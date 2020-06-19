Fresh Cranberry Spiced Tea

A lovely clear red, hot beverage for holiday parties, an afternoon break, for dinner or bedtime as it contains no caffeine. I have been making this for decades and keep it in the fridge all winter. One of my most requested recipes!

Recipe by PPedd

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 (1 cup) servings
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Place the cranberries and water into a large pot. Bring to a boil and cook just until the berries pop, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand at room temperature until cold, several hours.

  • Strain out the cranberries and stir the orange juice, pineapple juice, lemon juice and sugar into the liquid. Add the cinnamon stick, whole cloves and allspice berries. Bring to a low boil. It is ready to serve at this point, but it is even better if you allow it to sit overnight.

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 7.3mg.
