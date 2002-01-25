Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Graham Cracker Crust with a creamy peanut butter layer, a chocolate pudding layer, and a whipped topping layer. Very good but also very rich!
Graham Cracker Crust with a creamy peanut butter layer, a chocolate pudding layer, and a whipped topping layer. Very good but also very rich!
I used this recipe, actually, as a starting point. Here are the changes I made: first, I made only one pie instead of two, so I halved the ingredients (except for the pudding); second, I used a regular pie crust instead of a graham cracker crust; third, I only used 1 1/2 cups of milk with the pudding to make it set a little firmer; and finally, I made a peanut butter crumb topping from 1 T peanut butter mixed with powdered sugar. I then sprinkled the topping over the whipped topping on top - it made it look really classy! My husband loves chocolate an peanut butter but isn't into graham crusts, and this was quite a hit! And it was so fast, I know this will be used again in the very near future.Read More
This pie was ok, but the different textures just didn't seem to work well with each other. I made it exactly as written.Read More
I used this recipe, actually, as a starting point. Here are the changes I made: first, I made only one pie instead of two, so I halved the ingredients (except for the pudding); second, I used a regular pie crust instead of a graham cracker crust; third, I only used 1 1/2 cups of milk with the pudding to make it set a little firmer; and finally, I made a peanut butter crumb topping from 1 T peanut butter mixed with powdered sugar. I then sprinkled the topping over the whipped topping on top - it made it look really classy! My husband loves chocolate an peanut butter but isn't into graham crusts, and this was quite a hit! And it was so fast, I know this will be used again in the very near future.
I first made this from the original recipe with no changes, and it was good, but the peanut butter layer was way too thick and way too sweet. It actually crumbled because it was so dry from all the powdered sugar. So when I made it again, I only put 2 cups of powdered sugar, doubled the chocolate pudding, and then I put a little of the peanut butter mixture into the chocolate pudding mixture. MMMMM! I also put less milk, using the "pie" instructions from the side of the pudding box. I entered it in a pie contest, and even though I didn't get 1st place, I had a few people tell me they would have given it first place because it was so delicious! Funny, when I came online today to print out the recipe, I noticed that the others who altered this pie made the same changes that I did. Guess it's a winner!
Delicious recipe. We made 2 changes. First we only used 2 cups confectioners sugar, and second we used 1 1/2 cups of milk. It turned out great!
Incorporating the advice of other reviewers, this made a very good pie - without the revisions I don't think it would have been too good. Here are the changes - cut the confectioner's sugar to 2 cups, the milk to 1 1/2 cups, and double the pudding mixture so you have one batch for each pie. This pie is easy, rich and fancy enough for company.
I added a layer of thinly sliced banana between the peanut butter and chocolate pudding and sprinkled the top with chocolate chips...very very yummy!
I only made 1 pie - should have made 2!! Everyone loved it! I cut back on the peanut butter - I only used 1/2 cup and the icing sugar - I used 2 cups. I found that only half of the pudding was not enough so I used the whole package. I will definately make this again!
This pie is a family favorite and is requested at many gatherings. My family LOVES chocolate and peanut butter, but they also love oreos. So, I found a way to combine them all with this recipe! I use two Oreo pie crusts instead of the graham gracker crusts and top the pie with mini oreos surrounding the edge and crushed oreos sprinkled over the middle. It looks and tastes fantastic!! I also make the changes suggested by others by reducing the confectioner's sugar from 3 cups to 2 cups, the milk from 2 cups to 1 1/2 cups and doubling the pudding mixture (with 1 1/2 cups milk per 3.9 oz. pudding package). I'm not sure if it makes a big difference, but I use chocolate fudge pudding instead of regular chocolate. My family cannot get enough of this pie and talk about it year round! Yum!!
This was a great pie. I followed the guidance of reducing the sugar to 2c and the milk to 1.5. I think next time I'll make the same amt of filling, but put it in one deep dish pie.
AWESOME! I loved this! It was so easy and delicious. Peanutbutter is very rich w/chocolate crust and chocolate pudding, it is balanced out and wonderful. Thanks for the recipe!
This was really good and simple. I used cruncy peanut butter and it was also fantastic!
