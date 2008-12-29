Coconut Jays
This is a Christmas favorite of ours.
I made these for a work cookie exchange and they were a hit. I used the recommended amount of butter and they were just fine. I think the amount is necessary to solidify in the refridgerator and hold the cookies together. I did not use the optional cherrys. I also did them with both unsweetened and semi-sweet chocolate and both tasted good. If you love mounds bars you'll love these because they taste just like them. I was asked for the recipe by several people. We all wondered if maybe adding an almond would result in an Almond Joy. I am pretty sure it would. I recommend doing the recipe as stated and you will have complete satisfaction.Read More
These were okay. Not entirely what I was expecting. There's FAR too much butter in the recipe. I probably had 3 or so tbs of melted butter at the bottom of the bowl after I pulled all the dough. My hands were just coated in butter afterwards. Can't imagine letting my kids help me with these unless I wanted them greasy. I ended up using 2 extra blocks of chocolate, 3 semisweet and 1 unsweetened. They're just ok. If I make them again I'll use less butter.Read More
I was looking for something similar to the chocolate coconut bars I tried from this site, but a little less time consuming. This was quick and almost a one bowl job...which was a plus. I didn't have any chocolate chips on hand but when I dug around, I found a package of individually wrapped Dove dark chocolate hearts. I melted these with a little shortening and they worked fine. I didn't use as much butter called for because I didn't want a buttery taste. The only problem I had was my chocolate got a little dry and crumbly after being refrigerated, but that's my fault. It certainly didn't stop us from eating them! Thanks June.
Omg. These were DELICIOUS! I listened to the other reviews and reduced the amount of butter by just a tiny bit. They tasted like mounds candy bars! They were really messy when trying to form them into balls, but other than that, they were a breeze to make!
These are really good but in my opinion the recipe calls for way too much butter! When I was making the cookies, it was literally dripping out as I rolled them into balls. I squeezed out as much as I could and they were still great. So easy too!
loved it! they were so good, but sooo filling! make them small! we made them WAYY too big! but they are still great! 5 stars!
A little buttery, but they were tasty! A great treat!
to make shaping these little gems easier, I used a mini-muffin tin. Other than that I made exactly as the recipe calls for and they are now a holiday favorite in my diet - the Gluten Revolution.
These are tasty, a bit hard to handle & shape, but once they're done - yum! I put a puddle of caramel in the middle, covered it in chocolate and drizzled w/some more caramel.
Absolutely unreal! So easy..great for the kids to get involved. It was so tasty..that we had to make another batch..because we couldn't stop eating the batter! Highly reccomend this recipe to everyone!
Lots of work for this "so so" cookie. I thought mine were mushy, so I added more coconut. Like other reviewers said, too much butter is called for in this recipe. Overall, just not impressed with this cookie.
We just tried to make these they just fell apart. They were way to dry added more butter, now we have all this sugar coconut mix
Very good. Would have been too sweet with sweetened chocolate. I did not end up with too much butter at all, but did use more coconut and powdered sugar than recipe called for. I will wait to see what Christmas guests have to say
Very easy to make something very good.
Because of the butter and sugar amounts it is more candy like then macaroon. It still tastes great but almost makes your teeth hurt.
These are quite tasty and I am not a coconut fan. They are rich so one will fit the bill. When making the balls its seems like there is too much butter but it works out when the set up. I used semi sweet chocolate and drizzled the top with white chocolate. They look and taste amazing =)
I made these for my son's wedding. We have family members with a gluten intolerance and these are perfect. I followed the recipe and thought the amounts of ingredients were perfect. I used nestle chocolate bits and stuck a whole almond in the top. They taste just like an almond joy. Thank you to the person who suggested that in their review. They're delicious!
I got a lot of compliments on these at Christmas. Too Sweet for me.
I just got done mixing up a batch of these.. it was my first time and OMG they are amazing I couldn't stop eatting the batter to get them balled up but I managed to get 23 and I am very happy about that.. I didn't have cherries so I just made them without.. everything else was added and I swear..they are setting up nicely I can't wait to taste the finished product! WONDERFUL & EASY recipe! Thanks!
I thought they were a bit heavy but everybody loved them.
Very easy recipe. I used a little less butter than the recipe called for because of other reviews. Top it with almonds and it like an almond joy..This would also be very good with a little honey mixed in.
This recipe was awesome! My husband who is not a fan of anything too sweet loved it. Next time I think I will try a sweetened chocolate though. This is a must try!!
This recipe is great! I used it for Valentine's day. I used red food coloring for the coconut.
I agree with others that this calls for a bit too much butter. Half should be good enough. Delicious though!
A simple yummy cookie everyone will enjoy! :) Great for kids too!!
Great for my sweet toothed husband. Next time I'm going to make the balls bite sized instead of cookie sized and maybe use semi-sweet chocolate instead of unsweetened (because of the sweet toothed husband!)Going to make them again for Christmas this year!
I really like these alot!. They are super sweet, and really easy. I think next time I will put more chocolate on them or make them a little smaller so you get chocolate in every bite
Hardest part was melting chocolate
Very good but very sweet
This was a favorite at Christmas time. I had many compliments on these cookies
I made these growing up in the Midwest. Don't melt the butter, let soften to room temperature. Blend into the powdered sugar , then add the coconut. Use your hand this the easiest way. Chill till just firm, then use a dessert scoop to make the balls , more uniform in size( you can decide just how big). Also a bittersweet chocolate is best. Keeps them from being overly sweet.
These were somewhat hard to 'roll', so I shaped them into round mounds. They came apart when I made the indentation, so I again had to shape them. Refrigerating them is what holds them together. I opted for an almond rather than a cherry and the results were an overly sweet 'Almond Joy" bar. Tasty but a bit too sweet. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
These are great! I reduced the butter by 1/8 cup and turned out just like a mounds bar (I omitted the cherry)!
