A yeast-roll recipe which uses self-rising flour for the most airy, delicious rolls ever! Note: the secret to these light and airy rolls is NOT punching down the dough and NOT kneading it, plus the added lift the self-rising flour gives.
I cut this recipe in half. Because the recipe asked for 1 1/2 packets of yeast, I didn't know how to easily divide a packet of yeast in half so I used two full packets. I used my Kitchen Aid to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast in the mixer bowl with the sugar and warm water for ten minutes until the yeast "bloomed", then I added melted margerine, the egg, the remaining water and the dry ingredients. I did not use self-rising flour, just regular AP flour. This dough needed more flour than the recipe stated to get the dough into a ball and able to jump on a hook, over a cup. I kneaded this dough with my dough hook for about five minutes, then I set it to rise for an hour in a large greased bowl covered with a tea towel on a warm heating pad for an hour. I used a 1/3 cup measuring cup to make uniform rolls and rolled them on the counter to make better shaped rolls. I covered the top of the rolls in the muffin tin with saran wrap before letting it rise on the warm heating pad for another hour or so. I baked them at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, then brushed the tops of the hot rolls with vegetable oil right out of the oven. These rolls were GINORMOUS. They looked pretty and turned out fluffy and the perfect roll consistancy but they were quite sweet. Not so much a dinner roll for us, but I think this would make a good base for a sweet roll.
Unfortunately, I cannot agree that these are the best rolls ever. I make rolls fairly often and had high hopes with these. The recipe takes too long to make, its expensive and thus a bit disappointing. Now I've had great results with the recipe Sweet Dinner Rolls by Donna West; IMHO that recipe makes some of the BEST rolls ever.
This is the closest I've come to my great grandmother's rolls. The secret to light and fluffy rolls is to not overknead, or they turn out biscuity. These come out perfect with my Kitchenaid mixer every time. It's also even better using bread flour, which makes them lighter and softer. I don't refrigerate over night, instead I let rise for 45 minutes and then dump on floured surface and make into rolls using as little dusting flour as possible. Cover with plastic and let rise again for 30-45 minutes before baking. Be sure to put the rolls about 1 inch apart, being closer together makes for a taller and softer roll. Excellent recipe, thank you!
12/26/2001
Perfect first time trying it. so simple I couldn't believe how good they are. Didn't have time to do the overnight in the refigerator and even with a short amount of time to rise they came out perfect tasty and light. Will be my choice for all occassions.
05/22/2004
I am a 56 year old man who does not cook very much, but after trying this Recipe for these dinner rolls I have to say they are the best I have eaten, and now I do more cooking because I love these so much I asked my wife to let me help plan dinner now.
Thank you for this excellent roll recipe. I practiced the recipe a few days before Thanksgiving and it was a hit with absolutely everyone. I live in a high altitude area, so I added a bit more water and butter, increased the cooking temp a bit and a little less sugar (all based upon the high altitude teaching lesson on this website)...Perfect...I also did not refrigerate, but followed another users review and used my electric mixer (so easy) and after forming into balls, very close together, I plastic wrapped the dough balls and let them rise again. Baked until I saw a medium brown color. Sprayed tops of rolls and rolls on the side of pan with spray butter. So So yummy....
I was looking for a really easy yeast roll recipe when I came across this one. Not being the best cook in the world, I was almost intimidated but gave it a try any way. The recipe title sure fits - these are the best rolls ever. I wasn't sure what "do not punch down" meant, so I just pinched off the dough right out of the fridge and rolled it up. They turned out great. Really light, fantastic flavor.
11/29/2002
Always a hit with my family. I've used this recipe for 2 years with many repeat requests. When making rolls like these many people make the mistake of over-working the dough. Their finished product will be heavy & tough. When done properly these rolls are perfect!!!
If you haven't made a decent batch of rolls YET don't try this one. You waste all that yeast(3 pks), flour( almost a whole bag), butter(2 sticks) and sugar. I Think bread making is some sort of conspiracy. Noone ever really tells you the secret. They don't want you to know. Mix how? How should dough look, appear,feel? Should it pull away from the bowl or be goopy in your hands. How cold or hot should the water be...how long should water and yeast set. Do you knead, and how do you knead, how long do you knead? When do you know youre done kneading. Is this recipe for a bread machine or mixer or make it by hand? Mix well, how? My kitchen is a mess and my rolls didn,t even rise. The Dough Looks like some science project in the fridge! Maybe lost pluto?
