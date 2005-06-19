Strawberry Bread

In reality, this is a 4/5 only because I am in agreement with many others. It needs more strawberry. If the original recipe had more strawberry, it would have been perfect. I think the 1-1/4 cup of pecans is sufficient. I'd say that strawberry chunks is the way to go and not a liquefied form because the beauty of this recipe is that the chunks of strawberry are really mini blasts of flavor. I ended up doing about 2.5 cups of strawberry's instead of 2 cups and I can easily see doing 4 cups next time around. I might cut the sugar, but just by a little bit. Strawberry's and Pecans can be expensive together though so I am considering the addition of raisins in addition to strawberries next time around. The raisins would be for a little extra kick so maybe just 1/4 or 1/2 cup of raisins. Enough to add a little kick but not overpower the taste of strawberries.