Chocolate Cookie Cheesecake
I don't know what to say about this recipe other than it is decadent and addictive.
Thank you for this great recipe. I continue to enjoy my leftovers! My suggestions-I think that the oreo cookie crumbs for the crust caused the crust to be gooey (probably a function of the white center). Next time I will use chocolate Teddy Grahams or another plain chocolate cookie to avoid this. Also, the recipe calls for 1 1/2 Cups of cookie crumbs to be added after 1/3 of the batter is ptu in the crust. If you read the instructions however, you should add cookie pieces. This makes a HUGE difference, because the cookie pieces (the bigger the better) are what make this cheesecake so good. It's yummy to bite into a piece of cake and get a cookie surprise. Overall, a great cheesecake. Will add to my recipe book!Read More
Indulgence should be enjoyable. This cake is not. Look at the calorie content, it is completely unnecessary. I didn't notice it until I had already made it and immediately felt guilty about serving it. I'm all for foregoing calorie counting at the holidays but this is ridiculous and, worse, not worth it. The coarse, processed sweetness of the cookies is a poor match for the subtle, tangy sweetness of cheesecake. The topping is way too heavy and overpowers the rest of the flavors. Use low-fat milk in this recipe instead of heavy whipping cream. The latter's just too much. For the topping try a lighter, fudge-like recipe (chocolate and marshmallow cream for example), or at the very least, half the ingredients. It's too thick otherwise. What I ate of it I had to dig around the cookies and topping to make it worthwhile. This was the least popular dish at my holiday meal.Read More
Absolutely phenomenal cheesecake recipe! I had a 9" pan, not 10", so I baked it for 55 minutes (not 45), then for 8 minutes (not 7) once sour cream was put on. I did leave out cinnamon in the crust. I also put a large stainless steel bowl over the cheesecake once I took it out of the oven (had read that it helped maintain moisture while it cooled) till it was completely cooled. It came out perfect,and just like other reader's attested, was gobbled up by all. I will make this over and over again.
This is a very good cheesecake..but I need help on what I did that made the cheesecake hard to slice...the chocolate topping was hard to cut through and didn't slice very well..should I have left out some chocolate? It was very heavy on top! Also, do you let the cheesecake cool before putting sour cream on? It was very good and it looked good until I sliced it..Please tell me what I can do to make it easier to slice..THANKS
My husband and his co-workers said this cheesecake was "amazing!" One even said it was the best dessert he had ever tasted. Mine didn't look like the one in the picture. Instead, mine was layered. The chocolate ganache topping covered all of the top of the cheesecake, about one-quarter inch deep, and made a lovely, neat-looking (smooth) top. Next was the sweetened sour cream layer. The texture of the sour cream concerned me at first, because I feared the cheesecake wasn't set, but it turned out it was just the texture of the sour cream. Even though it was initially concerning to me, everyone else thought it was fantastic, and one of the best details of the cake. After that was the cheesecake layer, also visually interesting with the cookie pieces inside of it. Yes, it took three hours to prepare, but made a very large cheesecake that fed quite a few guys that can really eat dessert. Thank you for a great recipe! Will definitely save for a special occasion!
Wow! What a great dessert! This is one of the most delicious, rich, and decadent desserts I have ever eaten!!! That said, next time I will NOT add the cinnamon. I only used half the amount the recipe called for, but it still was too obvious and clashed with the flavors of the cheesecake. Also, when adding the sour cream mixture to the top of the cheesecake, be careful not to pour it directly into the center, as I did. This results in a big gob of sour cream mixture sinking into the cheesecake. Despite this, it still turned out magnificent. The chocolate top layer covers up any imperfections, and it truly is bakery/restaurant quality.
With both chocolate and sour cream frosting, this cheesecake is definitely 'decadent'. I would, however, recommend doubling the amount of butter it calls for. Before bringing this cake to a potluck, I chilled it overnight. The next day, I tasted the cheesecake. It was dryer than I prefer. But after eating a leftover slice maybe 2 days later, I was surprised that it was so unbelievably rich and creamy with just the right amount of firmness. So if you plan on making this for someone, I would highly recommend making it days earlier to get optimal cheesecake. 100% Recommended. =)
Yum!!! I will definitely be making this cheesecake again! I modified part of the recipe to make it fit into a 9" springform pan. I used 1 1/2lbs cream cheese, slightly less than 1 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup whipping cream, 1 1/2 T. flour, 3/4 t. vanilla and 3 eggs. Some tips: Bring the cream cheese and eggs to room temperature before mixing. Let the cheesecake stand for 5 minutes out of the oven before spreading the sour cream mixture over the top and putting in back in the oven. Leave the cheesecake in the oven for a full hour after you turn the oven off. Let cheesecake cool completely on the counter before putting it into the fridge.
