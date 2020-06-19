Fresh Cranberry Spiced Tea

A lovely clear red, hot beverage for holiday parties, an afternoon break, for dinner or bedtime as it contains no caffeine. I have been making this for decades and keep it in the fridge all winter. One of my most requested recipes!
I made this for our company Christmas party. I started it on the stove and then put it in my crockpot to keep it warm. I put the cloves and allspice in a tea infuser so I wouldn't have to strain them out. This is also wonderful cold. I saved the cooked cranberries I strained out and added 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup orange juice and pureed it in my blender. It made a wonderful cranberry sauce. You could add pectin or unflavored gelatin to make it thicker.
This was delicious! I made it just for me and my little son, not a special occasion. So now it's in my fridge and it has been hard to only have one big mug a night! Actually I am sitting at work now with a snow storm on the way, wishing I had a thermos of the tea! YUM! Thank you for sharing!
I made this a couple years ago for my Ladies Bible Study group. They absolutely loved it, and is now requested at every special occassion! I made as recipe says... sometimes adding a little less sugar, but otherwise no changes! Wonderful!
I recommend making this a few days ahead, & let it sit in the fridge. It's easy to reheat when you want a mug. i didn't even strain it first, left all the cranberries & spices floating in the mix. the flavors meld wonderfully! a winter holiday treat!
A wonderful change from mulled apple cider! I basically followed the recipe exactly, except added an extra cinnamon stick. Fresh squeezed orange juice is a big plus. Don't forget to stain off the spices at the end before serving.
I am expected to make this every winter! One of my brother's found this for me, as I love cranberries. Funny that I have to fight for some! I double the recipe. I also use one of those spice bags for the cloves, cinnamon, and allspice. That way it's easy to get them out.
