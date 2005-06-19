Strawberry Bread
This is wonderful hot or cold, for breakfast or as a dessert. A definite family favorite!
Thanks SO much to all the previous reviewers who provided such great tips. This turned out wonderfully! I halved the recipe to make one loaf - used 1/4 c olive oil, 1 1/2 c strawberries (I sprinkled them with sugar, then smooshed them up with my fingers), 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 1 tbsp vanilla extract. It was perfectly cooked after 45 mins. The consistency was light, the sweetness spot-on, and the strawberry flavor was just right also. I served this warm with a little fat-free Cool Whip and a sliced strawberry garnish. Thank you, Ellen, for boosting my baking confidence!!Read More
I needed to use up some strawberries and decided to give this recipe a try. It was easy to make and it turned out great! After reading the reviews, I was concerned that I didn't have enough strawberries so I added some frozen blueberries. I also cut back on the cinnamon and added a little vanilla. My family was pleased with the results. I would definitely make this again. I was feeling lazy about washing two loaf pans so I baked it in a bundt pan. It filled the pan perfectly and would look nice for company or to take to a brunch or office party.
I had some strawberries that most would have thrown out. They were past ripe for eating. I threw them into the food processor(there was 12 oz. berries) and put the 2 cups of sugar in and let it spin and set for a while. I also threw a half of a tangerine rind into the processor as well. I decreased the oil as suggested to 3/4 cup and decreased the cinnamon to 1/2 tbsp. Added 1 tsp. vanilla extract. This bread was perfect! The flavor of the strawberry, spice, and tangerine essence gave it such a nice spark. Took this to a meeting at work and everyone raved. I also made some cream cheese spread w/ 8 oz. cream cheese, 10x sugar to sweeten, and grated lemon rind. It complimented this very nicely.
Very good, although with the recipe as is you can't taste the strawberries. Next time I will double the strawberries, blend in half with juice, and fold in the other half right before the batter goes in the pans. I used 1/2 c. less sugar and it was very good, I also used the sugar from the 1 1/2 cups to sprinkle over the strawberries, otherwise the bread may be too sweet. I baked mine for 1 hour and it was perfect.
Makes a sweet, moist, dense bread. I used fresh strawberries at the peak of ripeness, and was disappointed that the bread didn't have a stronger strawberry taste. The predominant flavor was that of cinnamon. If I were to make this recipe again, I would increase the strawberries - perhaps to 3C - and I would decrease the cinnamon. Additionally, I would consider dicing the strawberries instead of slicing them (or slicing them thicker) so that chunks of fruit would be visible when slicing the bread - like one would see in a blueberry or cranberry bread.
Great recipe, especially if you have a lot of fresh stawberries to use up. I doubled the strawberries to four cups and cooked in it one bundt pan instead of two loaves. I cooked it about an extra twenty minutes on top of the fifty, checking until knife inserted comes out clean. Everyone loved it!!
Excellent! I used 4 cups of strawberries and halfed the amount of cinnamon as suggested. I also substituted 1/2 the amount of oil with unsweeten applesauce.
AWESOME!!! I mean the cinnamon really gives this bread a great taste! I would rate this higher than 5 stars if I could!!! I halved this recipe and used 2 mini loaf pans. I cut the sugar back by 1/4 cup and it still pretty sweet. Baked for 38 minutes. The bottom was a little browner than I liked but had to get the middle cooked. Make sure you grease the pan well cause the berries in the batter can stick in the pan. I didn't get to try the bread until the next morning after it was in the fridge...really great flavor! This goes to the top of my yearly strawberry recipes.
I think this recipe is awesome. Usually I don't rate when I've changed some of the ingredients, but I decided to this time. I used closer to 3-1/2 cups of strawberries, and crushed them into a chunky puree. I cut back the cinnamon a little and added about 1 tsp of vanilla. I also baked it in a 9x13 as I didn't have 2 loaf pans. I think it ended up taking about 40 min or so to cook. **A note to those who are having difficulties with the outside being crunchy and the inside being soggy...I have always been taught that if you are baking in a glass dish, or a dark metal pan, to lower the oven temperature by 25 degrees, as these types of pans retain more heat than the light metal pans, which reflect more of the heat. This will help your baking to cook a little more evenly instead of darkening too quickly on the outside.
