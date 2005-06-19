Strawberry Bread

1258 Ratings
  • 5 796
  • 4 315
  • 3 90
  • 2 39
  • 1 18

This is wonderful hot or cold, for breakfast or as a dessert. A definite family favorite!

By Allrecipes

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
157 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 9-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter and flour two 9 x 5-inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Slice strawberries and place in medium-sized bowl. Sprinkle lightly with sugar, and set aside while preparing batter.

  • Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt and baking soda in large bowl; mix well. Blend oil and eggs into strawberries. Add strawberry mixture to flour mixture, blending until dry ingredients are just moistened. Stir in pecans. Divide batter into pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes (test each loaf separately). Let cool in pans on wire rack for 10 minutes. Turn loaves out of pans, and allow to cool before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 161.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022