I would definitely reduce the amount of powdered sugar in the peanut butter mixture. It was very hard and crumbly, and didn't meld well with the chocolate layer. I did reduce the amount of milk to get a thicker pudding automatically (as I knew 2 cups of milk would not be solid enough from experience).
If u love peanut butter cups, u will love this pie! I followed other reviewer's suggestions on decreasing the conf. sugar and the milk for the pudding. I made only one pie and did the following: 3/4 c peanut butter, 1/2 cup of butter, 2 c conf sugar, and 1 1/2 c. of milk (wanted pudding to set thicker) and a store bought oreo crust. I also added 2 tablespoons of the peanut butter mixture to the pudding YUM! I decorated the pie w the peanut butter crumble as per a suggestion: a t of peanut butter and conf sugar. I love this pie and I'm making it again right now!
This is fabulous for a QUICK treat to make, especially for kids or your Reese's lovers. I made a FEW changes... I followed others suggestions and only used 2 and 1/2 c. confectioner's sugar and after the peanut butter layer I chopped up a handful of Reese's peanut butter cups in a food processor and sprinkled the Reese's crumbles in between the peanut butter and chocolate layer. I also only used 1 1/2 cups milk for the pudding and added some melted chocolate for a richer chocolate flavor. Finally I topped it with a whipped topping and the peanut butter crumb topping another reviewer suggested (made a lovely presentation) and cut some mini Reese's in half and arranged decoratively around the sides and middle. YUMMY!
Made these for Christmas dessert and it was oh so delicious. I did as others suggested and cut down the sugar to 2 cups and the milk down to 1-1/2 cups, and it worked perfectly. I used an Oreo crust for one pie, and a chocolate graham cracker crust for the other--the Oreo crust was by far the best. I made both pies the night before, which made the consistency perfect.
Made 1 with a pre-made Oreo crust and the other with a pre-made graham cracker crust. The Oreo crust was the way to go!!!
This pie is really delicious, the only real issue I had with it was that when I put the peanut butter filling in the pie crust, the crust was just crumbling all over the place. The peanut butter filling is like cookie dough so you have to literally press it into the crust which just crumbles it. I'll tell you the truth, I also found the pie better the second day, don't ask me why. I've been picking at them (the recipie makes two) for two days all ready. I just asked my 14 year old son to please finish them so I won't. The only other thing I did was to crush up some frozen reeses peanut butter cups on top before serving. Yummie!
Super good! I too only used 1 1/2 c of milk and only 1 3/4 c of powdered suger. Came out PERFECT!!
Cut down the sugar to 1.75 cups, the milk down to 1.5 cups and mixed softened cream cheese in with the peanut butter mixture to make it more creamy in consistency to be more palatable with the pudding. Oreo crust. Crushed skor bar for the top. 5 stars.
This was so good--everyone loved it and it received rave reviews! It was so easy to make that I felt guioty about saying I actually made it! I used less confectionaers sugar, and topped it off with a spread of cool whip and salty peanuts. Yum!
This pie was ok, but the different textures just didn't seem to work well with each other. I made it exactly as written.
I took some suggestions of others, and boy am I glad I did. 1. Use only 2 cups of powdered sugar. 2. Added a layer of banana slices in one of the pies. 3. Cut down on the milk (1 1/2 cups) to have a thicker pudding layer; however in doing this I found I didn't have quite enough to cover the 2 pies, so I bought a second box of pudding and did the 1 1/2 c of milk again, the extra pudding I just put in a custard cup. 4. I would recommend trying to let the pie sit out a little (to get almost to room temp) as the peanut butter layer hardens up and is rather weird compared to the creamy pudding... ie: it doesn't all melt in your mouth.
Made only 1 pie. Followed recipe exactly, only I microwaved the peanut butter/butter/c.sugar after mixing to make it easier to pour it into the crust. Everyone thought it was really good. I would cut down on the peanut butter layer and up the chocolate pudding part next time. The peanut butter layer was a little too overpowering.
A-W-E-S-O-M-E! Used home made graham cracker crust because I just happened to have one prepared. Used peanut butter only. Thought peanut butter mixture was too thick so before folding with homemade whipped cream I added about 1/4 cup leftover heavy cream to peanut butter mixture(didn't have milk). Then I folded in the whipped cream. Topped with drizzled nutella! SMOOTH, RICH, LIP SMACKING GOOD! THANK YOU!