I took this to a party with my closest girlfriends, and they all agreed it was good enough to serve in a restaurant, even the Cheesecake Factory! It takes me awhile to make it, but it's worth all the work. Your guests will love it!
This is the FIRST recipe I got from All Recipes. The directions were very easy to follow and the cheesecake is very, very good. My picky 6 yr old loved it and I have so many more friends now and a couple extra pounds too!!
I made this on Sat for a dinner party it was awesome!!! However, i was using 9.5 springfoam pan and the batter was too much I had to leave out the sourcream layer and just did the chocolate topping. Also , I added 1 more tablespoon butter to the crust. Not sure what prev reviewer was talking about regarding the crust being soggy due to the Oreos . I did not have this problem. But I also ground the oreo cookies up really small crumbs with my food processor for the crust and added the butter and sugar to that. 10 oreo = 1 cup cookie crumbs. Besides that it was awesome. I think next time I will use adjust recipe for less people so that it will fit in the pan with the sour cream layer. One final thing, give it the 8hrs to cool, I cut it at a 4.5 hrs and was good , but the next day it was 1000x better .
I'll start by saying two people said this was the best cheesecake they ever had. Another said bakery quality! I didn't add cinnamon to the crust, and I baked it a little longer, about 8 or 9 minutes so it wouldn't be soft and I also used double the butter. Instead of bringing the crust up the sides, I used whole cookies (just one cookie side, with the icing removed) and lined them up along the outside of the pan. Everything else I did to a T, the cheesecake part was a bit brown on the top, I was afraid it would be dry but it tasted perfect, quite creamy. The chocolate ganache went down the sides of my cheesecake so once I got it out of the pan the next morning, I stuck more cookie sides to the outside, they held very well to the ganache. Beware - EVERYTHING sticks to the ganache and will pull it up after it cools, at least for me. Next time I will try to spray a small amount of cooking spray on the top so it doesnt stick to whatever I'm using to cover the cheesecake. I let the cheesecake sit out for about 45 mins prior to cutting it and I had no issues at all with it being difficult to cut. I'm making this again today, and another later this week for someones birthday. This is a fool proof recipe, very easy, although it is time consuming! Best recipe yet on this site. Thanks!!! BY THE WAY - a super easy way to get the cake out of the pan without ruining your crust, is to set it on your stove burner on low for a minute or two, it warms up the butter in the crust so it slides
Excellent cheescake - everyone raved about it!! The oreo cookie crust was such a nice change from the typical graham cracker crust. I also drizzled a little raspberry syrup on top at the end, to add some fruity flavor. I will definitly be making this dessert for all holidays.
Great recipe!!! However, I only used a cup of sugar. Less calories but taste the same! I did ended up using 3 ts of butter though. I also recommand to use a water beth. The cake had no crack at all!!! I do not think it was necessary to have that much of chocolate on the top. Drizzling the chocolate on the top not only made it look prettier, but also had a great balance between the sweetness and the cheesecake flavor! Everyone loved the cake!
Wow! My family LOVED and raved about it but honestly, I impressed myself. This cheesecake takes some time to complete between cooking, cooling, refrigerating, etc. so you need to plan ahead and make time. But believe me, it is WELL worth it. Made a few changes based on other reviews. (1) Previous reviewer mentioned the crust was "gooey" and they thought it was b/c of the cream filling so I used 1 cup of Oreo cookies as is and a second cup w/o the filling. Then I blended the 2 cups before pressing the crumbs into the pie plate. Worked great. (2) Didn't add cinnamon to the crust. I'm not really sure I would have liked the crust as much if it had been added. (3) Another review mentioned topping the crust with a bowl when cooling to retain moisture and prevent the crust from cracking. Worked great! (4) Filling with cookie CHUNKS not crumbs. (5) Wasn't sure about the sour cream topping but it was awesome and looks authentic. I suggest keeping this although others opted to use other toppings. (6) Generously drizzled chocolate across the top in both directions which not only looked great but provided just enough chocolate w/o taking away from the taste of the cheesecake. Therefore next time I will only make 1/2 of the chococlate suggested. My family agreed that a full topping of chocolate would have been too much. Made this last week and I'm making it again today for the other side of my family. They have GOT to taste this. WELL worth the time. Thanks for posting! YUM!!!
