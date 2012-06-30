Best Rolls Ever!

A yeast-roll recipe which uses self-rising flour for the most airy, delicious rolls ever! Note: the secret to these light and airy rolls is NOT punching down the dough and NOT kneading it, plus the added lift the self-rising flour gives.

Recipe by Cara A Austin

24
24 big rolls (approximately)
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl place 2 cups water and butter or margarine. Microwave about 2 minutes.

  • In another bowl, mix 1 cup sugar and eggs.

  • In a separate cup, microwave 1/2 cup water for 30 seconds. Add 1 teaspoon sugar and dissolve yeast in this.

  • Mix butter water and sugar and eggs mixture together; add salt. Mix in yeast water. Stir in 7 to 7 1/2 cups flour. Mix well and let rise in the refrigerator overnight, covered.

  • When ready to use, dump onto floured surface (DO NOT PUNCH DOWN!) and let warm to room temperature. LIGHTLY KNEAD! Only work in enough extra flour to handle.

  • Shape into rolls and place on greased sheet(s). Let rest 30 minutes, or until doubled in size.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degree F (205 degrees C) oven until tops are golden. Brush with oil or butter immediately out of the oven.

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 654.5mg. Full Nutrition