As I made this I never thought I'd like it - the batter seemed like one, big grease wad. As it baked, I still thought I wouldn't like it - it was a wimpy loaf, not tall enough, even tho' I baked it in an 8x4" loaf pan rather than the 9x5." When I tested it (several times!) to see if it was done, I knew I wouldn't like it - it took forever for the inside to get done, while the outside just kept on cookin.' As I cut it, and it didn't always want to stay in neat slices, I thought it was a gone-er. I asked Hubs to taste it - he doesn't like bread or muffins. He gave it 5 stars. He said it's moist and flavorful on the inside, crunchy on the outside. Can taste both the strawberries and the cinnamon. As he was giving me his remarks he ate two, good-sized pieces.
Yummmmmmmmm!!! Changes made, based on previous reviews: 4 c strawberries, decrease sugar to 1 1/2 cups, decrease cinnamon to 1/2 TBSP, add 1 tsp vanilla, use 3/4 c applesauce for half of the oil. I also used 2 c all-purpose flour and 1 1/8 c whole wheat flour. BONUS: When the bread is warm, spread on homemade strawberry butter: Blend together 1 stick butter, softened + 1-2 tsp powdered sugar + 3 strawberries. Great recipe!
I give this 4 stars as written. Based on previous reviews, I doubled the strawberries (sliced some, chopped some and pureed some); cut the sugar back to 1 1/2 cups (1/2 c over the strawberries and mixed 1 c with the dry ingredients); added 1 tsp of vanilla extract; cut back on the cinnamon some and omitted the pecans. I baked it in a bunt pan at 325 degrees for about 1 1/2 hours - kept checking it until it was slightly golden and toothpick came out clean. I brought it to a potluck with Cool Whip on the side and received raving compliments. You could really taste the strawberries, it was super moist and not overly sweet - it was perfect :)
I thought this was delicious and will add to my recipe box!! I did make the following changes to make it 5 stars and a little healthier: I doubled the amount of starwberries; used 1/2 whole wheat floue and 1/2 white; used 1/2 the amount of oil called for and substituted applesauce for the rest. Also, i split up the batter and added 1 cup pecans to one loaf and 1 cup chocolate chips to the other. Thank you for the yummy recipe!! Oh - I used fresh strawberries!!
This was a great addition to Sunday brunch.
Delish!! I coarse chopped the strawberries (increased to 3 cups as suggested)in the food processor, I then added only 1 1/2 cups sugar to the berries, stirred well and let it sit while I prepared the other ingredients. Batter was not thick as stated in previous reviews so I was a little worried. Baked in a Bundt pan for 1 hour 10 minutes. Perfect! Great recipe!! THANKS!!
MELTS IN YOUR MOUTH! I read all the previous reviews before I made this and with a few adjustments, it was FABULOUS. 1. Put all dry ingredients + 1/2 bag white chocolate chips in the food processor and chop on high till the chips are gone. 2. Use TWICE the strawberries and puree them in the food processor. 3. Cover the top of the batter with a coat of sugar for a muffin-like top crust. 4. Cook for about 60 min - 75 min.
I followed the suggestions to add more strawberries (I used 4 cups) and used cinnamon apple sauce instead of oil. Everybody loved it! I will be sure to make this again!! Thank you!
Ohmigosh!! This was fabulous!! I had 36 oz. of strawberries going ripe very quickly and didn't want to make anything fancy, so I check A.R. and found this simple recipe. I doubled the recipe, getting four loaves worth. The only adaptions I made were to subtract 1 c. white flour and use 1 c. whole wheat flour, giving it a more healthful twist. And...I didn't feel like cutting up the strawberries, so I threw them in the blender and made a puree, using that instead of chunks. The bread turned out light and fluffy and just delightful to snack on. The recipe was a HUGE hit!!
