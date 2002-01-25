Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

I made this into a slab pie instead of 2 separate pies. I used a 9x13 glass baking dish that I sprayed with cooking spray and used an Oreo cookie crust instead of graham cracker crust (25 Oreo cookies pulsed in food processor to crumbs with 4 Tbls melted butter, pressed into bottom of pan and chilled til ready to fill). It turned out great and everyone loved it. After reading the other reviews I did make a couple of changes because I wanted both the peanut butter layer and the chocolate layer to have more of the same texture . This is what I did. I used 2 boxes of instant choc pudding and instead of milk, I used 2 cups of heavy cream and 3/4 of a cup of 2% milk. It whipped up in less than two minutes in to a beautiful chocolate mousse. For the peanut butter layer, I used an organic all natural peanut butter so it wasn’t as stiff as the Skippy type PB which made it easier to blend, 1 cup of powdered sugar, 6 tablespoons of butter and 2 ounces of cream cheese. I whipped all of it together and folded in 1 cup of whipped cream. This gave the peanut butter layer more of a mousse like consistency, which is what I wanted. Then topped it off with more whipped cream and sprinkled the top with mini chocolate chips. I made it the day before so it would set up overnight. It looked nice and tasted delicious. I was told by several people it was the best no bake dessert they’d ever eaten.