Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Sugar and Spice
This is a delicious unique variation of toasted pumpkin seeds. Easy to prepare and hard to mess up. Once you start eating them, you won't be able to stop!
This was exceptionally delicious! I like pumpkin seeds to be completely crunchy so, I baked them at 275 degrees until they had just a little bit of a golden color to them them. Then I put them in the pan with half butter and extra-virgin olive oil, sugar and waited for them to get even more of a golden color(caramelize). I liked the sweet and salty mix! They were great!Read More
Very tasty! I roasted the seeds on a foil-lined pan, sprayed with non-stick spray to keep them from sticking. This made for easy clean-up, and also was an easy way to transfer the seeds to the pan. I read some of the reviews, and decided to heat the oil and melt the sugar ahead of time, BEFORE adding the seeds. (I used 1 T. oil, 1 T. margarine, and a drop of water with the 2T. sugar.) I set this aside as I waited for the seeds to finish toasting, which took 35 minutes at 275 degrees. I added the toasted seeds to the melted sugar mixture, and tossed them together over medium heat. Then I added the spice/sugar mixture, removed the pan from the heat, and mixed all until well coated. (I did not feel that there was a need for a separate bowl; I did all the mixing in one pan.) I added a bit more cinnamon and used only 4T. sugar overall, instead of the 6T. it calls for. This is definitely better than the traditional salt-only roasted seeds!
Unfortunately I got so excited to make these I didn't read all of the instructions. I toasted the seeds in the oven with the pumpkin pie spice, sugar, salt & Oil all at once. I think the outcome is the same. But made even the wrong way these are the best pumpkins seeds I have ever had. I have been doing seeds for ten years and I will always make a few batches like this from now on.
These are so good. However I think it has to much sugar. I only used 4 TBS and it was way more than enough. I will make again next year. Thanks!!
This was easy and delicous like everyone has said. I will double the recipe next time because i ate it all in one sitting. PS really watch your seeds mine were toasted in about 30 min any longer and they would of been burnt
Yummy! Instead of baking the seeds and then cooking them in the pan, I just coated and baked the seeds. I only used 5 T. of sugar. They were great!
I have to agree with reviewer Valerie on this one. Ditto everything she said.
These are extremely addictive...I'm just going to have a buy a bigger pumpkin next time to get more seeds out of it.
This is such a great recipe for pumpkin seeds. I left my seeds on the counter over night and I still toasted in the oven for 35min. I did double the recipe. I gutted 2 pumpkins which gave me 2 cups of seeds exactly.I just loved the flavor of the pumpkin spice. I made them for a Halloween party that is 2 days away and I hope they last that long! Thanks Crystal
Awesome! I've made pumpkin seeds every year, and every year I ask my self "Why bother?" This year though was the exception. As other suggested, I cut the baking time down to 30 minutes. My seeds weren't even that dry, I just patted them dry with towels after rinsing. I too, cut the sugar down. I only found 2 TB needed to sprinkle on the seeds when in the pan. I had great luck with a cast iron skillet-- it gives you the nice roasted color and taste that non-stick pans can't replicate. Also, you can make your own pumpkin pie spice by mixing together 1/2tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, 1/8 tsp cloves or allspice (I like cloves) and 1/8 tsp nutmeg. I like a bit more cinnamon on these so I added a bit more than 1/2 tsp. Thanks for a great recipe!
I never really cared for pumpkin seeds before this recipe, but I loved these. After carving out jack-o-lanterns this year my daughter requested that I make some pumpkin seeds for her. So I found this recipe and tried it. I think I ended up eating more of the seeds than she did, and we made a double batch of them again a few days later. I can't wait until next year to do these again!
I melted a tablespoon of non hydrogenated margarine in the microwave. I stirred the spices into the margarine then mixed in the rinsed and dried pumpkin seeds. I baked the seeds at 350F (not 250 as directed), stirring the seeds every 10 minutes for 30 minutes. Once the seeds were out of the oven, I stirred them again and let them cool on the baking sheet. When cool, I placed them into an air tight container. They were good the same day, but I found them even better the second day. I can't wait to make this again next year!
Wonderful flavor! I doubled this recipe but used 1T butter and 1T of vegetable oil and 5T of sugar with the vegetable oil instead of the 8T. We will be making this every year during pumpkin season!
