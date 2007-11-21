Cheese Ball I

This is a wonderful cheese ball. It is very easy to make and simply delicious. Whenever I make it for gatherings or work it always gets great reviews. Serve with an assortment of crackers.

Recipe by Allrecipes

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
1 large cheese ball
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, and dressing mix. Form into one large ball or two smaller balls. Roll in chopped pecans to coat surface. Decorate the top with pecan halves. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 14g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 179.4mg. Full Nutrition
