The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 140.4mg; sodium 139.4mg. Full Nutrition
It's easy to make and tastes great. Last night I brought the ingredients over to a holiday party and whipped it up (literally) in the kitchen in less than 20 minutes. Because I didn’t have time to chill it, I placed the eggnog in a bowl nestled on top of ice in a larger bowl. It was an instant hit. Things I did: (1) Added 1 & ½ cups of dark rum (Bacardi Black); (2) Placed the mixing bowl (for whipping the cream) in the freezer for approximately 20 minutes prior to using – it helps the cream thicken faster with the hand-held blender; and (3) Sprinkled cinnamon and nutmeg on top. Will definitely use the recipe again. [2009 Note: I now use a blender (which is better than a hand-held mixer to thoroughly blend the eggs). In a blender add the eggs, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and a generous splash of the milk and blend well. Then pour into a large punch bowl and add the rest of the milk (and rum) and mix. Continue with step 2 from there.] Happy holidays…ho, ho, ho.
This was a good drink, but it really tasted more like a creamy vanilla drink than Egg Nog. I added 2 more eggs to it and a bit more nutmeg to drown the vanilla and whip cream flavor, but on its own its still a decent beverage :)
It's easy to make and tastes great. Last night I brought the ingredients over to a holiday party and whipped it up (literally) in the kitchen in less than 20 minutes. Because I didn’t have time to chill it, I placed the eggnog in a bowl nestled on top of ice in a larger bowl. It was an instant hit. Things I did: (1) Added 1 & ½ cups of dark rum (Bacardi Black); (2) Placed the mixing bowl (for whipping the cream) in the freezer for approximately 20 minutes prior to using – it helps the cream thicken faster with the hand-held blender; and (3) Sprinkled cinnamon and nutmeg on top. Will definitely use the recipe again. [2009 Note: I now use a blender (which is better than a hand-held mixer to thoroughly blend the eggs). In a blender add the eggs, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and a generous splash of the milk and blend well. Then pour into a large punch bowl and add the rest of the milk (and rum) and mix. Continue with step 2 from there.] Happy holidays…ho, ho, ho.
Reci Doyle
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2002
Boy did I make a mistake making this recipe! My family won't leave me alone! "Make more eggnog Mom!" Very good! Make sure it stays mixed well, and it's so nice and thick! For extra fun I put canned whipped cream on top and sprinkle with nutmeg. Now excuse me, I have to go buy more eggs and whipping cream.
Delicious! I did make a few changes. I cut out the sweetened condensed milk, and beat in 1 C of powdered sugar instead--our family doesn't like this to be too sweet. I also add in a dash of liquor--either bourbon, rum, or amaretto. We use a bit more nutmeg than what the recipe calls for. Otherwise, this is a fantastic recipe--this is what eggnog should REALLY taste like, not the icky stuff that comes pre-made.
I made this for our office holiday party and it was a huge hit! I was kind of worried at first, as no one seemed to be drinking it, but finally a couple of people tried it and then spread the word. I received a ton of compliments on this - the best coming from my coworkers from India who had never had it before! They each asked for the recipe to send home. The eggnog came out smooth, creamy, and quite delicious. I did not add any nutmeg, but set out ground nutmeg, cinnamon and whipped cream for people to add to their own taste. I'll be making this again and again! Thanks!
This is a very good recipe! I like a stronger vanilla flavor so I did 1 1/2 tsp and put about a tsp of nutmeg in as well. I am completely happy with the taste! By the way, 1/3 pint is 2/3 cups. I had to look that up. I also heated my eggs, just to be safe because I have a toddler who loves eggnog. I heated the eggs, condensed milk and salt on a very low heat until it was about 160 degrees. Then I stirred in the milk and folded in the whipping cream as directed.
