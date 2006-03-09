Cajun Spice Seasoning Mix in a Jar

1 of 140

Rating: 2 stars WAY too much Salt! I had to remake it using oregano and thyme, cutting the salt from 3/4 cup (!) to 2 tablespoons. Helpful (128)

Rating: 4 stars A good basic Cajun Seasoning mix. I usually make about one third of this at a time, and then I omit 2 Tbsp. of the salt. I also kick it up a bit by adding a tsp. each of dried basil, chili powder and a pinch or two of thyme. Thanks for giving me my starting point, Debbie. We love this stuff! Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars This was the best. When I bought the spices, I saved the little plastic bottles, and used as containers to put the spice I made into them. I took the labels off, and added my own. They made great gifts. Everyone loved them! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars This makes a perfect gift. Don't let the amount of salt fool you - when you cook with it, it's not that prominent. Do, however, avoid tasting it from a spoon - your tongue will feel it for hours! Thanks so much. We used it on cheezy potatoes - yummy! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I really like this seasoning on chicken and pork. I did cut the salt about in half but that is because I don't like things very salty. With 1/4 cup olive oil makes a great marinade. It was a little spicy for my kids but hubby & I loved it. Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars I made this without the salt. It is a tasty mix but you don't need to use a lot. If you don't intend to use it often try making half a batch. Helpful (33)

Rating: 3 stars I used this to season my chicken last night and because I didn't want to have a little chicken with my salt I cut back on the salt to two tablespoons. We could still taste it so I can't even imagine using three quarters of a cup. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This was fun and easy to make - made some for myself instead of as a gift. Very tasty- so far I've used it on chicken breast and on salmon and my husband raved. Probably too spicy for children though Helpful (31)