These were very good. Cut down the sugar by about 1/4 and they were still very sweet.
I normally like my seeds salty but these were the best! I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I just used a little cinnamon, about 1/4 tsp. I will be making these from now on. Thx!
I made these for my son and he was asking for me to buy another pumpkin just so I can make more of the seeds. I used cinnamon instead of the pumpkin spice because I had none. They were wonderful.
These pumpkin seeds were amazing! I added nutmeg and extra cinamon to make them more spice tasting! Husband ate so much that i will have to double the next batch!
These were wonderful! Not too sweet, just perfect! What a neat way to do pumpkin seeds! My 5 year old just loved em! Can't wait for pumpkin carving next year to do them again.
Yum! Love these kettle-corn type treat!
EXCELLENT! My kids and I LOVED this recipe. It makes the seeds taste like the nuts that you can buy at our mall and fair. I cooked the seeds for 30 minutes on 275 degrees. This would make a perfect party favor or gift for a teacher. Just roll parchment paper into a cone, fill and tie the top with a ribbon.
Mine ended up in a giant hard ball. The taste was pretty good, but the effect was kind of like peanut brittle. I asked a friend about the results & she thought maybe I should have kept stirring until it cooled. The directions just say "until coated". Is this just something I'm supposed to know? I'd like to think I pretty proficient in the kitchen, but I guess this is my first try with pumpkin seeds. I might try this again to see if the stirring until cool works.
Super easy and very tasty!
I guess you have to like pumpkin seeds to like this recipe. :) The coating was yummy, but that was it. No one in my family would eat them.
Very good. I changed the process: After toasting the seeds, I heated them w/ the oil - then add everything else. The sugar melted and coated the seeds perfectly.
Best pumpkin seeds EVER!
Oh, YUM! Made about 1/2 the recipe and didn't follow the method precisely. Still fabulous!
Although I will eat roasted pumpkin seeds, I am not usually a big enough fan that I go to the effort of making them as easy as they are (especially when my chickens enjoy them as they are). Well, I decided to try these with my family and then make them with them with the preschoolers I teach if they turned out well. I am glad I did; these were terrific! They reminded me of kettle corn with pumpkin spice and it worked very well! I am now a big fan of toasted pumpkin seeds and I know several others that now are too. I will make these each year when making my pie pumpkins and/or when carving pumpkins. I too used less sugar (cut down by 2 TBLS.) and it was plenty. Thank you for a great recipe!
If you are looking for a sweet pumpkin seed recipe, this one is a keeper! They were delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. It was simple to make too. Yum!!
Love these crunchy treats. Always go fast.
Delicious!! Tastes a bit like popcorn, and the sugar and spice is just perfect. Can't believe I've thrown seeds away for years. I read somewhere that winter squash seeds can be used too. Very nutritious snack, will be making this every fall!
I'm giving this 5 stars because it is amazing, with a LOT less sugar and I want to make sure people try it. As it stands, I could have never eaten it with that much sugar and probably would have rated it 2 stars. Here's what I did: I used 2 T Splenda in the coating mix (with salt and pumpkin pie spice made from the Pumpkin Pie Spice II recipe on allrecipes). In the frying pan, I used 1 T olive oil and sprinkled about 1-2 T sugar on it, stirring for about 2-3 minutes until the sugar melted. Then I tossed it into the coating mix. It was definitely sweet enough and the seeds are amazingly addictive!
These turned out really great. I made a few changes. Instead of using vegetable oil I used olive oil. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I made my own with ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, and ground ginger. They turned out amazing and several people asked for the recipe. Just a hint to others, I didn't listen to the directions and used a plastic spoon which promptly melted. Use the wooden spoon or you'll have to redo it like I did the first time.
Not the best.
So nummy. Only made one change -- used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. It's a little healthier and adds a lovely flavor!
Very Good. Could use less sugar and still come out the same.
My previous attempt at roasted pumpkin seeds didn't go over nearly as well as this recipe. Even my eight-year-old gobbled them up. I think one key is to toast them until they are light and crispy. You can tell a difference when you are stirring them in the pan. Took about an hour for our batch. Only problem I encountered was that the plain sugar did not really "melt" in the skillet to coat the seeds the way I imagined. But they still took on enough flavor from the spiced sugar to be considered a success.