If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would. I've been looking for a recipe to match that which my grandmother would make every year for Thanksgiving and while grandma can no longer find/remember the recipe this is the closest I've ever come. I'm giving this recipe to grandma so she can start making them again. BRAVO Cara thanks a million!
I didn't like them at first. The rolls turned out like little rocks at first. I tried again but made a few adjustments. I used bread flour instead of self rising flour. I also increased the yeast to 3 tbs of instant dry yeast. I left everything else the same. They were awesome. I have made them several times since then they are also delicious in whole wheat. Use 5 cups whole wheat flour and 2 1/2 cups of white bread flour. Also add 3tbs of wheat gluten.For the wheat rolls I used brown sugar instead of white.
I think I just don't have the majic touch with rolls....
01/22/2003
These rolls are very tasty and perfect for holidays since all the work is done in advance. It's great not having to knead the dough! I've made them twice and found they're better refrigerated overnight than for just a short time. They're very rich so don't plan on guests eating many with a big meal.
11/23/2005
The name says it all!! I make these every year for Thanksgiving and get compliments galore! Everyone truly loves them! I lost my recipe and couldn't even imagine making any other! Thank goodness for Allrecipe.com! May not be the easiest for the novice baker, but well worth the effort! Remember to by self-rising flour!
I read a few of the reviews and thought I would give some advice. These rolls do not really rise in the fridge overnight but after you roll them out let rise in 100 degree oven until rise to double. They are very light and fluffy. I also bake them at 375 for aproc. 20 min. Perfect!!!
12/23/2005
I must be doing something wrong. The rolls were heavy and my husband said they tasted like biscuits. I've made rolls and bread before but I was really disappointed in this recipe.
I am new to bread and bun making so I thought this would be a great, easy way to look good at bread making but I have made these buns 5 times now and only once turned out fine. Since I am new I think I am not kneading to much (almost nada) but I find the mixture very sticky and use alot of flour shaping into buns. twice the buns did not rise at all. The first time I will chalk up to the yeast but the next time the yeast proofed well. Not sure what I am doing wrong but I am off to find a different bun recipe that perhaps I can't screw up too much
To anyone who plans to try this recipe, I'll warn you: This dough is -extremely- wet from the start. Honestly, it looks and feels more like a thick pancake batter than a bread dough. The dough rose somewhat.. not nearly as much as I expected, even though I left it overnight. The end result.. while the rolls -were- extremely soft, they also turned out somewhat more dense and spongy than what you'd get in a restaurant. But I say that's more the fault of my inexperience than the recipe. All in all, the rolls were very good. I couldn't help but "test" three of them directly out of the oven. Also, be warned: This recipe makes two dozen rolls. Halve the recipe, if you don't want that many.
11/28/2001
These really are the best rolls ever! I had been playing around with other recipes, but this is the winner. I tried this for Thanksgiving, and no one could stop talking about them. One adjustment : I substituted milk in place of water for a richer flavor. Delicious!
Sorry but I made this twice and both times they came out flat and didn't taste good. I made sure I followed the directions to the letter the 2nd time and got the same results.
12/06/2001
These rolls are DELICIOUS and so easy!! I have never made homemade rolls before, and I now found a permanent recipe. My friend and I decided to make them for Thanksgiving, but didn't read that we had to refridgerate them overnight. We decided to make them the next day, and decided that if they flopped, oh well. They turned out EXCELLENT. My friend and I couldn't keep our hands off of them and even my husband loved them. I put some of the dough in a loaf pan, but I highly recommend muffin pans. Thanks for a great recipe that I will use over and over again!!
I was highly disappointed in how these "rolls" turned out. As another reviewer mentioned, these were more like biscuits because they were dense, hard and dry. I left the dough in the fridge overnight, but it did not seem to rise. I am not sure what went wrong, but nonetheless, my search for the best rolls continues...
