Coconut Jays

4.2
40 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 16
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a Christmas favorite of ours.

Recipe by June Kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in saucepan. Remove from heat. Add sugar and coconut. Mix well. Shape into balls.

  • Make indent in center of each and place on cookie sheet. Place half a maraschino cherry in indent. Fill with melted chocolate. Chill until firm. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 54.4mg. Full Nutrition
