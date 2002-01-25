Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

147 Ratings
  • 5 91
  • 4 43
  • 3 7
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

Graham Cracker Crust with a creamy peanut butter layer, a chocolate pudding layer, and a whipped topping layer. Very good but also very rich!

By Anna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 8 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, combine butter and peanut butter. Heat in the microwave until soft; mix well. Gradually stir in confectioners' sugar until the mixture resembles a soft dough. Spread mixture into 2 pie crusts.

  • In a small bowl, mix the milk with the instant pudding. Pour over the peanut butter mixture in each crust. Chill until firm.

  • Top pies with whipped topping when ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 25.3mg; sodium 370.7mg. Full Nutrition