My family and I loved these. We tripled the batch! :) I did do the carmelizing like someone said in one review. I used 3 tbsp olive oil and about 2 tbsp sugar and heated before adding the seeds, then when I added the seeds it made a carmel texture. I cut the sugar to 2/3 c instead of 1 c and 2 tbsp. It was AWESOME!
This is excellent with a couple modifications. I read previous reviews and noticed many said it was too sweet. I used 2 TB of sugar and doubled the amount of pumpkin pie spice for the dry mix. Also, instead of adding all that sugar with the seeds and oil I only sprinkled about 3/4 tsp of sugar over the seeds and also a little salt.
Not quite sure what happened, but the 1st measure of sugar solidified into sugar rocks instead of melting. I think it would be better to melt the sugar and THEN add the seeds. The flavors worked really well and my hubby loved them. I liked them and I don't eat pumpkin seeds! *The second time I made these, I forgot about my sugar problem the first time around. To remedy the problem, I just added a couple of teaspoons of water to the seeds and the sugar melted instantly. Worked great this time around.
New family tradition! Each year my family roasts the pumpkin seeds from our Jack O'Lanterns and we've used various recipes...all of which were good, but unmemorable. This is a fantastic spin on our tradition, mixing a sweet taste with a salty kick. Wish Halloween came around more than once a year!
It took longer than 45 seconds for the sugar to melt... more like a couple minutes and by that time the seeds were popping. I think next time I will try butter and melt the sugar before tossing in the pumpkin seeds. I'll add another review once I have tried this. Also, didn't have pumpkin spice so I used 3/4 cinnamon and 1/4 nutmeg. It worked fine. The flavor is great, just iffy on the cooking process.
OMG! If you are even slightly thinking about trying this recipe, let me tell you it is definitely worth your time!!! I just finished making a double batch and I could not stop eating 'em!!!! I added just a little sprinkle more of the pumpkin pie spice but otherwise everything was perfect!!! Thanks for sharing this recipe, it's been officially placed as one of my all time fav pumpkin seed recipes!!! :)
These were addicting! I baked them for 1 hour at 275 until they were crispy. I followed the direction except for reducing the sugar in the spice mixture by 2 Tbsp. I think there was still too much grainy sugar on the seeds; next time I might just add everything in the pan so it actually sticks to the seeds.
Fantastic! My 10 year old daughter found the recipe and I challenged her because we always make a recipe that is salty not sweet. Was I wrong!! This recipe was far better than the normal recipe I use to make salty ones!! We did have to heat the sugar longer than the recipe said....
This recipe has so many things going for it: you can use seeds straight from carving, it is easy to follow, no fancy ingredients. My husband was really impressed, thought I had bought them. The trouble is, I'm just not keen on them so only giving 4*, sorry.
I only ended up using about 4 tablespoons of sugar, but these are delicious! Oh, and I used one tablespoon butter and one tablespoon olive oil.
I wasn't sure at first how these were turning out, but when they cooled they had a beautiful sugary crust and were delicious.
My 13 year old daughter and i made this just after halloween! she loved it!! and her friends at school kept begging her to share her seed with them! a great hit!! very easy recipe and the the sweet and spice together go very well!!
This recipe did not turn out well for me. First of all, WAAAAY too much sugar! I didn't even use the full amount, and it was all caked in the bottom of the bowl. Second, if you want the seeds to taste like anything but seeds, you really must roast them WITH the seasonings on, rather than leaving it all to the end. I roasted mine plain as directed, and of course, they taste like plain pumpkin seeds with a hint of gummy sugar stuff that sort of stuck on them but mainly just fell off (I finally ran them through a strainer, just to get rid of the excess sugar). I added about double the pumpkin spice and it was still hard to taste with all that sugar. I don't know how sugar would do in the oven, (most likely would burn), so I'll stick with the plain salt and oil, brushed on while roasting, next time I have pumpkin seeds. I give it three stars because my husband says it has nice flavor, and I can see it does have potential. But I will not make again as is.
pretty good!
AWESOME... I roasted them on parchment paper, so they wouldn't stick to the baking sheet. I cut the sugar to 4tbsp like someone else suggested, and doubled the pumpkin spice because I'm crazy that way.
I made these today...so so yum! My family loved them too. I tried making them with both white sugar and brown sugar. The white turned out better. Totally a years tradition in my house now!
Yummy and addictive!
I followed the recipe exactly but I'm not sure that my seeds turned out right. The sugar in the pan never really disolved, it just went gloppy. I turned the heat up a bit to try to get it right and the seeds started making loud popping sounds so I gave up and removed them from the heat. It was very messy, had way too much sugar, and you couldn't really taste very much of the spice as the sugar was too overpowering. The seeds are all gone, mind you! I do love sugar, and it was hard to stop eating them. But pumpkin seeds in general are very tough and chewey, and no amount of sugar or spice will mask that.
Never made pumpkin seeds before, and this was a great recipe to start with!! Delicious! I did cut down on the sugar by 2 tablespoons, and it still worked out perfectly! A friend that never cared for pumpkin seeds before loved them!!
I soaked the seeds overnight in salted water. Then layed out on paper towels to dry out. I doubled the recipe as i had 2 cups of seeds and it turned out GREAT!! Really crispy and very tasty! Family loved them!!
Wow, these are fantastic and easy! I dried my seeds overnight in my oven (gas pilot light keeps it warm). The crispy, sweet, caramely seeds are really delicious. Have to add these to my holiday recipe collection!
I have never made pumpkin seeds before. But am beggining a new tradition, with this recipe! Super tasty. I only sprayed my pan with olive oil nonstick and used that to "melt" the sugar. It was great, only used 4 tbps sugar and that was more than enough. Great recipe. Will do again next week!
Soooo good!! I used coconut oil instead of olive oil, and truvia baking blend rather than just sugar to try to be a little healthy. Also added coconut flakes. Amazing.
These are so good!!! I doubled the recipe, roasted about 30 minutes longer, and left out about 2 T of sugar. These are addictively good; even my husband who isn't a huge sweets eater thought they were great. I'll definitely make this again!
Delicious! I simply tossed the seeds with the melted butter, sugar & spice, then spread them on a cookie sheet and baked them as directed. Much easier!
LOVE the flavor, you will eat them until your mouth hurts! Made them twice, 2nd time they came out a little burned, both times a little dry... I wonder if there is a good way to do them a little juicier....
Wasn't a pumpkin seed fan until this recipe. It is fabulous made just as directed!
Look no further...this is a great recipe! I put this into my recepie box for next Halloween.
Great flavor combo! I did tweak things, based on other reviews and the first batch we did. Ultimately the fave was using butter for the oil, and only one T. of sugar in the pan. I also melted the butter/sugar before adding in the seeds...stirred them enough to make sure they were coated, then put them in the dry sugar mixture. And for that, doubled the pumpkin pie spice as well as the salt. I love savory pumpkin seeds, but this might be the family's new fave!
Yum!!! Quick and pretty easy. Very tasty
I made theese today. Haven't been able to stop eating them. Very good and very easy to make.
Really good! It tastes a bit like kettle corn. That little hint of salt really compliments it.
Yummy! Sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with a nice added crunch! Super easy to make! I will be repeating this one again.
these are awesome. Would have given them 5 stars but you do need to back off on the sugar by at least half. I used exactly 3 tbs and that was way to much. Will make these again.
Super yummy!
Not that great.
Amazingly easy and yummy. We had four people over for pumpkin pie... at the end of the night the pie was only half gone, but the double batch of pumpkin seeds had completely vanished, and our friends all wanted a copy of the recipie. They were fantastic, but next time, we'll try making them without the salt.
Delicious! I used butter instead of oil because I wanted the sugar to caramelize and I wasn't sure it was going to work with oil. Makes me want to make more jack-o-lanterns just so I can roast the seeds!
These are awesome!!! I made the recipe with 4 T sugar instead of 6 and it was plenty sweet. I also added a sprinkle of cayenne pepper, which gave it a nice bite. Definitely a must for the fall season!
This was my first time roasting pumpkin seeds and they were delicious! My son who won't eat ANYTHING can't stop eating them. We used butter instead of oil and added 1 tbs brown sugar to the recipe when you coat them in the pan and mmmmmmmm yummy!