Excellent, Millie Ellis - Thanks for posting it! I read every review (gak!) before deciding to do it just as written, then adjusting it later if needed. Guess what. It isn't needed! The crust needed 20 Oreo cookies (NOT "Double-Stuff"!) and the 2 Tbsp of butter, while seeming a little shy, ended up just right. I used the full tsp of cinnamon was barely noticeable and went well with the rest of the cheesecake. I used a 9" spring-form, but only poured about 3/4 of the filling batter into it, leaving about an inch of space at the top. Even that was a tad too much, as it rose substantially during cooking. There was room for only about 1/3 of the sour cream layer, which is okay by me, because I'm not really fond of it. After the final baking, the whole cake sunk a little (as evidenced by the picture). I did take the ring off before adding the gnocchi, and, since it sunk a little, I did have room for all of it. Had it not sunk a little, the gnocchi would have dribbled down the side, and that would have been fine, too. A hint when making the gnocchi to keep it from getting too hard: Heat the cream until just steaming, remove it from the heat, then whisk in the chocolate chips and vanilla. I had hoped that the cookie chunks layer would have a little crunch left, but it didn't. With the lovely, crunchy crust, I think that I will leave the cookie chunks out next time. The filling's texture was just right and the flavor was wonderful. All in all, a great cheesecake!
Like most, I was skeptical about the sour cream layer and ran out of room. I'm surprised everyone is rating 5 stars when they are modifying the recipe. Omitting the sour cream layer or reducing the recipes for the filling or crust means the recipe is not perfect. I find it interesting that 50% of the 5-star reviews have alterations. That being said, I did use a 9 inch pan. I was happy with the consistency of the filling before the sour cream layer. Like most, I was out of room but added it, and 7 minutes to bake the sour cream it a little odd to me. Part of it was firmer and the center was gooey. I used at most half of the ganache mixture. I've made cheesecake before and know the basics... but I have to truly say to readers that reading all the reviews is helpful. Don't go by all the five star reviews and the few make-as-is claims.. Read up and remember there is a reason why reviewers are altering the recipe or reviewing 5 stars when ALTERING the recipe. Cake is very fluffy, sour cream comes out creamy (almost seems raw,but cream and sugar.. what to expect), way too much mixture with all ingredients (16 oz of sour cream is a regular full tub). I would omit the sour cream and add more butter to crust, reduce filling in order to get ganache on.. and only make half of the ganache. You can easily save $10 in preparation by not following the recipe and wasting ingredients. Try before you bring to your parties!
This is the first baked cheesecake I have ever attempted. I finally bought a springform pan and it baked perfectly for my first time. No issues with it sticking to the pan,the sides of the pan came right off. I made the recipe exactly as written and I highly recommend this to anyone, it was wonderful. Even the cinnamon in the crust was great so don't skip it, it helps to make this cheesecake as special as it is. Also, 2 pounds of cream cheese equals 4 packages.
WONDERFUL! I used two pre-made graham cracker pie crusts (since I had them on hand) and cooked it a few min less and they BOTH turned out AWESOME! I did have a bit of all the mixtures left, but no biggie. They really did taste store bought. A KEEPER!!
Good recipe, but be prepared for something extremely rich and "intense". I used oreo cookie crumbs for both the crust and the filling. I could personally do without the cinnamon, or the sour cream layer.
This was excellent. I made this in a 9x13 pan. Got rave reveiws. Thanks
So yummy! Made this for Christmas gifts for friends!! I read reviews about to add the cinnamon or not, I added the cinnamon on the first one. But after sampling a tiny bit, I could see why people said to leave it out. It doesn't make it taste bad, just really doesn't compliment the cheesecake...it was just kind of there. So dropped it for the rest of them I made. I did use 20 Oreo's with the filling AND 3TBSP butter for the crust. But I did use my hand-cranked food processor to chop them...worked wonderfully and not soggy! I did let my cheesecake sit in the fridge for 2 days before giving them out because it does make the flavor much better as it sits. It does take a bit of time to make, but well worth every minute!!!