Fantastic recipe that is loved by all.
Recipe makes 2 pies. I bought one graham cracker crust and one oreo crust, pre-made in tins; the best is the oreo crust in my opinion. My family was definitly surprised at how yummy this turned out, as was I! Easy to make and good to eat! So glad the recipe was for 2 pies!
Delish! Added mini chocolatte chips on top and it was a good finishing touch as I didn't have any reeses on hand. My boyfriend hates traditional fruit pies so I made this and he had 3 slices! :) Thanks!!!
I added broken recee cups to the top making it 5 stars
This is a pretty delicious recipe! My husband and father both love chocolate and peanut butter, so I made this recipe for them on Father's Day. There wasn't a single piece left! Instead of using regular creamy peanut butter, I used a whipped peanut butter. This enabled me to use less butter in the recipe because the whipped peanut butter is already light and fluffy. It turned out perfectly! I loved the slight chewiness that the peanut butter had. I will definitely be make this pie again in the future!
I made three of these for my son's JROTC picnic. Gone in the blink of an eye ! Nuff said.
Made as others suggested: 2C sugar instead of 3. TWO boxes of pudding with 2 1/4 cups of milk. Kiddos loved it.
Delicious!!! Very rich but this pie has made me an istant sucess with the potlucks! Very easy to whip up and you never have the chance to worry if the two pies will be two much. I purposely only make this a couple times a year for my family because it disapears to fast! Great recipe, thank you for sharing it.
Easy to make, tastes great, but VERY rich!
Very easy to make and hugely popular at potlucks.
My husband & I thought this pie was wonderful. Light & fluffy & very flavorful.
Thanks for the recipe, my family loved this desert. My son even had a friend stay the night and now he wants me to give his mom the recipe. i gave this 5 stars.
I agree with the other reviewers. Less powdered sugar or the pb layer is too dense. More pudding and slightly thicken the recipe. The flavor is spot on though. The pb layer tastes like Reese's Cups peanut butter!!
FABULOUS RECIPE. I made the same changes that others did and this pie came out perfect! It definitely is a very heavy dessert, but so worth the calories! If you're looking for a "feel good" dessert or a sweet treat for a girl's night in this is definitely it. I'll be making this again and again for family and personal get togethor! :)Thanks so much!
Very very good. But also very rich. So if you can't handle it, just have a small piece. Personally, I love chocolate and I love peanut butter, so it wasn't too rich for me. Same goes for my husband, who I believe ate a half a pie in one sitting. Very good. Will make again.
So simple. The peanut butter part is delicious. I used a chocolate crust instead of regular graham cracker.
Good and super easy! I doubled the pudding. Love it!
This was a great recipe. I just need to remember not to purchase store brand pudding mix. It made my pie textured which I don't expect out of a cream pie. I also need to make a smaller batch with the peanut butter, I put too much and it took over the chocolate flavor. But overall it's really great!
Delicious and sooooo easy to make, definite 5 stars!!!!!!!
Easy and delicious! I halved the recipe to make one pie except used the full amount of pudding mixed with 1 1/2 cups of milk - and I still thought the pudding layer was just a tad skimpy. I also took the advice of many other reviewers and used 1 cup confectioner's sugar to 1/2 cup peanut butter and about 6 tbsp. of butter. The peanut butter layer was a snap to spread on the bottom and even after chill time it still had a good texture - a little firm but not crumbly - kind of like a soft peanut butter fudge but not as sweet. (But it's STILL very rich and sweet!) Wonderful treat!
I made this last year and everyone absolutely loved them! I didn't want it so sweet so I added an extra quarter cup of peanut butter. This turned out great, thanks for the recipe.
So yummy!
This is the easiest, most delicious pie I've ever made. I read the reviews first and, as others suggested I reduced the sugar to 2 cups and the milk to 1 1/2. The second time I made it I didn't have a pie crust so I lined the bottom of a 8x8 glass pan with thinly sliced bananas. It was amazing! You can see the layers through the glass, which is really pretty. I can't stop eating it!!!
