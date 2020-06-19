Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Sugar and Spice

This is a delicious unique variation of toasted pumpkin seeds. Easy to prepare and hard to mess up. Once you start eating them, you won't be able to stop!

By Jani

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Spread pumpkin seeds in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until dry and toasted. Larger seeds may take longer.

  • In a large bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons of white sugar, salt, and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pumpkin seeds and sprinkle the remaining sugar over them. Stir with a wooden spoon until the sugar melts, about 45 seconds. Pour seeds into the bowl with the spiced sugar and stir until coated. Allow to cool before serving. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 19.3g; sodium 151.7mg. Full Nutrition
