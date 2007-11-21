Cheese Ball I

Excellent recipe. Just needed a couple modifications to make it perfect!. Do everything as the recipe calls for, except only use two cups of sharp cheddar(3 1/2 cups is WAY to much). Then, add 2.25oz of dried beef(chopped very fine), green onions(just enough for color and a little zest) and a dab of worcestershire sauce. Make sure that you get the RANCH DRESSING MIX instead of dip mix(this is important). It WILL BE to salty if you mess up and get the dip mix. Mixing it together works alot better when done with your hands(feels yucky, works great). Also, I made sure to chop my pecans fine. Taking it out of the fridge about an hour before serving makes it just right for the crackers. We served this at a party of about 6 people and it was gone before anything else was touched. Hands down, a HUGE hit!