This is a great pie. I reduced the powder sugar a bit as recommended by others. I also crushed up some of a butterfinger bar to put on top along with drizzed chocolate. Thanks for the recipe.
this was pretty good, a little too sweet for my taste, next time i would probably cut the sugar a little and add more peanut butter. 3 cups is a lot of sugar! Everyone ate it though, and enjoyed it.
Super EASY, QUICK, AND DELICIOUS! I made this pie as directed, and I do agree that you could cut the conf. sugar down and it would still be amazing! Very rich as is, but there is nothing wrong with that! I know I'll make this pie again!
I made this pie when my boyfriends parents came over for dinner, and everyone loved it! I only changed two things. I used the chocolate graham cracker crust instead of the regular kind. Also I used a larger package of pudding and prepared it using the pie filling directions.
I use real whipped cream and shortbread cookie pie crust. Very easy recipe and everyone likes it.
We made our own graham cracker crust for this and it was to die for! My 14 year old made it and we all loved it! We did halve the recipe to make only one pie.
I agree that this recipe is too hard to use when trying to spread in two crusts. the mix is very dough like-delicious-but dough like. I only used one crust and it was still fairly thin, so I think two crusts wouldnt work well. Very delicious though. the pudding is a great idea!
I only gave this a 2 since I wouldn't make it again. It has definite possibiities but needs too much work for my personal taste. It's easier to begin with something I like better to start with. To make the peanut butter layer better, I added some whipped topping but it ate the peanut butter flavor completely up. Also, there should be twice as much pudding and half as much peanut butter in the layer proportions. I love sweet desserts, but even 2 cups of conf. sugar was a little too much. Maybe 1 3/4 would be the right amount.
Fabulous. I let my husband taste the peanut butter mixture before assembling, and after one taste he wouldn't stay away rom the bowl! I eventually had to kick him out of the kitchen, but this has since been re-named 'crack pie' in my house because it's so addicting.
Mmmm. This is a great pie. I also agree that the peanut butter is a bit sweet and cut down on the sugar. I didn't have any chocolate pudding mix so I made homemade pudding using Dbon's Hasty Chocolate Pudding Recipe. It was amazingly delicious, but makes the pie richer and sweeter than using a mix. When I make it again, I will make less peanut butter filling, because it was pretty thick. This is a recipe I'll share with friends.
Thank you for the changes...it helps when you want something to turn out perfect. Another thing that is real good is to use a chocolate cookie crust. I love this pie!!!!!!
Made this for a co-worker's b-day and it was a huge hit! Couple of things I changed based on other reviews: used 2c of powdered sugar in the peanut butter instead of 3c and added about 1tbsp of skim milk and 1tbsp of corn syrup to make it a little smoother. Doubled the pudding (didn't use it all) and only used 1 3/4 cup milk/packet per the pie filling directions on the pudding. After topping with whipped cream sprinkled some crushed Reese's cups on top and drizzled some melted baker's chocolate and caramel for presentation.
Good pie! To cut down on the sugar, I added just one cup of powdered sugar to the peanut butter. It turned out sweet enough without being so rich and could spread easier without it being so thick. Finished results was great and it taste just like a Reese's peanut butter cup pie.
this was really good and easy to make. i followed other reviews and added less powdered sugar than it called for and i followed the directions on the box of pudding for pie filling to make it a little thicker. made it for a game night with friends and it was gone fast. its not what i would make for a more formal gathering but it was perfect for a casual get together. thank you!
Very Good! My family loved this.
The directions are a bit vague, but this pie was fairly easy and very delicious!