I loved this cheesecake! I didn't do the sour cream top cause it was getting late and I needed to finish up. YUMMY! Will make again. I will up the flour to about 1/4cup to make it thicker. Thanks for the awesome recipe. (also I didnt use the cinn or brown sugar in the crust and it turned out perfectly)
This was very good and very easy. My only "complaint".....way too much filling (both w/the cream cheese mixture and the sour cream one). I could have easily made two pies w/the the extra stuff. I used oreo cookies for the crust and left the cookies in the middle fairly large at the suggestion of another user. Several people complimented the cake and said it was the best they had ever had!!! Will definitely be making this again.
very decadent cheesecake. I love the sour cream topping and will incorporate this into other cheesecake recipes. This deserves more than 5 stars, I could not leave it in the oven to cool as I had a chicken roasting. I took out the cheesecake, set a glass bowl over the top and let it cool for 1 hour, I release the spring form pan and let chill in the fridge, then poured on the chocolate topping (made 1/2 batch) was the perfect amount to spread on cake, full batch could cover the sides as well
I made this for the first time for neighborhood cook-off and won first place ribbon among all desserts. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfectly. I grated semi sweet chocolate bakers bars on a cheese grater to garnish over the chocolate ganache. For the crust, I used chocolate sandwich cookies with chocolate filling, but used only the cookie part for the crust along with the brown sugar and butter. For the filling, I quartered the whole cookies to layer in. The sour cream layer adds a perfect counter to all the sweetness. At least a dozen people asked for the recipe.
As many have said- very decadent. It was indeed too much for my 9 inch pan so I left off the sour cream layer. Still incredible. I shan't eat for a week.
This was a wonderful cheesecake. I made it for my husband's birthday and we both loved it. Because there were only 2 of us eating it I halfed the recipie and used a smaller pan (I think it was either a 6" or 7" springform pan). I did the same cooking times and it turned out fine.
This is a great recipe, though I suggest using a tad bit more cinnamon and vanilla than is recommended. Pecans go great on top. If you don't have a springform pan, you can do what I did - cut a circle out of parchement paper to put on the base of the pan, so it won't stick. Then, just slide a fork around the edges to loosen it, flip it onto a plate, and flip it right-side-up from there onto a serving platter. Bon appetite!
Excellent! Skip the cinnamon. In my opinion it's better without. I've had it both ways, and I think it's too overpowering in the crust, and distracts from the delicate cookie/cheesecake flavor. A new favorite that got overwhelmingly rave reviews. Everyone said it was the best cheesecake they had ever had.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was the hit of the party! I couldn't believe all of the wonderful comments! I used the mini oreo cookies in the middle of the cheesecake and just crushed chocolate animal crackers for the crust. I was worried that it wasn't set when I took it out of the oven to cool but it did set overnight.
Excellent! I read most of the reviews and decided to leave the cinnamon in the crust and then when making it I forgot to add it. I will however try to remember to put it in next time I make this cheesecake. As far as the crust, I did not find it mushy as others did. I did not however add the 1/4 cup brown sugar to the crust. Oreo cookies are sweet enough without adding more sugar to them. I did add about 8 more cookies though and an extra tbsp. of butter. I reduced the sugar to 1 cup rather than the 1 1/4 cup in the recipe. My cookies were in nice big chunks inside the cheesecake. When I pulled the cheesecake out of the oven and before adding the sour cream layer which I also reduced the sugar to about half, I did let the cheesecake rest about 5 minutes before putting it back in the oven for the additional 7 minutes. I turned off the oven and left the cheesecake in the oven for 1 hour rather that a 1/2 hour, then I cracked the door and left it in the oven until just about room temp. Then I refrigerated the cheesecake and when it was nice and firm the next day I topped it with the chocolate topping. I did use about half of what was required, just enough to cover the top. After the chocolate was cold and firm on the top I removed the outer ring and cut it into 16 peices with a fishing line to ensure nice neat slices that could be easily removed. Everyone oooed and aaaed and several people asked for the recipe. Make sure you start this several days in advance.
This was the best cheesecake I have made myself. I only made a few minor changes and everyone thought that it turned out great. I used the cinnamon and did not think it was too strong as some others have. I doubled the amount of butter in the crust. I added handful of extra cookie crumbs for the crust to get a good thick solid crust. When cooking I put a casserole dish full of water on the bottom rack to help avoid any possible browning, not sure if it was really necessary or not but I have had cheesecakes come out brown on top before so I always do this now. If you are not a big chocolate fan I would suggest drizzling the chocolate on instead of using a solid layer but I was extremely happy with this recipe.
great recipe
yum! i used a lot more than 2 cups of cookie crumbs for the crust, because i wanted it to go up the sides a bit, and left out the cinnamon. this was a huge hit! ive never made cheesecake before, and it might have had a huge crack or something but the sour cream and chocolate toppings covered up any mistakes :) the chocolate top was fabulous. thanks so much!
This was hands-down the best cheesecake I ever made. Only thing I did was make sure to have a bowl of water in the oven to keep moist.
This was alot of steps but very very good cheesecake. A few mishaps, I had 9 inch pan so I had little room after the main filling and realizing. So the choclate ganache on top was put on lightly and actually turned out to be just perfect. Will definatley make again. TY!