To the person who wanted this eggnog thicker just separate your yokes from the whites and save the whites for adding last. Then when your done mixing all the other ingredients just beat the egg whites to soft peaks and blend back into the other mixture and you will have much thicker nog. Hope this helps you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2002
this was awesome! a few tips: dontadd too much salt and some extra nutmeg and whipped cream on the top makes it extra special. I made this on christmas and it was a hit!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2000
It tasted great, and it didn't require any alcohol, which my parents wouldn't let me use any way.
My family loved this recipe! It was very easy to make and tastes so much better than store bought eggnog!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2001
Heavenly!
rocse
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2011
I use a recipe very close to this. My family loves it. Mine only uses 4 eggs and I use egg beaters because I dont want any one getting sick. Mine also uses 1/2 tsp. lemon extract along with the vanilla. Its become a Christmas tradition and I dont usually have any left. If you add alcohol to it you dont need to worry about using raw eggs as the alcohol kills the bacteria from what I have read about egg nog. This is much better than the store bought!
This recipe is so good! Adding a bit of pumpkin spice is needed, though. It isn't as rich nor as thick as commercial ones, but it has a good rich mouth 'feel' and the taste is certainly there. I think if anyone wanted a thicker 'store-bought' version, just use half and half instead of the milk and you are there. It looks beautiful in Christmas glasses with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg and a candy cane stir stick makes even grandpa smile! It was a hit at our home and is going into the 'keeper' file! Thanks
This was a good drink, but it really tasted more like a creamy vanilla drink than Egg Nog. I added 2 more eggs to it and a bit more nutmeg to drown the vanilla and whip cream flavor, but on its own its still a decent beverage :)
This is good the good stuff!!! I think one of the reviews I read told me to use the bender, and I want to tell everyone to please use the bender! I used my hand mixer on top speed and some unmixed egg whites were in the cup I tested; The sliminess can ruin anyone experience. If you don't have a blender, you can use a cheese cloth to strain it like I did. I'll definitely make this again.
I think one of the things I look forward to most about the holiday season is eggnog. I've always been skeptical about making my own, though, because I thought it would be difficult. This, however, is an easy recipe and is so delicious and so much better than the store bought eggnog. Make sure that you mix it well prior to serving as the cream will separate out.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2005
This recipe is definately for those that buy eggnog, and thin it down with regular milk. It is not thick, and not too eggnogy. I have a rather large (15 kids) and picky family. Last year it was my turn to host the new family Christmas luncheon, and i used this recipe. With only three people actually liking eggnog, I was surprised to see others tasting it. Not only did I run out of a full gallon, I made a second gallon right there, and that was finished off.
This eggnog is so easy and yummy! I love it when things are quick and delicious. :) I was invited to a party and I randomly decided to make some eggnog on the whim. I came to allrecipes and found this little guy; I must say I am so glad I did! I would definitely recommend adding more than just a "pinch" of nutmeg. That's simply not enough! I added about 1 tbp of nutmeg and I was really happy with how it turned out. Overall, the eggnog was rich, creamy, sweet, and everything eggnog should be! I will definitely make this again for my family!
Amazing!! As far as the cost, it works out to be about the same as the store, but it's homeade with fresh ingredients! One tip: many reviewers said they used Cinnamon in addition to the Nutmeg, another good recipe called for clove as well. Well, if you simply use Pumpkin Pie Spice instead, it contains Clove, Nutmeg and Cinnamon!
I always hated eggnog - before I made this! Probably because I'd always had the in the carton. Never again! I made this for Christmas and everyone drank it up - and asked for more! Once I saw how fast it was going, I decided to try it and now I'm hooked! Thank you so much for this recipe - I wouldn't change a thing. My hubby already made me promise to make more for New Year's Eve.
Totally awesome recipe! I have young children, so I was afraid to use raw eggs, so I used Egg Beaters...turned out awesome! I can't imagine it being better with real eggs. Will definately be making this again!
I used this because 1) Eggnog is not in stores down here (Texas) yet. 2) Dose not require alcohol and 3) it was the best looking recipe. I now am grateful I did. This is the best tasting eggnog I have ever had. I highly recommend it.