Great recipe! I made this with whole wheat flour subbed for the AP flour, applesauce subbed for the oil, egg substitute for the eggs, and used half real sugar half Splenda. The healther version turned out just as well as it had the first time when I made it with the "regular" ingredients! I also popped in a few overripe bananas in addition to the strawberries. Cooked it cake-style in a 9x13 and it turned out just fine.
I had extra strawberries to use...quick. I tried this recipe b/c I had everything on hand. I was sure I had left out a liquid ingredient b/c the batter was so thick and stiff - so I had doubts. However, I was pleasantly surprised by a WONDERFUL breakfast bread. It is delicious. I left the recipe alone and tried it as-is. I gave four stars b/c as good as it was, I would add more strawberries to it next time, but leave the rest alone. The only change I did make was to extend the cooking time for another 20 minutes. It didn't change the color of the bread or burn it - JUST RIGHT. Such a great addition to my recipe box!! Thanks for sharing it.
I just made this for the first time and I love it! I substituted 1 cup of oats for one of the cups of flour, and I put in some nutmeg and about 1/2 cup of extra strawberries. It's delicious! I might sprinkle some powdered sugar on it or drizzle some glaze though...looks plain if you want to bring it somewhere.
I love this bread. I've made it many times and get rave compliments. I always use a whole package of strawberries, putting 3/4 of them in the food processor and then slicing up the rest. Also, I use strawberry applesauce in place of the oil. Make sure you get the no sugar added variety! It really helps make it more healthy. This bread is done with a toothpick inserted in the cracks on the top of the bread come out mostly clean. It's wonderful served with a homemade cinnamon cream cheese spread, which consists of cream cheese, white sugar to tase, cinnamon to taste, and a splash of powdered sugar & milk. Yum!
This was delicious and very moist. I substituted frozen strawberries for fresh strawberries , and cut the suger down to 1 cup instead of 2.
I used only 1/4 of the oil and the rest I used regular applesauce. I also only used 1/2 of the sugar and it was plenty sweet enough. I also only used 1 teaspoon of cincinamon. Very moist but I do agree strawberries do not leave a lot of flavor but I still liked it well enough I would make it again. BUT I would puree some of the strawberries and add it as a liquid to boost the flavor a little.
I followed many of the recommendations of other reviewers. I sliced my strawberries first, and added a combination of sugar/confectioners sugar so that a juice would be made. Then I used 1 1/2 cups of those sliced strawberries in syrup and pureed another cup of the strawberries in juice. I added walnuts and it was delicious. I've been asked by 3 people already for the recipe. I made it in a bundt pan instead of the 9 inch loaf pans. Can't wait to make again!
This is one of the fruit breads that I make in small heart-shaped muffin pans and freeze for a quick breakfast for my granddaughter. Just take it out of the freezer and pop it in the microwave a few sec and its like it just came out of the oven. I cut the cinnamon down to 1 1/2 tsp for her tastes but I love it with the full amount. When fresh strawberries aren't in season, I use frozen. It doesn't look as pretty but still tastes good. I also use 3 cups of strawberries and 1/2 tsp of strawberry extract. Very easy and yummy recipe. Thank you Ellen, you've made breakfast much easier and faster.
Really good - much better than what I expected. I know that this already had good reviews, but for some reason, I didn't really think I would like it. I was wrong. It's very moist and has great flavor. I made half the recipe for one loaf. Based on the other reviews, I gathered that it could use more strawberries, but since i didn't have extra, I let them sit with 2 Tbsp of preserves instead of sugar, hoping that would make the strawberry flavor stronger. I also used 1/4 cup of oil and skipped the cinnamon. I would make it exactly like that again because it was perfect.
I REALLY liked this bread...but I did make a few changes including cutting it down to one loaf. I made sure to still add 4 cups of very ripe strawberries (2 cups purred and 2 cups diced) and sprinkled all with sugar. I then used 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, and 1 tsp vanilla. Baking for 45 mins is perfect and this is one of the best breakfast breads ever!
