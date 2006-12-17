Eggnog I

No Christmas is complete without eggnog!

By Denise

11
8 to 12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat eggs; mix in condensed milk, vanilla, quart of milk and salt.

  • Beat the whipping cream until soft peaks form. Fold in to egg and milk mixture and sprinkle with nutmeg. Serve chilled.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

249 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 140.4mg; sodium 139.4mg. Full Nutrition