I made this into a slab pie instead of 2 separate pies. I used a 9x13 glass baking dish that I sprayed with cooking spray and used an Oreo cookie crust instead of graham cracker crust (25 Oreo cookies pulsed in food processor to crumbs with 4 Tbls melted butter, pressed into bottom of pan and chilled til ready to fill). It turned out great and everyone loved it. After reading the other reviews I did make a couple of changes because I wanted both the peanut butter layer and the chocolate layer to have more of the same texture . This is what I did. I used 2 boxes of instant choc pudding and instead of milk, I used 2 cups of heavy cream and 3/4 of a cup of 2% milk. It whipped up in less than two minutes in to a beautiful chocolate mousse. For the peanut butter layer, I used an organic all natural peanut butter so it wasn’t as stiff as the Skippy type PB which made it easier to blend, 1 cup of powdered sugar, 6 tablespoons of butter and 2 ounces of cream cheese. I whipped all of it together and folded in 1 cup of whipped cream. This gave the peanut butter layer more of a mousse like consistency, which is what I wanted. Then topped it off with more whipped cream and sprinkled the top with mini chocolate chips. I made it the day before so it would set up overnight. It looked nice and tasted delicious. I was told by several people it was the best no bake dessert they’d ever eaten.
This was ok, I think maybe there just is too much peanit butter for my taste and I am a reese cup lover. Could eat a whole bag in a sitting if I wanted to. Probably will not make again.
I thought the peanutbutter layer was way too hard and way too sweet. Next time I will use only TWO cups of powdered sugar and make TWO boxes of pudding. The peanutbutter layer was too thick and too hard to cut through and the chocolate was too thin. I did top it off with drizzled Hershey Chocolate. It was good; don't get me wrong just not WOW. For those calories I want WOW. LOL! Thank you Anna for a very good workable recipe.
Love this recipe with the changes! (similar to other reviews) I had one 9" gc crust so basically halved the PB layer; used 3/4 c PB, 1/2 c btr, 1 & 1/4 c pdr sgr, and 4-6 T whole wheat flour to the desired consistency. Combined pudding with 1 & 3/4 c milk, prepared as stated. Gift for ex-boyfriend birthday, He'll love it!
We loved this! It was so easy yet so good.
Excellent! My brother liked it so much that he had it for his birthday party dessert
I am not an experienced cook so how do you spread the peanut butter mix into the graham cracker pieshell without breaking it apart Super Yummy pie!!!!!!!
I made this when our parens/in-laws came to see our new apartment after we got married and it was a hit! Everyone loved it! The only changes I made was using a chocolate cookie crust and a little less confectioners' sugar. I also topped with crushed Reeses' peanut butter cups. It was very rich, but SO good! :)
This was very good, my husband raved over it and said it was "spectacular" and "better than restaurant pie". I am giving it 4 stars because I also reduced the amount of sugar to 2 cups and the milk to 1.5 to help it setup. I also used fresh whipped cream. For the second pie, I used mini graham cracker pies that were very cute!
Family LOVED it. I only made 1 pie..took the advise of others and cut back on the conf.sugar. Will be making again soon.
Made it as is in the recipe, it has too much sugar in it. If I make it again I would cut down on the sugar.
I made this recipe for a friends party but used oreo cookie crust for one of the pies, and I also chopped up some reeses peanut butter cups and add them after the chocolate filling and on top of the whip cream. My friends all raved about how good they were and have requested I make them several other times.
Made this exactly as written, we liked it OK but probably won't make it again (if we do, I'll definitely try some of the suggestions in the reviews.) It was a lot more chocolate-y than we expected.
my husband made this....i did not try it myself as i dont eat nuts.....however, everyone at the party raved about how good it was! it was extremely easy and quick to make...the only changes my husband made to the recipe was more peanut butter, less butter! he plans on making it again!
Very Yummy and Very simply to make :D I actually didnt use a crust at all So it was more of a Chocolate peanut butter Pudding. Im just not big into pie crusts So leaving that out was perfect for us. I also used a Chocolate fudge pudding mix instead of reg. chocolate So it had a nice super chocolate flavor. I will make this again Its very tasty :D
I agree with the other comments. I decided to make it following the recipe this time, but I will definitely change the amount of milk and sugar next time. Over all it's delicious. Reminds me of buckeyes! Yum!
Love the simplicity of the recipe although the next time will make some changes. This time I followed others advice about using only 2 cups of confectioners sugar, that will stay the same, I also added 4 oz of softened cream cheese to the PB mixture it gave it a bit more creamy texture. Next time I will use 2 boxes of chocolate pudding, and 2 cups of milk, I will also add cool whip to the pudding mixture to help spread it out between the 2 pies, because 1 box definitely was NOT enough between the 2 pies.