This was my 1st go at making a cheesecake- it was perfect! I didn't use all the sour cream mixture b/c I wanted to leave enough room in the top of the pan for the chocolate topping. Turns out the cake kind of deflated after a bit so there would have been room for the topping afterall. Next time I will use all the sour cream mixture. I cut the cinnamon in half and would do the same as it seemed like just the right hint of cinnamon. Be sure to use cookies that are just broken up and not completely crushed for the middle layer.
Wow! You only need to serve about a square inch to your guests with this one! Rich and delicious. I wouldn't change anything. Just make sure you have a tall cake pan to bake it in so it doesn't spill over the top.
This cheesecake was outrageous. So rich and creamy. It will be my #1 cheesecake recipe.
Really, how can you go wrong with a recipe like this? It wasn't the most beautiful cheesecake I ever made (assumingly b/c of the weighty additions to the batter and top,) but it was scrumptious.
I cooked as directed and it didn't fully set. The sour cream layer just oozed out when I cut it.
This cheesecake was excellent. Lots of work, but well worth it. I recommend giving it an extra day to set beyond what is recommended in the recipe -- it was even better the second day!
I followed the cooking directions rather than my instincts...and it was not done in the center...the best part was the crust because of the cinnamon.
Def need to increase baking time. I baked for 95 minutes and let it sit in the oven for the 30 minutes on top of that. I don't know what it was but it took forever.
Made this for Christmas Eve and it was wonderful. Very rich, will definitely make again. Didn't change a thing, thank you for the recipe!!
I have made many cheesecakes and can honestly say that this is by far the best cheesecake recipe I have ever made. Definitely resturaunt quality without a doubt.
This is the BEST cheesecake I have made to date. Scrumptious! One caution: if you use a 9" springform pan like I did, it will likely overflow a little bit, losing some of that yummy filling. I left both the cinnamon and the brown sugar out of the crust - the cookies are sweet enough. Thanks for the recipe!
Very smooth and creamy.
This is probably one of the BEST cheesecakes I have ever tasted! I changed a few things though; I left the cinnamon out of the crust, and to the batter I added about a 1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, and over the stove I mixed together 1/3 cup whipped cream with 1/3 cup unsweetened chocolate chips, which I also added to the batter. Also, for the topping, I left out the sour cream part completely, and I used half the whipped cream to melt with unsweetened chocolate chips, and the other half to melt with white chocolate chips. After they both cooled, I poured the darker chocolate mixture over the top of the cake, and followed it with the white chocolate, which I marbled together with the dark with the convex side of a spoon. Ontop of that, I poured on some of that butterscotch stuff that comes in a can and that's clear, smoothed it over the topping, and was done. Also, I don't think it makes a difference whether the cake is warm or not when you put the topping on. I've made this numerous times and either way it's turned out well. This cake is great!
absolutely the best Cheesecake I have ever had! very moist and full of flavor. I did use Chocolate Graham crackers instead of the cookies.
This was great!!! Used a 9" springform pan. For the crust, I used oreos with the cream scraped out, crushed and added about 6T butter instead of the 2T in the recipe b/c otherwise the crust wouldn't hold it's form. Used mini oreos for the center layer. Baked the cheesecake for 55 minutes b/c of my pan size. Also, I only used about 1/2 of the sour cream mixture on top and 1/2 of the melted chocolate on top since my pan was smaller. It was fabulous and froze well after baking it since I didn't need it for my holiday party for another week. Pulled it out to thaw in the fridge the day before my party. Everyone wanted the recipe and thought it had been bought at the Cheesecake Factory!
Wonderful! It cracked when I made it and the sour cream covered it super good! I even Burnt the crust! LOL and everyone at husbands potluck said it was amazing. Didn't even notice the burnt taste ha. Can't wait to try the not burned version. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the best cheese cake I've ever made!!!!!!!!!! That's all I can say...
Warning... this recipe will NOT fit into a 9-inch springform pan! I read through several reviews and it seemed like many people used a 9-inch without a problem. Not so! After baking the cheesecake alone had risen to the top of the pan... so I had hardly any room for the sour cream layer. I was able to gingerly spread about half of it on. After it baked and cooled, there was no way I could fit the chocolate ganache layer, so I popped it out of the pan and poured the ganache over the whole cake... it covered the whole top and sides and puddled around the bottom. Needless to say this cheesecake tastes amazing, and even mine didn't look half bad... Next time I will omit the brown sugar from the crust along with the cinnamon, it doesn't need either.
This is the best dessert I have made to date. I made it for my mother-in-law's birthday. She LOVED it. Everyone said it was wonderful. It is time consuming to make but for a very special occasion I will make it again.
