites at high speed until stiff, but not dry, peaks form. Fold 1/3 of beaten egg whites into batter. Fold in remaining egg whites. Spread batter in prepared pan; smooth top.

  • Bake cake in the preheated oven until set, 12 minutes.

  • Dust a clean cloth with confectioners' sugar. Turn cake out onto prepared cloth. Remove waxed paper. Trim cake edges. Starting with a long side, roll up cake, jelly-roll style. Transfer, seam-side down, to a wire rack to cool for 30 minutes.

  • Unroll cake; remove cloth. Spread whipped cream over cake to within 1 inch of the edges. Re-roll cake. Place, seam-side down, on a serving plate.

  • For the frosting: In a small saucepan, bring heavy cream, melted chocolate, and butter to a boil over medium heat, stirring vigorously until blended. Remove from heat. Let stand until set. Spread frosting over top and sides of cake.

  • For the garnish: Dust work surface with confectioners' sugar. Knead food coloring into marzipan until blended. Using a rolling pin dusted with confectioners' sugar, roll out marzipan to 1/8-inch thickness. Using a small knife, cut out leaves. Arrange leaves, cinnamon candies, and snowmen on top of cake and around plate. Dust with confectioners' sugar. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
540 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 37.5g; cholesterol 140.5mg; sodium 196.2mg. Full Nutrition
