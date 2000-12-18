Bill's Divinity

My brother used to make this every year.

Recipe by Christine L

Directions

  • In a 2-quart saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup, salt, and water. Cook to hard-ball stage (260 degrees F, or 125 degrees C), stirring only until sugar dissolves.

  • Meanwhile, beat egg whites to stiff peaks. Gradually pour syrup over egg whites, beating at high speed on electric mixer. Add vanilla and beat until candy holds its shape, about 4-5 minutes. Quickly drop from a teaspoon onto wax paper; cool.

611 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 156.7g; sodium 199.5mg. Full Nutrition