I work in a family-owned restaurant, and we recently decided to add cheesecake to the menu. I made this a few days ago, and it sold out in one day!I'm going to be making this regularly. Everyone loved it!
I have made this Chocolate Cookie cheesecake quite a few times now, each time the only change I made is I skipped the cinnamon, each and every time this cake was a HUGE SUCCESS!!! Everyone loved it, even the people who claimed they don't like cheesecakes. True, it is very decadent, and you should cut the slices thin in order to eat the whole slice, but that is far from a downfall in my book. Thank you for the recipe I am asked and begged to make again and again!
best cheesecake ever! a huge hit! wouldn't change a thing
My husband requested this for his birthday. I had never made a cheesecake before, so I had no idea that it would take so long to make (it took me 3 hours from start to finish). But I followed the recipe exactly, and it came out great! The long prep time was worth it - it looked and tasted great, and got rave reviews from the birthday boy and the rest of the family.
This cheesecake is fabulous! After reading the reviews I decided to cut the chocolate ganache layer by 50%. I used 3 cups of cookie crumbs and 3 Tbs. of butter for the crust and omitted the cinnamon. Other than that I followed the recipe. I always leave my cheesecakes in the oven to cool for 2 hours before removing them to cool on the counter. I made a white chocolate ganache and drizzled it over the top of the cheesecake as well. Delicious...thanks for this awesome recipe Millie.
very rich and tall! The cake goes all the way up to the rim of the springform pan. It's a very decadent cheesecake which I'd probably make once a year.
Not bad. I'm not sure why the photo of this recipe doesn't show the layers of the real thing. To a previous reviewer: the cheesecake must cool 8 hours and then sit on the counter for 1 hr. This helps soften the chocolate layer and makes it easier to cut..
Thank you for this, it is AMAZING! This was the best homemade cheesecake I've ever had and made! I would say that it even competes with The Cheesecake Factory's cheesecakes! I opted out of making the crust myself and instead bought the already made Oreo cookie crust sold in supermarkets. It cut the prep time and really was one less thing i had to do. Thank you again, this has been added to my book!
My hubby loves cheesecake and chocolate so I decided to bake him this cheesecake for his birthday. I dont have a springform pan so I used two 8 inch round cake pans instead. I left out the sugar and cinnamon in the crust and it was perfect. Very rich and oh so sinfull. My sister in law works for the company that manufactures all the cheesecakes for the Cheesecake factory and brings some by every so often. My husband said it tasted like some of the cakes she brings!
This is awesome! So many flavors that meld together deliciously. Impressive presentation too!
Great tasting cheesecake. I used chocolate Teddy Grahams, doubled the butter and omitted the cinnamon. Crust was perfect. No problems with the ganache but cheesecake was difficult to get out of the pan. It was so moist that when I went to remove the ring pieces were sticking to the sides. Had same problem while slicing. Next time I'll try adding 1/3 cup cornstarch with the flour to try to get it firmer. Great recipe, wonderful flavor! I try at least 2 cheesecake recipes a week and this one is going into my favorites!
This was the most delicious cheesecake I have made in a long while. I made two of them in the same week. One for my husband's office Thanksgiving luncheon and one for the family. Most people were amazed that I had made this and thought it was store bought. I will definitely make this again!
Oh Yes!!! Perfection!!! Refridgerated for 2 days prior to eating and their was no problem cutting, cookies had softened. Needs 1 full pack of oeros for recipe. 2 rows for bottom in order to completely cover 10" springform, and remaining row in the cheesecake layer.
Wow! This is a great recipe. It was the first time I attempted a homemade cheesecake and it turned out great. Make this one and don't change a thing about the recipe!
AMAZING, boyfriend took a few peices to his parents, and they were super impressed with its richness and how fancy it was. i was suprised how simple it really was =)
I had to size it down because my pan is only 8 inches. Pretty good recipe, but I did change some things. I used milk instead of heavy whipping cream, and I skipped the sour cream layer and the chocolate layer. These just seemed to make it too rich, so instead I crumbled more cookie chunks on top and drizzled a little bit of caramel. I was going to drizzle a little chocolate on top, but didn't have any. However, I did use about 1 TBL of dutch cocoa and marbled it into the cheesecake. It was a hit!!! And it was a great way to use up some of the chocolate cookies we had left from a party. Thanks for the idea!
This Cheesecake was amazing! I have made this for work and EVERYONE on nightcrew loved it. Said it was the best they ever had. My family and friends all said that it was great! I thought the crust was perfect just enough spices, but not so much that it was overpowering.