My family always looks forward to October when we can find egg nog in the stores. Now we can make this all year long! I used egg beaters in mine. Delicious!!!! Can't wait to make it again for Christmas Eve!
This is a great recipe with a few minor changes. I felt like it was too sweet as. I only put 9 or 10 oz of sweet condensed milk. Another thing that helped was going much heavier on the nutmeg. You can hardly taste a pinch. I also added two more eggs.
The recipe is a great balance in my "expert" eggnog drinking opinion. I did add more nutmeg to mine because I enjoy the extra kick. ((I do however recommend for you to buy store bought evaporated milk... I tried making my own cause I was out... failed attempt lol))
Super easy to make. Really tasty too. Better than the store bought one because you can add more or less to your own taste. We made do without the whipping cream completely the second time around and prefered that, to be honest.
Can someone please tell me why i've bought store eggnog in the past?!?!! This is a million time better! My boyfriend loves eggnog so i made it for him and i'm not usually a eggnog fan myself but i loved it. Definately use a blender to mix everything before adding the whipping cream as it does have a slimy texture from the eggs if you don't! I also mixed in more nutmeg than asked for. I doubled the recipe but only used a small can and a half of condensed milk and it was perfect. Will make every year. YUM!
Wonderful eggnog! My daughter and I made this together and it was so easy! With all the recipes to choose from I wasn't sure which one to try, but this one seemed very easy so I took a chance. It was wonderful! I wouldn't change a thing except that my husband really liked it sprinkled with cinnamon, too. Definitely a keeper.
My husband says this is great. I guess we have made a brand new Christmas tradition. I was looking for something quick that did not have to be cooked as we were already cooking everything and realized the store was out of eggnog. We beat the eggs in the stand up mixer and then added everything else. We did not bother to beat the cream alone as this would have used another bowl and we were trying to make it easy. it does not get any easier. And my husband who knows I never use a recipe for anything, made sure I printed this one out.
Made this last night to use up some leftover Condensed milk. It was so delicious! I fed it to a bunch of Swedes who'd never had it before and they all requested the recipe. Will definately make this again!! Thank you!
I wanted to sample this before I make it for Christmas so I made a half batch. It is wonderful. So keeping in mind that I halved the recipe, the only change I made was for the milk I used 1 1/2 cups Fat Free Milk to 1/2 cup Fat Free Half & Half (I never have Whole Milk on hand). Again, absolutely delicious (husband loves it too) and when I make the whole batch for Christmas, I will use 3 cups Fat Free Milk to 1 cup Fat Free Half & Half. Thanks for a great recipe :-)
I'm not supposed to consume dairy, so I relied on my children's reviews. "Ooh!" they squealed. "It's just like the kind we get at the store... except a gazillion times better!" Watching their pleasure in the eggnog, I finally cheated and had a tiny sip myself--and they were right. We will definitely be making this again this year and every year after.
This is the best!! I normally don't like the stuff, but was desperate when my dad was coming for the holidays and his favorite brand wasn't available in our area. I crossed my fingers and gave this a shot. WOW!! It was amazing! My husband and I don't normally finish even the smaller sized one from the store, but we finished all of it off in two nights!! We added rum and it was fantastic! The only thing I'd change is to double the recipe next time!!!
This eggnog was excellent!! My kids loved it and usually only like store-bought! I was in a hurry and didn't whip the cream, but I think next time I will to thicken it up a bit. If you use pasturized eggs there is no danger in using the eggs raw, for those who have voiced concern. Personally, I prefer it to be not quite so sweet, so I think next time I will try doubling the recipe except for the condensed milk. Either way, this recipe is a winner!
This is the best eggnog I have ever tasted and everyone who tastes it agrees. The only thing I do differently is add some rum flavoring extract 1-2 tsp or more along with the vanilla extract. I also separate out the egg whites and cook them over the stove on low heat until steamy to reduced bacteria. Then I whip the egg whites until soft peaks form. This makes it a lot thicker. Everyone loves it!