Ugh. I've made this twice and it's just not good at all. Like MANY other reviewers, mine would not get done in the middle. I left the bread in the oven about 20 extra minutes, and now the edges are hard.:-( The bread is also not sweet enough...it needs some vanilla flavoring or something as well as more sugar. I wasted a LOT of fresh strawberries on this...twice. I won't do it again. Ally
This bread was good, I didn't have quite the full amount of nuts so I added some unsweetened flaked coconut and the flavor was great! Mine took muvh longer to bake (over an hour) than the recipe said.
This bread is awesome, everyone loves it, I have found that I need to cook it on a lower temperature and for longer in order for the bread to get cooked through. I have made it with both fresh strawberries and defrosted strawberries and its great either way.
I absolutely love this recipe. I have found that dicing the strawberries instead of slicing them makes them more consistent throughout the bread. I've also learned that fresh strawberries must be used - it's not the same with frozen strawberries!
I used whole wheat flour instead of the all-purpose and chopped the strawberries with a food chopper, so the pieces were small, but not pureed. I baked one loaf of bread and used the rest of the batter for mini muffins for the kids. We all loved it!
This was very good, a nice change from the usual banana bread! I replaced about half the flour with whole wheat flour and it worked out great.
I made this, but I doubled the amount of fresh strawberries, left out the nuts, and cut the cinnamon down to 1/2 TBSP. The result was heavenly! I will certainly make this again!
Did frozen strawberries (3 cups somewhat thawed and sliced and well sugared), 1/2 tbsp. cinnamon and 1 1/2 tbsp. vanilla. This is really good.
Very good! I agree with most of the reviewers, it does need double the strawberries. OR, half strawberries/half fresh raspberries or rhubarb would make this a 5 star recipe. Sprinkle a little sugar on top before baking and have a crust with a bit of sweet crunch!
So good. I did 2 different things... I subbed 2 eggs with flaxseed & used subbed in 1 full cup of whole wheat flour (I used the rest white flour). I only got to have 1 slice. My neighbor, DH, & DS at it all!
I had my reservations about making this bread, but I had 1/2 flat of strawberries that were very ripe, and needed something to do with them.... What a delicious recipe! The bread was moist, and the strawberries were perfect... I cut each strawberry in 8 pieces.. worried that 1/4 would be too big... I doubt it. A wonderful cake that is permanently added to my recipe collection! YUM!
Only 4 stars because I strayed from the original recipe. This bread was delicious and will be such a nice addition to my recipe collection. I made the following changes: I used 1 cup of white sugar and one cup brown sugar. I used the full amount of cinnamon and would not recommend dispensing with it. I cut the oil to 3/4 cup. Instead of putting sugar on the sliced berries, I added a 12 oz jar of fresh homemade strawberry freezer jam which I made days before without any preservatives -- just strawberries & sugar (moderate amount of sugar -- not as much as most recipes call for but certainly sweet) mashed together by hand WITHOUT sure gel or any other congealing agent so it had some juiciness to it. It took my bread at least 60 minutes in a new, higher-end convection oven. The result was hunks of strawberry and a lovely cinnamon flavor which combined with the brown sugar made the base of the bread taste really good all by itself. Thanks for the recipe inspiration!
I've made this twice and it is so good!! I sent a loaf home with my parents and my mother called the next day for the recipe. I did find that it took much longer to bake. At least 20-30 min longer. My mom found this also when she made it.
I thought this bread was awful. The strawberries turn to mush when baked, therefore making the bread around them mushy. The bread has way to much oil in it too. Before I even made this, I couldn't see how it would turn out any good, given the combination of ingredients. But decided to try it as it looked quick and easy to throw together and I had all the ingredients on hand. I should have trusted my instincts.
I made only one loaf but used the entire 2 cups of strawberries, sliced. It turned out great after 10 extra minutes in the oven.
OMG this is just amazing! At the advice of others, I also halved the sugar, replaced the oil with apple sauce, and used 1/4 cup olive oil, and in the end decided to make a streusel topping with flour, butter, oats and cinnamon which I crumbled on top. I also made a strawberry butter which really added to the recipe. Since I am gluten sensitive, next time I'll try it with almond or rice flour. Wonder if anyone here has? Anyway, one loaf was already gobbled up by my family, and 2nd one is rapidly disappearing. This would be perfect for brunch or as a favorite snack. Forgot to mention but I baked for 63 min. Anyway, try it, you won't regret it!