I made this for my daughters birthday & it was "WONDERFUL" I made it exactly like the recipe called for...the only problem I had was after the oven was turned off for the 30 min when i took it out it wasn't quite done so i just turned the oven back on to 175 for 10 min and it was perfect! My daughter called this morning and said she got up in the middle of night to have another piece! thanks it was GREAT!!!
Okay, I'm giving this one 5 stars because I LOVE THIS CHEESECAKE!!...but, it is not an origianl recipe still - this is delcious and I make it often.
This was just excellent. I made it for my husband for Valentine's day and he has raved about it for a whole week. He even posted about it on facebook (which he never does). I was worried about the sour cream layer but it tasted great! I will add more cookies to the filling next time and omit the cinnamon.
This was very good. Everyone loved the cheesecake. I think it will be making another appearance next year for Christmas diner.
Yum! This was the first time I had ever made a cheesecake, and it was one of the most delectible desserts I have ever eaten. It was rich and creamy, and I followed the recipe exactly. Also, I entered this cheesecake in a bakeoff at my university, and it won 2nd out of 11 entries. There were lots of "oohs" and "ahhs". I would definitely make again. I added shaved dark chocolate on the top, and it was fabulous!!! Thank you, Millie, for this wonderful recipe!
Wow, is this great or what??! Made this for my Christmas dessert and everyone enjoyed it. Very, very rich, so as some suggested I didn't cut big pieces (which was fine with me because I brought the leftovers home and ate them throughout the week!!) I followed this recipe as directed, since this was my first time making a cheesecake. I wouldn't change a thing!
I love this recipe so much and so didn't everybody at our dinner.. thank you!
I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was gone before I could get a piece...the pumpkin pies just sitting there, forlorn. So I made another one, the next day...I managed a piece that time, but my family had eaten all 16 pieces by the end of the day!! I've made another since then, for my son's bake-sale fundraiser for Boy Scouts, and last night I bought 3 9 inch springform pans ($6 each at Ross) and I'm going to bake the cheesecakes then give them - in the pans- wrapped up in pretty saran wrap and bows with the recipe attached for my kid's teachers. This will be a BIG hit, I know :) You don't need to change a thing...but if you want to use the granache topping from the Bailey's Irish Cream cheesecake on this site instead, it will only make it that much better. Or, if you like mint and it's during the holidays, take advantage of the Mint Oreos on sale and use those for a special taste. I would give this 6 stars if it would let me
Responding to Wendy. It says 2 lbs. So that would be four(4) 8 oz. packs of cream cheese. I'm looking forward to trying this one later. I'm about to cook my wife a Praline Cheesecake I found on another site.
This is a very good recipe. My family loved it. I made it for Thanksgiving!
This is a great recipe! I have now made it two times and it tastes great each time. The only thing is mine does crack but when you add the sour cream layer and then the chocolate layer you never see a thing! :)
Wow! This is an incredible recipe. Perfect cheesecake flavor comes through. I loved the balance and complexity with the different layers and flavors. I used one package of Oreos for this (including a few for garnish on top).
I decided to enter this recipe into my school's annual spring fling dessert contest. I followed the hints: no cinnamon, I put a pan of water on a separate shelf under my cheesecake in the oven, and I added strawberries and caramel over the top to decorate. I never got to taste the cake, so I wasn't sure whether it was any good. However, when I showed up at the end of the event, every last bite of the cheesecake was gone! I won 2nd place and have had students, teachers, and parents asking for the recipe. Apparently, it was a great hit. I'll have to make it again so that I can finally try it. :)
I am not anywhere close to being an accomplished chef, but decided for some reason to make this cheesecake for Christmas eve this year. It took a while, but OH. MY. GOD is it worth it! Hands down the best cheesecake I've ever tasted. Anywhere. Puts the cheesecake factory to shame and I LOVE that place. I have never tasted something so decadent in my life. Truly unbelieveable.
This cheesecake is fabulous w/o changing a thing! I entered this cake in a dessert bake-off at my office and won first place! :) I found it to be quite time consuming, but it's worth the effort.
I made this cheesecake twice the first time i follwed the recipe accept i left out the second layer with the sour cream i didn't have enough room but it turned out pretty good the chocolate layer is a little too much it makes it way too sweet and i would recommend using milk chocolate rather than semi sweet. The second time i made it , it was waaaay better i used grahm cracker crumbs for the crust and used vanilla oreo cookies instead of chocoloate i also used a very thin layer of chocolate on top and put the second layer with the sour cream it was excellent i highly recommend trying it this way it was very good!!!!