I really loved this eggnog. I made it useing pure vanilla and a hint of cinnamon along with the nutmeg. I also used organic eggs and milk products. Used the blender like another reviewer mentioned and it came out oo la la. Perfect with a dark rum or without. This recipie will make a egg nog lover out of those whom are not.
This is easy to make and is delicious! My kids love it along with the picky kids that I babysit. Mixing in the blender makes it even easier for the kids to help with. The vanilla adds a nice touch. Would definitely recommend this to others.
I tried this version of eggnog because I wanted a recipe that didn't call for beating the egg whites separately. I thought it was too sweet until I "lightened it up" with some Southern Comfort. After that, it was excellent!
I made this for my family and they loved it! I made it for my youth group Christmas Party and it was gone in no time. This recipe is so easy and delicious. I even tried it with a little bit of Creme de Casis (tastes like rum) and it made it even that much better. Now I have to make it for Christmas Eve.
This is by far the best eggnog recipe I've tried. We LOVE eggnog and since are unable to buy it in the store...make it ourselves. This recipe really tastes like store bought... it's the best and takes very little time to make. Will definately recommend to friends...
Love it! I'm personally not a big fan of eggnog but ever since my brother started bringing home eggnog from the store I've wanted to make this. It's so delicious! In my opinion, it's perfect! I want to make this again soon! If I'd change anything about this, I'd add a little bit of nutmeg to the actual drink itself and then sprinkle some on top afterwards. It just gives it a bit more flavor!
This recipe was awesome! My son liked it but I loved it. I added 1/4 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, one teaspoon of nutmeg and top capfuls of imitation rum and gave it a good shake. Incredible! It also pays to shake it before serving. I loved it, because I know how to pronounce everything that went into making it. Even if it cost the same as store brand I will never buy it again!
We have found that commercial eggnog is getting less and less creamy/tasty each year. I tried this one and tweeked it so there was half and half, more whipping cream,and less milk. I added a cup of whipping cream to the milk mix before beating, as well as the beaten cream folded in later. Can be easily tweeked to suit particular tastes. Thank you! The Best!
Delicious and very easy to make. I only used 10oz of condensed milk and preferred it without the nutmeg. I also added 1/2 cup of Baileys Irish Cream and 1/4 cup Kahlua. It was gone in seconds. I only gave this 4 stars because it was my first time making eggnog and don't have anything else to compare it to.
This was my first attempt at eggnog and it was excellent! My sons, who do not like eggnog, loved this recipe. I added other spices (a little ginger, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg -- just a touch) and it was just excellent. We also did not have heavy cream, but we had canned whipped cream and I folded that in - it worked great. I will take this to my holiday parties.
I had never had homemade eggnog before, so I didn't really know what to expect. It turned out good, but a LOT thicker than what I'm used to and not quite as much nutmeg. I'll make this again, but add more nutmeg and maybe a touch of cinnamon.
great!! make sure you are using farm fresh eggs that you can trust, since they are raw in this recipe. I followed the advice of another review and used 1c. powdered sugar instead of the sweetened condensed milk, and i used a bit more whipping cream, and vanilla. came out excelllent. will continue to make, since we have our own chickens, and plenty of fresh eggs!
Absolutely delicious eggnog! Everywhere I go around the holidays, I am begged to bring some of this! I gave it 4 stars because I added to the recipe to make it even more delicious! I follow the recipe, however i add about 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/4 tsp of nutmeg, a pinch (1/8 tsp) of all spice, and 1/4 - 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. If it's an adult only party, then I add some Crown Royale Maple Whiskey to it. Personally I think 3/4 cup is the perfect amount. But I tone it down to 1/2 cup if my grandparents will be drinking it. I kick it up a notch and add 1 cup if I'm heading to a friend's holiday party. But most of the time, I stick with 3/4 of a cup.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.