Outstanding! I made it with frozen strawberries. Thawed them then patted them dry and tossed them with a big of flour before adding to the mix. Outstanding bread! Don't omit the pecans and definitely use pecans vs another nut. Almonds just aren't the same. Thank you for this, Ellen!!!!!
I made this bread for dessert for a dinner party, and it flew off the dish! Everybody loved it, and I ended up having to write the recipie for a few guests. I also added more strawberries to the batter, gave it a more "strawberry" taste. We topped it with cream cheese or butter, and had no leftovers!
I had never heard of straberry bread until I found this recipe. I had a bunch of strawberries to use up & this was perfect! All I did was double the berries & cook it in a bundt pan for 90 mins.
This was very good. I tasted it while it was still warm and immediately brought some to my grandmother so she could taste it. I used 2 full pints of strawberries, but adding more berries didn't ruin the bread. I used splenda instead of sugar and applesauce in place of oil, and it came out great. The only thing was that it had the splenda after taste, so next time I will do half sugar and half splenda.
Went to the strawberry festival in Arroyo Grande, Ca. and came home with a ton of strawberries. I did as others suggested and increased the strawberries to 3 cups and reduced the oil to 3/4 cup and reduced the cinnamon to half a tablespoon. I also had trouble getting it to cook in the middle (I lost track of how long I had to bake it!!!) but it was still really good, especially warm. I buttered and sugared my pan so it had a wonderful light crust on it. I will bake it again I just wish I knew how to get it to cook in the middle!!!
I thought this was very good and 3 out of 4 of my kids did, too. I doubled the strawberries as another reviewer suggested, and used walnut meal instead of pecans (my kids don't like to notice the nuts). The cinnamon flavor was very pronounced. Next time I might cut that back a bit to emphasize the strawberry flavor.
Delicious! After reading other reviews, I decreased sugar to 1 1/2 cups, baked it in a bundt, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and substituted 1/2 cup of unsalted butter for the oil. I made it more cake like and fluffy by creaming the sugar, eggs, oil and butter together first and then adding the dry ingredients until just mixed. My husband couldn't stop raving about it and it's excellent way to use leftover strawberries.
really really good.........I skipped the pecans, substituted in a half cup of wheat flour, and baked them as muffins. A big hit all around.
This made excellent muffins; filled the cups almost full & baked 25 minutes per batch (2 dozen muffins). I also used a full pound of berries. Definitely a winner!
This was okay, but next time I will double the strawberries. I've made strawberry bread before using another recipe and could definitely smell the strawberries throughout the house. When I couldn't smell this one as well, I knew there weren't enough. This was further confirmed when I tasted it. I substituted applesauce for half the oil--following others recommendations--and I can't say I missed the oil at all! One other thing . . . I had to cook this for at least 20 minutes longer than the recipe called for.
I really enjoyed this recipe, it came out really moist. I doubled the amount of strawberries - blended 75% and chopped the rest so that I'd have strawberry taste throughout the bread and also have nice beautiful chunks visible when I cut into it. I also used half the sugar so it came out less sweet and more subtle which I prefer.
Good recipe, took FOREVER to bake in a bundt pan. I used a full pound of ripe strawberries pureed with about 1/2 cup of sugar, but would have liked a stronger flavor. My husband said it was just right with some melted butter on top. I also followed one of the other reviewers suggestions and dusted the pan with powdered sugar instead of flour which made a sweet crust on the outside of the bread, great idea!
I, too, used 1 pound of strawberries, but I sugared them overnight. After sugaring overnight, I pureed about one cup of the berry and juice muxture. It made the bread far more strawberry-flavored. I also sprinkled some cinnamon-sugar on top, and added some allspice in with the dry ingredients. The bread came out well, nice and moist. My silicone loaf pan needed an extra 20 minutes of baking time, but my metal loaf pan baked right up in 50 minutes.
