Roasted Pork, Fennel, and Onions
Great for big feasts! Olive oil can be substituted for butter, if you'd rather eat olive oil than butter.
Great for big feasts! Olive oil can be substituted for butter, if you'd rather eat olive oil than butter.
Terrific, will make again for a special family meal. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I didn't include the sage as we aren't fans. Even without the sage I thought there were way too many conflicting flavors going on. The orange/balsamic reduction wasn't bad but it did not complement the fennel, onions and cumin flavors at all. This was ok but I wouldn't make it again. Thanks anyway.Read More
I didn't include the sage as we aren't fans. Even without the sage I thought there were way too many conflicting flavors going on. The orange/balsamic reduction wasn't bad but it did not complement the fennel, onions and cumin flavors at all. This was ok but I wouldn't make it again. Thanks anyway.
Terrific, will make again for a special family meal. Thanks for the recipe!
This was absolutely PHENOMINAL. I was skeptical because I grew up with a family only having burgers and fries, so fresh herbs are new to me and so not fennel. I did make changes though. I didn't tie it, I just scored the meat diagonally, and stuffed the sage and garlic cloves. I did think that there was too much pepper but that is my own personal choice. I would suggest only a teaspoon maybe a little more. also, if you let the fennel and onions carmelize or almost burn after the OJ evaporates, IS AMAZING! yet again, my own personal taste. 2 thumbs up!
Found the 'Roast Pork Fennel,' to have a great taste. Thank you for the 'new,' to me..., recipe.
Wonderful Roasted Pork recipe. the Fennel adds so much to the flavor that I wonder why I didn't think of it before.
Fantastic!
I made this for Sunday Dinner and the family really enjoyed it. I did not have any chicken bulion but other than that I followed the recipe exactlly. I made the gravy from the broth and found it to be to bitter but that could have been because of the missing ingredient. I will definetly make this again.
Fantastic recipe! The whole family loved it. The reduction is sooo good that I could literally just eat that over rice without the roast which is also delicious. (It is so weird that people don't follow the recipe and then give a critical review of 3 stars. Leaving out an ingredient does indeed change the recipe and the way the flavors work together much the way leaving one leg off a 3-legged stool would change the usefulness.)
Excellent and easy to make. :)
Really enjoyed the dish for something different. I'm new to fennel and this was a great introduction. Yummy recipe that I'll make again.
This really is an excellent recipe. Reading the reviews first gave me insight to my own creation. As others did, I also substituted the basil for garlic embedded in the diagonal cuts I put in the top of the roast. I had to reduce the onion quantity in order to keep the complete meal on a lower cal/carb count. I added chunked turnips and roasted everything in the same pan. I basted with the orange sauce and about 8 minutes before removing my dinner from the oven, I acquired the orange sauce for reduction. This sauce is a MUST. It’s fantastic. I exchanged the vinegar for some white wine. Yum! My picky hubby said I could make it again. Use what fits your fancy, it’s quite adaptable. Thank you for the great recipe!
Made this tonight using a peppercorn pork tenderloin, so didn't need to overdo the pepper; added the cumin and some fresh oregano and chopped fresh sage to the roast. Yummy. Never made fennel before, but made it in a baking dish/sauté pan with all the ingredients and included 1 shallot and 1/2 Vidalia onion. Made a gravy on top of the stove with all the juices and about a tsp of Dijon mustard and the balance of the fresh sage and the fennel fronds. Looks like dill, my favorite herb. Hubby liked the fennel; he's a fan of licorice, so it was a success. Will make it again. Tks for a great, easy recipe.
i could only find a 2 pound roast, adjusted all of the other ingredients, love the fennel, always have, used less pepper, was wonderful, made some gravy from the juices, used the fennel frons, great we all loved this, blanched some green beans, stopped the cooking with ice water, then sautéed with some garlic salt and a little pepper, they still were bright green and a little crunch, love it, thanx for sharing
Made it as recipe called for,but not for me.But I had never had fennel that way. Roast was nice and tender
This was excellent. I also added carrots.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections