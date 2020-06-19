Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Sugar and Spice

This recipe did not turn out well for me. First of all, WAAAAY too much sugar! I didn't even use the full amount, and it was all caked in the bottom of the bowl. Second, if you want the seeds to taste like anything but seeds, you really must roast them WITH the seasonings on, rather than leaving it all to the end. I roasted mine plain as directed, and of course, they taste like plain pumpkin seeds with a hint of gummy sugar stuff that sort of stuck on them but mainly just fell off (I finally ran them through a strainer, just to get rid of the excess sugar). I added about double the pumpkin spice and it was still hard to taste with all that sugar. I don't know how sugar would do in the oven, (most likely would burn), so I'll stick with the plain salt and oil, brushed on while roasting, next time I have pumpkin seeds. I give it three stars because my husband says it has nice flavor, and I can see it does have potential. But I will not make again as is.