Everyone loved the rolls at thanksgiving dinner but I was very worried when they didnt rise at all. Once I put them in the oven they rose and ended up tasting great.
03/01/2002
I tried this recipie last weekend and was very disappointed. I may have made some mistake but I followed the directions. The rolls were heavy, solid and tasteless. I would be happy to know of anything I did to cause the problem since all of the other comments seem to be positive.
12/30/2001
Wonderful Delicious!! When these came out of the oven I used a pastry brush to put Butter and Honey on the top and they were a HIT... Fairly easy to make too.. I was kinda strange not "punching it down" Will use over and over again!!
11/25/2000
This recipe was great. I made some a few days before Thanksgiving to be sure that I could do it (I have had bad luck with yeast in the past). They turned out perfect! On Thanksgiving I made then in to cloverleaf shaped. I sat then in muffin pans to rise. The recipe said to let them rise for 30 minutes, but I forgot about them, so they ended up rising for about an hour. They were so light, fluffy and moist with butter that i brushed on top. I am going to make more and store the dough in the freezer. I would recommend this recipe to anyone.
This recipe makes 24 nice size biscuit type rolls, very good and I will make them again. Some of my rolls burned on the bottom so next time I will use parchment or cooking paper on the cookies sheet. Thanks for the recipe.
Great flavor, but the overall directions kind of stink...I didn't cook mine long enough, because there wasn't a "time limit" for them...it just said until they browned. They browned great on the outside, but the inside was still a little gooey. Not unedible gooey, but they should have been cooked for about 5 more minutes. That would have made a big difference. Also, I used a lot more flour than the recipe said. Getting it to "handling stage" took a lot of flour, and I ended up having to knead it, even though the recipe said not too. It didn't seem to make a difference. They were still huge. I will most definitely make these again, but probably halve the recipe. There were SOOO many!
03/26/2001
It was great making this recipe. I love to make home made bread I just hate the work and the mess this was very easy and very tasty it got rave reviews from my guests!!!!
I'm usually pretty good with breads, but these came out awful! I scaled down the recipe and I'm glad because that would have been an even bigger waste of ingredients. I followed the recipe and the dough looked more like batter, so I kept adding flour until I got something resembling a ball of dough. I didn't have overnight, so I followed the suggestion to let rise 45 minutes. Except they didn't rise. And I know my yeast was good. I decided to see it through so I divided into balls and let sit another 45 minutes. Then I baked - I wasn't sure for how long since the recipe is silent on that point, so I took them out when the tops were brown. Basically I got something that would have tasted like a biscuit if it hadn't still been doughy in the middle. I won't try these again.
I made these today--started last night. I was disapointed that the dough didn't seem to rise over night in the refigerator. The dough does seem to make a lot of rolls. I let them rise a second time before baking. They didn't rise after 1 hour in a draft free warm oven. I did forget to knead them. I don't know if that makes as difference. I went ahead and baked them. They didn't rise either as they baked. I had more rolls waiting to rise and bake. The second batch I skipped the second rise and just put them in the oven. They had sat on the counter waiting for the first batch to finish rising and baking they and didn't rise either. They tasted OK, my son really liked them and my husband liked them to. He said he wished they would have risen more. I may make these again.
Aside from scaling back the recipe, I followed the directions to a T. They never rose in the refrigerator overnight or at room temperature the next day. They turned out very heavy and dry - not at all what I was looking for.
how is it that my rolls went before the main course? ha ha! they were delicious! i had to hide some in order to taste them.
11/19/2012
Our go to recipe for Thanksgiving. Have been using this recipe for about 4 years now. Really like the overnight rise and no "punch down/ rise" step. It makes this perfect for preparing the night before and baking fresh on Thanksgiving morning. Read through the other reviews, and I have had some years where I got little to no rise. I baked them anyway and they were still good. While they may be a bit "biscuit like" they are far from a biscuit to me. Will continue to use at our Thanksgiving get together!
I halfed the recipe too. The dough seemed a bit loose and hard to form into rolls, so I let it rise in the super large muffin tins and made muffin shaped rolls. Family loved them. This recipe is a keeper.
