Chocolate Cookie Cheesecake

I'll start by saying two people said this was the best cheesecake they ever had. Another said bakery quality! I didn't add cinnamon to the crust, and I baked it a little longer, about 8 or 9 minutes so it wouldn't be soft and I also used double the butter. Instead of bringing the crust up the sides, I used whole cookies (just one cookie side, with the icing removed) and lined them up along the outside of the pan. Everything else I did to a T, the cheesecake part was a bit brown on the top, I was afraid it would be dry but it tasted perfect, quite creamy. The chocolate ganache went down the sides of my cheesecake so once I got it out of the pan the next morning, I stuck more cookie sides to the outside, they held very well to the ganache. Beware - EVERYTHING sticks to the ganache and will pull it up after it cools, at least for me. Next time I will try to spray a small amount of cooking spray on the top so it doesnt stick to whatever I'm using to cover the cheesecake. I let the cheesecake sit out for about 45 mins prior to cutting it and I had no issues at all with it being difficult to cut. I'm making this again today, and another later this week for someones birthday. This is a fool proof recipe, very easy, although it is time consuming! Best recipe yet on this site. Thanks!!! BY THE WAY - a super easy way to get the cake out of the pan without ruining your crust, is to set it on your stove burner on low for a minute or two, it warms up the butter in the crust so it slides