The taste of this salty/sweet treat is even better than kettle corn! These turned out perfect using a compilation of suggestions from other reviews. I had four cups of seeds (three kids, so three jack o'lanterns). I dried the seeds overnight then roasted them in batches at 275 degrees, took about 20 minutes each. I heated 4 T. butter, 4 T. oil, and 8 T. sugar in the skillet. I added the seeds and cooked on high until the sugar was completely melted and the seeds were a little browner. I then tossed them in the spiced sugar mixture which I made with the original proportions except reduced the sugar (I used 8 T., two for each cup of seeds) and added extra cinnamon. I let them cool a little and then put some in a brown bag and took them with me while the kids trick-or-treated. I think it's gonna' be a tradition! Thanks for sharing Jani.
I, like many other reviewers, have never really liked pumpkin seeds. My first grader had some at school and wanted to make them so we tried this. I am a convert! Loved this recipe and our family ate them up quickly. There was a lot of topping, you could probably cut back on that and still get good results
When I make this, I usually hand some out to friends. I have yet to encounter someone who hasn't asked for the recipe. This is the ONLY way to make pumpkin seeds.
WAY too much sugar....
Made these as the recipe stated except instead of pumpkin spice I used allspice. 1 hr later the double batch I had made disappeared. My kids want to go get another pumpkin so we can make more! We will definately make these again.
The ONLY way to eat pumpkin seeds! YUM YUM! The perfect snack for the season!
I loved this too! My family ate them up fast. I too reduced the sugar to 4 tablespoons and used butter instead of oil as well. They do taste like snickerdoodles!
These were very sticky but so delicious!
My family enjoyed this recipe. My husband made enough to pass around!!! Will do it again next year!!
wonderful change from the usual pumpkin seed recipes!
Man These came out great. Just wished that the Pumpkin seeds were bigger. Next I will let the seeds sit a little longer in the liquid befor baking, but still great stuff.
Extremely delicious! It was hard to stop nibbling on these pumpkin seeds. Perfectly crisp, just enough salt to bring out the sweet flavors. Seeds for a second batch are in the oven. I don't buy pumpkin pie spice, so I used 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/8 tsp ginger, 1/8 tsp nutmeg, and a pinch of cloves. I may have been a bit generous in my spice measurements since we like it spicy. As I was mixing, the ginger vapors were pretty strong. If you are sensitive, you may not want to inhale over the bowl until it cools.
These were so good! I did it the easy way. After letting the seeds dry out over night, I just tossed them with the rest of the ingredients and toasted them in the oven at 275 for 35-40 min. I used 2 cups of pumpkin seeds and only 5 tablespoons of sugar. Awesome! I never liked pumpkin seeds until I made them this way.
Fabulous! I made 6 cups of these on a cookie sheet, so it did take 75 minutes (90 minutes total) at 275 degrees to get it to a crispness I liked. I then added it to the seeds and toasted a bit longer (like caramel corn recipes). The only other changes were margerine instead of oil and I added each spice separately vs. the premixed pumpkin pie spice (cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, allspice all to taste, sorry that i didn't measure.)
I want to buy a pumpkin just so I can make this recipe! So good
These were great for the kids, but I think its better to use pumpkin seeds from your very own jack-o-lantern than store bought ones :)
First time making toasted pumpkin seeds and everyone liked them. Will definitely make them again using this recipe.
I used allspice because I didn't have pumpkin spice and they turned out great.
Would use a little less sugar next time, maybe only 5 TBL, but overall declicious!! Alsmost went out and bought more pumpkins just so I could make more seeds!
Not a huge fan of pumpkin seeds, but I also don't believe in ever throwing anything away! I have to say.. these are the exception to the rules! Really tasty! I used 5 TBSP. of sugar, and its great tasting!
For a tasty treat, use brown sugar instead of white... mmmmmmmmmm!
These were pretty good. I cut down on the sugar and still had a lot wasted at the bottom of the bowl, but these have a really nice flavor.
Delicious! I made a batch of these and a batch of salty/spicy ones for a party and they went fast. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, but you can make your own with other spices you probably already have. To make 1 tsp pie spice, combine 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, and 1/8 tsp each of cloves and nutmeg. I doubled this recipe to use it all.
