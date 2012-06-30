Best Rolls Ever!

I cut this recipe in half. Because the recipe asked for 1 1/2 packets of yeast, I didn't know how to easily divide a packet of yeast in half so I used two full packets. I used my Kitchen Aid to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast in the mixer bowl with the sugar and warm water for ten minutes until the yeast "bloomed", then I added melted margerine, the egg, the remaining water and the dry ingredients. I did not use self-rising flour, just regular AP flour. This dough needed more flour than the recipe stated to get the dough into a ball and able to jump on a hook, over a cup. I kneaded this dough with my dough hook for about five minutes, then I set it to rise for an hour in a large greased bowl covered with a tea towel on a warm heating pad for an hour. I used a 1/3 cup measuring cup to make uniform rolls and rolled them on the counter to make better shaped rolls. I covered the top of the rolls in the muffin tin with saran wrap before letting it rise on the warm heating pad for another hour or so. I baked them at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, then brushed the tops of the hot rolls with vegetable oil right out of the oven. These rolls were GINORMOUS. They looked pretty and turned out fluffy and the perfect roll consistancy but they were quite sweet. Not so much a dinner roll for us, but I think this would make a good base for a sweet roll.

Read More