My family and I love this bread!! I just made it last night(started my holiday baking) and we ate almost a whole loaf right from the oven. It's sooo good!! It makes for a great Christmas treat! I make this every years as gifts and everyone loves it!! It's such a nice departure from banana bread~everyone makes that :) Two things I do differently...I use 2-10 ounce containers of frozen sweetened strawberries defrosted and I only use 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. You must try this, you won't be disappointed :)
This was the best bread I've made in a long time. I took other reveiws in mind and used 4 cups of strawberries, 1 1/2 cups of sugar and little less cinnamon. It was perfect!! My husband loved it. He had it warm with some honey and he thought it was the best. I will definetly be making this again. Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper.
I have made this twice and I love the flavor but I can't seem to get it done in the middle. I think it may be I'm using too small of a loaf pan. The second time I increased the cooking time and that didn't help. I love it so I am going to try again using a larger pan. Also I omit the pecans due to a nut allergy. This is a delicious bread.
I cooked and cooked and cooked the bread until the top was burnt and the inside STILL wasn't cooked through. I was able to find a dry spot on the end to try to see how it would have tasted had I been able to eat the rest. Not bad, but I couldn't even taste the strawberries. This might make a good muffin mix, but the inside didn't get cooked in a bread pan.
This smelled soooooo good baking. I was not disapointed with the taste either. Skipped the pecans for this one. The instructions could have been a little more detailed (note that you're adding the REMAINING sugar to the dry mixture, not 2 cups) but everything worked fine. I added about an extra 1/2 pint of strawberries to this. I may try with strawberry extract next time.
I liked this recipe, but I will add more strawberries next time. I also substituted 1/2 cup of the oil with strawberry applesauce. I used almonds instead of pecans and added almond extract.
A tasty bread, easy and moist. The flavor is very mild. A good use, though, of strawberries just past their prime.
I halved this recipe but kept the full amount of strawberries; this was a good ratio. Also reduced the oil to 1/2 cup (so 1 cup if I were making the full recipe). Very cinnamony; might consider toning that down a bit next time.
I followed the recipe as written with the exception of using raspberries instead of strawberries..simply because I had so many. My husband takes a slice every morning to work and says it's great with a cup of coffee. Thanks for sharing!
changes made for a HEALTHY, AMAZING STRAWBERRY BREAD RECIPE: 4 cups of strawberries, 1.5 cups of sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 cup applesauce (instead of oil), 5 egg whites and 1 egg yolk (instead of 4 whole eggs), and omit the pecans, if desired. It was sooo yummy with these changes. I used a bundt pan though, and I had to almost double the baking time. Personally, I like to eat it cold. When it first came out of the oven, I tried it and I thought the strawberries were too sour when they are hot, but the next day after refrigerating it, it was amazing!! The whole family loved it! I'm making this again next week for a potluck and I think I'll put chocolate icing on it with sliced strawberries and bananas on top. :D
I took the advice of other reviewers and added more strawberries (4 1/2 c.) and I chopped them into quarters rather than slices. I also pureed half of the strawberries and cut down the oil to 3/4 c. A few other changes that I did was to add only 1 1/2 c. brown sugar instead of the full amount of white and I omitted the nuts this time around. My husband and daughter love it, it's got a sweet, caramel taste from the brown sugar and ripe berries. I think I'll add nuts next time for more texture, otherwise I liked it too.
Very tasty bread. It is a sweet, but not too sweet bread. A great recipe with lots of flavor that you do not have to put jelly/jam or butter on it...I just eat it by itself! I've made it several times for my family and co-workers. Everyone really enjoys it.
My husband and 2 yr old loved this!! I followed the directions exactly minus the nuts (husband wont eat anything iwth nuts). My husband is in to weight lifting and wantd me to experiment with putting protein powder in it. I made 1 loaf just like the receipe then I put 1 scope of vanilla protein and about a 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract in the other 1/2 of the batter and made mini-loaves. They loved it!! (I didn't try either because I don't like strawberries so I can only go by what they said and the fact all the bread is gone)
Excellent bread, although I was hoping for a stronger strawberry flavor. I did double the strawberries and cut the cinnamon and also increased the baking time. Very moist and overall a success. Thanks for the recipe!
