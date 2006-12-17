It's easy to make and tastes great. Last night I brought the ingredients over to a holiday party and whipped it up (literally) in the kitchen in less than 20 minutes. Because I didn’t have time to chill it, I placed the eggnog in a bowl nestled on top of ice in a larger bowl. It was an instant hit. Things I did: (1) Added 1 & ½ cups of dark rum (Bacardi Black); (2) Placed the mixing bowl (for whipping the cream) in the freezer for approximately 20 minutes prior to using – it helps the cream thicken faster with the hand-held blender; and (3) Sprinkled cinnamon and nutmeg on top. Will definitely use the recipe again. [2009 Note: I now use a blender (which is better than a hand-held mixer to thoroughly blend the eggs). In a blender add the eggs, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and a generous splash of the milk and blend well. Then pour into a large punch bowl and add the rest of the milk (and rum) and mix. Continue with step 2 from there.] Happy holidays…ho, ho, ho.

Read More