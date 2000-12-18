Bill's Divinity

Good basic recipe. For those who are still frustrated trying to get this candy to behave, I found a fix for gooey divinity flops after 4 different attempts from various Divinity recipes. As said previously, it's vital to pour the cooked syrup very slowly in slim streams while beating with the eggs whites. Pouring too much at once will cook the egg whites. Then keep beating (in my case it took 15 minutes) until it starts to lose its gloss. But if it is still gooey, here's how to save it: Reheat the mixture - microwave if you have a glass bowl or put metal pan in very hot water, so it gives your mixer a rest and makes the candy warmer and more pliable. Then start mixing again. If you still think it wont set up, add about 1/2 to 1 tsp of hot water to the mix then sprinkle in about 1/2 to 1 cup powdered sugar while mixing ON SLOW. It will start to set up much faster now and it changes the texture from a smooth, soft chewy candy to more a fudge-like texture, which I actually like better. I know this is just adding more sugar but some other recipes call for less sugar in the ingredients list. ALSO: Try this for a new flavor twist. When it's time to add the Vanilla, instead add the following: 1/4 tsp. Peppermint Extract 1/4 tsp. Butter flavor Extract 1/2 tsp. Vanilla Extract (more or less peppermint or butter extract to taste) 5 - 7 drops Yellow Food Coloring BUTTER MINT DIVINITY! You won't go back to plain.