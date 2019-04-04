Fish Sinigang (Tilapia) - Filipino Sour Broth Dish

32 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

A very simple and quick Filipino dish. This is a sour broth soup with tilapia fish fillets. The flavor is sour but it actually enhances your appetite. This is considered comfort food in my house.

By Meli D

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium pot, combine the tilapia, bok choy, tomatoes and radish. Stir together the tamarind paste and water; pour into the pot. Toss in the chili peppers if using. Bring to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes, or just until the fish is cooked through. Even frozen fish will cook in less than 10 minutes. Do not over cook or else the fish will fall apart. Ladle into bowls to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 1g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 63.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022