Made only 1 pie. Followed recipe exactly, only I microwaved the peanut butter/butter/c.sugar after mixing to make it easier to pour it into the crust. Everyone thought it was really good. I would cut down on the peanut butter layer and up the chocolate pudding part next time. The peanut butter layer was a little too overpowering.
I had two holiday dinners to attend and with very little effort I had a delicious pie for each dinner! I sprinkles chocolate and peanut butter baking chips over the top and it turned out soooo yummy! Everyone loved it!
Yes I made some changes on the cross I use peanut butter Nutty Buddies Little Debbie's and then some vanilla wafers a little bit of butter I'm bake it about 10 minutes did I took it out of the oven and let it completely cool down then I put in the fridge let it chilled did I put the peanut butter mixture on it but I did add peanut butter cups to the mixer and put it back in the fridge I made the chocolate pudding and put it on it back in the fridge then waited to the putting out nice and cold and stiff and put the whipped cream on top with Reese's peanut butter cups I had six different people try it and you all loved it same with me William vermeule
This is wonderful, the whole family loves it!!
Very yummy! I only used 2-1/2 cups of confectioners sugar and I used Oreo cookie crust instead of a graham cracker crust. I think next time I will use twice as much chocolate pudding and real whipping cream. Overall, very easy and very tasty!
How could the recipe directions be more easy, clear and to the point? Very easy to make, extremely tasty. Will definently make this again.
Really good with just a few adjustments. 1. I followed others in adding less sugar. I made one pie and added 1/2 C Sugar to 1/2 C peanut better. 2. I used 1 1/4C of milk in the pudding mix, and wouldn't recommend trying to split one pudding into 2 pie, it was perfect for one pie.
I made this pie for Easter, and my family loved it! I scaled back the ingredients for only one pie, and I only added 1 cup of confectioners sugar, and it was delicious! I did have a problem with the ready made graham cracker crust, but that was of no fault of the pie! My niece said it tasted like a Reese's peanut butter cup!
Found this when I was looking for the recipe—Read most of the comments and suggestions and decided to try it. The club I belong to, has weekly dinners for its members and desert is included. I was asked if I would make desert and I did. I found a creamy peanut butter and used that instead of the regular. Also, instead of 3 cups of confectioners' sugar I use 2. The peanut butter was creamy and not to sweet---Even when it got cold, it was still soft. When I made the chocolate pudding I used use 1-1/2 cups of milk instead of 2. I may try and double the chocolate pudding next time---it could have used extra chocolate. One of the members told me, it was the best he's ever tasted---my other half said it was excellent. I even liked it and I am not big on peanut butter,
This was ok, but I have had better.
I used 1 1/2 cups of confectioners sugar SIFTED, and used the "in a pie" directions for the chocolate pudding (as others suggested). It was awsome! I also used Reece's chocolate peanutbutter shell topping (for ice cream) as the fancy topping. I have made this pie several times!
Rave reviews at our house. They said it was the best pie and I could do it again any time. ;)
It tastes really good, but the different layers seem to come apart from each other. The peanut butter is more like a fudge than a pie filling. I used regular pie crust and it tasted well together, but again the layers don’t seem to grab onto each other.
Rich and delicious.
I always make this when I am going to someone house that way we have one when we get hone because it is always a big hit and never enough!
Made one for home and one for work everyone loved it I did add crushed peanut butter cups to the top for a nice added touch!!
This Pie is really good, I made it for thanksgiving and everyone loved it even the people who didn't like peanut butter, :D
I made this twice. The first time, it did not turn out. However...I went through the reviews as I now make a habit to do and it turned out quite delish. I used 2 cups of powdered sugar vs 3. I cut my milk back to 1 1/2 cups vs 2 and added another box of pudding mix. I added half a container of thawed whipped topping to my pudding mix to make it more of a mousse as this rounded it out better. The rest went on top and garnished with fudge topping. My guy loves it. It's very rich but very good. ;)
I’d increase the PB and decrease the butter...it solidifies to a rock when one refrigerated
Very good recipe. I used natural unsweetened PB and added only half the amount of sugar. I also added dark chocolate chips to the PB mix and scattered some chips on top of the whipped cream. It was a big hit with my friends. I would definitely make this again.