Oh my goodness this cheesecake was sooooooo good!! I didn't make any changes to the recipe except that I added a couple of handfuls of chocolate chips to the batter which only added to the decadence. Also, I found that the cookie crumb crust was too loose, (I had crumbs everywhere when I sliced it) it could use a couple more tablespoons of butter to bind it. A lot of people complained of the sour cream layer but I have to tell you that the layer of sour cream cut the sweetness of the chocolate top and gave it a wonderful zing that really worked. Not an everyday kind of cake, but a real keeper for those very special occasions. I give it two thumbs up and will make it again for sure!
My friend made this today and fwd the recipe to me. I must say...this is "da bomb" of all cheesecakes!!!! Going out now to get the ingredients to make it for a holiday party. LOVED EVERY BITE!
A fantastic recipe! I have made this several times and it has always turned out well. I have co-opted suggestions from other reviews, such as leaving out the cinnamon. I have made the crust from both sandwich cookies and chocolate graham cookies and they were both good. I prefer the consistancy of the graham crust personally. The last time I made this cheesecake I went to make the sour cream layer and found I didn't have enough sour cream left in my refrigerator, so I left it and the chocolate topping off and the cheesecake was still great and everyone at my party loved it. This also made it much easier to cut.
I made this for my first Thanksgiving with my fiancee's family and it was a HIT!! My soon to be mom in law took the first bite and she said it was delicious! Thanks so much for this recipe! I think I will be the one to make cheesecake every year! OH by the way, not a crack!! Follow the recipe and you will be fine.
This cheesecake is absolutely one of the best I've ever made. For the crust, I took out the 'whites' of the Oreos and just crushed the chocolate wafers. But I followed the recipe exactly and it produced a luscious, creamy, decadent cheesecake that tastes absolutely phenomenal. Definitely a keeper!
If I could give this more than 5 stars I would! I made it exactly as directed and it turned out great! I will say that it did taste better the second day. So next time I make it I will make sure to do it a day before I need it.
This cheesecake was SO rich and delicious. It was very time consuming, but well worth it. Next time, I will make a few changes however. I won't add nearly as much cinnamon. Maybe only as little as 1/4 a tsp. Also, I'll make a dark chocolate ganache instead of semi sweet, just personal preference. And I'll be sure to freeze the cake before i try to remove it from the springform. The edges were a little ruined when I tried to remove it even after 12 hours of refridgeration! Overall, this cheesecake is one you will be remembered by, and definitely one to go into your permanent recipe book.
This is the best cheesecake! I thought that 45 minutes wasn't long enough so i baked it for 5o and it overcooked (cracked and was golden brown). Once I put on the toping though, no one could tell the difference. It was beautiful. The flavour of the toping was a great addition to the cake . You are missing out if you don't add it. Also, be sure to let the cake cool entirely before you put it in the fridge . I liked this one better than "supreme cheesecake."
Very nice cheesecake! What I did different however was lessen the sugar to 3/4 of a cup (don't like cheesecake to be too sweet), and added sour cream in the mixture (not on top)...(I also used 3 packages of cream cheese, not sure if it's the same amount stated!) turned out AMAZING! ALSO, I HIGHLY suggest that you put foil around the springform pan and place it in another roasting pan with boiling water filled to about half of the cake (Bain Marie)...VERY important, it really helps so that it doesn't overcook and burn on top.
I followed this recipe almost exactly as directed, except I used a water bath as I always do. I admit I was on the fence about the sour cream layer, and decided to follow the recipe. If you are not sure if you want to try it, or you're scared, just do it - it adds more visually than taste-wise. Like others, I felt the chocolate layer was a bit much. I used dark choc. chips. Next time I will probably cut the amount of choc. down to a 1/4 of the recommended amount and just put a light, thin layer on top. The dark choc. was excellent (just too much), and I'll likely do that again. The crust was perfect. My only complaint is that the middle ended up not quite done. I let the cake cook in the oven for an extra 7 minutes due to the water bath, then turned it off and let sit as directed. When I pulled it out, it had the typical appearance of a properly set cheesecake and I was happy -but 2 days later (I always find cheesecake is better if it can sit for a full day) when I cut into it, the very center was almost pie-like. It was still delicious, but I was disappointed. So I would recommend cooking a bit longer than the recipe advises - maybe even 15 minutes. In fact, I will likely cook a full hour and fifteen and skip the sit inside the oven bit. Aside from that minor detail (and let me assure you we had no problem eating the entire cake!), it was a nice diversion from the traditional NY style cakes I typically make. I will def. make this again with some minor adjustments.