I made a whole wheat version of this bread, and turned it into muffins. They smelled amazing. I halved the recipe, used whole wheat flour (king arthur's), added only 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of almond extract. Beautiful and delicious aroma!
I obviously did something wrong here. Because I feel like I wasted not only my strawberries, but my time. I followed others advice and used applesauce and cut down on the oil and added more strawberries. It is just to bland, not at all as I was expecting. Again maybe I did something wrong, but I am not gonna try this one again to find out if it was me or the recipe.
I followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers. I doubled the strawberries, pureed half and sliced half. I only used 1/4 c of oil. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla. It turned out great!
This is a very good recipe. I followed others' reviews and substituted 1 c. unsweetened applesauce instead of 1 c. oil (using 1/4 c. oil). I used probably 3-4 cups diced strawberries and put about 1/4 c. sugar on them while preparing the other ingredients. I reduced the sugar by about 1/3 c. I also added vanilla and just a few dashes of cinnamon. My big twist was adding milk chocolate chips to the recipe (about 3/4 bag). I love chocolate covered strawberries and though that the chocolate would make for a decadent bread - and I was right! I also baked for about 50 minutes in a bundt pan. Will definitely make again!
Awesome! Everyone loved it. I used 3 cups of strawberries and 1 1/2 cups of sugar.
This is great. I have a really good banana bread that I usually make, but now my hubby likes this better. I've already made it twice this week. I did make a few changes as per other reviews. I substituted half of the oil with unsweetened applesauce one time and all of the oil with applesauce another time. Equally as good. I also cut down the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and increased the strawberries and diced them. I sprinkled brown sugar and oats on top before baking for presentation. Next time I might try a streusel topping. I'll be making this again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
Dense would be the first thing I think of when I eat this. I read a lot of reviews (good and bad) before I tackled this bread. I doubled the strawberries, sliced half and pureed half after they sat in the sugar. I added a splash of strawberry flavoring and even after that I didn't taste a lot of strawberry. To combat the interior texture problems I used 1/2c oil, 1/4 sour cream and one suuuuuuuuuuuuuper ripe banana for sweetness. You couldn't taste either the sour cream or banana in the bread but it made it moist without being runny. I also baked in dark metal loaf pans with a sheet of foil on top. I think I baked it for 65 minutes (I kept resetting my timer and losing track) but when it passed the toothpick test it came out clean and not overdone. The taste is good, but heavy, and the texture was great: crisp edges without being chewy, and soft center with bits of juicy strawberry here and there. I might cut down the nuts next time because they seem to take center stage in this bread.
Fantastic breakfast bread/cake. I follow the recipe exactly only omitting the nuts. Comes out perfect every time!
I've made this 3 times so far, once I used more cinnamon than the recipe asked for (by mistake) and applesauce instead of the oil(each time), it was fabulous. A second time I made it w/ the correct amount of cinnamon and it was good. The third time I tried more strawberries as some have suggested and found it too sweet for my tastes. I'll go back to the extra cinnamon. Still an easy recipe and very good and moist.
I just made this bread in a desperate attempt to use up what left of 5 pounds of fresh berries. A total and utter waste of the berries - the people who say their bread doesn't cook through are dead on accurate. I figured the problem was a bit too much oil and sugaring the berries after slicing, so I cut down to 1 cup oil and just sliced the berries. Still a great big no-go. I left them for over an hour, and at 75 minutes cut my losses - pulled them out of the oven with overcooked edges and ooey-gooey middles. Just gross.
Wow. This was a great way to use fresh strawberries. I used the recipe as written as a base. I added more strawberries, a little vanilla flavoring, and decreased the oil to 1 cup then added 2 small jars of straw/banana baby food. The baby food is the trick. I have been using it in banana bread and it really adds flavor and moisture. Try this bread. It is delicious!
Everyone LOVED this bread. I did however add more strawberries as suggested and extended the cooking time.
