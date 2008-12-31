Lime Salad
My mom used to serve this every Christmas on a bed of lettuce, crispy iceberg, and surrounded with green and red grapes. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
I have eaten this ever since I can remember but we knew it as "perfection salad". My mother made without the nuts. It was made in a 9x13 glass baking pan and served a topping of mayonaise which really adds to its delicious combination.Read More
Sorry but this just didn't do it for me and I love Lime Jello. The cabbage was bland and felt like a mouthful when the jello was gone. We did use pecans instead of walnuts and they were the best part of the dish. I will say it does look great.Read More
I have eaten this since I was little. I am 35 now and still enjoy it. Try it with a spoonful of miracle whip on top. May sound weird but very tasty! I promise.
Pretty good base you can put in what ever you like ,vegatable,fruit ,nuts. I've tried zuccinni,pineapple,almonds. and it was very good .Used miracle whip for a topping on the side
I love this! I've been making this for about 22 years now. I make it for all the holidays. And the family loves it. Now have 5 grandchildren and they want Nana's jello salad.
I've been hunting for this recipe for a while, an elderly friend used to bring something similar to potlucks. It is a little unusual but quite refreshing. I prefer it without the walnuts. It is also interesting to add tiny shrimp to it along with the cabbage and carrot. Sounds odd, but it's a pretty good salad.
My mom's variation added some crushed pineapple. You then add the pineapple juice to sotened cream cheese to make a creamy dressing for the salad. Delicious!
I logged online yesterday to find a recipe using cabbage (it's in season and super cheap so I have a ton of it). I chuckled when I saw this one, as its something I've been eating for years, but without all the extra stuff...I'd just eat the shredded cabbage and jello which I love. Last night I followed this recipe, adding the extra goodies, and loved it! Why eat just at holiday time? It's perfect for whenever!! Especially when it's in season!!
Well, I didn't give this a five star, just because I have a hard time chewing the raw veggies. That's just me though! My grandma made this recipe almost every holiday. It is a beautiful dish, and deserves the four stars just for appearance. But, I personally prefer my veggies and jello separate! : )
Loved this! I love lime jello. I've been eating a variation of this for almost 30 years. My mom used to make it every Christmas, just for me. She would add a splash of vinegar, a pinch of salt, let it partially set in the fridge, and while it was still wobbly would add grated carrots, tiny shrimp and finely cut green onions and celery, mix it all up, pop it back in the fridge to set. It was fantastic with leftover turkey buns the next day, too! Brings back very good memories for me.
This recipe was not my or my family's "cup of tea". I think we would have enjoyed it more with the addition of some fruit and with the exclusion of the salt. I thought the walnuts were a nice addition. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Kimberley!
My family loved it - but now I plan to use lime Jell-O. Much more simple to prepare.
'Twas good but I found it too sweet for my taste . Will keep the recipe in case I need such a salad quick as I usually have these ingredients on hand.
My mom makes this with added chopped celery and sliced green pimento stuffed olives. No nuts or salt needed. The olives add a nice salty flavor. Love it and I am a picky eater.
Have had this all my life..without the nuts but will try that...comfort food for me..
My dad loves this! So easy to make.
Our Perfection Salad was lime jello, shredded cabbage, pickle relish and sliced green olives. Perfect sweet and sour combination. Always a favorite.