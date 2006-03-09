Cajun Spice Seasoning Mix in a Jar

Rating: 4.31 stars
137 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 41
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 6

A spicy and attractive gift and tastes great on potatoes, eggs, and meat.

By Debbie

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • While holding a pint canning jar at an angle, add ingredients to create a "sand art" look. The salt and cayenne may be divided into smaller portions and used to separate other spices. I found it simplest to use 7 cups--one with each spice in it--and add them to my jar with a spoon, as I want to create the special look.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 0.5g; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (140)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

~TAYLOR~
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2006
A good basic Cajun Seasoning mix. I usually make about one third of this at a time, and then I omit 2 Tbsp. of the salt. I also kick it up a bit by adding a tsp. each of dried basil, chili powder and a pinch or two of thyme. Thanks for giving me my starting point, Debbie. We love this stuff! Read More
Helpful
(74)

Most helpful critical review

deeorion
Rating: 2 stars
10/11/2005
WAY too much Salt! I had to remake it using oregano and thyme, cutting the salt from 3/4 cup (!) to 2 tablespoons. Read More
Helpful
(128)
137 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 41
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 6
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
deeorion
Rating: 2 stars
10/10/2005
WAY too much Salt! I had to remake it using oregano and thyme, cutting the salt from 3/4 cup (!) to 2 tablespoons. Read More
Helpful
(128)
~TAYLOR~
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2006
A good basic Cajun Seasoning mix. I usually make about one third of this at a time, and then I omit 2 Tbsp. of the salt. I also kick it up a bit by adding a tsp. each of dried basil, chili powder and a pinch or two of thyme. Thanks for giving me my starting point, Debbie. We love this stuff! Read More
Helpful
(74)
KLKAMRO
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2003
This was the best. When I bought the spices, I saved the little plastic bottles, and used as containers to put the spice I made into them. I took the labels off, and added my own. They made great gifts. Everyone loved them! Read More
Helpful
(59)
Advertisement
Pamela Hazelton
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
This makes a perfect gift. Don't let the amount of salt fool you - when you cook with it, it's not that prominent. Do, however, avoid tasting it from a spoon - your tongue will feel it for hours! Thanks so much. We used it on cheezy potatoes - yummy! Read More
Helpful
(46)
Angie Homeschool Mom
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2005
I really like this seasoning on chicken and pork. I did cut the salt about in half but that is because I don't like things very salty. With 1/4 cup olive oil makes a great marinade. It was a little spicy for my kids but hubby & I loved it. Read More
Helpful
(36)
HERMES3G
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2007
I made this without the salt. It is a tasty mix but you don't need to use a lot. If you don't intend to use it often try making half a batch. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Advertisement
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 3 stars
08/23/2006
I used this to season my chicken last night and because I didn't want to have a little chicken with my salt I cut back on the salt to two tablespoons. We could still taste it so I can't even imagine using three quarters of a cup. Read More
Helpful
(32)
KATEANNE
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2003
This was fun and easy to make - made some for myself instead of as a gift. Very tasty- so far I've used it on chicken breast and on salmon and my husband raved. Probably too spicy for children though Read More
Helpful
(31)
SuperRebbetzin
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2006
This is great! I ommit the salt and just add some to taste to whatever i'm making. this goes really well on cut-up sweet potatoes baked until crispy. Read More
Helpful
(27)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022