Loved this bread. I halved the recipe to one loaf and now wish I would have kept it the same. I used some whole wheat flour (half a cup to the one cup in the halved recipe) and it worked out great! Also my husband doesn't eat nuts so I just sprinkle them on half the bread when poured in the pan. This is delicious...thanks!
The recipe is easy to follow and the cake rose well, however I won't make this again. It was too oily.
What a wonderful and easy bread! I didn't have any freash strawberries so I used thawed frozen berries. I sliced them up and removed most of the juice but left maybe 1/4 cup. I decreased the oil to 1 cup due to the liquid in the strawberries. Perfect! Just the right sweetness and so moist! Thank you for the fabulous recipe, it will be a regular in our home!
I made a dozen muffins and one loaf with my first batch and they were fabulous! I omitted the nuts (mainly because I forgot I used the end of my supply making coffee cake!), but I can only imagine it would make this recipe better. I will definitely be making these again in a large quantity for freezing when I see strawberries cheap! 5 stars for great taste and as easy as you can get for a wonderful bread/muffin recipe!
This was very good, I used less oil & sugar than called for. Next time I will double the strawberries like other reviews suggest.
In reality, this is a 4/5 only because I am in agreement with many others. It needs more strawberry. If the original recipe had more strawberry, it would have been perfect. I think the 1-1/4 cup of pecans is sufficient. I'd say that strawberry chunks is the way to go and not a liquefied form because the beauty of this recipe is that the chunks of strawberry are really mini blasts of flavor. I ended up doing about 2.5 cups of strawberry's instead of 2 cups and I can easily see doing 4 cups next time around. I might cut the sugar, but just by a little bit. Strawberry's and Pecans can be expensive together though so I am considering the addition of raisins in addition to strawberries next time around. The raisins would be for a little extra kick so maybe just 1/4 or 1/2 cup of raisins. Enough to add a little kick but not overpower the taste of strawberries.
This was great ... thanks! I used applesauce for the oil and added chocolate chips instead of the nuts. A repeat for sure!
I followed Amy's suggestions (added 4 cups of strawberries: 2-pureed and 2 sliced), cut the oil down to 3/4 cup, and only used 1.5 cups sugar). I was very happy with the recipe - you can really taste the strawberries! Thanks Ellen and Amy!
From my 8 year old daughter - "My story is I wanted to bake my own strawberry bread recipe so my parents told me to look on the computer for a recipe. I found this recipe and decided to try it. And I have to say that this is the best bread I ever ate. I would rate this a million stars if it was possible." I agree - it was very good. Lots of cinnamon flavor and not too sweet. We will definitely make it again!
Made this recipe twice. Used mini muffins and a loaf for the first go around. Yum. Only gave four stars because I made it again and used a bunt pan and this recipe turned out thick and heavy! Better in smaller baking portions.
My young daughter made this for a home-ec assignment, and it turned out beautifully. It tasted great. We used frozen strawberries, and more than what the recipe called for.
This was delicious! I made the whole recipe, and brought the extra loaf to work... everyone can't stop eating it! I almost regret bringing it in! lol. I did make a few changes, some not entirely on purpose. I doubled the strawberries based on others reviews, and mixed 1 cup of sugar into half and mushed it up with a fork. The rest I set to the side to fold in at the end. I used 1 cup of sweetened applesauce instead of oil (ran out of oil), and left out any more sugar. I used 1 tsp of cinnamon rather than what was called for, and added 1 tsp of vanilla for flavor. The end result was great! It turned out with a banana bread type texture. I didn't end up with any problems about it not cooking, though I did add an extra 10 minutes to be sure. I recommend this recipe and will definitely make it again!
This is a wonderful way to use fresh strawberries during the summer months. Two of my co-workers only tasted a small piece of this and they both immediately wanted the recipe. The longer the bread sits the better it tastes too. The only thing I changed was instead of dusting the pans with flour I used sugar. Definitely will make this again and again
Okay but not a keeper. As per other reviewers, I increased the amount of strawberries and added vanilla. The bread falls apart very easily. And the taste is merely okay. Thanks anyway.
This was great. I did something wrong though and it didn't cook in the middle. the cooked parts were so delicious.
